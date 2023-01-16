Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hops & Hounds San Antonio

review star

No reviews yet

13838 Jones Maltsberger Road

San Antonio, TX 78247

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers & More

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

BBQ Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bean Burger

$9.99

BLT

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chicken Strip Platter

$9.50Out of stock

Chili Bowl

$5.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.25

Classic Hot Dog

$4.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.49Out of stock

Frito Pie

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast & Seasonal Veggies

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

5ps Wing Combo

$8.99

Southwest Chicken Fried Sandwich

$9.49Out of stock

The Big Dog Burger

$11.99

10pc Boneless Wings

$11.99

10pc Wings

$14.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Kiddos

2pc Chicken Strips

$7.25Out of stock

Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Corn Dog-Ettes

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Hot Dog

$7.25

Jr. Burger (1/4lb)

$7.25

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Heritage Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Texas Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Sides

French Fries

$2.49+

Onion Rings

$2.49+

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49+

Tots

$2.49+

Side Salad

$2.99

Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.50Out of stock

Side Loaded Tots

$4.15

Side Loaded Fries

$4.15

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Guacamole

$4.00

Queso

$3.75

Salsa

$2.25

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Starters & Shareables

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.99

Beef Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Browned Brussel Sprouts

$9.95Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.25

Chips & Guacamole

$6.25

Chips & Queso

$6.25

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Chips & Spicy Ranch Dip

$5.95

Egg Rolls

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$7.25

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$8.25

Sweets

Bowl of Ice Cream

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Ice Cream Float

$4.99

Jamie's Chocolate Sheet Cake

$6.95Out of stock

N/A Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.50

Grapefruit Jarritos

$2.50

Strawberry Jarritos

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50

Water

Redbull

$3.50

Liquid Deatg

$3.50

House Cocktails

The Hound

$9.00

Don Julio, Lime Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Grapefruit Soda, Agave Nectar, Salt or Chili Rim

The Chihuahua

$7.00

Smirnoff Tamarind, Pineapple Juice, Agave Nectar, Lime Juice, Soda, Chamoy, Chili Rim, Lime Wedge

Shih-Poo Lemonade

$7.00

Smirnoff Strawberry, Western Son Lemon, Strawberry Puree, Agave, Lime Juice, Lemonade, Lemon Wheel

The Prickly Poodle

$7.00

Seersucker Gin, Prickly Pear, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Topo Chico, Lime Wedge

Red Heeler

$7.00

The Regal Beagle

$7.00

Crown Royal, Peach Schnapps, Lemonade, Grenadine, Lemon Wedge

Blackberry Bulldog Smash

$8.00

Bulleit, Blackberry Puree, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, Soda, Mint, Blackberries

Chow Chow Mojito

$7.50

The Boxer

$8.00

The Bernard

$8.00

Bulleit Rye, Simple Syrup, Bitters, Orange Wheel

Sea Dog

$7.00

Sour Maltese

$9.00

Spicy Spaniel

$9.00

Dutch Mule

$9.00

Texas Mule

$9.00

Henny Mule

$9.00

Hennesy VS, LIme Juice, Ginger Beer, Lime Wheel

Irish Mule

$9.00

Jalisco Mule

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Off the Leash

$10.00

Squirrrel!!!

$10.00

Big Stretch

$10.00

The Zoomies

$10.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Fast Bar

Margarita

$8.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Benji Apple Pie

$8.50

Spiced Apple Sangria (Deep Copy)

$8.00

The Salty Kenai (Copy)

$9.00

Irish Wolfhound (Copy)

$7.50

S'mores Coffee

$7.50

Blackberry Manhatten

$9.00

Peppermint White Russian

$7.00

Mulled Sangria

$8.00

Mastiff Mule

$8.50

Beaux's Lemonade

$9.00

Draft

Alamo Golden Ale

$8.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Eastsiders

$7.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.00

Highwheel Betty

$8.00

Highwheel SA Hefe

$8.00

Independence Stash IPA

$7.00

Independence Stout

$7.00

Karbach Love Street

$7.00

Martin House Delilah

$7.00

Martin House True Love

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pinthouse EJ

$7.00

Ranger Creek SA lager

$7.00

Rootstock

$8.00

Saint Arnold Juicy IPA

$7.00

Second Pitch

$8.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Shiner Seasonal

$7.00

Thirsty Goat

$6.00

Weathered Souis

$8.00

Yuengling Hershey

$7.00

Yuengling Lager

$7.00

Revolver

$7.00

Beer

Bottle

Can

Liquors

Gin

Rum

Tequila

Whiskey

Scotch

Cordials

Puckers

Cocktails A-Z

Adios Motherfucker

$9.50

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$8.75

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$5.75

Black Tooth

$5.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.75

Cucumber Martini

$7.50

Daiquiri

$7.50

Dark and Stormy

$7.50

Gimlet

$8.00

Hurricane

$9.50

Long Island

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.75

Tom Collins

$6.00

White Russian

$6.50

Food

HH Chip & Salsa

$4.25

HH Chips & Guac

$4.95

HH Chips Queso

$4.95

HH Loaded Fries

$5.00

HH Loaded Tots

$5.00

Drinks

HH Margarita

$5.50

HH Draft Dos XX

$5.50

HH Draft Ultra

$5.50

HH Vodka

$4.00

HH Tequila

$4.00

HH Rum

$4.00

HH Whiskey

$4.00

HH Margarita Flight

$12.00

HH Bloody Mary

$5.00

HH Mimosa

$4.00

HH Gin

$4.00

Dog Menu

Puppuccino

$2.99

Dog Chicken

$4.99

Dog Beef

$4.99

Dog Beef and Chicken

$4.99

Good Boy Dog Beer

$4.99

Merch

Shirts

Sweatshirt

$20.00

Koozies

$2.99

Hats

Blankets

Tumbler

$19.99

Hops Coffee Mug

$8.00

Hops Sticker

$2.00

Dog Merch

Cloth Bowl

$7.00

Dog Leash

$12.00

Hops Bandana Large

$5.00

Hops Bandana Small

$3.00

Hops Frisbee

$6.00

Metal Bowl

$13.99

Poop Bag

$3.99

Dog Collar

$12.00

Monday

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Bud Light

Coors Light

Michelob Ultra

Miller Lite

Tuesday

Heritage Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Black Cherry White Claw

Mango White Claw

Watermelon White Claw

Wednesday

10pc Wings

$14.99

Bud Light

Coors Light

Michelob Ultra

Miller Lite

Shiner Bock

Thursday

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$12.00

Beef Fajita Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$12.00

Margarita

Friday

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$6.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Reservations

Silo

$50.00

Shiner City Limits

$50.00

Upstairs Indoor

$100.00

Outdoor Upper Deck

$25.00

LoneStar Lounge

$25.00

Lazy Corner

$50.00

Under Deck

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Try some of the local favorites! Enjoy classics like cheeseburgers, wings, chicken sandwiches and of course LOADED TOTS! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13838 Jones Maltsberger Road, San Antonio, TX 78247

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2895 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, TX 78235
View restaurantnext
The Brown Bag SA - 11035 Wetmore Rd
orange star4.3 • 262
11035 Wetmore Rd San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road
orange star4.3 • 866
734 Bitters Rd San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
orange star4.3 • 1,411
13802 EMBASSY ROW SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Cerroni’s Purple Garlic - San Pedro
orange starNo Reviews
15909 San Pedro Ave Hollywood Park, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
2838 N Loop 1604 E. San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston