Breakfast & Brunch

Hope Valley Diner

180 Reviews

$$

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114

Durham, NC 27707

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetable Plate
Meatloaf
Chicken and Dumplings

Egg Plates

One egg

$6.49

Served with one side and choice of bread.

Two eggs

$7.49

Served with one side and choice of bread.

Three eggs

$8.49

Served with one side and choice of bread.

Four eggs

$9.49

Hotcakes & Waffles

One Hotcake

$3.99

Half Stack

$6.99

Full Stack

$8.99

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

French Toast

$6.99

Diner Favorites

Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast

$11.99

Two eggs and two fresh-baked biscuits with sausage gravy.

Lite and Healthy

$13.99

Two egg whites, a side of sliced tomatoes, fresh fruit, and a choice of bread.

Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Grilled 6oz ribeye with two eggs, one side, and choice of bread.

The Big Breakfast

$14.99

Two eggs with bacon or sausage, one biscuit with gravy, and one hotcake.

Omelet

Make-Your-Own omelet

$9.99

Choose two items; $1.29 extra for each additional items.

Cheesy cheese omelet

$11.99

cheddar and monterey jack chesses

Greek omelet

$11.99

Feta cheese, spinach, Kalamata olives, and tomatoes

Meaty omelet

$11.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar cheese

Spanish omelet

$11.99

Onions, green chiles, and cheddar-jack cheese, served with sourcream and salsa

Vegetable omelet

$11.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, and green peppers.

Western omelet

$11.99

Ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon sandwich

$4.99

Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -

BLT

$6.99

Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -

City ham sandwich

$6.99

Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -

Country ham sandwich

$6.99

Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -

Egg sandwich

$4.59

Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -

Fried bologna sandwich

$4.99

Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -

Grilled cheese sandwich

$4.99

Sausage link sandwich

$4.99

Sausage patty sandwich

$4.99

Choice of white, wheat, sourdough, rye toast or biscuit or english muffin - $1.50 extra for bagel or croissant -

Turkey sausage sandwich

$4.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids' egg breakfast

$7.99

One egg, one piece of bacon or sausage, tater tots, and one piece of toast or biscuit

Kids' french toast breakfast

$7.99

One piece of French toast, served with one egg and one piece of bacon or sausage

Kids' pancake breakfast

$7.99

One pancake, one egg, and one piece of bacon or sausage

Kids' waffle breakfast

$7.99

Half of a Belgium Waffle and one piece of bacon or sausage

Online sides

Apple Sauce

$3.75

Bacon

$3.29

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$2.99

Beets

$3.75

Biscuit

$1.49

Bologna

$3.29

Broccoli (steamed)

$3.75

Broccoli and Rice Casserole

$3.75

Butter Beans

$3.75

Cabbage

$3.75

Carrot Soufflé

$3.75

Coleslaw

$3.75

Corn (cut white)

$3.75

Corned beef hash

$3.99

Country ham

$5.25

Egg

$1.99

English Muffin

$2.29

French fries

$3.75

Fried Apples

$3.75

Fried green tomatoes

$3.75

Fruit

$3.25

Green Beans

$3.75

Grilled Corn on the Cob

$3.75

Grits (bowl)

$2.99

Grits (cup)

$1.99

Ham

$3.99

Hash browns

$3.59

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.75

Mashed potatoes

$3.75

Oatmeal (bowl)

$3.99

Oatmeal (cup)

$2.99

Okra

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

Potato Salad

$3.75

Rice

$3.75

Sausage gravy

$2.99

Sausage links

$3.29

Sausage patties

$3.29

Side Beet Salad

$5.75

Side Caesar

$5.75

Side feature

$5.75

Side garden salad

$3.25

Side Greek

$5.75

Side Spinach Salad

$5.50

Sliced tomatoes

$3.75

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.25

Sweet potato fries

$4.25

Tater Tots

$3.75

Toast

$2.29

Turkey sausage

$3.29

Turnip Greens

$3.75

Appetizers

Banana Pepper Rings

$4.99+

Fried to a golden-brown and served with ranch dressing

Catfish nuggets appetizer

$13.99

Served with remoulade sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled chicken, cheese, and tomato served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken tender appetizer

$9.99

Fried and tossed in a sauce of your liking (or plain) and served with dressing

Classic Wings

$14.99

Fried and tossed in a sauce of your liking (or plain) and served with dressing

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Potato chips appetizer

$4.99

Fried to a golden-brown and served with ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Fried to a golden-brown and served with marinara sauce

Pickle Chips

$4.99+

Fried to a golden-brown and served with ranch dressing

Steamed Shrimp

$12.99+

Soups & Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, red onions, and crutons, topped with blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo-style chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, shredded parmesan cheese, and crutons. Served with ceaser dressing.

Chef's Salad

$15.99

Julienned turkey and ham on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, and crutons, served with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, avocado, bacon, turkey, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and crutons, served with your choice of dressing.

Feature Salad

$13.99

Mixed baby greens, blue cheese crumbles, granny smith apples, golden raisins, and deviled pecans, tossed house made blackberry vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and crutons. Topped with your choice of fried or grilled chicken, served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and crutons served with house made made vinaigrette dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and crutons. Topped with your choice of fried or grilled chicken, served with your choice of dressing.

Oven-Roasted Beet Salad

$13.99

Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted beets, rosemary roasted cashews, gorgonzola cheese, served with house made champagne-shallot vinaigrette dressing.

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Fresh spinach, red onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, and crutons, served with your choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Soup (cup)

$3.99

Cup of today's soup

Soup (bowl)

$5.99

Bowl of today's soup

Soup and grilled cheese

$9.99

Soup and 1/2 sandwich

$9.99

Soup and salad

$11.99

Entrees

1 Crab Cake Dinner

$22.99

Jumbo lump meat crab cakes served with remoulade sauce, with your choice of two sides and bread.

2 Crab Cake Dinner

$32.99

Jumbo lump meat crab cakes served with remoulade sauce, with your choice of two sides and bread.

Catfish Nuggets Plate

$12.99

Fried Catfish nuggets served with your choice of two sides and bread.

Catfish Plate

$20.99

Two pieces of catfish served fried, seared, or blackened with your choice of two sides and bread.

Chicken and Dumplings

$12.99

A bowl of tender pulled chicken with flat pastry dumplings.

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.99

Our famous chicken salad, made fresh daily and served with fresh vegetables.

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Three breaded chicken strips fried crispy, served with you choice of dipping sauce.

Country Ham

$13.99Out of stock

Watauga Mountain country ham, cured in the Blue Ridge Mountain of NC

Flounder Plate

$19.99

Two pieces of flounder served fried, seared, or blackened with your choice of two sides and bread.

Fried Chicken

$14.99

White or Dark meat quarter, lightly dusted with special seasoning.

Grilled chicken

$9.99

Grilled Ham Steak

$13.99

A hearty portion of Virginia honey & brown sugar cured ham, lightly grilled.

Grilled Salmon

$22.99

6 oz grilled Scottish salmon served with your choice of two sides and bread

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

An 8 oz all-beef patty topped with brown gravy and grilled onions

Meatloaf

$14.99

Our very own secret recipe, smothered in brown gravy and grilled onions

Oyster Plate

$24.99

Served fried, seared, or blackened with your choice of two sides and bread.

Pork BBQ plate

$13.99

Hand pulled eastern NC BBQ

Pork Chops

$14.99

Two pork chops either hand breaded and fried crispy or grilled.

Quiche of the Day

$13.99

Quiche made daily served with one side and a muffin.

Ribeye

$18.99+

14 oz USDA choice ribeye (available blackened with cajun spices on request)

Scallop plate

$27.99

Pan seared sea scallops served with two sides.

Seafood Combo

$26.99

Choose two or three seafood proteins with your choice of two sides and bread.

Shrimp Plate

$17.99

Served fried, seared, or blackened with your choice of two sides and bread.

Vegetable Plate

$12.99

Your choice of any four sides from our menu with a choice of bread.

Turkey and Dressing

$14.99

House roasted turkey breast with cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce.

Burgers & Sandwiches

BLT

$10.49

Blue & Bacon burger

$15.99

Topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a Kaiser roll.

Burger

$13.99

Carolina cheeseburger

$14.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, chili, mustard, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a Kaiser roll with slaw on side.

Chicken sandwich

$12.99

Foot-long hot dog

$10.99

All-beef hot dog, grilled and topped with chili, mustard, slaw, and onions

Grilled cheese sandwich

$8.99

Your choice of cheese on your choice of bread, grilled to perfection.

Ham sandwich

$12.99

Old-fashioned ham with cheddar or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, on your choice of bread

Old-fashioned club

$14.99

Double-decker layers of ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce,tomato, and mayonnaise, on your choice of bread

Patty melt

$14.99

Served with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on toasted rye bread.

Philly Cheese

$13.99

Po' Boy

$15.99

Poor man's club

$13.99

Two thick slices of fried bologna, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayonnaise, and mustard on a Kaiser roll.

Pork BBQ sandwich

$12.99

Hand pulled eastern NC BBQ served with slaw on toasted Kaiser roll.

Reuben

$13.99

Ribeye steak sandwich

$16.99

Grilled 6 oz ribeye served on a hoagie roll topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and grilled onions.

Turkey sandwich

$12.99

Roasted turkey breast or old-fashioned ham, topped with cheddar or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, on your choice of bread

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids' chicken tenders

$8.99

Two chicken tenders and choice of one side item

Kids' grilled cheese

$8.99

Grilled cheese served with French fries or fruit

Kids' PB&J

$8.99

Classic peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich served with a side of fruit

Kids' pizza

$8.99

Cheese pizza on pita bread

Kids' slider

$8.99

One cheeseburger slider with French fries or Tater Tots

Kids' spaghetti

$8.99

Spaghetti served with garlic bread

Beef

Steak Diane

$18.99

6 oz ribeye sautéed with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and Dijon mustard, finished with a demi-glaze

Beverages

Water

Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Beverages

$3.50

Juices

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

BEER

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Clausthaler (NA)

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$5.50

Fat Tire

$6.00

Foothills Hoppyum

$6.00

Guinness

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Sweetwater 420

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

BOTTLE WINE

Bottle - 19 Crimes Red Blend

$30.00

Bottle - Almarada Malbec

$39.00

Bottle - Don Simon Sparkling Brut

$28.00

Bottle - Hess Chardonnay

$34.00

Bottle - Hummingbird Riesling

$34.00

Bottle - J. Lohr Cabernet

$38.00

Bottle - Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Bottle - Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Bottle - Kris Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle - Meiomi Chardonnay

$40.00

Bottle - Meiomi Pinot Noir

$45.00

Bottle - William Hill Merlot

$36.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.50

Mimosa

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Pasta (after 5pm)

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Chicken breast in a lemon caper sauce over angel hair pasta.

Spaghetti and Meatballs (Full Portion)

$14.99

Spaghetti served with house made mearballs in marinara sauce.

Beef Stroganoff

$18.99

Tender beef with mushrooms and onions in a cream sauce over egg noodles.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Lightly breaded tender chicken breast, served over past, topped with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and parmesan cheese.

Dinner Specials (only available after 5pm)

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.99

Chicken breast stuffed with ham & Swiss cheese, topped with Dijon mustard cream sauce, served with French green beans & garlic mashed potatoes.

Prime Rib (Available only on Friday)

$28.99

Shrimp & Grits

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp served with country ham, tomatoes, mushrooms, and scallions over fried cheese grit cakes with a lemon broth

Open Face Roast Beef

$13.99

Pork Tenderloin

$20.99

Fish and Chips

$16.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery
Hope Valley Diner image
Hope Valley Diner image

Map
