- Hope Breakfast Bar
Hope Breakfast Bar
No reviews yet
1 Leech St
Saint Paul, MN 55102
Free Utensils & Napkins & Condiments
Savory
Avocado Toast & Poached Eggs
guacamole, house made pickles, fresh tomatoes, fried avocado on sourdough with poached eggs
Bacon Tacos
pork belly, chopped bacon, jalapeño, onions, potatoes, egg and guacamole
Biscuits & Gravy
fresh biscuits, wild mushroom sausage gravy, eggs* and seasoned hash browns
Blackened Cauliflower & Fried Eggs
spicy cauliflower gratin, seasoned hash browns, fried eggs
Breakfast Sandwich
toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pork shoulder bacon and fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns.
Carnitas Bowl
slow roasted pork carnitas, root potatoes, seasonal vegetables, green chili cream with tortilla
Cheddar Cheese French Toast
caramelized cheddar brioche stacked high and topped with fresh tomato basil and cheese soup soup served on side
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
country fried steak and eggs with seasoned hash browns, buttermilk biscuit and mushroom sausage gravy
Chili Biscuits
beef chili with cheddar cheese and onions poured over a fluffy biscuit and topped with fried eggs
Riveria Burger
wagu beef smashed and caramelized, bacon jam, house pickles, tomato, cheddar cheese, served with seasoned hashbrowns
Pickle Pretzel
3 lb. Pretzel spiced with pickle seasoning and served with cream cheese pickle dip.
Hawaiian Bowl
hawaiian bbq beef, bell peppers, cilantro rice, with a poached egg and fried noodles
Hope Breakfast
our take on a timeless classic: two eggs, hash browns, bacon and grilled bread. Online orders, scrambled eggs only.
Jalapeño & Veg Sandwich
everything bagel, jalapeño cream cheese, fresh cucumber, pickled carrots, onions, tomato, avocado
McHope Sandwich
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
Pimento Cheese Scramble
whipped eggs, house pimento cream cheese, seasoned hash browns and grilled bread
Pork Belly & Biscuits
house biscuits, caramelized pork belly, cheesy grits, topped with mustard vinaigrette
Salmon Toast
alaskan smoked salmon, toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, capers, pickled red onion and pickles
Stuffed Poblano
seasoned poblano pepper sandwiched between two flour tortillas, fried egg*, enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese
Vegan or Egg Farm Grazer
spicy tofu or fried eggs, root vegetables, potatoes, grains, fried avocados, flash-fried herbs
Cakes, Waffles & Sweet Toast
Baby Cakes
three mini pancakes, choose from carrot, german chocolate, buttermilk
Banana Churro Waffle
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup
Buttermilk Pancakes
fresh buttermilk pancakes served with local maple syrup.
Pina Colada French Toast
made like pineapple upside down cake
Fried Chicken & Waffles
boneless breaded chicken tenders, buttermilk waffle, jalapeño maple syrup
Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles
hope recipe bone-in fried chicken, buttermilk waffle topped with sausage mushroom gravy and glazed with maple syrup
German Chocolate Pancakes
fresh german chocolate pancakes with toasted coconut, german chocolate syrup
Hope Waffle
light and fluffy hope waffle served with syrup and seasonal fruit. Gluten-free +$2
Blueberry Pancakes
multigrain-batter pancakes and wild blueberries with blueberry drizzle
Pillow Pancakes
buttermilk and sourdough yeast pancakes light as air, cinnamon sugar butter and cream cheese maple syrup
Carrot Cake Pancakes
carrot cake-batter pancakes, candied walnuts, with cream cheese syrup
Banana Bread Pancakes
banana bread pancakes topped with fresh bananas and banana butter syrup
Sides & Starters
Donut Basket
fresh donuts with chocolate ganache drizzled on top
Side of Loaded Hashbrowns
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
Side of Hashbrowns
Side Cheesy Grits
Everything Bagel w/ Pimento CC
St. Paul Bagelry Everything bagel with housemade pimento cream cheese
Side Bacon
three pieces of cripsy bacon
Side Sausage Patty
Side Vegan Sausage
Soy based sausage, not gluten free, but absolutely delicious.
Side Two Eggs
Toast & Jam
Toast (Plain) 2 Slices
Standard Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee
freshly brewed and locally roasted by Folly Coffee, an award winning small batch coffee
Nitro Cold Brew
local philtera cold brew, brewed using high quality local roasters
Espresso
2 shots of Folly Coffee espresso
Chai Latte
Latte
espresso and steamed milk
Cappuccino
espresso and steamed milk with a frothy top
Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate
Americano
espresso and hot water
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Club Soda
Iced Tea
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Specialty Coffee Drinks
Banana Milk Cold Press
cold pressed coffee, choice of milk, and banana, only available iced
Cabo Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, and mole infused chocolate. A little taste of Mexico in your mocha.
Café at Tiffany's
espresso, vanilla syrup, rose cream
Caramel Coconut
cold-pressed coffee, coconut syrup, caramel
Horchata Café
coffee, cinnamon, sweet milk
Lavender Vanilla Latte
espresso, sweet cream, lavender vanilla syrup
Matcha Dream
matcha, maple syrup, your choice of milk
Paul Bunyan
latte with pure maple syrup and fresh cracked pepper
Vietnamese Coffee
strong coffee, sweet milk, vietnamese spices
White Chocolate Matcha
the earthiness of matcha combined with the sweetness of white chocolate, your choice of milk
Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Latte
salted caramel and toffee, with espresso and you choice of milk
Banana Bread Latte
house-made banana syrup, espresso and banana bread spice
Spiced Brown Sugar Latte
espresso, fall spices, brown sugar simple syrup, choice of milk
Fresh Juice
Mocktails
Fresh Lemonade
fresh meyers lemons and pure cane sugar
Fresh Watermelon Lemonade
fresh watermelon pressed with coconut water mixed with our lemonade
Pink Raspberry Passion Lemonade
passionfruit and lemonade with fresh raspberry
Hope Ade (NA)
sparkling aranciata & lemonade with fresh cardamom syrup and mint
Peach Rose Punch (NA)
fresh ginger, flavors of rose and peach, mixed with ginger beer and garnished with rosemary
Cocktail Kits
Mimosa Board
One bottle of One Hope sparkling wine, choice of juice and fresh fruit. *Limit 1 per food order* *Food order required*
Lovejoy's Bloody Mary Kit
A bottle of our exclusive Lovejoy Bloody Mary Mix - includes fixings for four bloodies. Vodka unfortunately not included
Pancake Batters
Carrot Cake Pancakes w/ Fixings (1 Qt)
carrot cake-batter pancake mix ready for your home griddle. Includes candies walnuts and cream cheese syrup. Includes 1-quart of pancake mix (makes 8-10 pancakes)
German Chocolate Pancakes w/Fixings (1 Qt)
german chocolate pancake mix ready for your home griddle. Includes side of toasted coconut and german chocolate syrup.. Includes 1-quart of pancake mix (makes 8-10 pancakes)
Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Syrup (1 Qt)
buttermilk pancake mix ready for your home griddle with local maple syrup. Includes 1-quart of pancake mix (makes 8-10 pancakes)
Meats
Pork Belly
1 quart of pork belly ready to be reheated and included in a home dish or added to sweet items for an extra savory twist.
Pork Carnitas
1 quart of pork carnitas ready to be reheated and included in a home dish or added to sweet items for an extra savory twist.
Hashbrowns
Regular Hash Browns (1 qt)
1 quart of hash browns with seasoning. Add your own butter or oil and fry up at home or add eggs to build a hash.
Loaded Hash Browns (1 qt)
1 quart of loaded hash browns with seasoning, cheese, bacon and onion. Add your own butter or oil and fry up at home or add eggs to build a hash.
Scrambles
Syrups
Coffee Beans & Bloody Mary Mix
Beanie
Hat
Tote Bag
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Hope Breakfast Bar is here to start your day with optimism. From our historic space, to our fresh take on breakfast favorites, we are built on a foundation of the past with a focus on making the future of our community a better place.
1 Leech St, Saint Paul, MN 55102