Hoppin' Chicken & Burgers N' Smiles

review star

No reviews yet

3917 Riverside Drive

Burbank, CA 91505

Order Again

Utensils

Please let us know if you would like utensils with your to-go order today. If so, please let us know how many. Thank you!

No Utensils

Yes Utensils (Click How Many You Like)

Specialty Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00+

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50+

Ice Tea

$2.50+

Featuring Rishi Organic Ice Tea, your choice of classic black or peach blaack.

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Lemonade with your choice of tea

House-Made Horchata

$3.75+

Our horchata is made in-house with sweetened condensed milk. evaporative milk, cinnamon and vanilla. Contains dairy. A house favorite.

Cochata

$4.50+

Our signature Cochata is made with our 24-hour cold brew and our house-made horchata (which contains dairy).

Coffee Drinks

24-Hr Cold Brew

$3.50+

Bottled Beverages

Alkaline Bottled Water

$1.75

16 oz plastic bottle

Bubly

$1.75Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Mexican Fanta

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$2.50

Pellegrino Flavored Cans

$2.50

Soda (16.9 Bottle)

$2.00

Waterloo

$1.75

Voss Sparkling

$2.00

Limitless

$1.75

Mexican Fanta Strawberry

$2.50

Mexican Fanta Pineapple

$0.01

Mexican Fanta Grape

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Guava

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gelato Scoops & More

Single

$4.50

Double

$5.50

Triple

$7.50

4 Scoop

$8.50

To-Go Container

$12.50

Gelato Drinks

Gelato Shake

$7.50+

Please call 818-793-5945 for available flavors and specific your flavor in the special requests.

Gelato Float

$7.00+

Just like a root beer float, our gelato float is served with your choice of gelato and our 24-hour cold brew. Specific your gelato flavor in the special requests.

Cookies

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Smores

$3.00Out of stock

Red Maple Royale

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cranberry

$3.00

Red Velvet

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hoppin' Chicken serves fresh, never frozen chicken hand-breaded in our own seasoning blend and cooked to order. Burgers N' Smiles is currently serving inside Hoppin' Chicken Fri & Sat 4pm-8pm.

Location

3917 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

