- Home
- /
- Middletown
- /
- American
- /
- Hops and Barleys - Middletown
Hops and Barleys Middletown
No reviews yet
9 East Main St.
Middletown, PA 17057
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS
Bang Bang Shrimp
Shrimp lightly dusted fried topped with our own bang bang sauce. Served over a bed of mixed greens.
Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with French fries.
Coconut Shrimp
Battered and coated in coconut, fried until golden brown. Served with sweet chili pineapple.
Crabby Dip
Creamy jumbo lump crab dip, served with fresh baked pretzels.
Pierogies
Original potato & cheese served with our sweet chili sour cream. Add sautéed onions & bacon for 99 cents.
Hops Tots
Tater tots smothered in our homemade signature gouda cheese sauce, mild sauce, mixed cheese & bacon. Served with sweet chili sour cream.
Mac & Cheese
Mini Crab Cakes
Two 3oz jumbo lump crab cakes, baked to perfection. Served with old bay remoulade drizzle.
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded, fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Battered and fried to perfection, served with cajun ranch dressing.
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Roasted in a vinaigrette dressing, topped with bacon, served with sriracha sour cream drizzle.
Beef Nachos
Pretzels And Queso
Corn Nuggets W Maple Syrup
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
FRENCH FRIES
Crabby Fries
French fries tossed with old bay seasoning, served with our homemade signature gouda cheese sauce.
Loaded Fries
French fries smothered in mixed cheese & bacon, served with Cajun ranch dressing.
Poutine Fries
Waffle fries topped with gravy & our signature gouda cheese sauce.
Basket Crispy Fries
Hang Over Fries
Union And Main Fries Half
Union And Main Fries Full
CHICKEN WINGS
SALADS/SOUP
Shrimp Salad
Sautéed shrimp lightly seasoned, tomatoes, red onion & chopped egg over a bed of mixed greens. Served with our Barleys Bang Bang sauce.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, corn, red onion, tomatoes & chopped egg, over a bed of mixed greens. Served with BBQ ranch dressing.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, chopped egg, tomato, mixed cheese, bacon & corn over a bed of mixed greens, served with balsamic dressing.
Hops & Barleys Salad
Tomatoes, onion, mixed cheese, bacon & chopped egg, over a bed of mixed greens, served with ranch cucumber avocado dressing. Add chicken for $1.00
Taco Salad
Seasoned beef, tomatoes, onion, mixed cheese & tortilla strips over a bed of mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream.
Tomato Basil Soup
Chili
Pittsburgh Salad
Soup Of The Day Bowl
Soup Of The Day Cup
GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled Cheese Bacon Mac
American, provolone, cheddar, our signature gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon & cavatappi pasta. Toasted to perfection. Served with tomato basil soup.
Grilled Cheese Crab
American, provolone, cheddar & our signature gouda cheese, with super lump crab cake toasted to perfection. Served with tomato basil soup.
Grilled Cheese Loaded
American cheese, provolone, cheddar jack cheese, our signature gouda cheese, tomato and bacon. Served with our tomato basil soup.
Grilled Cheese Philly
Shaved ribeye steak, American, provolone, sharp cheddar, sautéed onions, mushrooms, & our homemade signature gouda cheese sauce. Served with tomato basil soup.
SANDWICHES/TACOS
Shrimp Tacos
Sautéed shrimp, topped with jalapeño coleslaw, mango avocado salsa & topped with our bang bang sauce. Served with fries.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Our slow roasted pork, smothered in BBQ sauce. Topped with our jalapeño coleslaw, Served with fries.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crab cake baked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato & old bay remoulade, served on a brioche roll. Served with fries.
Maryland Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye, our own crab mornay sauce, mushrooms, onions on a toasted roll. Served with old bay fries.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye, provolone cheese, mushrooms, & onions on a fresh baked roll. Served with fries.
Pulled Pork Tacos
Our slow roasted pork, smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with our own jalapeño cole slaw. Served with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap W/ Fries
BLT W/ Fries
Beer Battered Haddock Sub
Meatball Sub ( In House Only)
Crispy chix Sammys
Utley Dog
Carolina Dog
Gouda Mac Dog
Crispy Chix Sammy
BOLI'S
Bacon Cheeseburger Boli
Seasoned beef, bacon, red onion, provolone, & mozzarella cheese, wrapped in fresh dough & baked to perfection.
Philly Cheesesteak Boli
Fresh shaved steak, onion, mushrooms, provolone cheese & mozzarella cheese wrapped in fresh dough & baked to perfection.
Original Boli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese and mustard wrapped in fresh dough & baked to perfection.
Sunday Pizzas Only
BURGERS
All American Bacon Burger
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato & applewood smoked bacon & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
All American Burger
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Bacon Gouda Burger
Seasoned aged Angus reserved, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, applewood smoked bacon & homemade signature gouda cheese sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Beast Mode
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, BBQ pulled pork, our signature gouda cheese & fresh jalapeños, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Carolina Burger
Seasoned aged Angus reserve beef, cooked to perfection with lettuce, tomato, BBQ pulled pork, sweet pickles, tomato & jalapeño coleslaw, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Middletown Burger
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, sautéed onions, an over easy egg, honey mustard dressing and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted brioche and with fries.
Fire Bird Burger
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeños, fried egg, sriracha ketchup & pepper jack cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Ranch Burger
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cajun ranch, sautéed onions, mushrooms, an over easy egg, pepper jack and cheddar cheese & cucumber avocado ranch, served on a toasted on brioche bun. Served with fries.
Steak Burger
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, cheddar, pepper jack cheese & A-1 steak sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
The Kitchen Sink
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, BBQ pulled pork, Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapeños, tater tots, almost everything sauce, our signature gouda cheese, coleslaw & an over easy egg, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries & a side of gloves!
Blue Raider Burger
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, sharp cheddar, pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, BBQ sauce, jalapeño coleslaw and our almost everything sauce, served on. a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Main Street Burger
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, over easy egg, sharp cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce & chipotle chili aioli, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
Cow Bell Burger
DINNERS
Crab Cake Dinner
Two jumbo lump crab cakes baked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes & corn. Served with an old bay remoulade.
Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Seasoned salmon pan seared topped with a maple bourbon glaze. Served over garlic mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables of the day.
Pan Seared Ahi Tuna Dinner
Beer Battered Haddock Dinner
Meatball Special In House Only
SIDES
CHILDRENS MENU
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Take out or delivery available!
9 East Main St., Middletown, PA 17057