Hoppin' Chicken & Burgers N' Smiles
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hoppin' Chicken serves fresh, never frozen chicken hand-breaded in our own seasoning blend and cooked to order. Burgers N' Smiles is currently serving inside Hoppin' Chicken Fri & Sat 4pm-8pm.
Location
3917 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505
