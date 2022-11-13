Hoozels at The Lakes in Rome
79 Reviews
$$
1497 Alpine Drive
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Popular Items
DAILY FEATURES - no substitution
STARTERS & SHAREABLES *
Rotating Apps
Bruschetta
Fresh tomato, onion, mozzarella & basil on crisp panini; drizzled with olive oil and balsamic
Cheese Curds
Just like the fair... only better!
12" Jumbo Pretzel w/ Cheese
Perfectly soft jumbo 12' pretzel with generous portion of nacho cheese. Your choice of salted or unsalted.
Small Pretzel Steamed w/ Cheese
Perfectly soft pretzel with nacho cheese or spicy mustard. Your choice of salted or unsalted.
Small Pretzel Deep Fried w/ Cheese
Perfectly soft pretzel with nacho cheese or spicy mustard. Your choice of salted or unsalted.
Boneless Wings
Made with boneless chicken breast coated in breading and fried to perfection; served with choice of sauce on the side.
Chicken Wings & Drummies (8)
Breaded or Naked served with your choice of sauce on the side.
Chips & Homemade Hoozel Dip Basket
Large portion of crunchy homemade chips with our house made dip.
Nachos
Choice of Carne Asada, Chorizo, Pork Carnitas, gyro meat or Chicken; shredded mozzarella and cheddar, nacho cheese & pico served on corn tortilla chips.
Deep Fried Ravioli
Breaded and deep fried served with marinara.
Smothered Fries
Seasoned fries smothered with garlic parmesan, ranch & cheese. Add Bacon, Carne Asada, Chorizo, Chicken, Pork or Gyro meat for additional charge
Pickle Chips
Breaded and deep fried pickle chips. Pairs well with our house made Ranch. Warning: these may become addicting!
Green Beans
Crunchy green beans with a light, crispy coating.
Quesadilla Rolls
(2) tortilla wraps: nacho cheese, shredded cheese; add your choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Chorizo or Pork Carnitas. Served with salsa
Brewhouse Basket
Battered Onion Rings, mozzarella sticks, Mushrooms, Shrimp, Jalapeno Poppers & Chicken Fingers (pre-portioned, quantities may vary)
Mini Tacos
12 mini chicken tacos; served with sour cream
Mini Corn Dogs
A crispy cornbread outer layer and snackable size make these 12 Mini Corndogs the perfect family treat; served with choice of dipping sauce.
SOUP
GREENS *
Mixed Greens Salad
Mixed Greens, cucumber, onion, tomato & shredded cheese. Optional to add a protein.
Caprese Salad
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella pearls, Roma tomatoes, and basil pesto. Topped with chicken, bacon & balsamic glaze.
Cobb Salad
Sliced egg, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, crumbled blue cheese all on top of mixed greens.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and croutons and grilled or crispy chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.
Side Salad
mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomato & cucumber
BURGERS *
Hoozel Burger
1/3 pound beef patty served up on a garlic buttered pretzel bun, topped with your choice of cheese, along with lettuce, raw onion and tomato. Sub grilled onion available. Make it a double +$3 *For your safety, all burgers are cooked to a standard temperature. We promise a perfectly seared outside and juicy inside*
Poppin Cowboy Burger
1/3 pound burger topped with jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, choice of cheese, onion rings & sriracha BBQ served on a garlic buttered pretzel bun
Poppin Cowboy Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, choice of cheese, onion rings & sriracha BBQ served on a garlic buttered pretzel bun.
Beyond Burger
Plant based burger served up on a garlic buttered kaiser bun, topped with lettuce, tomato & onion and choice of cheese. Sub grilled onion available
SMASH BURGERS
SANDWICHES & MORE *
The Squealer
Pulled Pork Carnitas & Canadian bacon, Layered with our Beer & Horseradish infused cheese sauce, topped with onion rings; all this on our garlic butter pretzel bun. House BBQ on the side.
Kicken Chicken
Spicy! Crispy chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno bacon and firestick sauce; served on a kaiser roll with L/T/O. We recommend a side of honey mustard to dunk it in!
Caprese Chicken Wrap
Marinated chicken, basil pesto. lettuce, tomato, baby pearl mozzarella & bacon drizzled with balsamic glaze - wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
So tender and perfectly seasoned Ribeye topped with mushrooms & onion; served on a hoagie bun with our house garlic cheese spread.
The Clucker
Boneless, skinless chicken breast served on our signature garlic buttered pretzel bun with your choice cheese and L/T/O.
The Crispy Clucker
Breaded crispy chicken breast served on our signature garlic buttered pretzel bun with your choice of cheese and L/T/O.
Gyro
Hand carved off the spit Juicy Lamb or marinated chicken; served with Hummus, Tzatziki Sauce - topped with Red Onion, tomato, cucumbers, spicy relish and Feta all wrapped in a warm pita.
Cod Nugget Wrap
Crispy Cod Nuggets wrapped in a tortilla with L/T/O, house made coleslaw and a touch of BBQ tartar.
Baja Chicken Wrap
Chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, pico, garlic chili ranch and L/T/O.
Tequila Lime Shrimp Tacos
Tequila lime marinated shrimp, grilled and topped with our house slaw, BBQ tartar, pico de Gallo and queso fresco on your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Poppin Grilled Cheese
Cream cheese, bacon & jalapeno spread with choice of cheese melted between two pieces of toasty panini bread. Add chicken for additional charge.
Chicken Tenders
lightly breaded chicken tenders with choice of sauce.
Carne Asada Tacos
Marinated carne asada, lettuce, queso fresco, pico and taco sauce served on your choice of 3 corn or flour tortillas.
Grilled Cheese on Panini
Panini bread grilled perfectly with your choice of cheese melted in the middle!
SIDES
Applesauce
Coleslaw
House made coleslaw with a little zip!
Hoozel Mash
Our version of a twice baked potato... bacon & chive tater kegs, garlic butter & shredded cheese.
Basket of Fries
Basket of Seasoned Fries
Basket of Tortilla Chips w/ 4oz Nacho Cheese
Sweet Potato Wedges
12" PIZZA *
12" Build Your Own Pizza
12" Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
12" All Meat Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon
12" BBQ Chicken
House BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, mushrooms & green pepper. Drizzled with BBQ & Ranch.
12" Cheesy Fries
Garlic butter, cheese & seasonings, served with marinara sauce.
12" Philly Pizza
Queso cheese sauce, garlic, Italian beef, onion, green pepper, mushroom & cheese
16" PIZZA *
16" Build Your Own Pizza
16" Deluxe Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
16" All Meat Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon
16" BBQ Chicken
House BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, mushrooms & green pepper. Drizzled with BBQ & Ranch.
16" Cheesy Fries
Garlic butter, cheese & seasonings, served with marinara sauce.
16" Philly Pizza
Queso cheese sauce, garlic, Italian beef, onion, green pepper, mushroom & chees
KIDS
Mini Corn Dogs - KIDS
6 mini corn dogs served with choice of side and a drink.
Mini Tacos - KIDS
6 mini chicken tacos served with choice of side and a drink.
Chicken Tenders - KIDS
2 chicken tenders served with choice of side and a drink.
Burger - KIDS
Burger on a kaiser bun; choice of cheese, served with choice of side and a drink.
Cod Nuggets - KIDS
4 cod nuggets, side of tartar sauce, served with choice of side and a drink.
Pizza - KIDS
6" personal pizza with choice of sausage or pepperoni
Grilled Cheese - KIDS
Texas toast and American cheese, served with choice of side and a drink.
B E E R
Bud Light
Busch Light
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Alaskan Amber
Allagash White Belgian-Style Wheat Beer
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser
Blue Moon
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Dog Fish Head 60 min IPA
Goose Island IPA
Guiness
Guiness Extra Stout
Harp
Heineken
Kentucky Tangerine - Cream Ale: Lexington Brewing
Lagunitas - IPA
Left Hand: Milk Stout Nitro
Leinenkugal's Original
Lexington: Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra: Infusions - Lime & Prickly Pear
Miller 64
Miller Genuine Draft
Miller High Life
Modelo
Moon Man
New Grist - Pilsner: Lakefront Brewery
Old Style
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Point: Amber Lager
Point: Special
Raging Bitch - Belgian IPA: Flying Dog *high ABV*
Rolling Rock
Stella Artois
Axe Man - IPA: Surly
Bud Light Chelada
Fresh Coast IPA: 3 Sheeps
Mango Dragonfruit Smoothie - Sour: Untitled Art
Oso Big 2.0
Peanut Butter Porter: Saugatuck Brewing
The Farmers Daughter: Lucette
Oktoberfest: Lupulin
Montucky Cold Snacks
Ciders, Coolers, Seltzers, & Teas
Bloody Mary
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Whether you are a local or just in the neighborhood visiting we offer you a cheerful, clean & casual atmosphere to enjoy quality time with your friends and family. We’ve got a full bar, domestic & craft taps, drink specials, and our famous Bloody Mary & Long Islands. Not only are we serving up favorites like burgers, fish fry, and pizza; you’ll find interesting and delicious foods not served anywhere else in the area! Check out our Facebook page for live music and other fun events!
1497 Alpine Drive, Nekoosa, WI 54457