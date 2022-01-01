Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hops & Scotch 7001 Sunne Lane#100

7001 Sunne Lane#100

Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Order Again

Small Plates

Burrata Plate

$24.00Out of stock

Belfiore Cheese Burrata on a bed of Arugula & Sun Dried Tomatoes topped with Honey & Balsamic Glaze, served with Toasted Rosemary Sourdough Baguette.

Chef Kev's Peanuts

$7.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Your choice of: Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, Mango Habanero, Teriyaki or Tamarind BBQ.

H&S Cheese Bread

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, served with Ranch & Marinara Sauce.

H&S Pretzels

$14.00Out of stock

3 Salted Pretzels served with Stone Ground Mustard & Classic Nacho Cheese Sauce.

Hummus

$14.00Out of stock

Red Pepper Hummus served with Warm Pita & Carrots.

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast, Cilantro, Onions, Cheddar & Jack Cheese & Chipotle Sauce. Served with Sour Cream & Salsa.

Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken, Onions, Cheddar & Jack Cheese & BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken, Onions, Cheddar & Jack Cheese topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Pesto, Basil, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, Marinara & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

Beer Board

$34.00

Red Hawk - Cowgirl Creamery, Cow Milk Goat Gouda - Central Coast Creamery, Goat Milk Ewereka - Rogers Collection, Sheep Milk Trufa Seca - Charlito’s Cocina, Dry Cured Truffled Salami Organic Sourdough Cracker - Rustic Bakery Blackberry Jam - We Love Jam

Whisk(e)y Board

$34.00

Barely Buzzed - Beehive Cheese, Cow Milk Bay Blue - Point Reys Farmstead, Cow Milk Coppinger - Sequatchie Cove, Cow Milk Speck - La Quercia, Smoked Prosciutto Organic Sourdough Crackers - Rustic Bakery Blackberry Jam - We Love Jam

Wine Board

$34.00Out of stock

Sofia - Capriole Creamery, Goat Milk Idiazabal - Rogers Collection, Sheep Milk Highway 1 - Valley Foods, Cow Milk Prosciutto Speciale - Casella’s, Prosciutto Organic Sourdough Cracker - Rustic Bakery Blackberry Jam - We Love Jam

OO House Cocktails

OO Aztec Pepino

$13.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal, Lime, Habanero, Yellow Chartreuse, Cucumber, Bitters.

OO Bad Habit

$13.00

Wheatley Vodka, Lemon, Liquid Alchemist Strawberry, Licor 43.

OO Guy Ritchie

$13.00

Benriach Scotch, Curacao, Grapefruit, Lime, All Spice, Demerara.

OO Kid's Table

$13.00

Flor de Caña Rum, Sour Apple, Falernum, Cinnamon, Prosecco.

OO Lemon Dreams

$13.00

Sipsmith Gin, Lemoncello, Sugar, Lemon Juice.

OO Mayan Guanbana

$13.00

Milagro Reposado, Guanabana, Cinnamon Syrup, Cranberry.

OO Peach Please!

$14.00

Ciroc Peach, Pimms No.1, Liq Alch Peach, Lemonade.

OO The Titanic

$13.00

Ford's Gin, Lemon, Rosemary-Thyme-Sage Syrup, Rose Water, Tonic.

OO The Town

$13.00

Buffalo Trace, Ramazzotti Amaro, Vanilla, Bitters.

OO Classic/Remix Cocktails

OO Boulevardier

Sazerac 6 Year Rye, Campari, Sweet Vermouth.

OO Cosmopolitan

Wheatley, Curacao, Cranberry, Lime.

OO Manhattan

Rittenhouse, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters.

OO Negroni

Ford's Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth.

OO Paper Plane

Buffalo Trace, Aperol, Amaro, Lemon.

OO Sazerac

Sazerac 6 Year Rye, Sugar, Bitters.

OO Sidecar

Remy Martin 1738, Curacao, Lemon.

OO Penicillin

Chivas, Lemon, Honey Ginger, Laphroaig Select.

OO Whiskey Sour

Eagle Rare, Lemon, Sugar, Egg Whites.

OO Bourbon Colada

$13.00

Eagle Rare, Liquid Alchemist Coconut, Pineapple, Cream.

OO Privatley Sour

$16.00

H&S Makers Private Select, Lemon, Whistlepig Barrel Aged Syrup, Egg Whites.

OO Rye & Cola

$10.00

Redemption Rye, Fentimans Cola

OO Sipin on Gin & Juice

$13.00

Empress Gin, Elderflower, Grapefruit, Lemon, Sugar, Absinthe, Fever Tree Spiced Orange.

OO Strawberry Lemon Drop

$13.00

Wheatley, Lemon, Strawberry, Dry Curacao.

OO Blood Orange Mule

$13.00

Espolon Reposado, Liquid Alchemist Blood Orange, Lime, Ginger Beer.

OO Margarita/Sangrias

OO Cadillac

Espolon Reposado, Dry Curacao, Grand Marnier, Lime, Agave.

OO Mango

Espolon Reposado, Dry Curacao, Mango, Lime.

OO Margarita

Espolon Reposado, Dry Curacao, Lime.

OO Piña-rita

OO Prickly Pear

Los Vecinos Mezcal, Liquid Alchemist Prickly Pear, Ancho Verde, Lime, Bitters.

OO Spicy

Espolon Reposado aged in Hot Sauce Barrel, Ancho Reyes Chile Verde, Lime, Agave.

OO Strawberry

Espolon Reposado, Dry Curacao, Strawberry, Lime.

OO Sangria Blanca

$12.00

White Wine, Peach, Sugar, Bitters.

OO Réal Sangria

$12.00

Red Wine, Orange, Apple, Cinnamon, Bitters.

OO Old Fashioned Cocktails

OO Apple Pie

$13.00

Old Forester Rye, Apple Spice, Cinnamon, Bitters.

OO Apricot

$15.00

Woodford Reserve, Apricot, Sugar, Bitters.

OO Brisket

$16.00

Makers 46 washed in Brisket Fat from Slow Hand BBQ, Habanero Syrup, Bitters.

OO Chai

$14.00

Makers 46 washed in Brisket Fat from Slow Hand BBQ, Habanero Syrup, Bitters.

OO Coffee

$13.00

Wild Turkey Rye, St. George Coffee Liqueur, Demerara Syrup, Bitters.

OO Duck

$16.00

H&S Knob Creek Rye Washed in Duck Fat, Rittenhouse Rye, Rosemary, Thyme, Smoked Sage Syrup, Bitters.

OO Gin

$13.00

Ford's Gin, Falernum, Bitters.

OO Irish

$13.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition, Licor 43, Bitters.

OO Japanese

$16.00

Suntory Toki, Amaro Abano, Bitters.

OO Larue

$16.00

W.L Weller Special Reserve, Elderflower, Sugar, Bitters.

OO Oaxaca

$13.00

Espolon Reposado, Los Vecinos Mezcal, Agave Syrup, Bitters.

OO Not Your Father's

$13.00

Hops & Scotch Elijah Craig, Kalani Coconut.

OO Piggy's In A Glass

$19.00

Whistlepig PiggyBack 6 Year, Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, Bitters.

OO Rye

$13.00

Highwest Double Rye, Sugar, Bitters.

OO Traditional

$13.00

Makers 46, Sugar, Bitters.

OO Coffee Cocktails

OO Coffee Americano

$13.00

Campari, Sweet Vermouth, St. George Nola & Fever Tree Club Soda.

OO Coffee Negroni

$13.00

Coffee Infused Ford's Gin, St. George NOLA, Campari & Sweet Vermouth.

OO Espresso Martini

$13.00

Wheatley, Cold Brew, St. George NOLA, Chocolate, Vanilla.

Bottles To Go

H&S Buffalo Trace #2 Bottle

$89.99

H&S Elijah Craig Bottle

$79.99

H&S Old Forester Bottle

$99.99

H&S Savage & Cooke Burning Chair Bottle

$139.99

H&S Savage & Cooke Second Glance Bottle

$79.99

H&S APPAREL

H&S HAT

$25.00

H&S T-SHIRT

$15.00

H&S HOODIE

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a Taproom & Whisk(e)y Bar with 50 Taps, 700+ Whisk(e)y's and 70+ wines by the glass. We also have a rotating food menu!

Location

7001 Sunne Lane#100, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Directions

