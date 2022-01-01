Hop + Grind - Peabody

Marriage Parfait- By Brouwerij Boon- Lambic

$16.00

8% it consists of 95% mild lambic, aged at least three years and specially reserved for this purpose, and 5% young lambic. The latter provides the fermentable sugars and wild yeasts. After mixing in a vessel of 25,000 litres, the wort (unfermented mixture) is filtered and chilled. If we are bottling, we bring it back to fermentation temperature. The bottles are placed in a climate-controlled space for the secondary fermentation. This is followed by maturing at low temperature for at least 6 months. Want to know the bottling date? Simply subtract 20 years from the “best before” date! The soft, mildly sour berry taste, harmonises with the oak barrels’ aromas in which Geuze Mariage Parfait has ripen. The body speaks of vanilla followed by a bitter aftertaste of cloves that becomes increasingly intense. Sublime.