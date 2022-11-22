Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hopkins Icehouse 301 e 3rd

301 e 3rd

Texarkana, AR 71854

Beverages

Rootbeer

$2.25

Rootbeer

Club Soda

$2.25

Club Soda

Coke

$2.25

Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Dr Pepper

Sprite

$2.25

Sprite

Tea

$2.25

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

Coffee

$2.25

Coffee

Milk

$2.25

Milk

Cranberry

$2.25

Cranberry

Orange Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

Water

Water

Raging Tiger

$2.50

Raging Tiger

Virgin Mary

$3.25

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Our fresh hand cut fries smothered in chili and cheddar cheese

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fresh Guacamole

$10.00

Made fresah and served with tortilla chips or sliced cucumbers

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fresh cut mushrooms fried in our beer batter served with chipotle ranch

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Squash

$8.00

Nachos

$7.00+

Tortilla chips with cheddar and queso cheese, lettuce, tomato, pico, sour cream and quacamole/ chicken or beef sub steak $2

Onion Rings

$9.00

Fresh cut onions dipped in beer batter and fried, served with chipotle ranch

Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla, cheese with sour cream and pico on side, add chicken $2, bacon $2, steak $3, shrimp $3

Queso

$8.00+

Creamy queso made in house with fresh pico and tortilla chips

Side Fries

$4.00

Spicy Buffalo Dip

$8.00

Delicious creamy spicy buffalo chicken cheese dip, served with tortilla chips

Spinny Dip

$9.00

Our own spinnach dip served with made to order flat bread

Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.00

Our special stuufing wrapped in bacon, baked and served with our avocado cream sauce

Chip Refill

Wings

(7) Traditional bone in Wings

$12.00

7 bone in wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots

(10) Traditional bone in Wings

$14.00

10 bone in wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots

(24) Traditional bone in Wings

$28.00

24 bone in wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots

Small Boneless Wings

$10.00

Small meal boneless wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots

Double Boneless Wings

$14.00

Double meal boneless wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots

Family Boneless Wings

$28.00

Family boneless wings with choice of sauce served with fries or celery and carrots

Salad

Tomato Stack

$13.00

Beef steak tomatoes served with fresh mozzarella, basil with balsamic vinegar and olive oil

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Spinnach, red onions, roasted walnuts, and fresh strawberries with lemon balsamic dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cheddar cheese with choice of dressing

Waldorf Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, grapes, green apples, roasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles served with blue cheese dressing

Italian Salad

$14.00

Sping mix, salami, pepperoni, red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese with itailian dressing

BLT Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh made croutons, parmesan cheese with classic caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, celery, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, ham, turkey, bacon, egg, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese with choice of dressing

Nacho Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Fried or grilled fish with pico, creamy slaw, cilantron pico, avocado topped with cotija cheese

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Fried chicken with fried onion rings, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch

Steak Tacos

$12.00

Steak with pico, creamy slaw, cilantron pico, avocado topped with cotija cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Fried or grilled shrimp with pico, creamy slaw, cilantron pico, avocado topped with cotija cheese

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Chicken grilled vegtables, choice of sauce served on a bed of white rice topped with cilantro

Steak Bowl

$12.00

Steak grilled vegtables, choice of sauce served on a bed of white rice topped with cilantro

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Shrimp grilled vegtables, choice of sauce served on a bed of white rice topped with cilantro

Veggie Bowl

$8.00

On the Bun

Old Fashion

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, mayo and mustard

Texan

$12.00

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried onion ring, bacon

Chipotle

$14.00

Sauteed mushrooms, chipotle ranch, habanero cheese, bacon

Avocado

$14.00

Avocado slices, smoked gouda, pico, bacon avocado cream, lime slice

Patty Melt

$12.00

Hamburger patty, sauteed onions, swiss cheese on marble rye

Chili Burger

$12.00

Chili, cheddar cheese, onions, mustard

Buffalo

$12.00

Fried Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles

Goat Chick

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, spinach, red onion, cucumber, goat cheese, house dressing

Sandwiches

Turkey Reuben

$10.00

Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing on marble rye panini

Hot Italian

$10.00

Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, grilled jalapenos, red onions, red bell, black olives spicy vineagrette

Hawaiian

$10.00

Turkey, ham, smoked gouda, red onion, cucumber pineapple jalapeno mayo, sweet hoagie panini

Po' Boy

$12.00+

Choice of fried fish or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on toasted french bread

Philly Steak

$12.00

Hand trimmed steak, sauteed bell peppers, red onions, provolone cheese on toased roll

Club

$10.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, lemon tarragon mayo on wheat berry bread

California

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, sun dried tomato vinagrette on toasted ciabatta

Basil Cashew

$11.00

Spicy chicken salad, tomatoes, basil cashew pesto, on wheat berry panini

BLT

$10.00

Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich

Dogs

Seattle Dog

$11.00

Bacon wrapped dog, grilled red onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, mustard

Texas Dog

$11.00

Bacon wrapped dog, Onion ring, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce

Chipotle Dog

$11.00

Bacon wrapped dog, grilled mushrooms, habanero cheese, chipotle ranch

Coney Island

$10.00

Cheddar cheese, chili, onion, mustard

Kraut Dog

$10.00

Swiss cheese, russian dressing, onion, sauerkraut

Plain Dog

$9.00

Choice mustard, ketchup, onions

Off the Grill

Southern Fried Steak

$16.00

Freah cut sirloin steak, battered fried with white or brown gravy and choice of 2 sides

Southern Fried Chicken

$14.00

Freah cut chicken, battered fried with white or brown gravy and choice of 2 sides

Fried Fish

$14.00

Cornmeal fried fish, fresh cut fries, cole slaw, hush puppies, our fresh made tatar sauce

Blackened Fish

$14.00

Blackened fish, choice of 2 sides

Gumbo

$12.00

Made from scratch chicken, andoullie gumbo with white rice side of texas taost

Steak Strips

$15.00

Fresh cut sirloin steak battered and fried with fries and choice of white or brown gravy

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Fresh cut chicken battered and fried with fries and choice of white or brown gravy

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

Fresh cut chicken breast topped with grilled onions, bell peppers choice of 2 sides

Grilled Pork Chop

$14.00

Fresh cut pork loin grilled with choice of 2 sides

Fried Pork Chop

$15.00

Fresh cut pork loin fried with white or brown gravy with choice of 2 sides

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Cornmeal fried shrimp with fries and cocktail sauce

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$15.00

1/2lb boil shrimp, fries with cocktail sauce

Cup Gumbo

$5.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$12.00

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

Pizza

Create Your Own

$10.00

One topping pizza add addition toppings 1.50 vegi, 2. meat topping

Classic Margheria

$15.00

Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, toamtoes, fresh basil

Hot Chick

$15.00

Chicken, mozzarella, gorgonzola cream sauce, drizzled with buffalo sauce

Newton

$17.00

Chicken, bacon, red bell pepper, artichoke hearts, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella with basil pesto gorgonzola cream sauce

Carnivore

$16.00

Salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives with a red sauce

Luau

$16.00

Ham, pineapple, fresh cut jalapenos, red onion, smoked gouda, mozzarella with sweet BBQ sauce

So-Cal

$16.00

Chicken red onion, smoked gouda, mozzarella, with sweet BBQ sauce and cilantro

Vegi Lover

$16.00

Mushrooms, red onion, red bell, roma tomatoes, cucumber, spinach, mozzarella with cashew basil pesto gorgonzola crean sauce

Kiddos

Kids Hotdog

$9.00

Hotdog with fries, choice ketchup, mustard, onion

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Cheese burger with fries, choice of ketchup, mustard

Kids Fish Bites

$9.00

Fresh cut fish fried in cornmeal with fries, tatar sauce

Kids beef tacos

$9.00

Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Kids Chicken Bites

$9.00

Fresh cut chicken battered and fried with fries

Kids Grilled cheese

$9.00

Kids grilled cheese with fries or chips

Kids pizza

$9.00

Kids size pizza with one topping

Dessert

Cajun Bread Pudding

$7.00

Our fresh made bread pudding with whiskey crean sauce

Cheesecake

$7.00

Classic cheesecake

Ice Cream Bowl

$6.00

Retail

Door Cover

$5.00

Cover Charge

Door No Costume

$15.00

Pint Glass

Hopkins Shirt

$20.00

Shirt

Hopkins Cap

$24.00

Cap

Domestic Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Platinum

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Busch

$2.50

Coors

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

MGD 64

$3.00

Michelob Lime Cactus

$3.00

Michelob Pure Gold

$3.00

Miller Fortune

$3.00

NA Beer

$3.00

Open Beer Domestic

$3.50

PBR

$3.00

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Craft Bottle

Abita assorted

$3.50

Abita Purple Haze

$3.25

Balast Point

$4.75

Bike Rack

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.00

Boulevard

$4.50

Coop DNR

$5.50

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Dogfish 90 Min

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$3.75

Dos Equis Green

$3.75

Elysian

$4.25

Estrella

$3.50

Get up Get Down

$5.00

Great Raft assorted

$4.75

Guinness

$5.00

Hieniken

$4.00

Lagunitas

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Leinenkugel's

$3.50

Lonestar

$3.25

Lost 40 Mix

$4.50

Lost 40 Snake Party

$6.00

Montucky

$3.50

Mango Cart

$4.25

Modelo Especial

$3.50

NB Ranger

$4.25

New Castle

$4.25

Open Beer Import LVL 1

$4.00

Open Beer Import LVL 2

$5.00

Pacifico

$3.50

Paulaner

$4.25

Peroni

$4.25

Scarlet letter

$4.25

Schafly

$4.25

Shiner assorted

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$3.75

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Spaten

$4.25

Stella Cidre

$4.00

Strongbow

$3.50

Oktoberfest

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Truly Seltzer

$3.75

White Claw

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.50

Zigenbock

$3.75

Draught Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

New Belgium

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Elysian

$6.50

Guinness

$6.50

Love Street

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Yuengling Porter

$6.50

Ziegenbock

$5.50

Big Wave🌊

$5.50

Scotch

Dewars

$6.25+

Glenlivet

$8.75+

J&B

$5.00+

JW Black

$7.00+

McCallen

$10.25+

Jonny Blue

$27.50

Rum

Rum

$3.25+

Barcardi

$3.75+

Barcardi Lemon

$3.75+

Bacardi 151

$4.75+

Capt Morgan

$4.25+

Malibu

$4.25+

Meyers Dark Rum

$4.25+

Pusser

$4.75+

Sailor Jerry

$4.75+

Cruzan

$4.25+

Rumchatta

$4.25+

Vodka

Vodka

$3.25+

Deep Eddy

$4.25+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$4.25+

Grey Goose

$5.75+

Kettle One

$4.75+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$4.00+

Smirnoff Citrus

$4.00+

Smirnoff Orange

$4.00+

Smirnoff Strawberry

$4.00+

Titos

$4.25+

Pinnacle

$3.75+

Pinnacle Cucumber

$3.75+

Pinnacle Whipped

$3.75+

Pinnacle Cherry

$3.75+

Gin

Gin

$3.25+

Tanqueray

$4.75+

Bombay Spahire

$4.75+

Hendricks

$4.75+

3 Olives

$4.25+

Whiskey

Bourbon

$4.25+

Bullet

$6.75+

Candian Club

$3.75+

Crown

$5.00+

Crown Apple

$5.00+

Crown assorted

$5.00+

Crown Vanilla

$5.00+

Crown XO

$10.00+

Evan Williams

$3.75+

Jack Daniels

$4.75+

Jameson

$5.00+

Jim Beam

$3.75+

Knob Creek

$5.00+

Makers Mark

$5.50+

Old Charter

$4.25+

Seagrams 7

$4.00+

Seagrams VO

$4.00+

Southern Comfort

$4.25+

Wild Turkey

$4.75+

Woodford

$6.50+

Tequila

1800 Gold

$5.25+

Cuervo Gold

$4.75+

Don Julio

$6.25+

Herrandura

$5.75+

Hornitos

$4.75+

Patron

$9.00+

Tequila

$3.50+

Mixed Drink

A-Bomb

$7.00

Absolute Idiot

$7.00

After Burner

$7.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Almond Joy

$7.75

Ameretto Sour

$6.00

Apple Martini

$7.75

B52

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Baileys Comet

$7.00

Bayou Bomb

$7.00

Blood Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Bull

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blow Job

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Car Bomb

$7.50

Carmen Electra

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.75

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.75

Crazy Redhead

$7.00

Cuba Libre

$6.00

Dead Nazi

$7.00

Dublin Summer

$7.50

Breakfast Shot

$6.50

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kamakaze

$6.00

Koolaide

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.50

Liquid Mary Jane

$7.00

Long Island

$8.00

Long Beach

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Marg Rocks

$7.50

Martini Vodka

$7.75

Martini Gin

$7.75

Mimosa

$4.50

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Mud Slide

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$7.00

Purple Hooter

$6.50

Purple Rain

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Royal Fuck

$7.50

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$7.00

SoCo Lime

$6.50

Strawberry Cream

$8.00

Surfer on Acid

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Three Wise Men

$7.00

Toasted Almond

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Tuaca Lemon Drop

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Vodka Collins

$6.00

Wedding Cake

$9.50

Washingtonm Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00+

Adios MF

$8.50

Mule

$7.75

Cordials

Ameretto

$4.00+

Skrewball

$4.00+

Baileys

$4.00+

Bacardi Mojito

$4.00+

Blue Curaco

$4.00+

Buttershots

$4.00+

Cointreau

$6.00+

Fireball

$3.25+

Frangellico

$4.25+

Goldschlager

$3.75+

Grand Marnier

$5.75+

Hazelnut

$4.00+

Hot Damn

$3.75+

Jagermeister

$4.00+

Kaluha

$4.50+

Melon

$3.50+

Peachtree

$3.50+

Apple Pucker

$3.50+

Razzmatazz

$3.50+

Rumplemintz

$3.50+

Sambuca

$4.50+

Tequila Rose

$4.00+

Tuaca

$4.00+

Hopkins Cocktail

Dreamsicle

$8.50

Kickin Gin Bubbler

$8.50

Pineapple Express

$8.50

Sneaky Jack

$8.50

Hopkins Punch

$8.50

Basil Gin Smash

$8.50

Blue Lagoon Sangria

$8.50

Sleazy Mack

$8.50

Dirty Candy

$10.00

Cucumber Cooler

$8.50

Sneaky Jack

$8.50

Blueberry Cosmo

$8.50

Old Fashion

$8.50

Cinnamon Toast

$8.50

Cookie Monster

$8.50

Tootsie Roll

$8.50

Sister

$8.50

New Drink Menu

Dreamsicle

$8.50

Hopkins Punch

$8.50

Sleazy Mack

$8.50

Top Shelf Screw

$8.50

Blue Mint

$8.50

Basil Gin Smash

$8.50

Halloween Shots

$8.50

Halloween Cocktail

$10.50

Kicken Gin

$8.50

Blue Lagon

$8.50

Nutty Mimosa

$8.50

Dessert Coffee

$8.50

Jello shot

$1.00

Wine

House Chard

$4.50

House Cab

$4.50

House Merlot

$4.50

White Zin

$5.00

Cupcake Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Cupcake Sav Blanc

$7.00+

Rose

$9.50+

Champagne

$4.50

Cupcake Moscasto

$7.00

Tacos (Tuesday special)

Single Fish Taco

$2.50

Single Chicken Taco

$2.50

Single Steak Taco

$2.50

Single Shrimp Taco

$2.50

Fish Friday

Fish Friday AYCE

$14.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bar and Grill making fresh prepared food with full service bar in a friendly comfortable atmosphere!

Website

Location

301 e 3rd, Texarkana, AR 71854

Directions

