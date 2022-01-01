Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hop Alley

3,265 Reviews

$$

3500 Larimer St

Denver, CO 80205

Popular Items

La Zi Ji
Bone Marrow Fried Rice
Beijing Duck Roll

SERVICE CHARGE, PLEASE READ

15% service charge included

Additional gratuity is not required, but appreciated. Thank you!

Vegetables

Yen Tsai

$6.00

Rotating, seasonal pickles.

Chilled Tofu

$14.00

Sliced soft tofu dressed with sesame bang bang sauce, smashed cucumbers, peanuts

Wok Tossed Greens

$12.00
Gai Lan

$19.00

Grilled chinese broccoli with schmaltz, oyster sauce and house made duck salt

Yum Yum Cabbage

$17.00

Merlot napa cabbage, yum yum sauce, cherry olive relish, crispy ginger

Dry Pot Chinese Cauliflower

$19.00

Wok Tossed Chinese Cauliflower with house made Chinese bacon, red bell peppers, scallions, and oyster sauce.

Husband & Wife Salad

$17.00

Braised beef tongue, tripe, cilantro, peanuts, bean sprouts in a spicy Sichuan dressing

Char Siu Beets

$17.00

roasted and grilled beets, char siu sauce, beet green and cashew relish.

Claypot Eggplant

$23.00

Meat & Seafood

Cumin Lamb Buns

$12.00

Grilled Boulder Lamb, Uighur spices, spicy funky cucumber. (2 buns per order)

Grilled Bavette

$33.00

Sirloin flap steak, smoked soy, Green Sichuan peppercorn, yolk.

La Zi Ji

$21.00

Battered and fried chunks of chicken thigh, tossed with a dry sichuan chili spice. VERY SPICY and tingly!

Shrimp Toast

$19.00

Pan de mie, whipped shrimp & chicken thigh, mustard gastrique, tiger vinaigrette.

Beijing Duck Roll

$27.00

Smoked shredded duck rolled up in a scallion pancake with hoisin and cabbage

Shaokao Bass

$47.00

Twice Cooked Pork

$21.00

braised pork belly, doubanjiang, fermented black beans, leek

Noodles, Dumplings & Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis

Bone Marrow Fried Rice

$15.00

Egg, green peas, scallion

Hong You Chao Shou

$17.00

Boiled pork & pickled cabbage dumplings. Dressed with chili oil, smoked soy and peanuts. 7 per order. (VERY SPICY!)

Fried Wontons

$9.00

Fried wontons filled with tobiko, cream cheese, scallions. Served with house made duck sauce. 5 per order

Singapore Vegetable Noodles

$20.00

Stir fried rice noodles with seasonal vegetables, madras curry powder, egg. Mild spice level.

Extra Side Steamed Rice

$1.00

All orders come with 1 large 28 oz box of white rice.

Side of soy sauce

Side of house chili oil

$0.50

Side of Dumpling chili oil

$0.50

Side of bang bang sauce

$0.50

Chopsticks

please note for number of guests

House Cocktails

House Cosmo

$14.00

Roku gin, pamplemousse, cranberry, lime.

House Old Fashioned

$15.00

Our single barrel knob creek rye whiskey, Elijah Craig bourbon, smith & cross rum, smoked tea and madeira.

Takeout Only House "Sour"

$9.00

A true "dealers choice." we'll make you a cocktail, trust us, it'll be delicious! NO MODIFICATIONS

Dessert

Coconut Lime Sorbet Pint

$10.00

Retail

Small Shirt

$20.00
Medium Shirt

$20.00
Large Shirt

$20.00

XL Shirt

$20.00
XXL Shirt

$20.00
Hop Alley Snapback

$36.00
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Enjoy!

Website

Location

3500 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

