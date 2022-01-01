Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hope Express - Gillette Children's Hospital

review star

No reviews yet

200 University Avenue

Skyway Level D, next to the main check-in for Gillette Children's Hospital

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Grab & Go

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chips

$2.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Fruit

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Grapes

$3.00

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.00

Overnight Oats

$5.00

Pastry

$3.00

Protein Pack

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$1.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Sweets

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Funnel Cake Waffle

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Mini Donuts

$5.00

Monkey Waffle

$9.00

Strawberries & Cream Waffle

$9.00

Savory

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Bagel

$4.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Daily Soup

$5.00

Ham Sandwich

$9.00

Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Kids Chz

$5.00

McHope Sandwich

$9.00

Monster Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.00

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$4.00

Banana Milk Cold Brew

$6.00

Breve

$6.00

Cabo Mocha

$6.00

Cafe at Tiffany's

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Chai

$6.00

Chaider

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hope Coffee Beans - Retail Bag

$15.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Paul Bunyan

$6.00

Peppermint WC Mocha

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

$7.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Cold Drinks

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.00

Hope-ade

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Peach & Rose Punch

$4.00

Pellegrino

$2.00

Pink Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Get Help. Give Hope. WE BELIEVE EVERYTHING GOOD STARTS WITH A MEAL. GIVE HOPE IS A NONPROFIT FOCUSED ON HELPING OTHER PEOPLE EVERYDAY — BRINGING THE COMMUNITY TOGETHER TO PROVIDE SUPPORT AND SERVE THOSE IN NEED.

Website

Location

200 University Avenue, Skyway Level D, next to the main check-in for Gillette Children's Hospital, Saint Paul, MN 55101

Directions

