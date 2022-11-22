Hopkins Icehouse 301 e 3rd
301 e 3rd
Texarkana, AR 71854
Beverages
Rootbeer
Club Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Milk
Cranberry
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Water
Raging Tiger
Virgin Mary
Appetizers
Chili Cheese Fries
Our fresh hand cut fries smothered in chili and cheddar cheese
Chips & Salsa
Fresh Guacamole
Made fresah and served with tortilla chips or sliced cucumbers
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh cut mushrooms fried in our beer batter served with chipotle ranch
Fried Pickles
Fried Squash
Nachos
Tortilla chips with cheddar and queso cheese, lettuce, tomato, pico, sour cream and quacamole/ chicken or beef sub steak $2
Onion Rings
Fresh cut onions dipped in beer batter and fried, served with chipotle ranch
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, cheese with sour cream and pico on side, add chicken $2, bacon $2, steak $3, shrimp $3
Queso
Creamy queso made in house with fresh pico and tortilla chips
Side Fries
Spicy Buffalo Dip
Delicious creamy spicy buffalo chicken cheese dip, served with tortilla chips
Spinny Dip
Our own spinnach dip served with made to order flat bread
Stuffed Jalapenos
Our special stuufing wrapped in bacon, baked and served with our avocado cream sauce
Chip Refill
Wings
(7) Traditional bone in Wings
7 bone in wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots
(10) Traditional bone in Wings
10 bone in wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots
(24) Traditional bone in Wings
24 bone in wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots
Small Boneless Wings
Small meal boneless wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots
Double Boneless Wings
Double meal boneless wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots
Family Boneless Wings
Family boneless wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots
Salad
Tomato Stack
Beef steak tomatoes served with fresh mozzarella, basil with balsamic vinegar and olive oil
Strawberry Salad
Spinnach, red onions, roasted walnuts, and fresh strawberries with lemon balsamic dressing
Cobb Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cheddar cheese with choice of dressing
Waldorf Salad
Spring mix, grapes, green apples, roasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles served with blue cheese dressing
Italian Salad
Sping mix, salami, pepperoni, red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese with itailian dressing
BLT Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Fresh made croutons, parmesan cheese with classic caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, celery, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Spring mix, ham, turkey, bacon, egg, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese with choice of dressing
Nacho Salad
Side Salad
Side Ceasar Salad
Tacos
Fish Tacos
Fried or grilled fish with pico, creamy slaw, cilantron pico, avocado topped with cotija cheese
Chicken Tacos
Fried chicken with fried onion rings, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch
Steak Tacos
Steak with pico, creamy slaw, cilantron pico, avocado topped with cotija cheese
Shrimp Tacos
Fried or grilled shrimp with pico, creamy slaw, cilantron pico, avocado topped with cotija cheese
Bowls
Chicken Bowl
Chicken grilled vegtables, choice of sauce served on a bed of white rice topped with cilantro
Steak Bowl
Steak grilled vegtables, choice of sauce served on a bed of white rice topped with cilantro
Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp grilled vegtables, choice of sauce served on a bed of white rice topped with cilantro
Veggie Bowl
On the Bun
Old Fashion
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, mayo and mustard
Texan
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried onion ring, bacon
Chipotle
Sauteed mushrooms, chipotle ranch, habanero cheese, bacon
Avocado
Avocado slices, smoked gouda, pico, bacon avocado cream, lime slice
Patty Melt
Hamburger patty, sauteed onions, swiss cheese on marble rye
Chili Burger
Chili, cheddar cheese, onions, mustard
Buffalo
Fried Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles
Goat Chick
Grilled Chicken, spinach, red onion, cucumber, goat cheese, house dressing
Sandwiches
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing on marble rye panini
Hot Italian
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, grilled jalapenos, red onions, red bell, black olives spicy vineagrette
Hawaiian
Turkey, ham, smoked gouda, red onion, cucumber pineapple jalapeno mayo, sweet hoagie panini
Po' Boy
Choice of fried fish or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on toasted french bread
Philly Steak
Hand trimmed steak, sauteed bell peppers, red onions, provolone cheese on toased roll
Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, lemon tarragon mayo on wheat berry bread
California
Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, sun dried tomato vinagrette on toasted ciabatta
Basil Cashew
Spicy chicken salad, tomatoes, basil cashew pesto, on wheat berry panini
BLT
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich
Dogs
Seattle Dog
Bacon wrapped dog, grilled red onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, mustard
Texas Dog
Bacon wrapped dog, Onion ring, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce
Chipotle Dog
Bacon wrapped dog, grilled mushrooms, habanero cheese, chipotle ranch
Coney Island
Cheddar cheese, chili, onion, mustard
Kraut Dog
Swiss cheese, russian dressing, onion, sauerkraut
Plain Dog
Choice mustard, ketchup, onions
Off the Grill
Southern Fried Steak
Freah cut sirloin steak, battered fried with white or brown gravy and choice of 2 sides
Southern Fried Chicken
Freah cut chicken, battered fried with white or brown gravy and choice of 2 sides
Fried Fish
Cornmeal fried fish, fresh cut fries, cole slaw, hush puppies, our fresh made tatar sauce
Blackened Fish
Blackened fish, choice of 2 sides
Gumbo
Made from scratch chicken, andoullie gumbo with white rice side of texas taost
Steak Strips
Fresh cut sirloin steak battered and fried with fries and choice of white or brown gravy
Chicken Strips
Fresh cut chicken battered and fried with fries and choice of white or brown gravy
Grilled Chicken Breast
Fresh cut chicken breast topped with grilled onions, bell peppers choice of 2 sides
Grilled Pork Chop
Fresh cut pork loin grilled with choice of 2 sides
Fried Pork Chop
Fresh cut pork loin fried with white or brown gravy with choice of 2 sides
Fried Shrimp
Cornmeal fried shrimp with fries and cocktail sauce
Peel and Eat Shrimp
1/2lb boil shrimp, fries with cocktail sauce
Cup Gumbo
Cup Chili
Bowl Chili
Hamburger Steak
Pizza
Create Your Own
One topping pizza add addition toppings 1.50 vegi, 2. meat topping
Classic Margheria
Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, toamtoes, fresh basil
Hot Chick
Chicken, mozzarella, gorgonzola cream sauce, drizzled with buffalo sauce
Newton
Chicken, bacon, red bell pepper, artichoke hearts, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella with basil pesto gorgonzola cream sauce
Carnivore
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives with a red sauce
Luau
Ham, pineapple, fresh cut jalapenos, red onion, smoked gouda, mozzarella with sweet BBQ sauce
So-Cal
Chicken red onion, smoked gouda, mozzarella, with sweet BBQ sauce and cilantro
Vegi Lover
Mushrooms, red onion, red bell, roma tomatoes, cucumber, spinach, mozzarella with cashew basil pesto gorgonzola crean sauce
Kiddos
Kids Hotdog
Hotdog with fries, choice ketchup, mustard, onion
Kids Cheese Burger
Cheese burger with fries, choice of ketchup, mustard
Kids Fish Bites
Fresh cut fish fried in cornmeal with fries, tatar sauce
Kids beef tacos
Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato
Kids Chicken Bites
Fresh cut chicken battered and fried with fries
Kids Grilled cheese
Kids grilled cheese with fries or chips
Kids pizza
Kids size pizza with one topping
Dessert
Retail
Domestic Beer
Craft Bottle
Abita assorted
Abita Purple Haze
Balast Point
Bike Rack
Blue Moon
Boulevard
Coop DNR
Corona
Corona Light
Dogfish 90 Min
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Green
Elysian
Estrella
Get up Get Down
Great Raft assorted
Guinness
Hieniken
Lagunitas
Landshark
Leinenkugel's
Lonestar
Lost 40 Mix
Lost 40 Snake Party
Montucky
Mango Cart
Modelo Especial
NB Ranger
New Castle
Open Beer Import LVL 1
Open Beer Import LVL 2
Pacifico
Paulaner
Peroni
Scarlet letter
Schafly
Shiner assorted
Shiner Bock
Sierra Nevada
Spaten
Stella Cidre
Strongbow
Oktoberfest
Topo Chico
Truly Seltzer
White Claw
Yuengling
Zigenbock
Draught Beer
Rum
Vodka
Whiskey
Bourbon
Bullet
Candian Club
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown assorted
Crown Vanilla
Crown XO
Evan Williams
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Old Charter
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Woodford
Tequila
Mixed Drink
A-Bomb
Absolute Idiot
After Burner
Alabama Slammer
Almond Joy
Ameretto Sour
Apple Martini
B52
Bahama Mama
Baileys Comet
Bayou Bomb
Blood Mimosa
Bloody Bull
Bloody Mary
Blow Job
Buttery Nipple
Car Bomb
Carmen Electra
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Martini
Chocolate Cake
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Crazy Redhead
Cuba Libre
Dead Nazi
Dublin Summer
Breakfast Shot
Fuzzy Navel
Hurricane
Jagerbomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamakaze
Koolaide
Lemon Drop Shot
Green Tea
Liquid Mary Jane
Long Island
Long Beach
Mai Tai
Marg Rocks
Martini Vodka
Martini Gin
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mud Slide
Oatmeal Cookie
Purple Hooter
Purple Rain
Moscow Mule
Red Headed Slut
Red Snapper
Royal Fuck
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sloe Gin Fizz
SoCo Lime
Strawberry Cream
Surfer on Acid
Tequila Sunrise
Three Wise Men
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Tuaca Lemon Drop
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Collins
Wedding Cake
Washingtonm Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Adios MF
Mule
Cordials
Ameretto
Skrewball
Baileys
Bacardi Mojito
Blue Curaco
Buttershots
Cointreau
Fireball
Frangellico
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Hazelnut
Hot Damn
Jagermeister
Kaluha
Melon
Peachtree
Apple Pucker
Razzmatazz
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Tequila Rose
Tuaca
Hopkins Cocktail
Dreamsicle
Kickin Gin Bubbler
Pineapple Express
Sneaky Jack
Hopkins Punch
Basil Gin Smash
Blue Lagoon Sangria
Sleazy Mack
Dirty Candy
Cucumber Cooler
Sneaky Jack
Blueberry Cosmo
Old Fashion
Cinnamon Toast
Cookie Monster
Tootsie Roll
Sister
New Drink Menu
Wine
Tacos (Tuesday special)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Bar and Grill making fresh prepared food with full service bar in a friendly comfortable atmosphere!
301 e 3rd, Texarkana, AR 71854