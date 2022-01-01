A map showing the location of Hop Asylum 2411 Empire Avenue Suite 101View gallery

Hop Asylum 2411 Empire Avenue Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

2411 Empire Avenue Suite 101

Brentwood, CA 94513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Bites

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

3 cheeses (Manchego, sharp cheddar, Brie), 3 meats (coppa ham, salami, pepperoni), pickled stuff (olives & dill spears), crackers, and bread.

Individual Charcuterie

$11.00

1 meat, 1 cheese, bread and pickles

Pretzel & Cheese

$11.00

Large soft baked pretzel with two sides of cheddar beer cheese sauce or Dijon mustard.

Bratwurst

$8.00

Hot dog topped w/beer cheese sauce, chili & onion.

Hot Dog & Chips

$5.00

Regular, polish or spicy. Served with a side of kettle chips and choice of ketchup or mustard.

Pickle Plate

$6.00

Dill spears, spicy green beans, olives, and one rotating pickled veggie.

1oz Kettle Chips

$1.00

1 oz bag sea salt kettle chips

2oz Kettle Chips

$2.00

2 oz bag kettle chip assorted

Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Rib Tips

$10.00

Cheese Stuffed Pretzels

$9.00

Pretzel Knot Single

$3.00

Panini Sandwiches

The Cuban

$13.00

Pastrami, salami, swiss cheese, kraut & Dijon mustard

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, creamy ranch, pesto, and grilled chicken breast.

Tomato Garlic Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, southwest style chipotle pesto, ranch, sun dried tomatoes, and choice of cheese.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, tomatoes, and ranch.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Mozzarella, cheddar & ranch

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$10.00

SW Chipotle Chicken

$12.00

Vegan SW Chipotle

$12.00

Flatbreads

Margherita

$12.00

Creamy ranch sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes, and pesto sauce.

Chorizo & Pepper

$13.00

Creamy ranch sauce topped with mozzarella, chorizo, pepperoncini, red pepper flakes and a ranch drizzle.

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Classic pepperoni pizza flatbread style.

Desserts

Southern Banana Pudding

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

4 Pack TOST Sparkling Tea

$15.00

Flatland Non Alc. Hop Water

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Liquid Death Can

$2.00

Liquid Death Case (12)

$19.00

Modern Times Cold Brew Can

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Saratoga Large Water Bottle

$3.50

Soda

$1.00

TOST Sparkling Tea

$4.00

Untitled Art Non Alcoholic 12oz

$3.50

ANNIVERSARY PARTY

BOTTLE TASTING TICKETS

$35.00

$3 Lager Pints

$3.00

DE GARDE BOTTLES

$8.00

BARREL HOUSE BOTTLES

$2.00

RARE BARREL BOTTLES

$5.00

Clothing

Hop Asylum Logo Tee

$25.00

Hop Asylum Zip Sweater

$55.00

Hop Asylum Hoodie

$50.00

Hop Asylum Hat

$25.00

Hop Asylum Long Sleeve Tee

$20.00

Glassware

Hop Asylum Logo Pint Glass

$8.00

Hop Asylum Logo Member Glass

$9.00

Hop Asylum Taster Glass

$5.00

Fundamental Observation Glass

$15.00

Random Logo Glassware

$5.00

Giant Boot

$45.00

Liter Boot

$10.00

Liter Mug

$8.00

Regular Mug

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best beer and vibes in East Contra Costa county

Location

2411 Empire Avenue Suite 101, Brentwood, CA 94513

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

WENCE HOUSE CALIFORNIA CUISINE
orange star4.6 • 1,848
6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Brentwood
orange starNo Reviews
6580 Lone Tree Way Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
Chill Tea and Coffee - STREETS OF BRENTWOOD
orange star4.9 • 497
2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
22 Beach Hut Deli - 22 Brentwood (Northern CA)
orange star4.7 • 1,413
2540 Sand Creek Rd Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
Skipolini's Oakley
orange starNo Reviews
3070 Main Street Oakley, CA 94561
View restaurantnext
Chill Tea and Coffee - BRENTWOOD
orange star4.9 • 497
60 Eagle Rock Way Suite A Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brentwood

WENCE HOUSE CALIFORNIA CUISINE
orange star4.6 • 1,848
6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000706 - Garin Ranch
orange star4.7 • 1,705
8630 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
22 Beach Hut Deli - 22 Brentwood (Northern CA)
orange star4.7 • 1,413
2540 Sand Creek Rd Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
Chill Tea and Coffee - STREETS OF BRENTWOOD
orange star4.9 • 497
2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
Chill Tea and Coffee - BRENTWOOD
orange star4.9 • 497
60 Eagle Rock Way Suite A Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brentwood
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston