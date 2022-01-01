Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

H&C Pour House

10 Reviews

$$

2470 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
H&C Mac & Cheese
H&C Burger

Shareables

Beer Nuggets

$9.00

Burrata

$16.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisconsin breaded curds, choice of Dr Pepper smoked onion ketchup or lemon dill ranch dipping sauce Staff recommendation- get a cup of tomato soup to dip them in!

Herb Fries

Herb Fries

$7.00

Choice of Dr Pepper smoked onion ketchup or lemon dill ranch dipping sauce

Poutine

Poutine

$12.00

Crispy fries, fresh curds, beef gravy

Shishitos

$8.00

Soup & Salad

watermelon | feta | radish | pickled watermelon rind | blistered cherry tomatoes | pickled fresno pepper | pretzel crouton chips | mint, garlic & herb dressing
BLT Wedge

BLT Wedge

$17.00

Baby head lettuce, pork belly burnt ends, tomatoes, chopped egg, ale blue cheese dressing, fresh herbs

Tomato Soup Cup

$4.00Out of stock

cup finsihed with garlic oil

Summer Salad

$15.00

Fork & Knife

H&C Mac & Cheese

H&C Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Our signature cheddar sauce made from scratch

Johnny Mac

$20.00Out of stock

Handhelds

All handhelds include herb fries

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Caprese

$14.00
H&C Burger

H&C Burger

$20.00

Grilled beef patty, onion jam, gouda, arugula, bernaise sauce, toasted brioche bun

OG Grilled Cheese

OG Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Cheddar, swiss, gouda, fresh curds, country white loaf served with herb fries

Pita Salmon BLT

Pita Salmon BLT

$17.00

pan seared salmon | warm pita | garlic aioli | red onion | shaved lettuce | cherry tomatoes | burnt ends | smoked serrano hot sauce

Sides

Lil Mac

Lil Mac

$5.00

1/2 size with no fuss

Side Sauces

Something Pickled

Something Pickled

$4.00

House vegetable

Tomato Soup Cup

$4.00Out of stock

cup finsihed with garlic oil

Side Salad

$6.00

Side of Veg

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisanal mac & cheese, regional craft beers, and classic cocktails with a twist in the heart of Lincoln Park.

Location

2470 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Hops & Curds image
Hops & Curds image
Hops & Curds image

