Hope Express - Gillette Children's Hospital
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Get Help. Give Hope. WE BELIEVE EVERYTHING GOOD STARTS WITH A MEAL. GIVE HOPE IS A NONPROFIT FOCUSED ON HELPING OTHER PEOPLE EVERYDAY — BRINGING THE COMMUNITY TOGETHER TO PROVIDE SUPPORT AND SERVE THOSE IN NEED.
Location
200 University Avenue, Skyway Level D, next to the main check-in for Gillette Children's Hospital, Saint Paul, MN 55101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Saint Paul
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurant