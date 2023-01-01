Main picView gallery

Hope Breakfast Bar - Eagan

No reviews yet

1012 Diffley Rd

Eagan, MN 55123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cakes & Waffles

Baby Cakes

$10.00

three mini pancakes, choose from carrot, german chocolate, buttermilk

Banana Bread Pancakes

$14.00
Banana Churro Waffle

$14.00

sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

fresh buttermilk pancakes served with local maple syrup.

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$12.00

carrot cake-batter pancakes, candied walnuts, with cream cheese syrup

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

boneless breaded chicken tenders, buttermilk waffle, jalapeño maple syrup

Fried Pickle Waffle

$14.00
German Chocolate Pancakes

$14.00

fresh german chocolate pancakes with toasted coconut, german chocolate syrup

Hope Waffle

$13.00

light and fluffy hope waffle served with syrup and seasonal fruit. Gluten-free +$2

Pillow Pancakes

$12.00

buttermilk and sourdough yeast pancakes light as air, cinnamon sugar butter and cream cheese maple syrup

Piña Colada French Toast

$15.00

Made like pineapple upside down cake

Pork Belly Cakes

$14.00

buttermilk pancakes, pork belly with bourbon maple syrup

Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

hope recipe bone-in fried chicken, buttermilk waffle topped with sausage mushroom gravy and glazed with maple syrup

Wild Blueberry Cakes

$14.00

multigrain-batter pancakes and wild blueberries with blueberry drizzle

Savory

Avocado Toast & Poached Eggs

$15.00

guacamole, house made pickles, fresh tomatoes, fried avocado on sourdough with poached eggs

Bacon Tacos

$14.00

pork belly, chopped bacon, jalapeño, onions, potatoes, egg and guacamole

Biscuit & Gravy

$14.00

fresh biscuits, wild mushroom sausage gravy, eggs* and seasoned hash browns

Blackened Cauliflower & Fried Egg

$15.00

spicy cauliflower gratin, seasoned hash browns, fried eggs

Bourbon Smoked Salmon

$18.00

alaskan smoked salmon, toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, capers, pickled red onion and pickles

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pork shoulder bacon and fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns.

Cheddar Cheese French Toast

$14.00
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$19.00

country fried steak and eggs with seasoned hash browns, buttermilk biscuit and mushroom sausage gravy

Deviled Egg Sandwich

$14.00
Giant Pickle Pretzel

$25.00

3 lb. Pretzel spiced with pickle seasoning and served with cream cheese pickle dip.

Hawaiian Bowl

$19.00

hawaiian bbq beef, bell peppers, cilantro rice, with a poached egg and fried noodles

Hope Breakfast

$13.00

our take on a timeless classic: two eggs, hash browns, bacon and grilled bread. Online orders, scrambled eggs only.

Hope Chili Biscuit

$15.00
Jalapeño & Veg Sandwich

$13.00

everything bagel, jalapeño cream cheese, fresh cucumber, pickled carrots, onions, tomato, avocado

McHope Sandwich

$12.00

biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns

Midwest Riviera Burger

$18.00

ground chuck double patty, bacon jam, bacon, house made pickles, cheddar cheese with seasoned hash browns

Pimento Cheese Scramble

$13.00

whipped eggs, house pimento cream cheese, seasoned hash browns and grilled bread

Pork Carnitas Bowl

$19.00

slow roasted pork carnitas, root potatoes, seasonal vegetables, green chili cream with tortilla

Stuffed Poblano

$15.00

seasoned poblano pepper sandwiched between two flour tortillas, fried egg*, enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese

Vegan or Egg Farm Grazer

$16.00

spicy tofu or fried eggs, root vegetables, potatoes, grains, fried avocados, flash-fried herbs

Sides & Starters

Donut Basket

$12.00

Fresh donuts with chocolate ganache drizzled on top

Side of Loaded Hashbrowns

$5.00

hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Everything Bagel w/ Pimento CC

$5.00

St. Paul Bagelry Everything bagel with housemade pimento cream cheese

Side Bacon

$5.00

three pieces of cripsy bacon

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Soy based sausage, not gluten free, but absolutely delicious.

Side Single Egg

$2.00

Toast & Jam

$4.00

Toast (Plain) 2 Slices

$3.00

Overnight Oats

$10.00

Granola Bowl

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cakes

$7.00

Specialty Coffee Drinks

Banana Bread Latte

$7.00

Butterscotch Latte

$7.00

Caramel Coconut

$7.00

cold-pressed coffee, coconut syrup, caramel

Green Banana Nitro

$7.00

cold pressed coffee, choice of milk, and banana, only available iced

Horchata Café

$7.00

coffee, cinnamon, sweet milk

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$8.00

espresso, sweet cream, lavender vanilla syrup

Lemon Bar

$8.00

Paul Bunyan

$7.00

latte with pure maple syrup and fresh cracked pepper

PBB&J Cold Brew

$8.00

Pistachio Cardamom

$7.00

Roseberry Latte

$8.00
Sea Salt Caramel Latte

$7.00

salted caramel and toffee, with espresso and you choice of milk

Spiced Brown Sugar Latte

$7.00

espresso, fall spices, brown sugar simple syrup, choice of milk

Vietnamese Coffee

$8.00

strong coffee, sweet milk, vietnamese spices

White Chocolate Matcha

$7.00

the earthiness of matcha combined with the sweetness of white chocolate, your choice of milk

Standard Coffee Drinks

Americano

$5.00

espresso and hot water

Cappuccino

$5.00

espresso and steamed milk with a frothy top

Drip Coffee

$6.00

freshly brewed and locally roasted by Folly Coffee, an award winning small batch coffee

Espresso

$4.00

2 shots of Folly Coffee espresso

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

espresso and steamed milk

Milk

$3.00

Mocha

$6.00

espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

local philtera cold brew, brewed using high quality local roasters

Lemonades, Punches & Teas

a refreshing effervescent hibiscus tea locally steeped and on tap

Arine Palmer

$4.00

Hope Ade (NA)

$5.00

sparkling aranciata & lemonade with fresh cardamom syrup and mint

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

fresh meyers lemons and pure cane sugar

Peach Rose Punch (NA)

$5.00

fresh ginger, flavors of rose and peach, mixed with ginger beer and garnished with rosemary

Pink Raspberry Passion Lemonade

$4.00

passionfruit and lemonade with fresh raspberry

Watermelon-ade

$4.00

fresh watermelon pressed with coconut water mixed with our lemonade

Soda

Club Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$4.00

Starry

$3.00

Fresh Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Watermelon Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Free Utensils & Napkins

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please request

Silverware Pack

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Hope Breakfast Bar is here to help you start your day with optimism. We believe everything good starts with a meal; so we invite you to sample our creative coffees, breakfast cocktails, mega mimosa boards and fresh takes on breakfast favorites in one of our unique locations. Our mission is to bring people together for the most important meal of the day, to make our community a better place and to give back to our neighbors in need.

1012 Diffley Rd, Eagan, MN 55123

