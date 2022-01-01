Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

HopMonk Tavern - Sebastopol

1,687 Reviews

$$

230 Petaluma Ave

Sebastopol, CA 95472

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kale Caesar
Fish & Chips
Chicken Philly

Shared Plates

Artichoke

Artichoke

$14.00

Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)

Calamari

Calamari

$18.00

Beer battered, leaks, spicy aioli

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

2 Carnitas tacos, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, green salsa

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos, beer battered, spicy aioli, cabbage (Fried only)

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Parmesan, Rosemary

Grilled Country Bread

Grilled Country Bread

$5.00

Roasted garlic, herb oil (Vegan)

Korean Cauliflower

Korean Cauliflower

$14.00

Fried Cauliflower Florets . Green Onion . Sesame Seeds . Spicy Korean Chili Sauce

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$12.50

Beer Battered and Fried (Vegetarian)

Samosas

Samosas

$14.00

Curried vegetables, pumpkin seeds, cilantro chutney (Vegetarian, contains egg)

Taco 4 Pack

Taco 4 Pack

$22.00

2 Carnitas tacos, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, green salsa + 2 battered fish tacos, slaw and spicy aioli (Fried fish only)

Tavern Fries

Tavern Fries

$7.00

(Vegan, Gluten Free)

Warm Pretzel

Warm Pretzel

$14.00

Hefeweizen 'beer' cheese

Wings 16

Wings 16

$21.00

Nashville, Sweet Chili or Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing

Wings 4

Wings 4

$6.50
Wings 8

Wings 8

$14.00

Nashville, Sweet Chili or Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing

Soups & Salads

BOWL Tomato

BOWL Tomato

$10.00

Roasted plum tomato, fennel, cream (Vegetarian, gluten free)

CUP Tomato

CUP Tomato

$8.00

Roasted plum tomato, fennel, cream (Vegetarian, gluten free)

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$16.50

Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg

Mediterranean Quinoa

Mediterranean Quinoa

$14.00

Avocado . olive . romesco . artichoke

South West Chicken Salad

South West Chicken Salad

$21.00

Crispy tortilla, queso, corn, tomato, onion, cucumber, black bean, sour cream, chipotle dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Local iceberg lettuce, bacon, red onion, blue cheese dressing, tomatoes, tarragon (Gluten Free)

Pear Salad

$18.00

Butter lettuce, dried cranberries, hazelnuts, gruyere, poppy seed dressing

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$20.50

Brioche bun, swiss, red onion, mayonnaise (Bun contains egg and lactose)

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$18.00

Red onions, fire roasted peppers, blended cheese, spicy aioli, naan

Cubano

$19.00

Mojo marinated pork . swiss . mustard . mayo . pickle

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Parm crust, dijonaise

Grilled HAM & Cheese

Grilled HAM & Cheese

$17.50

Parm crust, dijonaise

HopMonk Cheeseburger

HopMonk Cheeseburger

$19.50

Tomato chutney, aioli, crispy shallots, white cheddar, brioche bun (Bun contains egg and lactose)

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

$19.50

Brioche Bun, pickle, lettuce, mayonnaise (Bun contains egg and lactose)

Reuben

Reuben

$18.50

Rye, swiss, house sauce, sauerkraut

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, pesto aioli, brioche bun (Vegetarian, bun contains eggs and lactose)

Main

Chili Verde

Chili Verde

$22.50

Braised pork shoulder, tomatillo, lime and green chili sauce, rice, corn tortilla chips, corn tortillas, cotija, cilantro (Gluten free)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Beer battered, tartar sauce, coleslaw garnish

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Korean BBQ, shaved Brussel sprouts, Bok Choy, Cashews, Kale, charred corn

Taco 4 Pack

Taco 4 Pack

$22.00

2 Carnitas tacos, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, green salsa + 2 battered fish tacos, slaw and spicy aioli (Fried fish only)

Kids Menu

KID'S Grilled Cheese

KID'S Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sourdough bread, yellow cheddar

KID'S Chicken Tenders

KID'S Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Beer battered chicken breast

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$9.50

1 piece of beer battered

KID'S Tavern Salad

KID'S Tavern Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette

KID'S Mac

KID'S Mac

$8.00

Noodles, cream, cheddar, parmesan

KID'S Burger

KID'S Burger

$9.00

Brioche Bun, white cheddar cheese (Bun contains egg and lactose)

KIDS'S Quesadilla

KIDS'S Quesadilla

$6.50

Tortilla, Cheese

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$10.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.50
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.50
Oreo Sandwich

Oreo Sandwich

$9.50
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Directions

Gallery
HopMonk Tavern image
HopMonk Tavern image
HopMonk Tavern image
HopMonk Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sonoma Burger-Sebastopol
orange starNo Reviews
173 Pleasant Hill N Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
Mission Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
52 mission circle suite 111 Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Twin Oaks Roadhouse
orange star4.1 • 579
5745 Old Redwood HWY Penngrove, CA 94951
View restaurantnext
Duke's Spirited Cocktails - 111 Plaza St
orange star4.6 • 343
111 Plaza St Healdsurg, CA 95448
View restaurantnext
Ayawaska Petaluma - Petaluma
orange starNo Reviews
101 2nd St, Ste 190 Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Lovina
orange star4.5 • 295
1107 Cedar Street Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sebastopol
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston