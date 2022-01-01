Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
French
Gastropubs

Hopfields

1,933 Reviews

$$

3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400

Austin, TX 78705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Draft

512 - Double Bourbon Pecan (8oz)

$8.00

Alesmith

$8.50+

Austin Beerwork - Sputnik (12oz)

$7.00+

Ayinger - Oktoberfest

$14.00+

Bells - Oberon Wheat

$7.50+

Bruery, The - SO Happens It's Tuesday (6oz)

$9.00

Cruz Blanca - Cerveza no nombre

$6.50+

dAChouffe - Houblon Chouffe (8oz)

$8.50

Dutchess - Paralax

$7.50+

Duvel Moortgat - Vedett

$7.00+

Equal Parts - Vernal Marzen

$8.50+

Fair Isle - Rachelle Batch 3 (8oz)

$10.00

Fair State - Bread Retention (12oz)

$7.00+

Fair State - Festbier

$7.50

Fair state - Hack the Gibson (12oz)

$7.50+

Fair State - Side Pull [LEFT side-pull]

$8.00

Friends & Allies - Bearliner Guava

$6.50+

Greene King - Old Speckled Hen [Nitro]

$8.00+

Jester King Fantome - Del Ray (6oz)

$10.00

Jolly Pumpkin - La Parcela

$8.00

Lagunitas - Maximus

$7.50+

Left Hand - Milk Stout [Nitro]

$7.50+

Live Oak - Oaktoberfest

$6.50+

Lone Pint - Gentlemens Relish [Nitro]

$6.50+

Maine - King Titus (12oz)

$8.50+

Maine - Lunch (12oz) (Copy)

$8.50+

Maine - Peeper

$10.00+

Meanwhile - Vorfreude [RIGHT Side-Pull]

$8.00

Oskar Blues - Death By Coconut

$7.00+

Pinthouse - Dino Snacks (12oz)

$9.50+

Pinthouse - Fresh Drop

$9.50+

Unibroue - La Fin Du Monde

$8.00+

Untitled Art - Naval Orange Seltzer

$7.00+

Weinstephaner - Hefe

$9.00+

Westmalle Dubbel

$10.50

Bottles & Cans

512 - Parasol

$20.00

512 - Wild Bear (750ml)

$30.00

Avery - Tequilacerbus (12oz)

$15.00

Beersel - Oude Kriek (750ml)

$30.00

Black Fox - Dark Cider (500ml)

$12.00

Bruery, The - Poterie (750ml)

$30.00

Bruery, The - Reuze (750ml)

$30.00

Daura [GF Beer]

$6.00

Fair Isle - Madame (12.7oz)

$18.00

Gulden Draak (12oz)

$8.50

Jester King - Black Metal (Magnum)

$60.00

Jester King - El Cedro (750ml)

$35.00

Jester King - Snorkel (750ml)

$35.00

Prairie - Coffee Oakie

$25.00Out of stock

Scratch - Maypop (500ml)

$35.00

Draft-Mixes

Mi-Chilada

$10.00

Cider-Spritz

$12.00

Black n Tan

$8.00

Snake Bite

$8.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Berry Martini

$14.00

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Cynar Manhattan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Flaming Monk

$17.00

French 77

$15.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Gin & Juice

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Kir Royale Chambord

$17.00

Last Word

$20.00+

Luc's Été

$15.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martinez

$17.00

Martini

$15.00+

Martini Nichoise

$15.00

MASA-rita

$15.00

Mexican Martini

$15.00

Mezcal Negroni

$17.00

Mezcal Old Fashion

$17.00

Negroni

$15.00

New York Sour

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Rum & Juice

$12.00

Satan’s Whiskers

$15.00

Sazerac

$17.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Smoky Bloom

$16.00

Spiced Tea

$16.00

Tequila & Juice

$12.00

Tequila & Soda

$10.00

Vesper

$15.00

Vieux Chocolat

$16.00

Vodka & Juice

$12.00

Vodka & Soda

$10.00

Whiskey & Coke

$10.00

Whiskey & Juice

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Tequila

Cimarrón Blanco

$8.00+

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00+

G4 Blanco

$14.00+

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$10.00+

Tapatio Blanco

$9.00+

Susto Mezcal

$14.00+

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00+

Cincoro Añejo

$24.00+

Gin

Drumshando Gun G

$7.00+

Fords Dry Gin

$8.00+

St George Gin

$11.00+

Sipsmith VJOP

$13.00+

Old Raj 110 Proof

$13.00+

Old Raj Dry Red Label

$12.00+

Bareksten Gin

$8.00+

Alkkhemist

$14.00+

Sipsmith London Dry

$9.00+

Citadelle Gin

$9.00+

Monkey 47

$16.00+

Hendrick Lunar

$10.00+

Empress

$11.00+

Ransom Old Tom

$9.00+

Las Californias Nativo

$9.00+

Whiskey

Bookers Bourbon

$20.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00+

Elijah Craig Straight Rye

$9.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$11.00+

High West Rye

$9.00+

Lost Irish

$11.00+

Mitchers

$13.00+

Weller Special Reserve Bourbon

$8.00+

Wilderness Trail Rye

$16.00+

Abasolo Corn Whiskey

$11.00+

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$12.00+

Blanton Bourbon

$16.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$9.00+

Tullamore Dew

$9.00+

Macallen 12yr Dbl Cask

$14.00+

Scotch

Ardbeg 10 yr

$9.00+

Glenlevit 12 yr

$14.00+

Macallan 12 yr

$25.00+

Rum

Flor de Cana White Rum

$8.00+

Plantation OG Dark Dbl

$8.00+

Plantation 3 Stars White

$8.00+

Vodka

Chopin Vodka

$8.00+

Potocki Vodka

$12.00+

Belvedere

$11.00+

Crystal Head Vodka

$14.00+

Vermouth/Other

Aperol

$4.00+

Bigallet China

$3.50+

Campari

$3.00+

Cocchi Americano

$1.00+

Cynar 70 Proof

$1.25+

Dolin Dry V

$1.50+

Dolin Sweet V

$1.50+

Fernet Branca

$7.00+

Henri Baudouin Pastis

$1.25+

Lazzaronni Amaretto

$1.25+

Lillet Blanc

$2.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$1.25+

St Germain

$3.50+

Creme de Cacao

$3.00+

Noily Prat 1813 Dry

$2.00+

Pimms No 1

$1.00+

Pernod Absinthe

$1.50+

Pernod Anisette

$1.50+

Naranja Orange Liquer

$2.00+

Green Chartruese

$11.00+

Chambord

$6.00+

Creme de Cassis

$2.00+

Suze

$2.50+

Cointreau

$3.50+

Nixta Liq

$2.50+

La Caravedo Pisco Mosto Verde

$12.00+

La Caravedo Puro Torontoel Pisco

$9.00+

Yellow Chartreuse

$6.00+

Di S Amaretto

$6.00+

Cognac/Brandy

Courvousier VS

$6.00+

Frapin Fontpinot XO

$30.00+

Marie Duffau Napoleon

$7.00+

Daron Calvados Fine

$6.00+

Sainte Louise Brandy

$5.00+

Amari

Averna Amaro

$10.00+

Braulio Amaro

$18.00+

Cardamaro Vino Amaro

$10.00+

Nonino Amaro

$18.00+

Dessert and Breakfast Wine

Dolin Vermouth (3oz)

$7.00

Dow's White Port (3oz)

$7.00

Lustau Amontillado

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Sake (3oz)

$7.00

Sake Bloody Mary

$9.00

Underberg

$4.00

Pedro Ximenez

$9.00

Château du Levant Sauterne (3oz)

$15.00

Churchill's Port 2016

$10.00

Wine, Glass

André Delorme (5oz)

$16.00

our original by the glass Bubbles; dry, bright, pinpoint bubbles

Dme. de la Bêche Morgon Beaujolais (5oz)

$14.00
Courtage Rose - 187ml

Courtage Rose - 187ml

$13.00

A perfect balance of freshness, fruit, acidity, and sweetness. It is deliciously smooth and versatile.

Elgin Mead - Black Lupulus (4 oz)

$8.50

Experience Cab Sav (5oz)

$16.00

Ruby in color, with a bright bouquet of red and black fruits, anise and mocha. More ripe black fruits follow on the palate with blackberry and cherry. A lasting finish that is smooth and pleasing.

Fenouillet Muscat (4oz)

$12.00

Joseph Drouhin Chardonnay (5oz)

$15.00

This all stainless Chardonnay shows fruit and freshness; a nose of flowers and peach, and a mineral finish.

Le Coeur Sav Blanc (5oz)

$15.00

Livon Pinot Grigio (5oz)

$13.00

Luc Baudet Côtes du Rhône (5oz)

$14.00

Maris Rose (5oz)

$15.00

Paul Ponelle Pinot Noir (5oz)

$12.00

Classic pinot noir aromas of strawberry and cherry with hints of minerals. Dry and medium-bodied, with bright red fruit flavors and a clean finish.

Sans Soufre (5oz)

$15.00

Catarratto Glass

$11.00

White Wine Bottle

Caruso E Minini Catarratto Bio (BTL)

$40.00

Gini Soave Classico (BTL)

$50.00

Johannishof Charta Riesling (BTL)

$70.00

Joseph Drouhin Chardonnay (BTL)

$60.00

Le Coeur Sauv Blanc (BTL)

$60.00

Les Alliés Sancerre 2020

$75.00

Livon Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$52.00

Patrick Piuze Petit Chablis (BTL)

$75.00Out of stock

Red Wine Bottle

Dme. de la Bêche Morgon Beaujolais (BTL)

$56.00

D2 DeLille (BTL)

$65.00

Etna Rosso Giovanni Rosso (BTL)

$78.99

Experience (BTL)

$64.00

Grand Pre Fleurie (BTL)

$65.00

Luc Baudet Côtes du Rhône (BTL)

$56.00

Martin Woods Pinot Noir (BTL)

$75.00Out of stock

Morgon Cote du Py (BTL)

$75.00

Paul Ponelle Pinot Noir (BTL)

$48.00

our original by the glass Pinot Noir; red berries, silky, rich body

Pommard Justine Girardin (BTL)

$105.00

Cherries & Rainbows Sans Soufre (BTL)

$56.00

William Chris Cinsault (BTL)

$48.00

Annonce Bélair-Monange 2014 (BTL)

$150.00

Château de Chaintres 2019 (BTL)

$72.00

Château de Cérons 2018 (BTL)

$80.00

Rosé, Bottle

Château Maris Rosé 2021 (BTL)

$56.00

Noughty AF Rose (BTL)

$38.00

Pradeaux Côtes De Provence '21

$75.00

Terre Nere Etna Rosato (BTL)

$60.00

Bubbles, Bottle

André Delorme (BTL)

$60.00

our original by the glass Bubbles; dry, bright, pinpoint bubbles

Barnaut a Bouzy Rose Brut (BTL)

$120.00Out of stock

Champagne, France, Pinot Noir

Dolci Colline Prosecco

$50.00

Paleokerisio (BTL)

$45.00

Peloponnese, Greece, Debina

Grand Courtage Rose (BTL)

$12.00

Laurent-Perrier [750ml] BTL

$95.00

Laurent- Pierrier [375ml] Mini-Bottle

$58.00

Pierre Cellier Rose Champagne (BTL)

$99.00

Rivarose Rose (BTL)

$40.00

Medivol (BTL)

$55.00

Mead

Elgin Meadery - Black Lupulus (375ml)

$25.00

Elgin Meadery - Botanicus (375m)

$25.00

Elgin Meadery - Tradtionalis (375ml)

$25.00

Bevs

Coke (Regular)

$3.50

D-Wagon

$10.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

can

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

can

Ginger Beer, Main Root

$4.00

bottle

Hot Tea

$2.85

16oz

Iced Tea

$3.50

made in house daily

Juice - APPLE (8oz)

$4.00

Juice - GRAPEFRUIT (8oz)

$4.00

Juice - ORANGE (8oz)

$4.00

Kosmic Kombucha

$5.50

locally made, on tap

Lagunitas - Sparkling Hop Water (non alcoholic)

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$5.00

bottle

Refill

Root Beer, Main Root

$4.00

bottle

Shirley Temple

$6.50

Sparkling Water

$5.00+

Sprite

$3.50

can

Tonic

$5.00

can

Club Soda

$0.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee, Third Coast

Drip Coffee, Third Coast

$3.50

Refill - Drip Coffee

Espresso

$3.50+

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Red Eye

$5.00

Café au Lait

$5.00

Caffè Macchiato

$4.00

Mocktails / NA "Beers"

"75" MOCKTAIL w/ N/A "Chardonnay"

$9.00

"Daiquiri" (N/A)

$12.00Out of stock

"Ni-Chilada" (N/A)

$8.00

"Paloma" (N/A)

$13.00

Athletic - N/A "Run Wild IPA"

$6.50

Clausthaler (N/A)

$6.00

Dogfishead - N/A "Lemon Quest"

$6.50

Noughty AF OG Chardonnay (5oz)

$10.00

Untilted Art - N/A Fruited Sour

$6.50

Untitled Art - N/A "Cervza sin Nombre"

$6.50

Untitled Art - N/A West Coast

$6.50

Untitled Art - N/A Italian Pils

$6.50

Untitled Art- N/A "Milk Stout"

$6.50Out of stock

Untitled Art - N/A Watermelon

Glassware

OG Footed Snifter Glass [ Black ]

OG Footed Snifter Glass [ Black ]

$7.00

Footed snifter glass, markers on side of glass indicating 6oz, 8oz, & 12oz pours. With choice of black or white Hopfields logo printed on glass.

OG Footed Snifter Glass [ White ]

OG Footed Snifter Glass [ White ]

$7.00

Footed snifter glass, markers on side of glass indicating 6oz, 8oz, & 12oz pours. With choice of black or white Hopfields logo printed on glass.

OG "Nonic" Style Pint Glass [ Black ]

OG "Nonic" Style Pint Glass [ Black ]

$5.00

Traditional Nonic pint glasses, available with white or black Hopfields logo.

OG "Nonic" Style Pint Glass [ White ]

OG "Nonic" Style Pint Glass [ White ]

$5.00

Traditional Nonic pint glasses, available with white or black Hopfields logo.

10th Anniversary Glassware

$20.00

Apparel

NEW - Tank

$25.00

NEW - Crew T

$25.00

NEW - Cropped Long Sleeve Fleece

$45.00

NEW - Hennley Long Sleeve

$45.00
OG Crew Neck T-Shirt [ Aqua Blue ]

OG Crew Neck T-Shirt [ Aqua Blue ]

$20.00
OG Crew Neck T-Shirt [ Black ]

OG Crew Neck T-Shirt [ Black ]

$20.00
OG Crew Neck T-Shirt [ Heather Blue ]

OG Crew Neck T-Shirt [ Heather Blue ]

$20.00
OG Kids - Baseball T-shirt [ Blue & White ]

OG Kids - Baseball T-shirt [ Blue & White ]

$18.00
OG Ladies Tank

OG Ladies Tank

$18.00
OG Baseball T-Shirt

OG Baseball T-Shirt

$20.00

Testing

OG V-Neck T-Shirt [ Grey ]

OG V-Neck T-Shirt [ Grey ]

$20.00

OG Thin Zip-up Hooded Sweat-shirt [ Heathered Blue ]

$35.00

OG Thick Zip-up Hooded Sweat-shirt [ Black ]

$40.00

Hopfields Logo Face Mask

$8.00

New Year's Eve

5:30 PRIX-FIXE DINNER

$132.00

7:30 PRIX-FIXE DINNER

$156.00

Deluxe Party Admission

$74.00

General Party Admission

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic French Fare, Craft Beer & Wine.

Location

3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

Gallery
Hopfields image
Hopfields image
Hopfields image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moody's Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2530 Guadalupe Street Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Citizen Eatery
orange star4.7 • 1,860
5011 BURNET RD Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Billy's on Burnet
orange star4.3 • 1,056
2105 Hancock Dr Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Lil Ola's Biscuits at Olamaie
orange starNo Reviews
1610 San Antonio St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Foreign & Domestic
orange star4.6 • 2,929
306 E 53rd St Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX
orange star4.7 • 481
2307 Manor Rd Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

The Pizza Press - Austin, TX
orange star4.5 • 3,958
404 W. 26th St. Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Kesos Tacos
orange star4.4 • 3,280
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Texas French Bread
orange star4.6 • 1,526
2900 Rio Grande St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
El Patio - Austin
orange star4.3 • 1,371
2938 Guadalupe St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Goodall's at Hotel Ella
orange star4.5 • 364
1900 Rio Grande St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Arlo's at Spiderhouse
orange star4.5 • 158
2908 Fruth St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston