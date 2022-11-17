Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Hope Breakfast Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1 Leech St

Saint Paul, MN 55102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Side of Loaded Hashbrowns

Free Utensils & Napkins & Condiments

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please request

Silverware Pack

In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

Savory

Avocado Toast & Poached Eggs

Avocado Toast & Poached Eggs

$14.00

guacamole, house made pickles, fresh tomatoes, fried avocado on sourdough with poached eggs

Bacon Tacos

Bacon Tacos

$14.00

pork belly, chopped bacon, jalapeño, onions, potatoes, egg and guacamole

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

fresh biscuits, wild mushroom sausage gravy, eggs* and seasoned hash browns

Blackened Cauliflower & Fried Eggs

Blackened Cauliflower & Fried Eggs

$14.00

spicy cauliflower gratin, seasoned hash browns, fried eggs

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pork shoulder bacon and fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns.

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$12.00

slow roasted pork carnitas, root potatoes, seasonal vegetables, green chili cream with tortilla

Cheddar Cheese French Toast

$13.00

caramelized cheddar brioche stacked high and topped with fresh tomato basil and cheese soup soup served on side

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.00

country fried steak and eggs with seasoned hash browns, buttermilk biscuit and mushroom sausage gravy

Chili Biscuits

$13.00

beef chili with cheddar cheese and onions poured over a fluffy biscuit and topped with fried eggs

Riveria Burger

$16.00

wagu beef smashed and caramelized, bacon jam, house pickles, tomato, cheddar cheese, served with seasoned hashbrowns

Pickle Pretzel

$15.00

3 lb. Pretzel spiced with pickle seasoning and served with cream cheese pickle dip.

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$13.00

hawaiian bbq beef, bell peppers, cilantro rice, with a poached egg and fried noodles

Hope Breakfast

$10.00

our take on a timeless classic: two eggs, hash browns, bacon and grilled bread. Online orders, scrambled eggs only.

Jalapeño & Veg Sandwich

Jalapeño & Veg Sandwich

$10.00

everything bagel, jalapeño cream cheese, fresh cucumber, pickled carrots, onions, tomato, avocado

McHope Sandwich

McHope Sandwich

$11.00

biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns

Pimento Cheese Scramble

Pimento Cheese Scramble

$12.00

whipped eggs, house pimento cream cheese, seasoned hash browns and grilled bread

Pork Belly & Biscuits

Pork Belly & Biscuits

$14.00

house biscuits, caramelized pork belly, cheesy grits, topped with mustard vinaigrette

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$14.00

alaskan smoked salmon, toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, capers, pickled red onion and pickles

Stuffed Poblano

Stuffed Poblano

$12.00

seasoned poblano pepper sandwiched between two flour tortillas, fried egg*, enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese

Vegan or Egg Farm Grazer

Vegan or Egg Farm Grazer

$14.00

spicy tofu or fried eggs, root vegetables, potatoes, grains, fried avocados, flash-fried herbs

Cakes, Waffles & Sweet Toast

Baby Cakes

$8.00

three mini pancakes, choose from carrot, german chocolate, buttermilk

Banana Churro Waffle

Banana Churro Waffle

$14.00

sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

fresh buttermilk pancakes served with local maple syrup.

Pina Colada French Toast

$13.00

made like pineapple upside down cake

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

boneless breaded chicken tenders, buttermilk waffle, jalapeño maple syrup

Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

hope recipe bone-in fried chicken, buttermilk waffle topped with sausage mushroom gravy and glazed with maple syrup

German Chocolate Pancakes

German Chocolate Pancakes

$12.00

fresh german chocolate pancakes with toasted coconut, german chocolate syrup

Hope Waffle

$10.00

light and fluffy hope waffle served with syrup and seasonal fruit. Gluten-free +$2

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.00

multigrain-batter pancakes and wild blueberries with blueberry drizzle

Pillow Pancakes

$12.00

buttermilk and sourdough yeast pancakes light as air, cinnamon sugar butter and cream cheese maple syrup

Carrot Cake Pancakes

Carrot Cake Pancakes

$12.00

carrot cake-batter pancakes, candied walnuts, with cream cheese syrup

Banana Bread Pancakes

$12.00

banana bread pancakes topped with fresh bananas and banana butter syrup

Sides & Starters

Donut Basket

$12.00

fresh donuts with chocolate ganache drizzled on top

Side of Loaded Hashbrowns

Side of Loaded Hashbrowns

$5.00

hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Everything Bagel w/ Pimento CC

$4.00

St. Paul Bagelry Everything bagel with housemade pimento cream cheese

Side Bacon

$5.00

three pieces of cripsy bacon

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Soy based sausage, not gluten free, but absolutely delicious.

Side Two Eggs

$2.00

Toast & Jam

$2.00

Toast (Plain) 2 Slices

$2.00

Standard Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$6.00

freshly brewed and locally roasted by Folly Coffee, an award winning small batch coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

local philtera cold brew, brewed using high quality local roasters

Espresso

$4.00

2 shots of Folly Coffee espresso

Chai Latte

$6.00

Latte

$5.00

espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$5.00

espresso and steamed milk with a frothy top

Mocha

$6.00

espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate

Americano

$4.00

espresso and hot water

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Specialty Coffee Drinks

Banana Milk Cold Press

$7.00

cold pressed coffee, choice of milk, and banana, only available iced

Cabo Mocha

$7.00

espresso, steamed milk, and mole infused chocolate. A little taste of Mexico in your mocha.

Café at Tiffany's

Café at Tiffany's

$8.00

espresso, vanilla syrup, rose cream

Caramel Coconut

$7.00

cold-pressed coffee, coconut syrup, caramel

Horchata Café

$7.00

coffee, cinnamon, sweet milk

Lavender Vanilla Latte

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$8.00

espresso, sweet cream, lavender vanilla syrup

Matcha Dream

$7.00

matcha, maple syrup, your choice of milk

Paul Bunyan

$7.00

latte with pure maple syrup and fresh cracked pepper

Vietnamese Coffee

$8.00

strong coffee, sweet milk, vietnamese spices

White Chocolate Matcha

$7.00

the earthiness of matcha combined with the sweetness of white chocolate, your choice of milk

Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Latte

Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Latte

$7.00

salted caramel and toffee, with espresso and you choice of milk

Banana Bread Latte

$7.00

house-made banana syrup, espresso and banana bread spice

Spiced Brown Sugar Latte

$7.00

espresso, fall spices, brown sugar simple syrup, choice of milk

Fresh Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Watermelon Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mocktails

a refreshing effervescent hibiscus tea locally steeped and on tap

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

fresh meyers lemons and pure cane sugar

Fresh Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00

fresh watermelon pressed with coconut water mixed with our lemonade

Pink Raspberry Passion Lemonade

$4.00

passionfruit and lemonade with fresh raspberry

Hope Ade (NA)

$5.00

sparkling aranciata & lemonade with fresh cardamom syrup and mint

Peach Rose Punch (NA)

$5.00

fresh ginger, flavors of rose and peach, mixed with ginger beer and garnished with rosemary

Cocktail Kits

Mimosa Board

$35.00Out of stock

One bottle of One Hope sparkling wine, choice of juice and fresh fruit. *Limit 1 per food order* *Food order required*

Lovejoy's Bloody Mary Kit

$30.00Out of stock

A bottle of our exclusive Lovejoy Bloody Mary Mix - includes fixings for four bloodies. Vodka unfortunately not included

Pancake Batters

Pancake batter for take home and cooking. Each serves a family of 4 and contains enough batter for 8-10 pancakes.

Carrot Cake Pancakes w/ Fixings (1 Qt)

$20.00Out of stock

carrot cake-batter pancake mix ready for your home griddle. Includes candies walnuts and cream cheese syrup. Includes 1-quart of pancake mix (makes 8-10 pancakes)

German Chocolate Pancakes w/Fixings (1 Qt)

$20.00Out of stock

german chocolate pancake mix ready for your home griddle. Includes side of toasted coconut and german chocolate syrup.. Includes 1-quart of pancake mix (makes 8-10 pancakes)

Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Syrup (1 Qt)

$20.00Out of stock

buttermilk pancake mix ready for your home griddle with local maple syrup. Includes 1-quart of pancake mix (makes 8-10 pancakes)

Meats

Pork Belly

$12.00Out of stock

1 quart of pork belly ready to be reheated and included in a home dish or added to sweet items for an extra savory twist.

Pork Carnitas

$12.00Out of stock

1 quart of pork carnitas ready to be reheated and included in a home dish or added to sweet items for an extra savory twist.

Hashbrowns

Regular Hash Browns (1 qt)

$7.00Out of stock

1 quart of hash browns with seasoning. Add your own butter or oil and fry up at home or add eggs to build a hash.

Loaded Hash Browns (1 qt)

$10.00Out of stock

1 quart of loaded hash browns with seasoning, cheese, bacon and onion. Add your own butter or oil and fry up at home or add eggs to build a hash.

Scrambles

Everything Scramble (1 qt)

$10.00Out of stock

1 quart of pre-seasoned scramble mix with veggies and cheese to add.

Cocktail Kits

Mimosa Board

$35.00Out of stock

One bottle of One Hope sparkling wine, choice of juice and fresh fruit. *Limit 1 per food order* *Food order required*

Lovejoy's Bloody Mary Kit

$30.00Out of stock

A bottle of our exclusive Lovejoy Bloody Mary Mix - includes fixings for four bloodies. Vodka unfortunately not included

Syrups

Cream Cheese Maple (1 pint)

$7.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Maple (1 pint)

$7.00Out of stock

Jalapeño Maple (1 pint)

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Ganache Syrup (1 pint)

$7.00Out of stock

Coffee Beans & Bloody Mary Mix

Folly Classic Jo

$15.00Out of stock

Folly House Bean

$15.00

Folly SOB Espresso

$15.00Out of stock

Lovejoy Bloody Mix

$15.00

LoveJoy Hot Sauce

$10.00

T-Shirt

Small

$15.00+Out of stock

Medium

$15.00+Out of stock

Large

$15.00+

X-Large

$15.00+

XX-Large

$15.00+

Zip-Up Hoodie

Small

$25.00+

Medium

$25.00+

Large

$25.00+

X-Large

$25.00+

XX-Large

$25.00+

Beanie

Beanie

$15.00+

Hat

Hat

$15.00+

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$30.00

Food

Taste of the Gnome

$30.00

Tour of the Gnome

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hope Breakfast Bar is here to start your day with optimism. From our historic space, to our fresh take on breakfast favorites, we are built on a foundation of the past with a focus on making the future of our community a better place.

Website

Location

1 Leech St, Saint Paul, MN 55102

Directions

Gallery
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Gnome Craft Pub
orange starNo Reviews
498 SELBY AVE SAINT PAUL, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
The Buttered Tin Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
237 7th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
orange starNo Reviews
754 Randolph Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
St. Paul Tap
orange starNo Reviews
825 Jefferson Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Backstory Coffee Roasters - West Side- STP
orange starNo Reviews
432 Wabasha Street S Saint Paul, MN 55107
View restaurantnext
El Burrito Mercado
orange star4.3 • 1,182
175 Cesar Chavez St St Paul, MN 55107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Saint Paul
St. Anthony Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mac-Groveland
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
Downtown St. Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Cathedral Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston