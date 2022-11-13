Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom Plainville

review star

No reviews yet

24 Whiting Street

Plainville, CT 06062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Giant Chicken Bacon
Wings
Chicken Tenders

Snack On

Bacon Cheddar Potato Bombs

$10.00

four mashed potato balls stuffed with bacon and cheddar. breaded, fried and served with a side of haus beer cheese.

Chicken Meatball Skewers

$10.50

haus made bleu cheese stuffed chicken "meatballs" tossed in sweet heat over a bed of veggie slaw.

Deviled Eggs

$7.75

smoked paprika, mustard seed, pickled shallots and dill topped with applewood smoked bacon and micro greens.

Fries Your Way

$6.25

choose between one of our popular häus made fries. sweet potato · truffle parm · cajun ranch ·

Haus Crisps

$5.75

served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

Slightly Larger

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

classic tenders tossed in spiced flour · served with fries & ranch · can be tossed in any wing sauce

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.75

lightly fried and tossed in a parmesan crumb · sweet potato aioli

Giant Pretzel

$12.50

served w/ cheddar ale cheese sauce

Mai Tai Cauliflower

$13.50

tempura battered cauliflower tossed in mai tai sauce · served w/ sweet chili peanut sauce

Poutine

$12.75

hand cut fries · cheddar curds · bourbon gravy · scallions add pulled pork $3

Wings

$15.75

10 pieces tossed in your choice of haus wing sauce · comes with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.

Lets Tac-o-Bout It

Three tacos served with coleslaw & sour cream. *No substitutions*

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

blackened shrimp over greens with pineapple salsa & a lime crema.

Fried Avotaco

$15.95

Korean BBQ Tacos

$15.25

pulled pork · häus made kimchi · korean bbq sauce · sesame seeds

Greens & Things

Haus Greens

$8.75

baby mixed greens · cucumbers · tomatoes · onions · tossed in a balsamic vinegar dressing

Truffle Caesar Salad

$12.95

Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed with our house made truffle caesar dressing, crumbled cornbread and parmesan cheese

Bread & Beyond

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.25

Slow roasted pork shoulder, tossed in our Haus Made BBQ sauce, topped with Cheddar served on a Brioche Bun w/Chips

Bison Burger

$17.95

organic american buffalo meat · caramelized onion · applewood bacon · american cheese · organic greens · pickles · garlic aioli

Coffee Rubbed Burger

$16.25

coffee rubbed certified angus topped with maple aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles

Cubano

$15.75

ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese & special garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato & pickles on a baguette.

Frenchman Burger

$17.95

Our certified angus burger on a brioche bun with garlic aoli, lettuce & gruyere cheese sitting in our haus made french onion fondue! (best eaten with a fork & knife of course) Served with a side of haus crisps which may be substituted for an additional charge.

Giant Chicken Bacon

$16.95

flash fried breaded chicken breast · applewood bacon · american cheese· greens· tomato· ranch dressing

Häus Cheeseburger

$15.50

angus beef · american cheese · lettuce · tomato · onion · pickles

Lou's Fig Melt

$13.75

american cheese · goat cheese · caramelized onions · bacon & fig jam

Open-face Grilled Veggiemelt

$13.95

grilled marinated vegetables on ciabatta topped with gruyere.

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$14.50

a balsamic marinated portabello mushroom grilled & topped with goat cheese, lettuce, pickled onion.

Reuben

$15.95

black angus pastrami · smoked bacon & red onion sauerkraut · swiss cheese · 1000 island dressing · rye bread

Entrees

Captain's Chicken & Waffles

$18.75

Fish & Chips

$19.95

fresh caught atlantic cod · lightly coated in a pilsner batter · flash fried potato wedges · fennel slaw · häus malt vinegar aioli & tartar sauce

Porky Mac & Cheese

$21.95

penne pasta with haus cured pork belly, smoked Applewood bacon and 24 hour roasted pork shoulder tossed in a aged cheddar béchamel sauce and topped with a fried egg

Harvest Lasagna

$18.95

bison meatloaf

$21.95

Extras

* Extra Protein

*2oz Sauce

Extra 2oz Wing Sauce

$0.50

Extra 4oz Wing Sauce

$1.00

Extra Aioli

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Extra Bacon Gravy 4oz

$1.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Beer Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Extra Beer Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Extra Celery

$0.50

Extra Charcuterie Bread

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Croutons

$0.50

Extra Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Extra Dressing 4oz

$1.00

Extra Fig Jam

$0.75

Extra Fried Avocado

$2.00

Extra Guinness Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Extra Kimchi

$1.50

Extra Madeline Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Mayo

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Extra Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Extra Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Side of Coleslaw

$2.50

X - Fried Pickles

$0.75

X - Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce

$0.50

X - SPICY Peanut Sauce

$0.50

COCKTAIL KITS

Pint Glass

$5.00

Whiskey Cola Kit

$12.99

Sparkling Sangria Kit

$19.99

Tropical Mimosa Kit

$19.99

Food

Tomato Bisque

$8.99

hickory peach wings

$15.75

Short Rib Taco

$15.95

Raspberry chipotle wing

$15.75

bison meatloaf

$21.95

harvest lasagna

$19.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Hop Häus is an upbeat Craft eatery featuring farm to fork American eats. Our tap list is focused around hard to find top rated craft beer from across the country. Plainville is our second & newest location scheduled to open late March & will be featuring a newly renovated taproom, family dining area. Our banquet room will be coming soon!

Location

24 Whiting Street, Plainville, CT 06062

Directions

Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville image
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville image
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville image

Map
