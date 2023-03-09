Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hoppy’s Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4780 M 28

Duncan Township, MI 49967

Food + Non Alch

Appetizers

Crab or Buffalo Chicken Rangoons

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Chips

$4.00

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$6.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Nachos & Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Loaded Nachos / Fries

$7.00

Jalapeño poppers

$5.00

Deep fried green beans

$5.00

Burgers & Chicken

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.00

Olive Burger

$8.00

Sloppy Hoppy

$9.00

Flamin' Hoppy

$9.00

Frickin' Chicken

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Sausage Pizza

$10.00

Deluxe

$12.00

Special

$13.00

Sausage & Pepperoni

$11.00

Sausage & Mushrooms

$11.00

Additional Topping - each

$1.00

Soup & Chili

Cup Soup

$4.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Non-Tax (Candy, Soda, lighters)

Chip Bag

$3.00

Candy Bar

$2.00

Beer Salt

$2.00

Lighter

$2.00

Jerky

$3.00

Gum

$3.00

Taffy

$1.00

Nuts

$2.00

Tylenol/Advil

$1.00

Rolaids

$2.00

Soda

Can of Coke Product

$2.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.00

1919 Rootbeer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Monster

$4.00

CL-one

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate (add liquor if ordered)

$2.00

Powerade Zero

$3.00

Beer & Liquor

Beer

$3 beer (Coors, Mlr Lt, Busch lt, Bud)

$3.00

$3.50 beer (64, MGD, Golden, Ultra)

$3.50

$4 beer (Bell's, Blackrocks, Leine, KBC, Heineken, Corona)

$4.00

Wine

$4.00

Mike's Hard

$4.00

High Noon, White Claw, Monaco

$4.50

Oktoberfest

$1.00

Old Mil

$1.00

Case of Busch/Bud

$24.00

Six pk Bud/Busch/Miller/Coors

$8.00

Six pk 64/MGD/Golden/Ultra

$10.00

Six pk KBC/Bell's/Blackrocks

$12.00

Six pk Claw/High Noon

$14.00

Six Pk Monaco

$14.00

Six pk Long Drink

$12.00

Six Pk Leine's

$12.00

Chelada

$4.50

Liquor

$3.50 Rail

$3.50

$5 Crown, Jack, Titos, Absolut, Cabo, Bombay, Tnqry

$5.00

$4 Fireball, UV, Capt, Bacardi, Seagr, Schnapps

$4.00

$6 Grey Goose, Patron, Maker's, Hennessy

$6.00

Mystery Shot

$2.00

Jackson Morgan

$5.00

Old Fashion

$6.00

Double Rail

$6.00

Double Crown, Jack, Tito's, Absolut, Cabo, Bombay, Tnqry

$8.00

Double Fireball, UV, Capt, Bacardi, Seagr, Schnapps

$7.00

Double Grey Goose, Patron, Maker's, Hennessy

$10.00

Bloody's

Rail Bloody

$6.00

Tito's, Absolut Bloody

$7.00

Grey Goose Bloody

$7.50

Mini Corona Chaser

$1.50

Tobacco Products

Cigarettes

Marlboro

$10.00

Crown

$8.00

Chew

Copenhagen

$9.25

Grizzly

$7.25

Merchandise

Hats

2 Adult Hats (2 for $50)

$50.00

2 Kids Hats (2 for $40)

$40.00

Adult Hat

$30.00

Kids Hat

$25.00

Cups

Cup - happiness U.P.

$12.00

OIl & Gas

YamaLube

$11.00

Arctic Cat APV Synthetic

$27.00

Polaris Blue

$12.00

Arctic Cat C-Tec 2

$21.00

XPS Snow

$13.00

5 Gallons Gas - Premium

$30.00

Koozies

Koozie

$3.00

Two koozie for 5

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4780 M 28, Duncan Township, MI 49967

