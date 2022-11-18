Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Hope Breakfast Bar - West End

review star

No reviews yet

5377 W 16th St

St. Louis Park, MN 55116

Order Again

Popular Items

McHope Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich
Hope Breakfast

Cakes, Waffles & Sweet Toast

Baby Cakes

$8.00

three mini pancakes, choose from carrot, german chocolate, buttermilk

Banana Churro Waffle

Banana Churro Waffle

$14.00

sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

fresh buttermilk pancakes served with local maple syrup.

Piña Colada French Toast

$13.00

Made like pineapple upside down cake

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

boneless breaded chicken tenders, buttermilk waffle, jalapeño maple syrup

Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

hope recipe bone-in fried chicken, buttermilk waffle topped with sausage mushroom gravy and glazed with maple syrup

German Chocolate Pancakes

German Chocolate Pancakes

$12.00

fresh german chocolate pancakes with toasted coconut, german chocolate syrup

Hope Waffle

$10.00

light and fluffy hope waffle served with syrup and seasonal fruit. Gluten-free +$2

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.00

multigrain-batter pancakes and wild blueberries with blueberry drizzle

Pork Belly Cakes

$14.00Out of stock

buttermilk pancakes, pork belly with bourbon maple syrup

Pillow Pancakes

$12.00

buttermilk and sourdough yeast pancakes light as air, cinnamon sugar butter and cream cheese maple syrup

Carrot Cake Pancakes

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$12.00

carrot cake-batter pancakes, candied walnuts, with cream cheese syrup

Fried Pickle Waffle

$10.00

Banana Bread Pancakes

$12.00

Free Utensils & Napkins

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please request

Silverware Pack

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.

Fresh Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Watermelon Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mocktails

a refreshing effervescent hibiscus tea locally steeped and on tap

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

fresh meyers lemons and pure cane sugar

Fresh Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00

fresh watermelon pressed with coconut water mixed with our lemonade

Pink Raspberry Passion Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

passionfruit and lemonade with fresh raspberry

Hope Ade (NA)

$5.00

sparkling aranciata & lemonade with fresh cardamom syrup and mint

Peach Rose Punch (NA)

$5.00

fresh ginger, flavors of rose and peach, mixed with ginger beer and garnished with rosemary

Savory

Avocado Toast & Poached Eggs

Avocado Toast & Poached Eggs

$14.00

guacamole, house made pickles, fresh tomatoes, fried avocado on sourdough with poached eggs

Bacon Tacos

Bacon Tacos

$14.00

pork belly, chopped bacon, jalapeño, onions, potatoes, egg and guacamole

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

fresh biscuits, wild mushroom sausage gravy, eggs* and seasoned hash browns

Blackened Cauliflower & Fried Eggs

Blackened Cauliflower & Fried Eggs

$14.00

spicy cauliflower gratin, seasoned hash browns, fried eggs

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$14.00

alaskan smoked salmon, toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, capers, pickled red onion and pickles

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pork shoulder bacon and fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.00

country fried steak and eggs with seasoned hash browns, buttermilk biscuit and mushroom sausage gravy

Midwest Riviera Burger

$16.00

ground chuck double patty, bacon jam, bacon, house made pickles, cheddar cheese with seasoned hash browns

Hope Breakfast

$10.00

our take on a timeless classic: two eggs, hash browns, bacon and grilled bread. Online orders, scrambled eggs only.

Jalapeño & Veg Sandwich

Jalapeño & Veg Sandwich

$10.00

everything bagel, jalapeño cream cheese, fresh cucumber, pickled carrots, onions, tomato, avocado

Giant Pickle Pretzel

$15.00

3 lb. Pretzel spiced with pickle seasoning and served with cream cheese pickle dip.

Pimento Cheese Scramble

Pimento Cheese Scramble

$12.00

whipped eggs, house pimento cream cheese, seasoned hash browns and grilled bread

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$12.00

slow roasted pork carnitas, root potatoes, seasonal vegetables, green chili cream with tortilla

Stuffed Poblano

Stuffed Poblano

$12.00

seasoned poblano pepper sandwiched between two flour tortillas, fried egg*, enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese

Farm Grazer

Farm Grazer

$14.00

spicy tofu or fried eggs, root vegetables, potatoes, grains, fried avocados, flash-fried herbs

McHope Sandwich

McHope Sandwich

$11.00

biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$13.00

hawaiian bbq beef, bell peppers, cilantro rice, with a poached egg and fried noodles

Chili Biscuits

$13.00

Cheddar Cheese French Toast

$13.00

Sides & Starters

Donut Basket

$12.00

fresh donuts with chocolate ganache drizzled on top

Side of Loaded Hashbrowns

Side of Loaded Hashbrowns

$5.00

hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Everything Bagel w/ Pimento CC

$4.00

St. Paul Bagelry Everything bagel with housemade pimento cream cheese

Side Bacon

$5.00

three pieces of cripsy bacon

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Soy based sausage, not gluten free, but absolutely delicious.

Side Two Eggs

$2.00

Toast & Jam

$2.00

Toast (Plain) 2 Slices

$2.00

Overnight Oats

$10.00

Granola Bowl

$10.00

Specialty Coffee Drinks

Banana Milk Cold Press

$7.00

cold pressed coffee, choice of milk, and banana, only available iced

Cabo Mocha

$7.00

espresso, steamed milk, and mole infused chocolate. A little taste of Mexico in your mocha.

Café at Tiffany's

Café at Tiffany's

$8.00

espresso, vanilla syrup, rose cream

Caramel Coconut

$7.00

cold-pressed coffee, coconut syrup, caramel

Horchata Café

$7.00

coffee, cinnamon, sweet milk

Lavender Vanilla Latte

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$8.00

espresso, sweet cream, lavender vanilla syrup

Matcha Dream

$7.00

matcha, maple syrup, your choice of milk

Paul Bunyan

$7.00

latte with pure maple syrup and fresh cracked pepper

Vietnamese Coffee

$8.00

strong coffee, sweet milk, vietnamese spices

White Chocolate Matcha

$7.00

the earthiness of matcha combined with the sweetness of white chocolate, your choice of milk

Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Latte

Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Latte

$7.00

salted caramel and toffee, with espresso and you choice of milk

S'more Mocha

$7.00Out of stock

homemade chocolate ganache with toasted marshmallow, espresso, and your choice of milk

Spiced Brown Sugar Latte

$7.00

espresso, fall spices, brown sugar simple syrup, choice of milk

Banana Bread Latte

$7.00

Chai-der

$7.00

Standard Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$4.00

freshly brewed and locally roasted by Folly Coffee, an award winning small batch coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

local philtera cold brew, brewed using high quality local roasters

Espresso

$4.00

2 shots of Folly Coffee espresso

Chai Latte by Gray Duck

$6.00

locally produced Gray Duck chai, lightly sweetened, made with organic & local ingredients

Latte

$5.00

espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$5.00

espresso and steamed milk with a frothy top

Mocha

$6.00

espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate

Americano

$4.00

espresso and hot water

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Clothing

T-Shirt

$30.00+

Tote Bag

$30.00Out of stock

Tank Top

$15.00+Out of stock

Coffee Beans & Bloody Mary Mix

Folly Classic Jo

$15.00

Folly House Bean

$15.00

Folly SOB Espresso

$15.00

Lovejoy Bloody Mix

$15.00

LoveJoy Hot Sauce

$10.00

Give Hope

Hot Coco

$4.00

Popcorn

$4.00

S'mores

$4.00

Food

Taste of the Gnome

$30.00

Tour of the Gnome

$45.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hope Breakfast Bar is here to start your day with optimism. From our fresh take on breakfast favorites, we are built on a foundation of the past with a focus on making the future of our community a better place.

Location

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN 55116

Directions

Gallery
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park image
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park image
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park image

