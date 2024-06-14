This restaurant does not have any images
Hopewell Brewing 2760 N Milwaukee Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Craft brewery bringing you bright and inviting beer out of Logan Square.
Location
2760 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647