Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom Plainville
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Hop Häus is an upbeat Craft eatery featuring farm to fork American eats. Our tap list is focused around hard to find top rated craft beer from across the country. Plainville is our second & newest location scheduled to open late March & will be featuring a newly renovated taproom, family dining area. Our banquet room will be coming soon!
24 Whiting Street, Plainville, CT 06062
