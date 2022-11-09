Hops at the Paddock
Great Beginnings
Appetizer Sampler
Chicken fingers, fried pierogies, mozzarella moons, buffalo chicken egg rolls, and broccoli bites. Served with marinara, sour cream, and ranch dressing. Currently out of broccoli bites. Substitute extra of one other item.
Basket Onion Rings
Onion Rings breaded and fried golden brown.
Basket Wedge Cut
Deep fried crinkle cut fries in a basket.
Buffalo Chix Egg Roll
Eggrolls stuffed with chicken, cheese, and buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Boneless Wings
Breaded boneless chicken bites tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.
Buffalo Fingers & Fries
Breaded chicken fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with wedge cut fries.
Buffalo Fingers
Breaded and fried chicken fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Cajun Crab Pierogies
Served sauteed or fried. Topped with crabmeat, brown butter, and Cajun Seasoning.
Cauliflower Pizza
Gluten free cauliflower crust pizza topped with fresh pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, and balsamic drizzle. Add crabmeat for additional charge.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Crispy, golden fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce and wedge cut fries.
Chicken Fingers
(5) Breaded and fried golden brown chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce.
Crab Dip
Cream cheese, old bay seasoning, and crabmeat served warm with your choice of French baguette, or tortilla chips.
Fogey Style Pierogies
Fried pierogies topped with jalapeno bacon cheese sauce. Served with ranch on the side.
Mozzarella Moons
Breaded mozzarella, deep fried golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.
Nachos
Tortilla chips, cheddar-jack cheese, chili, onion, olives, tomato, and jalapenos. Sour cream, salsa, and guacamole on the side.
Pierogies
Homemade pierogies served deep fried or sauteed in butter and onion.
Quesadillas
Grilled flour tortillas with cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa on the side. Add chicken or steak meat for $2.99
Smothered Fries
Wedge cut fries topped with cheddar-jack, bacon cheese sauce with jalapenos. Served with ranch dressing on the side.
Steamed Clams
A dozen little neck steamed clams. Served with brown butter and crackers.
Sweet Potato Tots
Deep fried sweet potato tots served in a basket.
Wasabi Crab and Shrimp Balls
Crab and shrimp balls. Served with a wasabi cream sauce.
Wings
Served with your choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese or ranch dressing, and celery.
Soups & Salads
Bowl Soup of the Day
Call for soup of the day
Cup Soup of the Day
Crock of Chili
Homemade chili with ground beef, onions, peppers, and beans. Cheese and red onion additional.
Crock of French Onion Soup
Homemade French onion soup made with Guinness Stoudt and served with croutons and melted Swiss cheese.
Buffalo Bleu Salad
Breaded, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce over a bed of mixed greens with cucumber and tomato. Finished with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, and hardboiled egg on a bed of lettuce with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Bacon, black olives, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, guacamole, and hard boiled egg on a bed of salad greens with your choice of dressing.
House Salad
Bed of mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl with mixed salad greens, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole on the side.
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of white, wheat, or rye bread. Served with chips.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips
Buffalo Chicken Cstk
Chopped chicken steak, onions, and melted American cheese on a steak roll with your choice of buffalo sauce. Served with chips.
Buffalo Chicken Sand
Grilled chicken breast, mild sauce, and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche roll with chips.
Cheesesteak
Chopped steak meat, American cheese, onions, and sauce. Served with chips
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken steak, American cheese, onions, and sauce. Served with chips.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll with chips. Add toppings or seasonings as desired!
Chicken Steak Sandwich
Chopped chicken steak, onion, and marinara sauce on a steak roll. Served with chips.
Club Sandwiches
Served on white, wheat, rye bread. Choice of turkey, ham, grilled chicken, roast beef and choice of cheese with bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with chips
Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade crabcake broiled to perfection with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with chips. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef dipped in hot Au Jus on a steak roll. Cheese additional. Served with chips and Au Jus on the side.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Amerian cheese on your choice of white, wheat, or rye bread. Served with chips.
MCPPBGC
Pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, and macaroni and cheese on grilled white bread. Served with chips.
Popeye
Blackened chicken breast, sauteed spinach and garlic, melted mozzarella on a brioche roll. Served with southwest ranch dressing and chips.
Reuben
Sliced corned beef, sour kraut, Swiss cheese, on grilled rye bread. Served with 1000 Island dressing on the side.
Roast Beef & Pepperjack
Sliced roast beef, pepper jack cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread and chips.
Sam Adams Chicken
Grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon, pepperjack cheese, and our signature Sam Adams BBQ sauce on the brioche roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips
Steak Sandwich
Chopped steak meat, onion, and marinara sauce on a steak roll. Served with chips.
Turkey Rachel
Sliced turkey topped with coleslaw and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with chips.
Turkey Reuben
Deli turkey, sour kraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with 1000 island dressing on the side with chips.
Turkey Sandwich
Deli turkey piled high with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread or brioche roll. Add toppings as desired.
Burgers
Classic Burger
8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking. Add cheese or bacon, lettuce, tomato, or onion. Served with chips.
Fogelburger
8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking and topped with a fried egg, and onions on a brioche roll with chips. Cheese additional.
Patty Melt
8-ounce grilled hamburger patty to your liking on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and sauteed onion. Served closed face with chips.
Sam Adams Burger
8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking and topped with pepper jack cheese, pineapple, bacon, and our signature Sam Adams barbeque sauce. Served with chips.
Savory Burger
8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking and topped with bacon, sauteed onion and mushroom on a brioche roll. Served with chips. Cheese additional.
Turkey Burger
Grilled turkey burger with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll with chips. Add toppings as desired!
Veggie Burger
Grilled veggie burger on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips.
Bacon Jam Burger
8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking topped with homemade bacon jam and pepperjack cheese. Served with chips
Hops Classics
Blackened Salmon
Blackened salmon pan seared to perfection. Served with two side dishes.
Blackened Seabass Tacos
Blackened seabass in flour tortillas with homemade coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and diced tomato. Comes with one side.
Bourbon Chicken and Shrimp
Grilled chicken and shrimp topped with homemade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides.
Breaded Jumbo Shrimp
Breaded Jumbo Shrimp. Served with two sides. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.
Broiled Crab Cake (1)
Homemade crabcake. Served with two sides. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.
Broiled Crab Cakes (2)
Homemade crabcakes (2) broiled to perfection. Comes with two sides. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.
Broiled Haddock
Broiled haddock served with two sides.
Broiled Salmon
Broiled salmon topped with sauteed mushroom, and a mini crabcake. Served with two sides.
Fish and Chips
New York Strip
Grilled New York strip steak topped with onion rings and herb butter. Served with two sides.
NY Strip Colorado
New York strip steak grilled to your liking and topped with crabmeat, bacon, and brown butter. Served with two sides.
Seafood Combo
Homemade crabcake, shrimp, scallops, and haddock. Served with two sides.
Specialty Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
12-inch Paddock pizza topped with sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
BOP Pizza
12 inch Paddock pizza topped with sauce, mozzarella, bacon, onion, and green pepper.
Meat Lovers Pizza
12-inch Paddock pizza topped with salami, bacon, sausage, and pepperoni.
Veggie Lovers Pizza
12-inch Paddock pizza with broccoli, garlic, black olive, onion, spinach, and mushroom.
Paddock Pizza
Stromboli
Buffalo Chicken Boli
Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and hot sauce wrapped in pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.
Cheesesteak Boli
Chipped steak, mozzarella and American cheese, onions, and sweet pepper wrapped with pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.
Italian Sausage Boli
Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.
Meat Lovers Boli
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.
Traditional Boli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.
Veggie Lovers Boli
Broccoli, onion, mushroom, spinach, garlic, black olive, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.
Pasta
Chicken & Rigatoni Rosa
Sauteed chicken, roasted red peppers, and mushroom in a blush sauce over rigatoni pasta. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguini and sauce. Comes with one side dish.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce and fettuccine pasta. Served with your choice of side.
Lemon Chicken Pasta
Linguini pasta with lemon alfredo sauce with crispy chicken. Served with your choice of side.
Louisiana Pasta
Sauteed chicken, shrimp, and sausage in a spicy creole cream sauce over linguini pasta. Served with your choice of side.
Popeye Pasta
Blackened chicken breast, sauteed spinach, garlic and mozzarella cheese over rigatoni pasta. Served with your choice of side.
Three Meat Rigatoni
Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef pan seared with fresh garlic and tossed in marinara sauce over rigatoni pasta. Served with one side dish.
Kids Menu
Kids Hamburger
Grilled hamburger on a brioche roll. Comes with fries, apple sauce, or broccoli.
Kids Chicken Finger
(3) Breaded chicken fingers. Served with fries, apple sauce, or broccoli
Kids Cheeseburger
Grilled hamburger with American cheese on a brioche roll. Comes with fries, apple sauce, or broccoli.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese on white bread. Served with fries, applesauce, or broccoli.
Kids Fried Fish
Deep fried breaded codfish. Served with fries, applesauce, or broccoli.
Kids Spaghetti & Sauce
Linguini pasta with marinara sauce.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Homemade mac and cheese. Served with fries, apple sauce, or broccoli.
Kids Pizza
8-inch personal pizza with sauce and cheese. Toppings additional.
Sides
Garlic Bread
Loaf Bread
Side Applesauce
Side Broccoli
Side Burgundy Mushrooms
Side Caesar Salad
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Cole Slaw
Side Fogey FF
Crinkle cut fries with jalapeno, bacon cheddar cheese sauce. Served with ranch on the side.
Side Garden Salad
Bed of greens with cucumber, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side O Rings
Side Potato of the Day
Side Salad Dressing
Side Sweet Potato Tots
Deep fried sweet potato tats.
Side Vegetable of the Day
Side Wedge Cut
Deep fried crinkle cut fries.
Side Dipping Sauce
