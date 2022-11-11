Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Hop Atomica

62 Reviews

$$

535 East 39th Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Popular Items

Classic Margherita
Pepperoni And Bacon
Fig & Pig

Bar Snacks

GEORGIA CHEESE PLATE

$15.00

Sweetgrass diary cheese, fresh fruit, Georgia honey, fresh baked bread

Ny Style Garlic Knots

$10.00

Tossed in Parmesan & garlic compound butter with a side of marinara

Everything Pretzel

$10.00Out of stock

Brick oven baked everything spiced pretzel with a side of beer mustard

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Whole romaine, parmesan, croutons, house made creamy caesar dresssing

House Wedge Salad

$12.00

House made ranch dressing, crumbled bacon, Gorgonzola cheese and sunflower seeds.

Sandwiches w/ Chips

Brick Oven Baked Italian

$15.00

Mortadella, capitols, pepperoni, salami, provolone, pickled peppers, basil, oil & vinegar on hoagie bread

Mushroom Melt

$13.00

Roasted portobello, braised collared greens, Gruyère cheese with white bbq sauce White bbq sauce: mayonnaise, vinegar and spices

Bahn JOVI

$15.00

8-HOUR PULLED PORK, PICKLED VEGGIES, SOY GINGER GLAZE, JALAPENOS, AND CILANTRO ON HOUSE HOAGIE BREAD

Smokin Buff Hot Chix

$15.00

SMOKED CHICKEN TOSSED IN HOUSE MADE FRESNO HOT SAUCE, TOPPED WITH TRITON RADISH SPROUTS, AND RANCH ON OUR MILKBUN

SMOKED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$15.00

Pizzas

FUNGUS AMONGUS

$21.00

CREAM BASED MUSHROOM SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ROASTED MIXED MUSHROOMS, ARUGULA, PARMIGIAN

Classic Margherita

$19.00

Classic tomato sauce with mozzarella, grana padano and fresh basil

Pepperoni And Bacon

$20.00

smoked bacon crumble, cupping pepperoni, and basil

Bada Bing

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sweet onion, sweet peppers, spicy Italian sausage

Fig & Pig

$21.00

Prosciutto, black mission figs, Brie, shredded mozzarella with balsamic drizzle.

Drunken Clam

$23.00Out of stock

Chopped clams, garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese with parsley

An-Doo-Yah Like It Hot

$24.00Out of stock

Sauces

Ranch

$1.25

HOUSE BAKED SWEETS

S'Mores Brownie

$4.00

Brick oven baked brownie, house made fluff and Erin’s graham cracker crumble

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.00

scratch made, wood fire oven baked cookie

Specials

Smoked Chicken House Made Hot Sauce Celery Red Onion Hot Honey

Brisket Sando

$15.00Out of stock

Detroit

Detroit Style if ya know ya know

Detriot Plain

$5.00Out of stock

Detroit Pepperoni

$6.00Out of stock

Detroit Buffalo Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Bread

Ciabatta Bread Small

$3.00Out of stock

Ciabatta Bread Large

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Brewery | Distillery | Neighborhood Eats

