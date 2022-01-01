Hop Asylum 2411 Empire Avenue Suite 101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Best beer and vibes in East Contra Costa county
Location
2411 Empire Avenue Suite 101, Brentwood, CA 94513
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
WENCE HOUSE CALIFORNIA CUISINE
4.6 • 1,848
6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurant
Chill Tea and Coffee - STREETS OF BRENTWOOD
4.9 • 497
2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurant
22 Beach Hut Deli - 22 Brentwood (Northern CA)
4.7 • 1,413
2540 Sand Creek Rd Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brentwood
WENCE HOUSE CALIFORNIA CUISINE
4.6 • 1,848
6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurant
22 Beach Hut Deli - 22 Brentwood (Northern CA)
4.7 • 1,413
2540 Sand Creek Rd Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurant
Chill Tea and Coffee - STREETS OF BRENTWOOD
4.9 • 497
2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurant