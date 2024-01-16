Hop In Cafe Hop In Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hop In and Enjoy!
Location
2010 S. Main, ROSWELL, NM 88203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Garibaldi Mexican Kitchen - 2019 South Main St.
No Reviews
2019 South Main Street Roswell, NM 88203
View restaurant