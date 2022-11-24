- Home
- /
- Durham
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Hope Valley Diner
Hope Valley Diner
180 Reviews
$$
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114
Durham, NC 27707
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Egg Plates
Hotcakes & Waffles
Diner Favorites
Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast
Two eggs and two fresh-baked biscuits with sausage gravy.
Lite and Healthy
Two egg whites, a side of sliced tomatoes, fresh fruit, and a choice of bread.
Steak & Eggs
Grilled 6oz ribeye with two eggs, one side, and choice of bread.
The Big Breakfast
Two eggs with bacon or sausage, one biscuit with gravy, and one hotcake.
Omelet
Make-Your-Own omelet
Choose two items; $1.29 extra for each additional items.
Cheesy cheese omelet
cheddar and monterey jack chesses
Greek omelet
Feta cheese, spinach, Kalamata olives, and tomatoes
Meaty omelet
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese
Spanish omelet
Onions, green chiles, and cheddar-jack cheese, served with sourcream and salsa
Vegetable omelet
Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, and green peppers.
Western omelet
Ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon sandwich
Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -
BLT
Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -
City ham sandwich
Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -
Country ham sandwich
Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -
Egg sandwich
Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -
Fried bologna sandwich
Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -
Grilled cheese sandwich
Sausage link sandwich
Sausage patty sandwich
Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -
Turkey sausage sandwich
Kids Breakfast
Kids' egg breakfast
One egg, one piece of bacon or sausage, tater tots, and one piece of toast or biscuit
Kids' french toast breakfast
One piece of French toast, served with one egg and one piece of bacon or sausage
Kids' pancake breakfast
One pancake, one egg, and one piece of bacon or sausage
Kids' waffle breakfast
Half of a Belgium Waffle and one piece of bacon or sausage
Online sides
Apple Sauce
Bacon
Bagel w/ cream cheese
Beets
Biscuit
Bologna
Broccoli (steamed)
Broccoli and Rice Casserole
Butter Beans
Cabbage
Carrot Soufflé
Coleslaw
Corn (cut white)
Corned beef hash
Country ham
Egg
English Muffin
French fries
Fried Apples
Fried green tomatoes
Fruit
Green Beans
Grilled Corn on the Cob
Grits (bowl)
Grits (cup)
Ham
Hash browns
Macaroni and Cheese
Mashed potatoes
Oatmeal (bowl)
Oatmeal (cup)
Okra
Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Rice
Sausage gravy
Sausage links
Sausage patties
Side Beet Salad
Side Caesar
Side feature
Side garden salad
Side Greek
Side Spinach Salad
Sliced tomatoes
Sliced Tomatoes
Sweet potato fries
Tater Tots
Toast
Turkey sausage
Turnip Greens
Appetizers
Banana Pepper Rings
Fried to a golden-brown and served with ranch dressing
Catfish nuggets appetizer
Served with remoulade sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheese, and tomato served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken tender appetizer
Fried and tossed in a sauce of your liking (or plain) and served with dressing
Classic Wings
Fried and tossed in a sauce of your liking (or plain) and served with dressing
Coconut Shrimp
Potato chips appetizer
Fried to a golden-brown and served with ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried to a golden-brown and served with marinara sauce
Pickle Chips
Fried to a golden-brown and served with ranch dressing
Steamed Shrimp
Soups & Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, red onions, and crutons, topped with blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo-style chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, shredded parmesan cheese, and crutons. Served with ceaser dressing.
Chef's Salad
Julienned turkey and ham on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, and crutons, served with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, avocado, bacon, turkey, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and crutons, served with your choice of dressing.
Feature Salad
Mixed baby greens, blue cheese crumbles, granny smith apples, golden raisins, and deviled pecans, tossed house made blackberry vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and crutons. Topped with your choice of fried or grilled chicken, served with your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and crutons served with house made made vinaigrette dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and crutons. Topped with your choice of fried or grilled chicken, served with your choice of dressing.
Oven-Roasted Beet Salad
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted beets, rosemary roasted cashews, gorgonzola cheese, served with house made champagne-shallot vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, red onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, and crutons, served with your choice of dressing
Wedge Salad
House Salad
Soup (cup)
Cup of today's soup
Soup (bowl)
Bowl of today's soup
Soup and grilled cheese
Soup and 1/2 sandwich
Soup and salad
Entrees
1 Crab Cake Dinner
Jumbo lump meat crab cakes served with remoulade sauce, with your choice of two sides and bread.
2 Crab Cake Dinner
Jumbo lump meat crab cakes served with remoulade sauce, with your choice of two sides and bread.
Catfish Nuggets Plate
Fried Catfish nuggets served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Catfish Plate
Two pieces of catfish served fried, seared, or blackened with your choice of two sides and bread.
Chicken and Dumplings
A bowl of tender pulled chicken with flat pastry dumplings.
Chicken Salad Plate
Our famous chicken salad, made fresh daily and served with fresh vegetables.
Chicken Tenders
Three breaded chicken strips fried crispy, served with you choice of dipping sauce.
Country Ham
Watauga Mountain country ham, cured in the Blue Ridge Mountain of NC
Flounder Plate
Two pieces of flounder served fried, seared, or blackened with your choice of two sides and bread.
Fried Chicken
White or Dark meat quarter, lightly dusted with special seasoning.
Grilled chicken
Grilled Ham Steak
A hearty portion of Virginia honey & brown sugar cured ham, lightly grilled.
Grilled Salmon
6 oz grilled Scottish salmon served with your choice of two sides and bread
Hamburger Steak
An 8 oz all-beef patty topped with brown gravy and grilled onions
Meatloaf
Our very own secret recipe, smothered in brown gravy and grilled onions
Oyster Plate
Served fried, seared, or blackened with your choice of two sides and bread.
Pork BBQ plate
Hand pulled eastern NC BBQ
Pork Chops
Two pork chops either hand breaded and fried crispy or grilled.
Quiche of the Day
Quiche made daily served with one side and a muffin.
Ribeye
14 oz USDA choice ribeye (available blackened with cajun spices on request)
Scallop plate
Pan seared sea scallops served with two sides.
Seafood Combo
Choose two or three seafood proteins with your choice of two sides and bread.
Shrimp Plate
Served fried, seared, or blackened with your choice of two sides and bread.
Vegetable Plate
Your choice of any four sides from our menu with a choice of bread.
Turkey and Dressing
House roasted turkey breast with cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce.
Burgers & Sandwiches
BLT
Blue & Bacon burger
Topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a Kaiser roll.
Burger
Carolina cheeseburger
Topped with cheddar cheese, chili, mustard, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a Kaiser roll with slaw on side.
Chicken sandwich
Foot-long hot dog
All-beef hot dog, grilled and topped with chili, mustard, slaw, and onions
Grilled cheese sandwich
Your choice of cheese on your choice of bread, grilled to perfection.
Ham sandwich
Old-fashioned ham with cheddar or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, on your choice of bread
Old-fashioned club
Double-decker layers of ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato, and mayonnaise, on your choice of bread
Patty melt
Served with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on toasted rye bread.
Philly Cheese
Po' Boy
Poor man's club
Two thick slices of fried bologna, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayonnaise, and mustard on a Kaiser roll.
Pork BBQ sandwich
Hand pulled eastern NC BBQ served with slaw on toasted Kaiser roll.
Reuben
Ribeye steak sandwich
Grilled 6 oz ribeye served on a hoagie roll topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and grilled onions.
Turkey sandwich
Roasted turkey breast or old-fashioned ham, topped with cheddar or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, on your choice of bread
Kids Lunch/Dinner
Kids' chicken tenders
Two chicken tenders and choice of one side item
Kids' grilled cheese
Grilled cheese served with French fries or fruit
Kids' PB&J
Classic peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich served with a side of fruit
Kids' pizza
Cheese pizza on pita bread
Kids' slider
One cheeseburger slider with French fries or Tater Tots
Kids' spaghetti
Spaghetti served with garlic bread
Beef
BEER
BOTTLE WINE
Bottle - 19 Crimes Red Blend
Bottle - Almarada Malbec
Bottle - Don Simon Sparkling Brut
Bottle - Hess Chardonnay
Bottle - Hummingbird Riesling
Bottle - J. Lohr Cabernet
Bottle - Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle - Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle - Kris Pinot Grigio
Bottle - Meiomi Chardonnay
Bottle - Meiomi Pinot Noir
Bottle - William Hill Merlot
COCKTAILS
Pasta (after 5pm)
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast in a lemon caper sauce over angel hair pasta.
Spaghetti and Meatballs (Full Portion)
Spaghetti served with house made mearballs in marinara sauce.
Beef Stroganoff
Tender beef with mushrooms and onions in a cream sauce over egg noodles.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded tender chicken breast, served over past, topped with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and parmesan cheese.
Dinner Specials (only available after 5pm)
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken breast stuffed with ham & Swiss cheese, topped with Dijon mustard cream sauce, served with French green beans & garlic mashed potatoes.
Prime Rib (Available only on Friday)
Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed shrimp served with country ham, tomatoes, mushrooms, and scallions over fried cheese grit cakes with a lemon broth
Open Face Roast Beef
Pork Tenderloin
Fish and Chips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham, NC 27707