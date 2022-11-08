A map showing the location of Hoppy House 10966 CHAPEL HILL RD SUITE 148View gallery

Hoppy House 10966 CHAPEL HILL RD SUITE 148

No reviews yet

10966 CHAPEL HILL RD SUITE 148

Morrisville, NC 27560

Order Again

Starters & Snacks

Build Your Own Board

$13.99

Cauliflower Bites

$16.99

Cheese Board

Meat Board

$13.99

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Cheese Garlic Bread

$8.99

Chips with Queso or Salsa

$9.99

Flat Bread

$8.99

Garlic Knots

$3.99

Cheddar Cheese Pretzel Knots

$7.99

Salted Peanuts

$0.99

Stuffed Olives

$1.99

Trail Mix

$0.99

12" Pizzas

Pepperoni

Meat Lover

Veggie Lover

Supreme

Hawaiian

Make Your Own

Classic Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Buffalo Wings

Traditional (12 pcs)

$12.99

Traditional (6 pcs)

$7.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Egg Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Soda (Coke, Sprite etc)

Coke

$0.99

Sprite

$0.99

Glassware

13oz Belgian

$6.99

16oz Pint Glass

$5.99

41.5cl Tumbler

$8.99

11 Oz Whiskey Glass

$6.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10966 CHAPEL HILL RD SUITE 148, Morrisville, NC 27560

Directions

