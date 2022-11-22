Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Hops and Barleys Middletown

review star

No reviews yet

9 East Main St.

Middletown, PA 17057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Original Wings
All American Bacon Burger
10 Boneless Wings

STARTERS

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp lightly dusted fried topped with our own bang bang sauce. Served over a bed of mixed greens.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with French fries.

Coconut Shrimp

$8.99

Battered and coated in coconut, fried until golden brown. Served with sweet chili pineapple.

Crabby Dip

$15.99

Creamy jumbo lump crab dip, served with fresh baked pretzels.

Pierogies

$6.99

Original potato & cheese served with our sweet chili sour cream. Add sautéed onions & bacon for 99 cents.

Hops Tots

$9.99

Tater tots smothered in our homemade signature gouda cheese sauce, mild sauce, mixed cheese & bacon. Served with sweet chili sour cream.

Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Mini Crab Cakes

$13.99

Two 3oz jumbo lump crab cakes, baked to perfection. Served with old bay remoulade drizzle.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Lightly breaded, fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$7.99Out of stock

Battered and fried to perfection, served with cajun ranch dressing.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

Roasted in a vinaigrette dressing, topped with bacon, served with sriracha sour cream drizzle.

Beef Nachos

$9.99

Pretzels And Queso

$10.99

Corn Nuggets W Maple Syrup

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

FRENCH FRIES

Crabby Fries

$9.99

French fries tossed with old bay seasoning, served with our homemade signature gouda cheese sauce.

Loaded Fries

$8.99

French fries smothered in mixed cheese & bacon, served with Cajun ranch dressing.

Poutine Fries

$9.99

Waffle fries topped with gravy & our signature gouda cheese sauce.

Basket Crispy Fries

$6.99

Hang Over Fries

$11.99

Union And Main Fries Half

$5.00

Union And Main Fries Full

$8.99

CHICKEN WINGS

5 Original Wings

$8.99

10 Original Wings

$13.99

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

Dozen Wings ( In House Only, Not For Takeout)

$8.99Out of stock

SALADS/SOUP

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Sautéed shrimp lightly seasoned, tomatoes, red onion & chopped egg over a bed of mixed greens. Served with our Barleys Bang Bang sauce.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, corn, red onion, tomatoes & chopped egg, over a bed of mixed greens. Served with BBQ ranch dressing.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, chopped egg, tomato, mixed cheese, bacon & corn over a bed of mixed greens, served with balsamic dressing.

Hops & Barleys Salad

$9.99

Tomatoes, onion, mixed cheese, bacon & chopped egg, over a bed of mixed greens, served with ranch cucumber avocado dressing. Add chicken for $1.00

Taco Salad

$10.99

Seasoned beef, tomatoes, onion, mixed cheese & tortilla strips over a bed of mixed greens, served with salsa and sour cream.

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

Chili

$4.00

Pittsburgh Salad

$14.99

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$5.99

Soup Of The Day Cup

$2.99

GRILLED CHEESE

Grilled Cheese Bacon Mac

$10.99

American, provolone, cheddar, our signature gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon & cavatappi pasta. Toasted to perfection. Served with tomato basil soup.

Grilled Cheese Crab

$17.99

American, provolone, cheddar & our signature gouda cheese, with super lump crab cake toasted to perfection. Served with tomato basil soup.

Grilled Cheese Loaded

$9.99

American cheese, provolone, cheddar jack cheese, our signature gouda cheese, tomato and bacon. Served with our tomato basil soup.

Grilled Cheese Philly

$12.99

Shaved ribeye steak, American, provolone, sharp cheddar, sautéed onions, mushrooms, & our homemade signature gouda cheese sauce. Served with tomato basil soup.

SANDWICHES/TACOS

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Sautéed shrimp, topped with jalapeño coleslaw, mango avocado salsa & topped with our bang bang sauce. Served with fries.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.99

Our slow roasted pork, smothered in BBQ sauce. Topped with our jalapeño coleslaw, Served with fries.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.99

Jumbo lump crab cake baked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato & old bay remoulade, served on a brioche roll. Served with fries.

Maryland Cheesesteak

$10.99

Shaved ribeye, our own crab mornay sauce, mushrooms, onions on a toasted roll. Served with old bay fries.

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Shaved ribeye, provolone cheese, mushrooms, & onions on a fresh baked roll. Served with fries.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.99

Our slow roasted pork, smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with our own jalapeño cole slaw. Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap W/ Fries

$9.99

BLT W/ Fries

$9.99

Beer Battered Haddock Sub

$13.99

Meatball Sub ( In House Only)

$9.99Out of stock

Crispy chix Sammys

$11.00Out of stock

Utley Dog

$8.99Out of stock

Carolina Dog

$8.99Out of stock

Gouda Mac Dog

$8.99Out of stock

Crispy Chix Sammy

$10.99Out of stock

BOLI'S

Bacon Cheeseburger Boli

$10.99

Seasoned beef, bacon, red onion, provolone, & mozzarella cheese, wrapped in fresh dough & baked to perfection.

Philly Cheesesteak Boli

$11.99

Fresh shaved steak, onion, mushrooms, provolone cheese & mozzarella cheese wrapped in fresh dough & baked to perfection.

Original Boli

$9.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese and mustard wrapped in fresh dough & baked to perfection.

Sunday Pizzas Only

$9.99Out of stock

BURGERS

All American Bacon Burger

$10.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato & applewood smoked bacon & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

All American Burger

$9.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Bacon Gouda Burger

$11.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserved, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, applewood smoked bacon & homemade signature gouda cheese sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Beast Mode

$12.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, BBQ pulled pork, our signature gouda cheese & fresh jalapeños, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Carolina Burger

$12.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve beef, cooked to perfection with lettuce, tomato, BBQ pulled pork, sweet pickles, tomato & jalapeño coleslaw, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Middletown Burger

$11.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, sautéed onions, an over easy egg, honey mustard dressing and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted brioche and with fries.

Fire Bird Burger

$11.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeños, fried egg, sriracha ketchup & pepper jack cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Ranch Burger

$11.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cajun ranch, sautéed onions, mushrooms, an over easy egg, pepper jack and cheddar cheese & cucumber avocado ranch, served on a toasted on brioche bun. Served with fries.

Steak Burger

$10.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, cheddar, pepper jack cheese & A-1 steak sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

The Kitchen Sink

$14.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, BBQ pulled pork, Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapeños, tater tots, almost everything sauce, our signature gouda cheese, coleslaw & an over easy egg, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries & a side of gloves!

Blue Raider Burger

$12.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, sharp cheddar, pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, BBQ sauce, jalapeño coleslaw and our almost everything sauce, served on. a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Main Street Burger

$10.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, over easy egg, sharp cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce & chipotle chili aioli, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Cow Bell Burger

$12.99Out of stock

DINNERS

Crab Cake Dinner

$28.99

Two jumbo lump crab cakes baked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes & corn. Served with an old bay remoulade.

Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$17.99

Seasoned salmon pan seared topped with a maple bourbon glaze. Served over garlic mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables of the day.

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna Dinner

$19.99

Beer Battered Haddock Dinner

$12.99

Meatball Special In House Only

$10.99

SIDES

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Side Gouda

$1.00

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side Of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Tots

$4.99

Side of Waffle Fries

$4.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.99

Vegtable of the Day

$2.99

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

CHILDRENS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$9.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

kids mozz sticks

$5.99

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Kids Noodles With Butter

$5.99

Kids PP&J

$3.99Out of stock

Kids Orginal Wings

$8.99

Dessert

Dessert (In House Only!)

$7.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take out or delivery available!

Website

Location

9 East Main St., Middletown, PA 17057

Directions

Gallery
Hops and Barleys image
Hops and Barleys image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Sky Tavern - 895 Old Trail Road
orange starNo Reviews
895 Old Trail Road Etters, PA 17319
View restaurantnext
Funk Brewing - Elizabethtown
orange star4.6 • 717
28 S Market St Elizabethtown, PA 17022
View restaurantnext
Parkside Hotel
orange star4.5 • 505
3 E Derry Rd Hershey, PA 17033
View restaurantnext
Grill 22
orange star4.1 • 449
6197 Allentown Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17112
View restaurantnext
Funck's Restaurant - Palmyra
orange star4.3 • 1,128
664 West Main St. Palmyra, PA 17078
View restaurantnext
The Rising Sun
orange starNo Reviews
2850 Horseshoe Pike Campbelltown, PA 17010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Middletown

River House Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,114
2495 e Harrisburg pike Middletown, PA 17057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middletown
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston