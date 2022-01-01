Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Hops N Scotch Brookline
1,121 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
HOPS N SCOTCH located in Coolidge Corner the heart of Brookline. 4000 square feet, and two floors of restaurant seating. A Gastrolounge theme with a diverse, expansive selection of Craft Beer, Scotch, Whiskey & Bourbon complimented by a full bar.
Location
1306 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Brookline
More near Brookline