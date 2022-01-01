Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hopewell Subs & Pizza

436 Reviews

$

608 Shiloh Pike

Bridgeton, NJ 08302

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings Zings
Cheese Fries
Jumbo Slice Pizza

Subs

1/2 Regular

$8.99

1/2 Italian

$8.99

1/2 Super Italian

$10.79

1/2 Steak

$9.99

1/2 Cheese Steak

$10.79

1/2 Pizza Steak

$10.79

1/2 Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.79

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$8.99

1/2 Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.99

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

$8.99

1/2 Tuna

$8.99

1/2 Meatball

$9.99

1/2 Hamburger

$9.99

1/2 Cheeseburger

$10.99

1/2 American Cheese

$8.49

1/2 Vegetable( Bulid Your Own Sub)

$8.99

1/2 Mixed Cheese

$8.99

1/2 Provolone

$8.49

1/2 Swiss

$8.49

1/2 American & Prov

$8.99

1/2 American & Swiss

$8.99

1/2 Prov & Swiss

$8.99

1/2 Chicken Salad

$8.99

1/2 Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

1/2 Fish Sub

$9.99

1/2 Chicken Breast

$10.49

Whole Regular

$17.99

Whole Italian

$17.99

Whole Super Italian

$19.99

Whole Steak

$18.99

Whole Cheese Steak

$19.99

Whole Pizza Steak

$19.99

Whole Chicken Cheese Steak

$19.99

Whole Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$20.49

Whole Ham & Cheese

$17.99

Whole Roast Beef & Cheese

$19.99

Whole Turkey & Cheese

$17.99

Whole Tuna

$17.99

Whole Meatball

$18.99

Whole Hamburger

$18.99

Whole Cheeseburger

$19.99

Whole American Cheese

$16.99

Whole Vegetable

$16.99

Whole Mixed Cheese

$16.99

Whole Provolone

$16.99

Whole Swiss Cheese

$16.99

Whole American & Swiss

$16.99

Whole American & Prov

$16.99

Whole Prov & Swiss

$16.99

Whole Chicken Salad

$17.99

Whole Chicken Parmesan

$20.49

Whole Fish Sub

$18.99

Whole Chicken Breast

$19.99

Pasta

Baked Penne

$12.99

Penne

$10.99

Penne w/Meatballs

$13.99

Spaghetti

$10.99

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$14.99

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

1 Meatball

$1.25

2 Meatballs

$2.50

Alfredo Pasta

$11.99

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$12.99

Tortellini Alfredo

$14.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.99

Pizza

Jumbo Slice Pizza

$2.50

8" Personal Pizza

$5.99

12" Small Pizza

$8.99

14" Medium Pizza

$10.99

16" Large Pizza

$13.99

Half Tray Pizza

$15.99

Whole Tray Pizza

$22.99

Dough

$1.00+

Garlic Knots (4)

$4.99

Specialty Pizza

Works Pizza Slice

$3.99

Works Pizza 8"

$11.99

Works Pizza 12"

$15.99

Works Pizza 14"

$18.99

Works Pizza 16"

$21.99

Works Pizza Half Tray

$25.99

Works Pizza Whole Tray

$35.99

Hawaiian Pizza Slice

$3.99

Hawaiian Pizza 8"

$8.99

Hawaiian Pizza 12"

$11.99

Hawaiian Pizza 14"

$13.99

Hawaiian Pizza 16"

$16.99

Hawaiian Pizza Half Tray

$20.99

Hawaiian Pizza Whole Tray

$30.99

Veggie Pizza Slice

$3.99

Veggie Pizza 8"

$9.99

Veggie Pizza 12"

$13.99

Veggie Pizza 14"

$16.99

Veggie Pizza 16"

$18.99

Veggie Pizza Half Tray

$24.99

Veggie Pizza Whole Tray

$34.99

Meat Lovers Pizza Slice

$3.99

Meat Lovers Pizza 8"

$11.99

Meat Lovers Pizza 12"

$14.99

Meat Lovers Pizza 14"

$17.99

Meat Lovers Pizza 16"

$20.99

Meat Lovers Pizza Half Tray

$25.99

Meat Lovers Pizza Whole Tray

$35.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Slice

$3.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 8"

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 14"

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Half Tray

$19.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Whole Tray

$29.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza Slice

$3.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 8"

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"

$17.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza Half Tray

$19.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza Whole Tray

$29.99

Stromboli

Cheese Stromboli

Vegetable Stromboli

Sausage Stromboli

Pepperoni Stromboli

Ham Stromboli

Meatball Stromboli

Hawaiian Stromboli

Steak Stromboli

Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli

Italian Stromboli

Side Orders

French Fries

$4.50

Cajun Fries

$4.75

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$7.49

Side Cheese

$1.25

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Breaded Fried Mushroom

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

5 Wings Zings

$6.99

10 Wings Zings

$12.99

20 Wings Zings

$25.99

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

10 Boneless Wings

$12.99

20 Boneless Wings

$25.99

3 Chicken Fingers

$6.49

4 Chicken Fingers

$7.49

5 Chicken Fingers

$8.49

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Crab Cake

$3.99

Shrimp Order

$9.99

Chicken Order

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$4.49

Calamari Siciliano

$10.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Mac And Cheese Bites

$7.99

Soups

Cheddar Broc Soup

Tomato Soup

Vegetable Beef

Chicken Veg

Cream Of Potato

Chicken Noodle

Chili

Roll & Butter

$0.50

Belly Buster

Belly Buster

$16.99

Cheese Belly Buster

$18.99

Double Meat Cheese Belly Buster

$22.99

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$6.49

Cheeseburger

$7.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Fish Filet Sandwich

$7.99

Tuna Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Roast Beef & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Cheese & Bacon Sandwich

$7.99

BLT Sandwich

$7.49

Crab Cake Sandwich

$7.99

Hot Dog

$2.50

Cheese Dog

$3.50

Club Sandwich Turkey

$10.99

Club Sandwich Ham

$10.99

Club Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Club Sandwich Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Club BLT

$10.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.99

Wraps

Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Tuna Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.99

Vegetable

$10.99

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Roast Beef And Cheese Wrap

$10.99

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Meal Combos

Cheese Steak Combo

$12.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Combo

$12.99

Cheeseburger Combo

$10.99

Wing Zing Combo

$13.99

Boneless Wing Zing Combo

$13.99

Honey Dipped Chicken Combo

$12.99

3 Chicken Fingers Combo

$7.99

4 Chicken Fingers Combo

$8.99

5 Chicken Fingers Combo

$9.99

Shrimp Combo

$10.99

Crab Cakes Combo

$10.99

Seafood Combo

$15.99

Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$14.99

Panini

Panini

$10.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$8.49

Chef Salad

$10.99

Italian Salad

$10.99

Cheese Steak Salad

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$10.99

Tuna Salad Salad

$9.99

Cheese Burger Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.99

Snacks

Munchos ($1.49)

$1.49

Munchies($3.69

$3.69

Hot Cheetos ($4.49)

$4.49

Lay's Chips ($2.29)

$2.29

Big Bag Of Doritos (5.59)

$5.59

Big Lay's Chips ($4.59)

$4.59

Herr's Chips ($2.29)

$2.29

Big Herr's Chips ($4.59)

$4.59

Herr's Kettle Chips ($4.99)

$4.99

Tasty Cakes ($2.29)

$2.29

Cookie (.99)

$0.99

Sugar Waffers (.99)

$0.99

Crackers (.69)

$0.69

Pop Daddy Popcorn

$2.99

Peanut Chews (3 For $1.00)

$0.33

Chips Dip ($4.99)

$4.99

Bag Of Ice ($1.50)

$1.50

1/2 Sub Roll

$0.75

Whole Sub Roll

$1.50

Beef Jerkey(6.99)

$6.99

Tasty Cake Swirls(2.49)

$2.49

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Plain Cheesecake

$5.50

Oreo Cake

$7.00

Mixed Berry Cake

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$5.50

Italian Rainbow Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$7.00

Cannoli

$3.50

Sub Sampler

Sub Sampler

$75.00

Singh's Pizza Specials

Margherita

$12.00+

White Pizza

$12.00+

Specialty White Pizza

$14.00+

Grandma Nonna's Square Pie

$12.00+

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.00+

Chicken Alla Vodka Pizza

$14.00+

Ricotta Calzone

$11.00+

French Fry Pizza

$14.00+

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00+

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.00+

Ricotta White Pizza

$14.00+

Singh's Pizza

$14.00+

Sweet & Spicy Pizza

$16.00+

Taco Pizza

$16.00+

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$1.79+

Bottles

Bottled Water

$1.49

Arizona

$1.00

Pure Leaf

$2.49

Stewarts

$2.49

Hershey's

$2.99

Brisk

$2.49

20oz For Combo

$1.49

Red Gatorade

$2.50

Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Gold Peak Tea

$2.49

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$0.99

Hot Tea

$0.99

20oz

20oz Coke

$1.99

20z Coke Zero

$1.99

20oz Diet Coke

$1.99

20oz Cherry Coke

$1.99

20oz Sprite

$1.99

20oz Barqs Rootbeer

$1.99

20oz Dr Pepper

$1.99

20oz Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

20 Dr.Pepper Cream

$1.99

20oz Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20oz GInger Ale

$1.99

20oz Orange Crush

$1.99

20oz Mt Dew

$1.99

20oz Lemonade

$1.99

20oz Lipton Tea

$1.99

2 Ltr

2 LTR Coke

$3.49

2 LTR Diet Coke

$3.49

2 LTR Orange Crush

$3.49

2 LTR Sprite

$3.49

2 LTR Barqs Rootbeer

$3.49

2 LTR Dr Pepper

$3.49

2 LTR Pepsi

$3.49

2 LTR Diet Pepsi

$3.49

2 LTR Brisk

$3.49

2 LTR Ginger Ale

$3.49

2 LTR Mt. Dew

$3.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

608 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton, NJ 08302

Directions

Gallery
Hopewell Subs & Pizza image
Hopewell Subs & Pizza image

