Pizza
Burgers

Hoozels at The Lakes in Rome

79 Reviews

$$

1497 Alpine Drive

Nekoosa, WI 54457

Popular Items

Hoozel Burger
Poppin Cowboy Burger
Chili

DAILY FEATURES - no substitution

Beer, Bacon & Cheese Sloppy Joe

Beer, Bacon & Cheese Sloppy Joe

$14.00

Shareable; Made from scratch Sloppy Joe topped with bacon and our homemade beer cheese sauce.

Poppin Mozz Sticks

Poppin Mozz Sticks

$9.00

Cream cheese, bacon & jalapeno spread and fresh mozzarella had rolled in an egg roll wrapper. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

STARTERS & SHAREABLES *

Rotating Apps

Bruschetta

$9.00

Fresh tomato, onion, mozzarella & basil on crisp panini; drizzled with olive oil and balsamic

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Just like the fair... only better!

12" Jumbo Pretzel w/ Cheese

12" Jumbo Pretzel w/ Cheese

$13.00

Perfectly soft jumbo 12' pretzel with generous portion of nacho cheese. Your choice of salted or unsalted.

Small Pretzel Steamed w/ Cheese

Small Pretzel Steamed w/ Cheese

$6.00

Perfectly soft pretzel with nacho cheese or spicy mustard. Your choice of salted or unsalted.

Small Pretzel Deep Fried w/ Cheese

Small Pretzel Deep Fried w/ Cheese

$6.00

Perfectly soft pretzel with nacho cheese or spicy mustard. Your choice of salted or unsalted.

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Made with boneless chicken breast coated in breading and fried to perfection; served with choice of sauce on the side.

Chicken Wings & Drummies (8)

Chicken Wings & Drummies (8)

$11.00

Breaded or Naked served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Chips & Homemade Hoozel Dip Basket

Chips & Homemade Hoozel Dip Basket

$8.00

Large portion of crunchy homemade chips with our house made dip.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Choice of Carne Asada, Chorizo, Pork Carnitas, gyro meat or Chicken; shredded mozzarella and cheddar, nacho cheese & pico served on corn tortilla chips.

Deep Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Breaded and deep fried served with marinara.

Smothered Fries

Smothered Fries

$10.00

Seasoned fries smothered with garlic parmesan, ranch & cheese. Add Bacon, Carne Asada, Chorizo, Chicken, Pork or Gyro meat for additional charge

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Breaded and deep fried pickle chips. Pairs well with our house made Ranch. Warning: these may become addicting!

Green Beans

Green Beans

$8.00

Crunchy green beans with a light, crispy coating.

Quesadilla Rolls

$10.00

(2) tortilla wraps: nacho cheese, shredded cheese; add your choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Chorizo or Pork Carnitas. Served with salsa

Brewhouse Basket

Brewhouse Basket

$12.00

Battered Onion Rings, mozzarella sticks, Mushrooms, Shrimp, Jalapeno Poppers & Chicken Fingers (pre-portioned, quantities may vary)

Mini Tacos

$8.00

12 mini chicken tacos; served with sour cream

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

A crispy cornbread outer layer and snackable size make these 12 Mini Corndogs the perfect family treat; served with choice of dipping sauce.

SOUP

Chili

Chili

Enjoy a crock or bowl of our hearty beef chili with just the right amount of zip to warm you up! Optional additions include shredded cheese, sour cream, onion and/or bacon.

Cheddar Broccoli Soup

Out of stock

Vegetable Beef Soup

GREENS *

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, cucumber, onion, tomato & shredded cheese. Optional to add a protein.

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella pearls, Roma tomatoes, and basil pesto. Topped with chicken, bacon & balsamic glaze.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Sliced egg, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, crumbled blue cheese all on top of mixed greens.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and croutons and grilled or crispy chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.

Side Salad

$4.00

mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomato & cucumber

BURGERS *

Hoozel Burger

Hoozel Burger

$9.00

1/3 pound beef patty served up on a garlic buttered pretzel bun, topped with your choice of cheese, along with lettuce, raw onion and tomato. Sub grilled onion available. Make it a double +$3 *For your safety, all burgers are cooked to a standard temperature. We promise a perfectly seared outside and juicy inside*

Poppin Cowboy Burger

Poppin Cowboy Burger

$12.00

1/3 pound burger topped with jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, choice of cheese, onion rings & sriracha BBQ served on a garlic buttered pretzel bun

Poppin Cowboy Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, choice of cheese, onion rings & sriracha BBQ served on a garlic buttered pretzel bun.

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Plant based burger served up on a garlic buttered kaiser bun, topped with lettuce, tomato & onion and choice of cheese. Sub grilled onion available

SMASH BURGERS

SANDWICHES & MORE *

The Squealer

The Squealer

$12.00

Pulled Pork Carnitas & Canadian bacon, Layered with our Beer & Horseradish infused cheese sauce, topped with onion rings; all this on our garlic butter pretzel bun. House BBQ on the side.

Kicken Chicken

Kicken Chicken

$11.00

Spicy! Crispy chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno bacon and firestick sauce; served on a kaiser roll with L/T/O. We recommend a side of honey mustard to dunk it in!

Caprese Chicken Wrap

Caprese Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Marinated chicken, basil pesto. lettuce, tomato, baby pearl mozzarella & bacon drizzled with balsamic glaze - wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$15.00

So tender and perfectly seasoned Ribeye topped with mushrooms & onion; served on a hoagie bun with our house garlic cheese spread.

The Clucker

The Clucker

$10.00

Boneless, skinless chicken breast served on our signature garlic buttered pretzel bun with your choice cheese and L/T/O.

The Crispy Clucker

$10.00

Breaded crispy chicken breast served on our signature garlic buttered pretzel bun with your choice of cheese and L/T/O.

Gyro

Gyro

$12.00

Hand carved off the spit Juicy Lamb or marinated chicken; served with Hummus, Tzatziki Sauce - topped with Red Onion, tomato, cucumbers, spicy relish and Feta all wrapped in a warm pita.

Cod Nugget Wrap

Cod Nugget Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Cod Nuggets wrapped in a tortilla with L/T/O, house made coleslaw and a touch of BBQ tartar.

Baja Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, pico, garlic chili ranch and L/T/O.

Tequila Lime Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Tequila lime marinated shrimp, grilled and topped with our house slaw, BBQ tartar, pico de Gallo and queso fresco on your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Poppin Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cream cheese, bacon & jalapeno spread with choice of cheese melted between two pieces of toasty panini bread. Add chicken for additional charge.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

lightly breaded chicken tenders with choice of sauce.

Carne Asada Tacos

$13.00

Marinated carne asada, lettuce, queso fresco, pico and taco sauce served on your choice of 3 corn or flour tortillas.

Grilled Cheese on Panini

$5.00

Panini bread grilled perfectly with your choice of cheese melted in the middle!

SIDES

Applesauce

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

House made coleslaw with a little zip!

Hoozel Mash

$3.50

Our version of a twice baked potato... bacon & chive tater kegs, garlic butter & shredded cheese.

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket of Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Basket of Tortilla Chips w/ 4oz Nacho Cheese

$4.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$5.00Out of stock

12" PIZZA *

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

12" Deluxe Pizza

$20.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

12" All Meat Pizza

$21.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon

12" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

House BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, mushrooms & green pepper. Drizzled with BBQ & Ranch.

12" Cheesy Fries

$13.00

Garlic butter, cheese & seasonings, served with marinara sauce.

12" Philly Pizza

12" Philly Pizza

$20.00

Queso cheese sauce, garlic, Italian beef, onion, green pepper, mushroom & cheese

16" PIZZA *

cream cheese/bacon/jalapeno spread, onion, buffalo chicken, more bacon & cheese

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00

16" Deluxe Pizza

$23.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

16" All Meat Pizza

$25.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.00

House BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, mushrooms & green pepper. Drizzled with BBQ & Ranch.

16" Cheesy Fries

$15.00

Garlic butter, cheese & seasonings, served with marinara sauce.

16" Philly Pizza

16" Philly Pizza

$23.00

Queso cheese sauce, garlic, Italian beef, onion, green pepper, mushroom & chees

KIDS

Mini Corn Dogs - KIDS

$8.00

6 mini corn dogs served with choice of side and a drink.

Mini Tacos - KIDS

$8.00

6 mini chicken tacos served with choice of side and a drink.

Chicken Tenders - KIDS

$8.00

2 chicken tenders served with choice of side and a drink.

Burger - KIDS

$8.00

Burger on a kaiser bun; choice of cheese, served with choice of side and a drink.

Cod Nuggets - KIDS

$8.00

4 cod nuggets, side of tartar sauce, served with choice of side and a drink.

Pizza - KIDS

$8.00

6" personal pizza with choice of sausage or pepperoni

Grilled Cheese - KIDS

$8.00

Texas toast and American cheese, served with choice of side and a drink.

B E E R

Bud Light

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Alaskan Amber

$3.25

Allagash White Belgian-Style Wheat Beer

$5.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.25

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona Extra

$3.25

Corona Light

$3.25

Corona Premier

$3.25

Dog Fish Head 60 min IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Goose Island IPA

$4.00

Guiness

$4.00

Guiness Extra Stout

$4.00

Harp

$4.00

Heineken

$3.50

Kentucky Tangerine - Cream Ale: Lexington Brewing

$5.00

Lagunitas - IPA

$3.50

Left Hand: Milk Stout Nitro

$4.00

Leinenkugal's Original

$3.50

Lexington: Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Michelob Ultra: Infusions - Lime & Prickly Pear

$3.50Out of stock

Miller 64

$3.25

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.25

Modelo

$3.50

Moon Man

$3.50

New Grist - Pilsner: Lakefront Brewery

$4.00

Old Style

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.25

Point: Amber Lager

$3.50

Point: Special

$3.25

Raging Bitch - Belgian IPA: Flying Dog *high ABV*

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$3.25

Stella Artois

$3.50

Axe Man - IPA: Surly

$8.00

Bud Light Chelada

$3.25Out of stock

Fresh Coast IPA: 3 Sheeps

$6.00

Mango Dragonfruit Smoothie - Sour: Untitled Art

$8.00

Oso Big 2.0

$3.50

Peanut Butter Porter: Saugatuck Brewing

$4.00

The Farmers Daughter: Lucette

$3.50

Oktoberfest: Lupulin

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$3.00

Ciders, Coolers, Seltzers, & Teas

Carbliss Vodka

Cider Boys

Dogfish Head

Fresca Mixed

High Noon Seltzer

JuneShine Hard Kombucha

Jose Cuervo Playa Mar

Out of stock

Mikes Hard Lemonade

Smirnoff

Tia Maria

Twisted Tea

White Claw Seltzer

SODA

Soda

Ice Water - Pitcher

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

Apparel

T-Shirt

Sweatshirt

Hat

Koozie

Blanket

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Whether you are a local or just in the neighborhood visiting we offer you a cheerful, clean & casual atmosphere to enjoy quality time with your friends and family. We’ve got a full bar, domestic & craft taps, drink specials, and our famous Bloody Mary & Long Islands. Not only are we serving up favorites like burgers, fish fry, and pizza; you’ll find interesting and delicious foods not served anywhere else in the area! Check out our Facebook page for live music and other fun events!

1497 Alpine Drive, Nekoosa, WI 54457

Hoozels at The Lakes image
Hoozels at The Lakes image
Hoozels at The Lakes image
Hoozels at The Lakes image

