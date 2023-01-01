Hope Breakfast Bar - Eagan
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Hope Breakfast Bar is here to help you start your day with optimism. We believe everything good starts with a meal; so we invite you to sample our creative coffees, breakfast cocktails, mega mimosa boards and fresh takes on breakfast favorites in one of our unique locations. Our mission is to bring people together for the most important meal of the day, to make our community a better place and to give back to our neighbors in need.
1012 Diffley Rd, Eagan, MN 55123
