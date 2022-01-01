Hopewell Subs & Pizza
436 Reviews
$
608 Shiloh Pike
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Popular Items
Subs
1/2 Regular
$8.99
1/2 Italian
$8.99
1/2 Super Italian
$10.79
1/2 Steak
$9.99
1/2 Cheese Steak
$10.79
1/2 Pizza Steak
$10.79
1/2 Chicken Cheese Steak
$10.79
1/2 Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
$10.99
1/2 Ham & Cheese
$8.99
1/2 Roast Beef & Cheese
$9.99
1/2 Turkey & Cheese
$8.99
1/2 Tuna
$8.99
1/2 Meatball
$9.99
1/2 Hamburger
$9.99
1/2 Cheeseburger
$10.99
1/2 American Cheese
$8.49
1/2 Vegetable( Bulid Your Own Sub)
$8.99
1/2 Mixed Cheese
$8.99
1/2 Provolone
$8.49
1/2 Swiss
$8.49
1/2 American & Prov
$8.99
1/2 American & Swiss
$8.99
1/2 Prov & Swiss
$8.99
1/2 Chicken Salad
$8.99
1/2 Chicken Parmesan
$10.99
1/2 Fish Sub
$9.99
1/2 Chicken Breast
$10.49
Whole Regular
$17.99
Whole Italian
$17.99
Whole Super Italian
$19.99
Whole Steak
$18.99
Whole Cheese Steak
$19.99
Whole Pizza Steak
$19.99
Whole Chicken Cheese Steak
$19.99
Whole Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
$20.49
Whole Ham & Cheese
$17.99
Whole Roast Beef & Cheese
$19.99
Whole Turkey & Cheese
$17.99
Whole Tuna
$17.99
Whole Meatball
$18.99
Whole Hamburger
$18.99
Whole Cheeseburger
$19.99
Whole American Cheese
$16.99
Whole Vegetable
$16.99
Whole Mixed Cheese
$16.99
Whole Provolone
$16.99
Whole Swiss Cheese
$16.99
Whole American & Swiss
$16.99
Whole American & Prov
$16.99
Whole Prov & Swiss
$16.99
Whole Chicken Salad
$17.99
Whole Chicken Parmesan
$20.49
Whole Fish Sub
$18.99
Whole Chicken Breast
$19.99
Pasta
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Works Pizza Slice
$3.99
Works Pizza 8"
$11.99
Works Pizza 12"
$15.99
Works Pizza 14"
$18.99
Works Pizza 16"
$21.99
Works Pizza Half Tray
$25.99
Works Pizza Whole Tray
$35.99
Hawaiian Pizza Slice
$3.99
Hawaiian Pizza 8"
$8.99
Hawaiian Pizza 12"
$11.99
Hawaiian Pizza 14"
$13.99
Hawaiian Pizza 16"
$16.99
Hawaiian Pizza Half Tray
$20.99
Hawaiian Pizza Whole Tray
$30.99
Veggie Pizza Slice
$3.99
Veggie Pizza 8"
$9.99
Veggie Pizza 12"
$13.99
Veggie Pizza 14"
$16.99
Veggie Pizza 16"
$18.99
Veggie Pizza Half Tray
$24.99
Veggie Pizza Whole Tray
$34.99
Meat Lovers Pizza Slice
$3.99
Meat Lovers Pizza 8"
$11.99
Meat Lovers Pizza 12"
$14.99
Meat Lovers Pizza 14"
$17.99
Meat Lovers Pizza 16"
$20.99
Meat Lovers Pizza Half Tray
$25.99
Meat Lovers Pizza Whole Tray
$35.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Slice
$3.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 8"
$8.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"
$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 14"
$14.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"
$17.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Half Tray
$19.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Whole Tray
$29.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza Slice
$3.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza 8"
$8.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"
$11.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"
$14.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"
$17.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza Half Tray
$19.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza Whole Tray
$29.99
Stromboli
Side Orders
French Fries
$4.50
Cajun Fries
$4.75
Cheese Fries
$5.49
Bacon Cheese Fries
$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Fries
$7.49
Side Cheese
$1.25
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$6.99
Onion Rings
$6.99
Jalapeno Poppers
$6.99
Breaded Fried Mushroom
$5.99
Fried Pickles
$6.99
5 Wings Zings
$6.99
10 Wings Zings
$12.99
20 Wings Zings
$25.99
5 Boneless Wings
$6.99
10 Boneless Wings
$12.99
20 Boneless Wings
$25.99
3 Chicken Fingers
$6.49
4 Chicken Fingers
$7.49
5 Chicken Fingers
$8.49
Ranch
$0.75
Blue Cheese
$0.75
Crab Cake
$3.99
Shrimp Order
$9.99
Chicken Order
$9.99
Garlic Bread
$4.49
Calamari Siciliano
$10.99
Jumbo Shrimp
$13.99
Mac And Cheese Bites
$7.99
Soups
Sandwiches
Hamburger
$6.49
Cheeseburger
$7.49
Bacon Cheeseburger
$7.99
Double Cheeseburger
$8.99
Fish Filet Sandwich
$7.99
Tuna Sandwich
$7.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$8.99
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
$7.99
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$7.99
Roast Beef & Cheese Sandwich
$7.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$6.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$7.99
Grilled Cheese & Bacon Sandwich
$7.99
BLT Sandwich
$7.49
Crab Cake Sandwich
$7.99
Hot Dog
$2.50
Cheese Dog
$3.50
Club Sandwich Turkey
$10.99
Club Sandwich Ham
$10.99
Club Roast Beef Sandwich
$10.99
Club Sandwich Tuna Sandwich
$10.99
Club BLT
$10.99
Chicken Breast Sandwich
$7.99
Wraps
Meal Combos
Cheese Steak Combo
$12.99
Chicken Cheese Steak Combo
$12.99
Cheeseburger Combo
$10.99
Wing Zing Combo
$13.99
Boneless Wing Zing Combo
$13.99
Honey Dipped Chicken Combo
$12.99
3 Chicken Fingers Combo
$7.99
4 Chicken Fingers Combo
$8.99
5 Chicken Fingers Combo
$9.99
Shrimp Combo
$10.99
Crab Cakes Combo
$10.99
Seafood Combo
$15.99
Jumbo Shrimp Combo
$14.99
Panini
Salads
Snacks
Munchos ($1.49)
$1.49
Munchies($3.69
$3.69
Hot Cheetos ($4.49)
$4.49
Lay's Chips ($2.29)
$2.29
Big Bag Of Doritos (5.59)
$5.59
Big Lay's Chips ($4.59)
$4.59
Herr's Chips ($2.29)
$2.29
Big Herr's Chips ($4.59)
$4.59
Herr's Kettle Chips ($4.99)
$4.99
Tasty Cakes ($2.29)
$2.29
Cookie (.99)
$0.99
Sugar Waffers (.99)
$0.99
Crackers (.69)
$0.69
Pop Daddy Popcorn
$2.99
Peanut Chews (3 For $1.00)
$0.33
Chips Dip ($4.99)
$4.99
Bag Of Ice ($1.50)
$1.50
1/2 Sub Roll
$0.75
Whole Sub Roll
$1.50
Beef Jerkey(6.99)
$6.99
Tasty Cake Swirls(2.49)
$2.49
Desserts
Sub Sampler
Singh's Pizza Specials
Margherita
$12.00+
White Pizza
$12.00+
Specialty White Pizza
$14.00+
Grandma Nonna's Square Pie
$12.00+
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$14.00+
Chicken Alla Vodka Pizza
$14.00+
Ricotta Calzone
$11.00+
French Fry Pizza
$14.00+
Breakfast Pizza
$14.00+
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$16.00+
Chicken Pesto Pizza
$16.00+
Ricotta White Pizza
$14.00+
Singh's Pizza
$14.00+
Sweet & Spicy Pizza
$16.00+
Taco Pizza
$16.00+
Fountain Soda
Bottles
Coffee/Tea
20oz
20oz Coke
$1.99
20z Coke Zero
$1.99
20oz Diet Coke
$1.99
20oz Cherry Coke
$1.99
20oz Sprite
$1.99
20oz Barqs Rootbeer
$1.99
20oz Dr Pepper
$1.99
20oz Diet Dr Pepper
$1.99
20 Dr.Pepper Cream
$1.99
20oz Pepsi
$1.99
20oz Diet Pepsi
$1.99
20oz GInger Ale
$1.99
20oz Orange Crush
$1.99
20oz Mt Dew
$1.99
20oz Lemonade
$1.99
20oz Lipton Tea
$1.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
608 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton, NJ 08302
