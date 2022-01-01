Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hops N Scotch Brookline

1,121 Reviews

$$

1306 Beacon St

Brookline, MA 02446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
HOPS N SCOTCH located in Coolidge Corner the heart of Brookline. 4000 square feet, and two floors of restaurant seating. A Gastrolounge theme with a diverse, expansive selection of Craft Beer, Scotch, Whiskey & Bourbon complimented by a full bar.

1306 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446

