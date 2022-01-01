Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hop + Grind - Peabody

97 Reviews

$$

210 Andover St

Peabody, MA 01960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Basic B....
Buttermilk Tenders
OG Mac + Cheez

Specials

Fresh ground beef burger, seared sliced steak, pepper & onios provolone, housemade Gouda cheese sauce, pickled peppercinis

Elvis Dog

$10.00

Skewered marshmallow & banana, fried in a bacon pancake batter, chocolate peanut butter drizzle, bacon bits, dusted with powdered sugar

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Basic....B

Fried Chicken Basic....B

$9.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

Fried Chicken BELLY

Fried Chicken BELLY

$11.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

Fried Chicken LIL CAESY "Chicken Caesar"

Fried Chicken LIL CAESY "Chicken Caesar"

$12.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

Fried Chicken FATTY

Fried Chicken FATTY

$13.00

Two pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

Fried Chicken BEAST MODE

Fried Chicken BEAST MODE

$14.50

Two pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

Fried Chicken MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"

Fried Chicken MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, truffle maple syrup

Fried Chicken HOT CHICK "Buffalo Style"

Fried Chicken HOT CHICK "Buffalo Style"

$13.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese, cilantro, carrot + celery slaw, cool ranch

Fried Chicken GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"

Fried Chicken GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"

$13.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, spinach, feta, tomato, cucumber, garlic + greens yogurt

Fried Chicken PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"

Fried Chicken PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"

$13.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, scratch tomato sauce, basil, fried mozzarella, provolone

Fried Chicken KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling"

Fried Chicken KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling"

$13.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, house kimchi, crispy wonton, sweet soy glaze, dojo sauce, cilantro

Fried Chicken HOG MARLEY "BBQ"

Fried Chicken HOG MARLEY "BBQ"

$13.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, pulled pork, dry aged bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq mustard, scallions

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Beef Burgers

House Ground Black Hide Angus Beef

Cheese Burger

$8.00

1/4lb house ground angus beef patty, cheddar + american

Hamburger

$8.00

1/4lb house ground angus patty

The Basic B....

The Basic B....

$9.50

house ground 1/4 lb black hide Angus beef patty, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

BELLY

BELLY

$11.50

house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patty, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

FATTY

FATTY

$13.00

2 x house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patties, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

BEAST MODE

BEAST MODE

$14.50

2 x house ground 1/4lb black hide angus beef patties, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce

PIGGY BACK

PIGGY BACK

$15.00

Basic + fried chicken, dry age bacon

MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"

MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"

$14.00

house ground angus beef patty, truffle hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, maple syrup

Chicken Burgers

All Natural, Hormone Free, House Ground Chicken
HOT CHICK "Buffalo Style"

HOT CHICK "Buffalo Style"

$13.50

GRIND: [chicken, bleu cheese, onion, hot sauce] TOP: hot sauce, bleu cheese, cilantro, carrot + celery slaw, cool ranch

GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"

GREECE LIGHTNING "Mediterranean"

$13.50

GRIND: [chicken, spinach, garlic, barrel-aged feta] TOP: spinach, feta, tomato, cucumber, garlic + greens yogurt

PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"

PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"

$13.50

GRIND: [chicken, tomato, provolone, parmesan, basil, garlic] TOP: scratch tomato sauce, basil, fried mozzarella, provolone

Lil' Caesy (Greece)

Lil' Caesy (Greece)

$13.50

greece lightning patty, romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

Lil' Caesy (Hot Chick)

Lil' Caesy (Hot Chick)

$13.50

hot chick patty, romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, hot sauce, creamy caesar dressing

Pork Burgers

All Natural, Hormone Free, House Ground Pork
KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling" (As Seen On Diners, Drive-ins, Dives)

KARATE PIG "Asian Dumpling" (As Seen On Diners, Drive-ins, Dives)

$13.50

GRIND: [pork, garlic, scallions, ginger] TOP: house kimchi, crispy wonton, sweet soy glaze, dojo sauce, cilantro

HOG MARLEY "BBQ"

HOG MARLEY "BBQ"

$13.50

GRIND: [pork, pecan smoked pulled pork, applewood bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar] TOP: pecan smoked pulled pork, dry aged bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq mustard, scallions

Veggin' Burgers

Fresh Cut & Hand Made Veggie Patties
SMASHED FALAFEL "Falafel Fusion"

SMASHED FALAFEL "Falafel Fusion"

$13.50

GRIND: [chickpea, tahini, spices] TOP: spinach, tomato, cucumber, barrel-aged feta, garlic + greens yogurt * Fried In Beef Tallow * Contains Wheat * Contains Milk

FUN GUY "Ultimate Umami"

FUN GUY "Ultimate Umami"

$14.50

GRIND: [portobello, shitake, brown rice, grilled chickpeas, panko] TOP: roasted shiitake + portobella, smoked gouda, spinach + onion salad, black garlic truffle aioli * Contains Wheat * Contains Wheat

Fries

Fried In Beef Tallow
Small Fry

Small Fry

$3.50
Big Fry

Big Fry

$5.00
Salt + Truffle Vinegar

Salt + Truffle Vinegar

$5.50

truffle infused apple cider vinegar

Pig Pile Fries

Pig Pile Fries

$6.50

mac sauce, dry aged bacon, scallions

Cherry Bomb Fries

Cherry Bomb Fries

$7.00

house hot sauce, queso, cilantro, pickled chili peppers

Truffle Shuffle Fries

Truffle Shuffle Fries

$6.00

truffle vinegar, black garlic truffle aioli, smoked tomato, chopped herbs

Rise + Fries

Rise + Fries

$7.00

mac sauce, fried egg, bacon, truffle maple syrup, scallions

Honky Tonk Blues

Honky Tonk Blues

$7.00

kickin' dry rub, hot honey glaze, bleu cheese, pickled chili peppers, cilantro

Kimcheesy Fries

Kimcheesy Fries

$6.50

mac sauce, dojo sauce, house kimchi, pickled chili peppers, cilantro

Parmed And Dangerous Fries

Parmed And Dangerous Fries

$6.50

truffle garlic butter, romano, bacon, fresh herbs

Hoggy Style Fries

$7.00

mac sauce, pulled pork, smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and scallions

Fried Chicken

All Natural & Hormone Free
Buttermilk Tenders

Buttermilk Tenders

$11.50

all natural & hormone free buttermilk brined chicken tenders

Honky Tonk Chicken

Honky Tonk Chicken

$12.50

Nashville Hot! Chicken Sandwich, smokehouse slaw, sticky hot chili honey, pickles

Fried Chicken BIG POPPAR "Jalapeno Popper"

Fried Chicken BIG POPPAR "Jalapeno Popper"

$12.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, crispy jalapeños, cool ranch

Fried Chicken LIL CAESY "Chicken Caesar"

Fried Chicken LIL CAESY "Chicken Caesar"

$12.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, romaine, tomatoes, crispy parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

the Rooster Smac

$14.00

fried chicken, nashville hot rub, mac + cheese, hot honey drizzle, pickled peppers, and cilantro

Snacks

Like, really cool stuff...
Crispy Onions

Crispy Onions

$6.00

brined + fried thin cut onions

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.50

spinach, tomato, cucumber, onion, barrel-aged feta, garlic + greens yogurt, toasted garlic bun

Caesy-e Salad

Caesy-e Salad

$8.50

romaine, caesar dressing, Romano cheese, parmesan crisps, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, toasted garlic bun

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$8.00
Carrot & Celery Slaw

Carrot & Celery Slaw

$5.00
Smokehouse Slaw

Smokehouse Slaw

$5.00
House Kimchi

House Kimchi

$5.00

*Contains Fish Sauce*

Side Mac

Side Mac

$6.00

Mac Bowls

OG Mac + Cheez

OG Mac + Cheez

$12.00

lots of cheez sauce, lots of macaroni

Cheez Burger Helper Mac

Cheez Burger Helper Mac

$14.50

ground angus beef, American + cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon, fries, crispy onion, cheez sauce, macaroni

Hong Kong Gooey Mac

Hong Kong Gooey Mac

$14.00

karate pig patty, house kimchi, scallion, soy, wonton, cheez sauce, macaroni

Smokeshow Mac

Smokeshow Mac

$15.00

hog marley patty, bbq pulled pork, smoked bacon, bbq sauce, scallion, cheez sauce, macaroni

No Sleep Til Buffalo Mac

No Sleep Til Buffalo Mac

$14.00

hot chick patty, hot sauce, carrot + celery, blue cheese, cilantro, ranch, cheez sauce, macaroni

Parmful When Swallowed Mac

Parmful When Swallowed Mac

$14.00

parma sutra patty, scratch tomato sauce, cream, romano cheese, mozz sticks, basil, cheez sauce, macaroni

The Hangover Mac

The Hangover Mac

$14.50

dry aged bacon, chopped hashbrowns, two fried eggs, truffle syrup, cheez sauce, macaroni

Barnstormer Mac

Barnstormer Mac

$14.00

chopped buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, pickles

American Hop Suey Mac

American Hop Suey Mac

$13.50

ground angus beef, scratch tomato sauce, romano cheese, basil, garlic bun, macaroni

Fried Chicken Mac

Fried Chicken Mac

$14.00

lots of cheez sauce, lots of macaroni, fried chicken

Poppin Off

Poppin Off

$14.00

fried chicken, bacon, pickled peppers, ranch, cilantro, cheez sauce, macaroni

Hoppy Meals (Kids)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Buttermilk Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Apple

Berry

Fruit punch

Bottled water

$2.00

Side Sauces

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Caesar

$1.00

Side Garlic & Greens Yogurt

$1.00

Side Truffle Vinegar

$1.00

Side Smoked Tomato Aioli

$1.00

Side Black Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side Hop Sauce

Craft Sodas & Bottle Drinks

Diet Cola

$4.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$4.00

Raspberry Ricky

$4.00

Scratch Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Blueberry Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Malts

Illy Vanilly

$7.00

classic vanilla

Choctor Dre

$7.00

classic chocolate

Strawberry Short Shake

$7.00

vanilla, strawberry, graham cracker

Cookies & Milk

$7.00

vanilla, chocolate, crushed oreo

Black Forest

$7.00

chocolate, raspberry

Mexicoco

$7.00

chocolate, cinnamon, chili peppers

Nutty Buddy

$7.00

chocolate, crushed Oreo, peanut butter syrup

Pb & J

$7.00

vanilla, raspberry puree, peanut butter, graham crackers

Mad Berry

$7.00

vanilla, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry

Neapolitan

$7.00

chocolate and vanilla ice cream with strawberries

Cooler Drinks

Hop + Grind H2O

$2.50

HIP POP! ROOT BEER

$3.50Out of stock

HIP POP! CREAM SODA

$3.50

HIP POP! ICED TEA

$3.50

HIP POP! SODA WATER

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Brew

$3.50

Made with real Ginger. Has a peppery kick to it!

Mexican Cola

$3.50

Carbonated pure water, Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar, spices, caffeine

Mandarin Orange

$3.50

Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Sarsaparilla

$3.50

Fruit Punch Capri Sun

$1.00

Apple Juice Capri Sun

$1.00

Amaro Club Soda

$3.00

Berry Caprisun

$1.00

CANS: IPAs, Pales, & Hops

Harpoon IPA

$7.50

5.9% Dry-hopped with Cascade hops, it has a floral hop aroma and a finish that is bitter (it is an IPA after all!) without being harsh or astringent. Combined with a malty sweetness and the fruity esters of our proprietary yeast, those hops create a beer that is wonderfully hoppy but clean and refreshing enough to enjoy a few of - and we hope you do

Stoneface IPA

$8.00

7.2% This hop-forward IPA features bright citrus notes with a clean, balanced malt profile. It has been liberally dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo creating unmistakable aromatics.

Frost "Double Shush" Imperial IPA

$10.50

8% Rousing citrus and tropical flavors from intense dry hopping elevates Shush to new exotic heights of flavor

Vanish Valley Go The Extra Mile

$8.00

Hoof Hearted Brewing - Discount Nachos - Double Dry Hopped IPA

$8.00

Tox Brewing Co. - Fugu - IPA

$8.00

Foley Brothers - Fair Maiden - DIPA

$9.00Out of stock

True North- Northern Haze

$8.00

Other Half - Oh… Dream - Oat Cream IPA

$9.00

6.2% double dry hopped oat cream ipa

Battery Steele - Axion

$9.00

6.8%. Axion (formerly Onsight #1) is a double dry hopped IPA built on a base of American 2 Row barley and oats for a silky mouthfeel and clean finish. Hopped with a hefty portion of Citra and Galaxy, it imparts notes of soft mango, guava, apricot and a pleasantly dank finish

Radiant Pig Craft Beers - Save the Robots - IPA

$8.50

East Coast IPA. 7% ABV. Hazy, unfiltered gem, juicy, tropical and citrus flavors. Smooth finish.

Lord Hobo Glorious IPA

$8.50

Foley Brothers - Galaxy - Pale Ale

$9.00

6% hazy pale ale with galaxy hops

CANS: Lagers & Pilsners

Jacks Abby - House Lager

$7.00

5.2% ABV What the Helles is a Landbier? Theirs is sweet and golden with a full malty body, inspired by the country lagers of Bavaria. This Pale Bier is our House specialty. From Jack’s House to Your House!

True North - Cerveza - Mexican Lager

$7.50

4.3% ABV Cerveza is brewed with pilsner malt, flaked maize, El Dorado hops, and Mexican lager yeast. A clean, refreshing, light-bodied lager

Night Shift - Nite Light - Lager

$6.00

4.3% ABV Nite Lite is a craft light lager. Pours sunny gold with a soft, white head. Aromas of fresh bread on the nose. Sips crisp and refreshing, with hints of biscuit and citrus. Finishes clean and light, inviting another sip. 120 calories and 4.3% ABV.

Aeronaut - Robot Crush - Pilsner

$6.50Out of stock

Threes Brewing - Vliet - Pilsner

$8.50

Threes Brewing - Volition - Black Lager

$8.50Out of stock

4.5% Black Lager

CANS: Wheats, & Belgians

Newburyport Belgian White

$6.50

Castle Island - White Ale - Wheat Beer

$6.50Out of stock

5.4% This bright, beautiful American White Ale will send your thoughts straight to the orange grove

UFO White - Wheat Beer

$7.50

4.8% Light, crisp, refreshing UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced wheat beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 300 years. Brewed with orange peel and coriander

Allagash White- Belgian White

$8.00Out of stock

5.2% brewed with Curaçao orange peel and coriander

Gneiss Brewing - Gneiss Weiss - Hefeweizen

$7.50

4.8% A german-style weissbier with an American slant

CANS: Sours, Gose, Berliners & Wild Ales

Night Shift- Orchard Weisse

$10.00

5.6% Mixed fermentation sour ale with apple, cinnamon, and honey

Night Shift - Ever Weisse

$10.00

Night Shift - Slushie - Weisse

$10.00

7%. Slushie Weisse is our sour ale with orange, strawberry and peach. This blended sour pours hazy sunset orange and sips bright and juicy with notes of orange juice and stone fruit.

Mighty Squirrel Sour Face

$8.00

J Wakefield Brewing - Krone Küchen - Sour

$10.50Out of stock

Sour ale with raspberry, black currants, hazelnuts, lactose and vanilla. 6%

J Wakefield Brewing - Los Wajiros - Sour

$10.50

6% This fruited sour ale, named after the laborers and farmers of Cuba who would provide food and tropical fruits to the people of the island, is jam packed with Guava, Mango and Fruita Estrella (commonly called Star Fruit).

J. Wakefield - Proud Cherry - Sour

$9.00

6% Sour ale with sweet cherries, tart cherries, lactose and vanilla

Prairie Artisan Ales - Tiny Esses - Sour

$9.00

5.9% Sour ale with orange peel, lime candy. Skittles inspired.

CANS: Stouts, & Porters

Prairie Artisan Ales - Christmas Bomb

$12.50

13% that we all know and love, with the addition of Christmas spices – cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

Brewfist Italian Ales & Prairie Artisan Ales - Spaghetti Western

$14.00

8.7% Imperial Stout with added coffee and cocoa beans ripening in the cold prevail notes of roasted malts and coffee on the nose and in the mouth.

Prairie Artisan Bible Belt

$17.00

13% Imperial Stout aged on coffee, vanilla, chilies, and cacao nibs.

Prairie Artisan Ales - Bourbon Paradise

$17.00

15.9% Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout Aged with Coconut and Vanilla

Prairie Artisan Ales - Bourbon Barrel Aged Weekend

$17.00

14.2% Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout with Cocao Nibs, Toasted Coconut, Marshmallow flavor, Vanilla, and Caramel Color.

Mast Landing "Gunners Daughter" Milk Stout

$9.50

In order to amplify one of the unique flavors that their base Gunner's recipe imparts, they hand selected some exceptional coffee to age this batch on. These sustainable and fair trade Columbian Arabica beans are produced by On the Road Organic Artisan Coffee, and Mast Landing is proud to showcase such an exceptional agricultural product in tandem with their flagship milk stout. *For Dine-in Only*

Frost "Heavy" Imperial Stout

$12.00Out of stock

9%. A seriously dark, thick beer with a tan head. Chocolate malt, roasted barley, and flaked oats give this beer rich layers of coffee and chocolate complexity.

Riverwalk Storm Door

$7.50Out of stock

Prairie Artisan Ales - Mocha Noir

$12.50

CANS: Ciders, & Fruited Ales

Bar Harbor - Blueberry Ale

$6.50

5.1% ABV America's original blueberry ale since 1993

Ace - Pineapple Cider

$8.00

5% ABV Ace Pineapple is the world's original Pineapple cider. While on vacation in Hawaii, they tried adding fresh pineapple juice to our apple cider and it resulted in this delicious tropical libation!

Narragansett - Del's Shandy

$7.50

Carlson Orchard - Honeycrisp

$9.00

4.5% Unfiltered hard cider made with Honeycrisp apples and organic wildflower honey.

Far From the Tree - Nova - Hopped Cider

$9.00Out of stock

Our flagship cider has been dry hopped with four different hops (Galaxy, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Cascade). Strong aromas of tropical fruits and citrus, with grassy notes.

Embark - Strawberry Rhubarb

$7.00

1911 - Original - Cider

$9.00

Embark Peach Blueberry

$7.00

Graft - Lost Tropic Mimosa - Cider

$9.00

Downeast - Blue Slushie - Cider

$7.00Out of stock

5.0% blue slushy cider

CANS: Non-Alcoholic Beers

Athletic Brewing Co “Upside Dawn” Golden

$6.50Out of stock

Less than 0.5% alcohol. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium organic malts from US & Germany along with combo of English and traditional American hops to the golden ale style. 50 Calories.

Athletic Brewing Co- "Cerveza Atletica" Light Copper

$6.50

Cerveza Atletica is a refreshing Mexican Light Copper Lager, made with summer time refreshment in mind. A unique blend of Organic German Vienna and Munich malts provide a rich copper hue with an aroma and flavor of delicate bread crust that are balanced with light spicy and floral notes from the noble hop, German Hersbrucker. It’s balanced with a dry finish, and pairs perfectly with spicy salsa and fish tacos.

Specialty Cans & Reserves

Wien- By Proclamation - Vienna Lager

$8.00

6% Vienna Style Lager with Carbernet & Zinfandel grapes

Marriage Parfait- By Brouwerij Boon- Lambic

$16.00

8% it consists of 95% mild lambic, aged at least three years and specially reserved for this purpose, and 5% young lambic. The latter provides the fermentable sugars and wild yeasts. After mixing in a vessel of 25,000 litres, the wort (unfermented mixture) is filtered and chilled. If we are bottling, we bring it back to fermentation temperature. The bottles are placed in a climate-controlled space for the secondary fermentation. This is followed by maturing at low temperature for at least 6 months. Want to know the bottling date? Simply subtract 20 years from the “best before” date! The soft, mildly sour berry taste, harmonises with the oak barrels’ aromas in which Geuze Mariage Parfait has ripen. The body speaks of vanilla followed by a bitter aftertaste of cloves that becomes increasingly intense. Sublime.

Vat 92- By Brouwerij Boon- Lambic

$24.00

8% pleasantly full-bodied, complex and contains smoky and spicy tests. These unique flavors are derived from the oak barrel, used for red wine in France in the Rhône valley. The oak tree clearly expresses a stamp on the overall taste image and adds a particularly positive contribution to the Lambiek aroma.

Vat 109- By Brouwerij Boon- Lambic

$24.00

8.25% Aged in barrel Nr 109 - ex Cognac barrel (4th fill, previous fills were blended into geuze, because the cognac flavours were too noticeable)

Entanglement- By Rare Barrel- Sour

$32.00

6% Golden sour beer aged in oak barrels with orange zest and vanilla bean.

Bae Breeze- By Rare Barrel- Sour

$32.00

7.5% Golden sour beer aged in Oak Barrels with pineapple, cranberry, grapefruit, and lime.

Wish for Wings- By Rare Barrel- Sour

$32.00

8.3% Golden sour beer aged in oak barrels with kiwis, lemon verbena, and vanilla bean.

Origins Batch 009- By Crooked Stave- Sour

$22.50

6.5% Burgundy sour ale aged in oak barrels.

Origins Blueberry- By Crooked Stave- Sour

$20.00

7.5% Blueberry sour ale aged in Oak Barrels.

Karnevel- By Plan Bee Farm- Wild Ale

$18.00

6.3% Wild Ale brewed with tart cherry juice.

Bout that Life- By 3 Stars- Wild Ale

$19.00

7.2% American Wild Ale aged for over two years

Oude Geuze- By Drie Fonteinen- Lambic

$19.50

6% Lambic, spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels. The aromas and flavours will evolve from notes of vibrant fresh citrus, zesty and grassy notes to a mellow, oaky, stone fruit bouquet as the lambic continues to develop with time.

Le Seul XXIII- By Une Année- Wild Ale

$22.00

6.5% Wild ale fermented with guava.

Alexander- By Rodenbach- Flanders Red

$26.00

5.6% Sour red with a blend of 2/3rd aged Rodenbach (2 year matured beer from oak standing Foeders) and 1/3rd young ale, then macerated with sour cherries.

Oude Geuze- By Mikkeller & Boon- Lambic

$28.00

6.4% Blending lambic aged in oak foeders previously used for white vermouth, this characteristic blend consists of mostly 2-year-old lambic blended with some 1 year old for bottle conditioning and a touch of 3-year-old.

Peach Saison- By Spencer Trappist- Saison

$12.50

4.3% A light, refreshing, sessionable ale. Naturally carbonated through bottle-conditioning, its delicate peach flavor is highlighted through sparkling carbonation producing a fresh, clean taste.

Surette Provisions- By Crooked Stave- Saison

$14.00

6.2% Surette Provision Saison In a particular region of southern Belgium, the reserve or provision saison was called surette, meaning tart. Using time-honored techniques, our saisons employ old-world methods to restore complexity and the classical rustic character lost in modern day saison. Brewed with local Colorado floor malted barley, traditional harvest grains, and noble hops, Surette embodies old-world saison brewing traditions. Each batch of Surette is an expression of the large oak foeders it matures in while taking on an aged vinous quality and a complex tartness. Showcasing citrusy ripe fruits, a light zesty spice, and earthy undertones, Surette’s character exemplifies our mixed culture of Brettanomyces and souring bacteria.

Weizen Bam- By Jolly Pumpkin- Farmhouse Wheat

$14.00

4.5% Farmhouse Wheat, ruddy golden, dominated by our local wild yeast driven flavor; notes of lemon and limes, and bright citrus notes to the fore, all wrapped up with a generous dose of good natured rapscallion delight.

Biere de Mars- By Jolly Pumpkin- Flanders Red

$21.00

7% Flanders sour, fermented using both ale and lager yeast, mellowed in an oak foeder and refermented in the can. After a short foeder rest, Biere de Mars is then transferred to used bourbon barrels, developing rich notes of caramel, leather, bourbon, and tart oak.

Barrel Aged Farmhouse Ale- By Oxbow- Farmhouse Ale

$22.00

6.5% Barrel-Aged Farmhouse Pale is an American-hopped saison aged in oak barrels with wild yeast and Maine microflora

Farmageddon Cherry- By Bellwoods- Farmhouse

$25.00

6.3% This is a 12-14 month blend of oak-aged, wild farmhouse ales conditioned on a hefty bed of fresh Niagara Montmorency cherries prior to bottle conditioning. Fragrant Montmorency cherries beautifully wrapped up in a light, oaky and subtly tart wild farmhouse ale. Floral/spicy notes, with that characteristic brett funk we know and love in Farmageddon. Finishes dry. Bottles are bottle conditioned for a further 6-8 weeks prior to sale

Vintage Stock- By Boulevard- Barrel-Aged Dark Saison

$25.00

8.9% Barrel-aged dark saison co-fermented with Norton grapes.

Straight to Black:Out- By Liquid Riot- Imperial Stout

$20.00

12% Imperial Stout barrel aged in single malt whiskey barrels

Oro Negro- By Jackie O's- Imperial Stout

$21.00

10% Imperial Stout infused with cacao nibs, walnuts, vanilla beans, oak staves, habaneros, and cinnamon sticks.

Dosvidanya- By Destihl- Imperial Stout

$23.00

14.6% Bourbon barrel-aged, rich flavors of dark chocolate, toffee, black cherries and coffee along with robust & roasty maltiness that finishes dry.

Hr. Frederiksen Væsel Brunch- By Amager Bryghus & Mikkeller- Imperial Stout

$25.00

10.7% The aroma is vanilla, burnt almonds, and coffee with a high level of acidity. The taste reveals lots of dry dark chocolate, vanilla and clean cacao with an impression of fresh wet soil and a very dry finish. There are 8 different types of malts, the bitterness is also delivered by the heavily roasted malts and Centennial hops.

They Reminisce Over You- By Honest Weight- Old Ale

$18.50

8.2% Rye Old ale, pours a deep orange color with hints of ruby. It’s flavor starts with bright spicy rye and finishes with notes of toffee and toast.

Golden Anniversary- By Thomas Hardy- Barleywine

$18.00

13% Barleywine, dried fig, fresh tobacco and chocolate aroma. In the mouth, notes of bitter orange marmalade, dried fruit and chestnut honey.

Barista Chocolate Quad- By Van Honsebrouck Kasteel- Belgian Quad

$19.00

11% Chocolate Belgian Quad, aromas of the roasted malt. Notes of caramel, toffee, and chocolate.

Prinsipia- By Brewmaster Jack- Belgian Quad

$21.00

11.5% two row barley, beet sugar, date sugar, and a special yeast to create a wonderful array of flavors. Prinsipia brings light aromas of candied plums, brown sugar, biscuits, tobacco, and cherries. A soft mouthfeel leaves no trace of the 11.5% alcohol by volume. The name Prinsipia is inspired by Isaac Newton’s most famous work, "Principia," with a little more emphasis on the "sip."

Draft Beer

!! DINE IN ONLY !! Not for curbside or to-go

Speed Castle - By Three Floyds - Pilsner

$9.00

5.6% Using hops sourced from German farms, American Pilsner malt, and hand-selected fresh or ‘wet’ hops, Speed Castle is a crisp, refreshing and world-ending Pilsner.

Burger Beer - Rye Pale Ale

$6.00

Our house Burger Beer is brewed exclusively for Hop & Grind by Rockingham Brewing. The crisp body with a notable malt profile lead to an easy drinking experience.

Laggy Pop- By Proclamation & Highroller Lobster- Lager

$8.00

4.6% American Light Lager with Sea Salt and Lime

Don Gato- By New Park- Gose

$8.50

4.8% gose with french grey sea salt and hand crushed coriander seeds. Once fermentation was complete, added a light dry hop of Citra and Motueka. Flavors of lime juice and fresh mango with a slightly salty finish. Margarita vibes.

Nectar of Aristaeus - Blueberry Glazed Donut - River Styx

$9.50

Covington Pilsner - North Park - Pilsner

$8.50

6% Covington is our easy-drinkin' American style Pilsner brewed with a hefty helping of flaked maize and finished with plenty of Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops that bring bright aromas of fresh flowers, zesty citrus, and a crispy clean finish! Crush a Covi today!

Jetty Jumper - Channel Marker - Gose

$9.00

Blackberry Grisette - Jester King

$9.50

5.8% light, tart, easy drinking farmhouse ale

Channel Marker - Paddle Streamer - DIPA

$9.00

Lawn Boy Lager - Tilted Barn

$8.50

Drekker - Braaaaaaains - Sour

$9.50

7.1% Mango, orange and banana smoothie sour

Seaworthy - Oxbow - India Pale Lager

$9.00

Seaworthy is a Czech-style lager dry-hopped with Centennial and Amarillo. Brewed with pils and vienna malts, double decocted, and fermented with Czech lager yeast, this IPL was inspired by Tim and Fava’s recent travels to the Czech Republic where they toured local hop fields, Moravian malt producers, and historic lager breweries. Gold in color with notes of orange peel, lemon zest, pine, and dough with a full, chewy body and semi-dry and bitter finish.

Austin Street - Florens - IPA

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

210 Andover St, Peabody, MA 01960

Directions

Gallery
hop + grind image
hop + grind image
hop + grind image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
orange star4.6 • 307
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Big Fin Poké Northshore Mall
orange starNo Reviews
210 Andover St #F101 Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
The Double Bull Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Sylvan Street Grille Peabody
orange starNo Reviews
12 Sylvan Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Century House Restaurant - Family owned est..1957
orange star3.9 • 929
235 Andover St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Flip The Bird - DANVERS
orange starNo Reviews
198 Endicott Street Danvers, MA 01923
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peabody

La Siesta Restaurante - Peabody
orange star4.7 • 1,281
3 Main Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Marcos Pizzeria Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,079
47 Newbury St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Brodie's Pub Peabody
orange star4.5 • 346
10 1/2 Lowell St. Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
orange star4.6 • 307
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Paddy Kellys - 154 Washington St
orange star4.6 • 234
154 Washington St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Big Pig Barbecue
orange star4.8 • 227
108 Newbury St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peabody
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
North Reading
review star
No reviews yet
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston