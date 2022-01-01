Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hops and Hollers

483 Reviews

$

937 N Central St

Knoxville, TN 37917

Order Again

Clubs

Beer Club

$50.00
Monday Night Bocce

Monday Night Bocce

$1.00

The Bocce Season will start 3/7 & 3/8! Insert Name and Email in Special Request!

Tuesday Night Bocce

Tuesday Night Bocce

$50.00Out of stock

The Bocce Season will start 9/7 Insert Name and Email in Special Request!

Custom Tab

$200.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We are a neighborhood Restaurant & Beer Garden outside of Downtown Knoxville. We offer a sandwich and sharable menu full of Southern favorites. 3x Great American Beer Bar Winner ('18, '19 & '20). The outside features a huge, dog friendly beer garden with games: Bocce, Ping-Pong, Foosball, Corn Hole, and Giant Jenga. The Shop (behind the beer garden) features the Inward Half Golf Swing Bay with over 100 golf courses that can be rented by the hour! The taproom features over 100 cans & 32 taps. They include many local favorites, crafts from throughout the state of Tennessee, regional staples, delicious ciders, & domestics. TVs throughout make it a great place to catch the game.

