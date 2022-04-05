Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hopper Haus 418 E Queen Isabella Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

418 East Queen Isabella Boulevard

Port Isabel, TX 78578

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BURGERS

HOPPER

$11.50

CLASSIC BEEF PATTY WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND PICKLES. YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE FRIES OR PARMESAN CHIPS.

FALCON

$13.50

BEEF PATTY TOPPED WITH BBQ SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, FRIED ONION RING, LETTUCE, AND PICKLES. YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE FRIES OR PARMESAN KETTLE CHIPS.

DRAGON

$14.50

BEEF PATTY TOPPED WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, JALAPENOS, GUACAMOLE, AND CHIPOTLE DRESSING. YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE FRIES OR PARMESAN KETTLE CHIPS.

TACOS

STREET TACOS

$13.50

4 CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO, AVOCADO, GRILLED ONION, SALSA, AND LIME. YOUR CHOICE OF RICE OR CHARRO BEANS. CHOOSE BETWEEN CHICKEN, FAJITA, OR VEGGIE.

CRISPY TACOS

$9.50

3 FRIED CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH SEASONED GROUND BEEF AND TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE. YOUR CHOICE OF RICE OR CHARRO BEANS.

MAHI² TACOS

$14.50

4 CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH MAHI MAHI AND TOPPED WITH CILANTRO, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLOS, AND CILANTRO DRESSING. YOUR CHOICE OF RICE OR CHARRO BEANS.

ADULT QUESADILLA

$9.50

MELTED JACK CHEESE WITH BELL PEPPER, AND GRILLED ONION FOLDED BETWEEN TWO TOASTED TORTILLAS. SERVED WITH LETTUCE AND SOUR CREAM WITH YOUR CHOICE OF RICE OR CHARRO BEANS.

SANDWICHES

BOCA CHICA CHICKEN

$12.00

GRILLED SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, PICKLES, AND CHIPOTLE DRESSING. YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE FRIES OR PARMESAN CHIPS.

OG CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

CRANBERRIES, CELERY, APPLES, WALNUTS, MAYO, AND LEMON JUICE SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND RED ONION ON EITHER A CROISSANT OR MULTIGRAIN BREAD. YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE FRIES OR PARMESAN KETTLE CHIPS.

1/2 SAND & SIDE SALAD

$9.50

MAHI MAHI SANDWICH

$14.50

BLACKENED MAHI MAHI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR PARMESAN KETTLE CHIPS.

1/2 SAND & SOUP

$9.50

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

ROMAINE LETTUCE TOPPED WITH CAESAR DRESSING AND PARMESAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD AND LEMON WEDGES. ADD CHICKEN $3 OR MAHI MAHI $5

AVOCADO SALAD

$10.50

MIXED LETTUCE TOPPED WITH HAUS DRESSING, RED ONIONS, AVOCADO, RED CABBAGE AND SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD. ADD CHICKEN $3 OR MAHI MAHI $5

HAUS GARDEN SALAD

$8.50

ICEBERG LETTUCE TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, DICED TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, SHREDDED CARROTS AND SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD. ADD CHICKEN $3 OR MAHI MAHI $5

SOUP

SOUP - CUP

$4.50

FRESHLY MADE SOUP SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD AND SERVED IN A CUP.

SOUP - BOWL

$7.50

FRESHLY MADE SOUP SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD AND SERVED IN A BOWL

CUP SOUP & SIDE SALAD

$7.50

CUP OF SOUP AND SIDE SALAD WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

BIER BITES

APPETIZER SAMPLER

$10.00

Pick 3 items from the 4 available

BRATWURST

$7.50

GRILLED BRATWURST SERVED ON A BUN AND TOPPED WITH CHOPPED ONIONS, SAUERKRAUT, AND MUSTARD

CHEESE CURDS

$7.50

CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS SERVED WITH RANCH DIPPING SAUCE.

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.50+

6 CHICKEN WINGS

ELOTES

$4.50

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.50

FRIED PICKLES

$6.50

MAHI² CEVICHE

$13.50

MAHI MAHI, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, LIME JUICE SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS

NACHOS

$9.50

PRETZEL BITES

$8.50

SALTED MINI PRETZEL BITES SERVED WITH MUSTARD AND BEER CHEESE

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.50

SCHNITZEL

$11.00

AGUACHILE AND MAHI CEVICHE

$13.50

LIL' MARTIAN

QUESADILLAS - KIDS

$6.50

MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE FOLDED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA. YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE FRIES OR PARMESAN KETTLE CHIPS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.50

BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF WAFFLE FRIES OR PARMESAN KETTLE CHIPS

SIDES

WAFFLE FRIES

$5.50

PARM KETTLE CHIPS

$3.50

SPANISH RICE

$2.25

CHARRO BEANS

$2.50

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

ICEBERG LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, SHREDDED CARROTS, CABBAGE, AND CHEESE

GERMAN POTATO SALAD

$3.00

DESSERTS

NY GINGER CHEESECAKE

$9.00

NY VANILLA WAFER CHEESECAKE

$9.00

GERMAN CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$9.00

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

BLACK FOREST

$9.00

GODIVA CHOCOLATE

$9.00

BANANA PUDDING

$9.00

PISTACHIO

$9.00

COSMIC COOKIES

$2.50

BARBASE BROWNIES

$5.00

PECAN PIE CHEESECAKE

$9.00

CARROT CAKE CHEESECAKE

$9.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$9.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$9.00

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$9.00

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP TRAY

$14.50

FRIED, BLACKENED, GRILLED, OR BUFFALO SHRIMP SERVED WITH WAFFLE FRIES

SHRIMP LETTUCE WRAP TACO

$13.50

COOK YOUR CATCH

$9.00

AGUACHILE AND MAHI CEVICHE

$13.50

SEAFOOD SOUP

$10.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

ORANGE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

ENERGY

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

BOTTLE DRINKS

DASANI WATER SMALL 20 oz

$2.50

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

TOPO GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

TOPO CHICO LIME

$3.00

COKE DE MEXICO 16OZ

$3.00

VITAMIN WATER

$3.50

COKE ZERO

$3.00

MINI TOPO

$2.00

COKE MEXICO 12 OZ

$2.75

DASANI LARGE 1 litre

$4.00

BREWED BEVERAGES

ZAVAJAVA COFFEE

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

APPAREL

T-SHIRT SINGLE LOGO

$18.00

T-SHIRT DOUBLE LOGO

$20.00

SWEATSHIRT

$25.00

LONG SLEEVE TSHIRT

$22.00

HAT

$20.00

STICKERS

BIG STICKER

$2.00

SMALL STICKER

$1.00

COOZIE

PINT COOZIE

$5.00

CAN COOZIE

$4.00

MUSIC TICKETS

MATT HILLYER - ADMIT ONE

$10.00

POSTERS

POSTERS

$10.00

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00

PAINTING

CAROL PLUMB

$125.00

KEYCHAIN

KEYCHAIN

$10.00

PAINTING SPECIAL

DRINK SPECIAL

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Biergarten & Grill

Location

418 East Queen Isabella Boulevard, Port Isabel, TX 78578

Directions

Gallery
Hopper Haus image
Hopper Haus image
Hopper Haus image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dirty Al's Pelican Station - DA2 Inc
orange starNo Reviews
201 S. Garcia St Port Isabel, TX 78578
View restaurantnext
Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen - Daddy's 1 Inc
orange star4.1 • 2,081
1808 Padre Blvd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
The Meatball Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2412 PADRE BLVD SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Dirty Al's SPI - DA1 Inc
orange star4.3 • 3,580
33396 State Park Rd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
orange starNo Reviews
410 Padre Blvd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 668
3409 Padre Blvd South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Isabel

Into the Blue Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 22
313 E. Queen Isabella Port Isabel, TX 78578
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Isabel
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston