Hope & Olive

1,579 Reviews

$$

44 Hope Street

Greenfield, MA 01301

APPETIZERS

FRIED OYSTER

$14.00Out of stock

SMOKED FISH BOARD

$15.00

ENTREE

BAKED GNOCCHI

$19.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Serving the best of the local farms and purveyors to our community. Lunch, Dinner & Sunday Brunch.

44 Hope Street, Greenfield, MA 01301

