Hop + Grind - Peabody
97 Reviews
$$
210 Andover St
Peabody, MA 01960
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Basic....B
Buttermilk fried chicken, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Fried Chicken BELLY
Buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Fried Chicken LIL CAESY "Chicken Caesar"
Buttermilk fried chicken, romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
Fried Chicken FATTY
Two pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Fried Chicken BEAST MODE
Two pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Fried Chicken MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"
Buttermilk fried chicken, hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, truffle maple syrup
Fried Chicken HOT CHICK "Buffalo Style"
Buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, cilantro, carrot + celery slaw, cool ranch
Fried Chicken GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"
Buttermilk fried chicken, spinach, feta, tomato, cucumber, garlic + greens yogurt
Fried Chicken PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"
Buttermilk fried chicken, scratch tomato sauce, basil, fried mozzarella, provolone
Fried Chicken KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling"
Buttermilk fried chicken, house kimchi, crispy wonton, sweet soy glaze, dojo sauce, cilantro
Fried Chicken HOG MARLEY "BBQ"
Buttermilk fried chicken, pulled pork, dry aged bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq mustard, scallions
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Beef Burgers
Cheese Burger
1/4lb house ground angus beef patty, cheddar + american
Hamburger
1/4lb house ground angus patty
The Basic B....
house ground 1/4 lb black hide Angus beef patty, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
BELLY
house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patty, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
FATTY
2 x house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patties, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
BEAST MODE
2 x house ground 1/4lb black hide angus beef patties, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
PIGGY BACK
Basic + fried chicken, dry age bacon
MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"
house ground angus beef patty, truffle hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, maple syrup
Chicken Burgers
HOT CHICK "Buffalo Style"
GRIND: [chicken, bleu cheese, onion, hot sauce] TOP: hot sauce, bleu cheese, cilantro, carrot + celery slaw, cool ranch
GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"
GRIND: [chicken, spinach, garlic, barrel-aged feta] TOP: spinach, feta, tomato, cucumber, garlic + greens yogurt
PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"
GRIND: [chicken, tomato, provolone, parmesan, basil, garlic] TOP: scratch tomato sauce, basil, fried mozzarella, provolone
Lil' Caesy (Greece)
greece lightning patty, romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
Lil' Caesy (Hot Chick)
hot chick patty, romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, hot sauce, creamy caesar dressing
Pork Burgers
KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling" (As Seen On Diners, Drive-ins, Dives)
GRIND: [pork, garlic, scallions, ginger] TOP: house kimchi, crispy wonton, sweet soy glaze, dojo sauce, cilantro
HOG MARLEY "BBQ"
GRIND: [pork, pecan smoked pulled pork, applewood bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar] TOP: pecan smoked pulled pork, dry aged bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq mustard, scallions
Veggin' Burgers
SMASHED FALAFEL "Falafel Fusion"
GRIND: [chickpea, tahini, spices] TOP: spinach, tomato, cucumber, barrel-aged feta, garlic + greens yogurt * Fried In Beef Tallow * Contains Wheat * Contains Milk
FUN GUY "Ultimate Umami"
GRIND: [portobello, shitake, brown rice, grilled chickpeas, panko] TOP: roasted shiitake + portobella, smoked gouda, spinach + onion salad, black garlic truffle aioli * Contains Wheat * Contains Wheat
Fries
Small Fry
Big Fry
Salt + Truffle Vinegar
truffle infused apple cider vinegar
Pig Pile Fries
mac sauce, dry aged bacon, scallions
Cherry Bomb Fries
house hot sauce, queso, cilantro, pickled chili peppers
Truffle Shuffle Fries
truffle vinegar, black garlic truffle aioli, smoked tomato, chopped herbs
Rise + Fries
mac sauce, fried egg, bacon, truffle maple syrup, scallions
Honky Tonk Blues
kickin' dry rub, hot honey glaze, bleu cheese, pickled chili peppers, cilantro
Kimcheesy Fries
mac sauce, dojo sauce, house kimchi, pickled chili peppers, cilantro
Parmed And Dangerous Fries
truffle garlic butter, romano, bacon, fresh herbs
Hoggy Style Fries
mac sauce, pulled pork, smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and scallions
Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Tenders
all natural & hormone free buttermilk brined chicken tenders
Honky Tonk Chicken
Nashville Hot! Chicken Sandwich, smokehouse slaw, sticky hot chili honey, pickles
Fried Chicken BIG POPPAR "Jalapeno Popper"
Buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, crispy jalapeños, cool ranch
Fried Chicken LIL CAESY "Chicken Caesar"
Buttermilk fried chicken, romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
the Rooster Smac
fried chicken, nashville hot rub, mac + cheese, hot honey drizzle, pickled peppers, and cilantro
Snacks
Crispy Onions
brined + fried thin cut onions
Spinach Salad
spinach, tomato, cucumber, onion, barrel-aged feta, garlic + greens yogurt, toasted garlic bun
Caesy-e Salad
romaine, caesar dressing, Romano cheese, parmesan crisps, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, toasted garlic bun
Fried Cheese
Carrot & Celery Slaw
Smokehouse Slaw
House Kimchi
*Contains Fish Sauce*
Side Mac
Mac Bowls
OG Mac + Cheez
lots of cheez sauce, lots of macaroni
Cheez Burger Helper Mac
ground angus beef, American + cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon, fries, crispy onion, cheez sauce, macaroni
Hong Kong Gooey Mac
karate pig patty, house kimchi, scallion, soy, wonton, cheez sauce, macaroni
Smokeshow Mac
hog marley patty, bbq pulled pork, smoked bacon, bbq sauce, scallion, cheez sauce, macaroni
No Sleep Til Buffalo Mac
hot chick patty, hot sauce, carrot + celery, blue cheese, cilantro, ranch, cheez sauce, macaroni
Parmful When Swallowed Mac
parma sutra patty, scratch tomato sauce, cream, romano cheese, mozz sticks, basil, cheez sauce, macaroni
The Hangover Mac
dry aged bacon, chopped hashbrowns, two fried eggs, truffle syrup, cheez sauce, macaroni
Barnstormer Mac
chopped buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, pickles
American Hop Suey Mac
ground angus beef, scratch tomato sauce, romano cheese, basil, garlic bun, macaroni
Fried Chicken Mac
lots of cheez sauce, lots of macaroni, fried chicken
Poppin Off
fried chicken, bacon, pickled peppers, ranch, cilantro, cheez sauce, macaroni
Hoppy Meals (Kids)
Side Sauces
Malts
Illy Vanilly
classic vanilla
Choctor Dre
classic chocolate
Strawberry Short Shake
vanilla, strawberry, graham cracker
Cookies & Milk
vanilla, chocolate, crushed oreo
Black Forest
chocolate, raspberry
Mexicoco
chocolate, cinnamon, chili peppers
Nutty Buddy
chocolate, crushed Oreo, peanut butter syrup
Pb & J
vanilla, raspberry puree, peanut butter, graham crackers
Mad Berry
vanilla, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry
Neapolitan
chocolate and vanilla ice cream with strawberries
Cooler Drinks
Hop + Grind H2O
HIP POP! ROOT BEER
HIP POP! CREAM SODA
HIP POP! ICED TEA
HIP POP! SODA WATER
Milk
Ginger Brew
Made with real Ginger. Has a peppery kick to it!
Mexican Cola
Carbonated pure water, Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar, spices, caffeine
Mandarin Orange
Blueberry Soda
Sarsaparilla
Fruit Punch Capri Sun
Apple Juice Capri Sun
Amaro Club Soda
Berry Caprisun
CANS: IPAs, Pales, & Hops
Harpoon IPA
5.9% Dry-hopped with Cascade hops, it has a floral hop aroma and a finish that is bitter (it is an IPA after all!) without being harsh or astringent. Combined with a malty sweetness and the fruity esters of our proprietary yeast, those hops create a beer that is wonderfully hoppy but clean and refreshing enough to enjoy a few of - and we hope you do
Stoneface IPA
7.2% This hop-forward IPA features bright citrus notes with a clean, balanced malt profile. It has been liberally dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo creating unmistakable aromatics.
Frost "Double Shush" Imperial IPA
8% Rousing citrus and tropical flavors from intense dry hopping elevates Shush to new exotic heights of flavor
Vanish Valley Go The Extra Mile
Hoof Hearted Brewing - Discount Nachos - Double Dry Hopped IPA
Tox Brewing Co. - Fugu - IPA
Foley Brothers - Fair Maiden - DIPA
True North- Northern Haze
Other Half - Oh… Dream - Oat Cream IPA
6.2% double dry hopped oat cream ipa
Battery Steele - Axion
6.8%. Axion (formerly Onsight #1) is a double dry hopped IPA built on a base of American 2 Row barley and oats for a silky mouthfeel and clean finish. Hopped with a hefty portion of Citra and Galaxy, it imparts notes of soft mango, guava, apricot and a pleasantly dank finish
Radiant Pig Craft Beers - Save the Robots - IPA
East Coast IPA. 7% ABV. Hazy, unfiltered gem, juicy, tropical and citrus flavors. Smooth finish.
Lord Hobo Glorious IPA
Foley Brothers - Galaxy - Pale Ale
6% hazy pale ale with galaxy hops
CANS: Lagers & Pilsners
Jacks Abby - House Lager
5.2% ABV What the Helles is a Landbier? Theirs is sweet and golden with a full malty body, inspired by the country lagers of Bavaria. This Pale Bier is our House specialty. From Jack’s House to Your House!
True North - Cerveza - Mexican Lager
4.3% ABV Cerveza is brewed with pilsner malt, flaked maize, El Dorado hops, and Mexican lager yeast. A clean, refreshing, light-bodied lager
Night Shift - Nite Light - Lager
4.3% ABV Nite Lite is a craft light lager. Pours sunny gold with a soft, white head. Aromas of fresh bread on the nose. Sips crisp and refreshing, with hints of biscuit and citrus. Finishes clean and light, inviting another sip. 120 calories and 4.3% ABV.
Aeronaut - Robot Crush - Pilsner
Threes Brewing - Vliet - Pilsner
Threes Brewing - Volition - Black Lager
4.5% Black Lager
CANS: Wheats, & Belgians
Newburyport Belgian White
Castle Island - White Ale - Wheat Beer
5.4% This bright, beautiful American White Ale will send your thoughts straight to the orange grove
UFO White - Wheat Beer
4.8% Light, crisp, refreshing UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced wheat beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 300 years. Brewed with orange peel and coriander
Allagash White- Belgian White
5.2% brewed with Curaçao orange peel and coriander
Gneiss Brewing - Gneiss Weiss - Hefeweizen
4.8% A german-style weissbier with an American slant
CANS: Sours, Gose, Berliners & Wild Ales
Night Shift- Orchard Weisse
5.6% Mixed fermentation sour ale with apple, cinnamon, and honey
Night Shift - Ever Weisse
Night Shift - Slushie - Weisse
7%. Slushie Weisse is our sour ale with orange, strawberry and peach. This blended sour pours hazy sunset orange and sips bright and juicy with notes of orange juice and stone fruit.
Mighty Squirrel Sour Face
J Wakefield Brewing - Krone Küchen - Sour
Sour ale with raspberry, black currants, hazelnuts, lactose and vanilla. 6%
J Wakefield Brewing - Los Wajiros - Sour
6% This fruited sour ale, named after the laborers and farmers of Cuba who would provide food and tropical fruits to the people of the island, is jam packed with Guava, Mango and Fruita Estrella (commonly called Star Fruit).
J. Wakefield - Proud Cherry - Sour
6% Sour ale with sweet cherries, tart cherries, lactose and vanilla
Prairie Artisan Ales - Tiny Esses - Sour
5.9% Sour ale with orange peel, lime candy. Skittles inspired.
CANS: Stouts, & Porters
Prairie Artisan Ales - Christmas Bomb
13% that we all know and love, with the addition of Christmas spices – cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.
Brewfist Italian Ales & Prairie Artisan Ales - Spaghetti Western
8.7% Imperial Stout with added coffee and cocoa beans ripening in the cold prevail notes of roasted malts and coffee on the nose and in the mouth.
Prairie Artisan Bible Belt
13% Imperial Stout aged on coffee, vanilla, chilies, and cacao nibs.
Prairie Artisan Ales - Bourbon Paradise
15.9% Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout Aged with Coconut and Vanilla
Prairie Artisan Ales - Bourbon Barrel Aged Weekend
14.2% Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout with Cocao Nibs, Toasted Coconut, Marshmallow flavor, Vanilla, and Caramel Color.
Mast Landing "Gunners Daughter" Milk Stout
In order to amplify one of the unique flavors that their base Gunner's recipe imparts, they hand selected some exceptional coffee to age this batch on. These sustainable and fair trade Columbian Arabica beans are produced by On the Road Organic Artisan Coffee, and Mast Landing is proud to showcase such an exceptional agricultural product in tandem with their flagship milk stout. *For Dine-in Only*
Frost "Heavy" Imperial Stout
9%. A seriously dark, thick beer with a tan head. Chocolate malt, roasted barley, and flaked oats give this beer rich layers of coffee and chocolate complexity.
Riverwalk Storm Door
Prairie Artisan Ales - Mocha Noir
CANS: Ciders, & Fruited Ales
Bar Harbor - Blueberry Ale
5.1% ABV America's original blueberry ale since 1993
Ace - Pineapple Cider
5% ABV Ace Pineapple is the world's original Pineapple cider. While on vacation in Hawaii, they tried adding fresh pineapple juice to our apple cider and it resulted in this delicious tropical libation!
Narragansett - Del's Shandy
Carlson Orchard - Honeycrisp
4.5% Unfiltered hard cider made with Honeycrisp apples and organic wildflower honey.
Far From the Tree - Nova - Hopped Cider
Our flagship cider has been dry hopped with four different hops (Galaxy, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Cascade). Strong aromas of tropical fruits and citrus, with grassy notes.
Embark - Strawberry Rhubarb
1911 - Original - Cider
Embark Peach Blueberry
Graft - Lost Tropic Mimosa - Cider
Downeast - Blue Slushie - Cider
5.0% blue slushy cider
CANS: Non-Alcoholic Beers
Athletic Brewing Co “Upside Dawn” Golden
Less than 0.5% alcohol. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium organic malts from US & Germany along with combo of English and traditional American hops to the golden ale style. 50 Calories.
Athletic Brewing Co- "Cerveza Atletica" Light Copper
Cerveza Atletica is a refreshing Mexican Light Copper Lager, made with summer time refreshment in mind. A unique blend of Organic German Vienna and Munich malts provide a rich copper hue with an aroma and flavor of delicate bread crust that are balanced with light spicy and floral notes from the noble hop, German Hersbrucker. It’s balanced with a dry finish, and pairs perfectly with spicy salsa and fish tacos.
Specialty Cans & Reserves
Wien- By Proclamation - Vienna Lager
6% Vienna Style Lager with Carbernet & Zinfandel grapes
Marriage Parfait- By Brouwerij Boon- Lambic
8% it consists of 95% mild lambic, aged at least three years and specially reserved for this purpose, and 5% young lambic. The latter provides the fermentable sugars and wild yeasts. After mixing in a vessel of 25,000 litres, the wort (unfermented mixture) is filtered and chilled. If we are bottling, we bring it back to fermentation temperature. The bottles are placed in a climate-controlled space for the secondary fermentation. This is followed by maturing at low temperature for at least 6 months. Want to know the bottling date? Simply subtract 20 years from the “best before” date! The soft, mildly sour berry taste, harmonises with the oak barrels’ aromas in which Geuze Mariage Parfait has ripen. The body speaks of vanilla followed by a bitter aftertaste of cloves that becomes increasingly intense. Sublime.
Vat 92- By Brouwerij Boon- Lambic
8% pleasantly full-bodied, complex and contains smoky and spicy tests. These unique flavors are derived from the oak barrel, used for red wine in France in the Rhône valley. The oak tree clearly expresses a stamp on the overall taste image and adds a particularly positive contribution to the Lambiek aroma.
Vat 109- By Brouwerij Boon- Lambic
8.25% Aged in barrel Nr 109 - ex Cognac barrel (4th fill, previous fills were blended into geuze, because the cognac flavours were too noticeable)
Entanglement- By Rare Barrel- Sour
6% Golden sour beer aged in oak barrels with orange zest and vanilla bean.
Bae Breeze- By Rare Barrel- Sour
7.5% Golden sour beer aged in Oak Barrels with pineapple, cranberry, grapefruit, and lime.
Wish for Wings- By Rare Barrel- Sour
8.3% Golden sour beer aged in oak barrels with kiwis, lemon verbena, and vanilla bean.
Origins Batch 009- By Crooked Stave- Sour
6.5% Burgundy sour ale aged in oak barrels.
Origins Blueberry- By Crooked Stave- Sour
7.5% Blueberry sour ale aged in Oak Barrels.
Karnevel- By Plan Bee Farm- Wild Ale
6.3% Wild Ale brewed with tart cherry juice.
Bout that Life- By 3 Stars- Wild Ale
7.2% American Wild Ale aged for over two years
Oude Geuze- By Drie Fonteinen- Lambic
6% Lambic, spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels. The aromas and flavours will evolve from notes of vibrant fresh citrus, zesty and grassy notes to a mellow, oaky, stone fruit bouquet as the lambic continues to develop with time.
Le Seul XXIII- By Une Année- Wild Ale
6.5% Wild ale fermented with guava.
Alexander- By Rodenbach- Flanders Red
5.6% Sour red with a blend of 2/3rd aged Rodenbach (2 year matured beer from oak standing Foeders) and 1/3rd young ale, then macerated with sour cherries.
Oude Geuze- By Mikkeller & Boon- Lambic
6.4% Blending lambic aged in oak foeders previously used for white vermouth, this characteristic blend consists of mostly 2-year-old lambic blended with some 1 year old for bottle conditioning and a touch of 3-year-old.
Peach Saison- By Spencer Trappist- Saison
4.3% A light, refreshing, sessionable ale. Naturally carbonated through bottle-conditioning, its delicate peach flavor is highlighted through sparkling carbonation producing a fresh, clean taste.
Surette Provisions- By Crooked Stave- Saison
6.2% Surette Provision Saison In a particular region of southern Belgium, the reserve or provision saison was called surette, meaning tart. Using time-honored techniques, our saisons employ old-world methods to restore complexity and the classical rustic character lost in modern day saison. Brewed with local Colorado floor malted barley, traditional harvest grains, and noble hops, Surette embodies old-world saison brewing traditions. Each batch of Surette is an expression of the large oak foeders it matures in while taking on an aged vinous quality and a complex tartness. Showcasing citrusy ripe fruits, a light zesty spice, and earthy undertones, Surette’s character exemplifies our mixed culture of Brettanomyces and souring bacteria.
Weizen Bam- By Jolly Pumpkin- Farmhouse Wheat
4.5% Farmhouse Wheat, ruddy golden, dominated by our local wild yeast driven flavor; notes of lemon and limes, and bright citrus notes to the fore, all wrapped up with a generous dose of good natured rapscallion delight.
Biere de Mars- By Jolly Pumpkin- Flanders Red
7% Flanders sour, fermented using both ale and lager yeast, mellowed in an oak foeder and refermented in the can. After a short foeder rest, Biere de Mars is then transferred to used bourbon barrels, developing rich notes of caramel, leather, bourbon, and tart oak.
Barrel Aged Farmhouse Ale- By Oxbow- Farmhouse Ale
6.5% Barrel-Aged Farmhouse Pale is an American-hopped saison aged in oak barrels with wild yeast and Maine microflora
Farmageddon Cherry- By Bellwoods- Farmhouse
6.3% This is a 12-14 month blend of oak-aged, wild farmhouse ales conditioned on a hefty bed of fresh Niagara Montmorency cherries prior to bottle conditioning. Fragrant Montmorency cherries beautifully wrapped up in a light, oaky and subtly tart wild farmhouse ale. Floral/spicy notes, with that characteristic brett funk we know and love in Farmageddon. Finishes dry. Bottles are bottle conditioned for a further 6-8 weeks prior to sale
Vintage Stock- By Boulevard- Barrel-Aged Dark Saison
8.9% Barrel-aged dark saison co-fermented with Norton grapes.
Straight to Black:Out- By Liquid Riot- Imperial Stout
12% Imperial Stout barrel aged in single malt whiskey barrels
Oro Negro- By Jackie O's- Imperial Stout
10% Imperial Stout infused with cacao nibs, walnuts, vanilla beans, oak staves, habaneros, and cinnamon sticks.
Dosvidanya- By Destihl- Imperial Stout
14.6% Bourbon barrel-aged, rich flavors of dark chocolate, toffee, black cherries and coffee along with robust & roasty maltiness that finishes dry.
Hr. Frederiksen Væsel Brunch- By Amager Bryghus & Mikkeller- Imperial Stout
10.7% The aroma is vanilla, burnt almonds, and coffee with a high level of acidity. The taste reveals lots of dry dark chocolate, vanilla and clean cacao with an impression of fresh wet soil and a very dry finish. There are 8 different types of malts, the bitterness is also delivered by the heavily roasted malts and Centennial hops.
They Reminisce Over You- By Honest Weight- Old Ale
8.2% Rye Old ale, pours a deep orange color with hints of ruby. It’s flavor starts with bright spicy rye and finishes with notes of toffee and toast.
Golden Anniversary- By Thomas Hardy- Barleywine
13% Barleywine, dried fig, fresh tobacco and chocolate aroma. In the mouth, notes of bitter orange marmalade, dried fruit and chestnut honey.
Barista Chocolate Quad- By Van Honsebrouck Kasteel- Belgian Quad
11% Chocolate Belgian Quad, aromas of the roasted malt. Notes of caramel, toffee, and chocolate.
Prinsipia- By Brewmaster Jack- Belgian Quad
11.5% two row barley, beet sugar, date sugar, and a special yeast to create a wonderful array of flavors. Prinsipia brings light aromas of candied plums, brown sugar, biscuits, tobacco, and cherries. A soft mouthfeel leaves no trace of the 11.5% alcohol by volume. The name Prinsipia is inspired by Isaac Newton’s most famous work, "Principia," with a little more emphasis on the "sip."
Draft Beer
Speed Castle - By Three Floyds - Pilsner
5.6% Using hops sourced from German farms, American Pilsner malt, and hand-selected fresh or ‘wet’ hops, Speed Castle is a crisp, refreshing and world-ending Pilsner.
Burger Beer - Rye Pale Ale
Our house Burger Beer is brewed exclusively for Hop & Grind by Rockingham Brewing. The crisp body with a notable malt profile lead to an easy drinking experience.
Laggy Pop- By Proclamation & Highroller Lobster- Lager
4.6% American Light Lager with Sea Salt and Lime
Don Gato- By New Park- Gose
4.8% gose with french grey sea salt and hand crushed coriander seeds. Once fermentation was complete, added a light dry hop of Citra and Motueka. Flavors of lime juice and fresh mango with a slightly salty finish. Margarita vibes.
Nectar of Aristaeus - Blueberry Glazed Donut - River Styx
Covington Pilsner - North Park - Pilsner
6% Covington is our easy-drinkin' American style Pilsner brewed with a hefty helping of flaked maize and finished with plenty of Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops that bring bright aromas of fresh flowers, zesty citrus, and a crispy clean finish! Crush a Covi today!
Jetty Jumper - Channel Marker - Gose
Blackberry Grisette - Jester King
5.8% light, tart, easy drinking farmhouse ale
Channel Marker - Paddle Streamer - DIPA
Lawn Boy Lager - Tilted Barn
Drekker - Braaaaaaains - Sour
7.1% Mango, orange and banana smoothie sour
Seaworthy - Oxbow - India Pale Lager
Seaworthy is a Czech-style lager dry-hopped with Centennial and Amarillo. Brewed with pils and vienna malts, double decocted, and fermented with Czech lager yeast, this IPL was inspired by Tim and Fava’s recent travels to the Czech Republic where they toured local hop fields, Moravian malt producers, and historic lager breweries. Gold in color with notes of orange peel, lemon zest, pine, and dough with a full, chewy body and semi-dry and bitter finish.
Austin Street - Florens - IPA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
210 Andover St, Peabody, MA 01960