Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Hope Breakfast Bar - West End
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Hope Breakfast Bar is here to start your day with optimism. From our fresh take on breakfast favorites, we are built on a foundation of the past with a focus on making the future of our community a better place.
Location
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN 55116
