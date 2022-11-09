Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Hops at the Paddock

947 Reviews

$$

1945 W Columbia St

Allentown, PA 18104

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
12" Pizza
Pierogies

Great Beginnings

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$13.99

Chicken fingers, fried pierogies, mozzarella moons, buffalo chicken egg rolls, and broccoli bites. Served with marinara, sour cream, and ranch dressing. Currently out of broccoli bites. Substitute extra of one other item.

Basket Onion Rings

Basket Onion Rings

$4.49

Onion Rings breaded and fried golden brown.

Basket Wedge Cut

Basket Wedge Cut

$5.49

Deep fried crinkle cut fries in a basket.

Buffalo Chix Egg Roll

Buffalo Chix Egg Roll

$8.99

Eggrolls stuffed with chicken, cheese, and buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.49

Breaded boneless chicken bites tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Buffalo Fingers & Fries

$11.49

Breaded chicken fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with wedge cut fries.

Buffalo Fingers

Buffalo Fingers

$9.49

Breaded and fried chicken fingers tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Cajun Crab Pierogies

Cajun Crab Pierogies

$11.99

Served sauteed or fried. Topped with crabmeat, brown butter, and Cajun Seasoning.

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Pizza

$13.99

Gluten free cauliflower crust pizza topped with fresh pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, and balsamic drizzle. Add crabmeat for additional charge.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.99

Crispy, golden fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce and wedge cut fries.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

(5) Breaded and fried golden brown chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce.

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$12.99

Cream cheese, old bay seasoning, and crabmeat served warm with your choice of French baguette, or tortilla chips.

Fogey Style Pierogies

Fogey Style Pierogies

$8.99

Fried pierogies topped with jalapeno bacon cheese sauce. Served with ranch on the side.

Mozzarella Moons

Mozzarella Moons

$7.99

Breaded mozzarella, deep fried golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips, cheddar-jack cheese, chili, onion, olives, tomato, and jalapenos. Sour cream, salsa, and guacamole on the side.

Pierogies

Pierogies

$6.99

Homemade pierogies served deep fried or sauteed in butter and onion.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$9.99

Grilled flour tortillas with cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa on the side. Add chicken or steak meat for $2.99

Smothered Fries

Smothered Fries

$8.99

Wedge cut fries topped with cheddar-jack, bacon cheese sauce with jalapenos. Served with ranch dressing on the side.

Steamed Clams

$5.99

A dozen little neck steamed clams. Served with brown butter and crackers.

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.49

Deep fried sweet potato tots served in a basket.

Wasabi Crab and Shrimp Balls

Wasabi Crab and Shrimp Balls

$8.99

Crab and shrimp balls. Served with a wasabi cream sauce.

Wings

Wings

$13.49

Served with your choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese or ranch dressing, and celery.

Soups & Salads

Bowl Soup of the Day

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.99

Call for soup of the day

Cup Soup of the Day

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.49
Crock of Chili

Crock of Chili

$4.99

Homemade chili with ground beef, onions, peppers, and beans. Cheese and red onion additional.

Crock of French Onion Soup

Crock of French Onion Soup

$4.99

Homemade French onion soup made with Guinness Stoudt and served with croutons and melted Swiss cheese.

Buffalo Bleu Salad

Buffalo Bleu Salad

$12.99

Breaded, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce over a bed of mixed greens with cucumber and tomato. Finished with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, and hardboiled egg on a bed of lettuce with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Bacon, black olives, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, guacamole, and hard boiled egg on a bed of salad greens with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Bed of mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.99

Tortilla bowl with mixed salad greens, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole on the side.

Sandwiches

Chopped steak meat, American cheese, onions, and marinara. Served with chips.

B.L.T

$6.99

Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of white, wheat, or rye bread. Served with chips.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken Melt

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken Melt

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips

Buffalo Chicken Cstk

$11.99

Chopped chicken steak, onions, and melted American cheese on a steak roll with your choice of buffalo sauce. Served with chips.

Buffalo Chicken Sand

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, mild sauce, and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche roll with chips.

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$11.74

Chopped steak meat, American cheese, onions, and sauce. Served with chips

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.74

Chicken steak, American cheese, onions, and sauce. Served with chips.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll with chips. Add toppings or seasonings as desired!

Chicken Steak Sandwich

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped chicken steak, onion, and marinara sauce on a steak roll. Served with chips.

Club Sandwiches

Club Sandwiches

$10.49

Served on white, wheat, rye bread. Choice of turkey, ham, grilled chicken, roast beef and choice of cheese with bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with chips

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.99

Homemade crabcake broiled to perfection with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Served with chips. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.

French Dip

French Dip

$10.99

Thinly sliced roast beef dipped in hot Au Jus on a steak roll. Cheese additional. Served with chips and Au Jus on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Amerian cheese on your choice of white, wheat, or rye bread. Served with chips.

MCPPBGC

MCPPBGC

$10.99

Pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, and macaroni and cheese on grilled white bread. Served with chips.

Popeye

Popeye

$10.99

Blackened chicken breast, sauteed spinach and garlic, melted mozzarella on a brioche roll. Served with southwest ranch dressing and chips.

Reuben

Reuben

$9.99

Sliced corned beef, sour kraut, Swiss cheese, on grilled rye bread. Served with 1000 Island dressing on the side.

Roast Beef & Pepperjack

Roast Beef & Pepperjack

$9.99

Sliced roast beef, pepper jack cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread and chips.

Sam Adams Chicken

Sam Adams Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon, pepperjack cheese, and our signature Sam Adams BBQ sauce on the brioche roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped steak meat, onion, and marinara sauce on a steak roll. Served with chips.

Turkey Rachel

Turkey Rachel

$10.99

Sliced turkey topped with coleslaw and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with chips.

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Deli turkey, sour kraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with 1000 island dressing on the side with chips.

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Deli turkey piled high with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread or brioche roll. Add toppings as desired.

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$10.99

8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking. Add cheese or bacon, lettuce, tomato, or onion. Served with chips.

Fogelburger

Fogelburger

$12.99

8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking and topped with a fried egg, and onions on a brioche roll with chips. Cheese additional.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.99

8-ounce grilled hamburger patty to your liking on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and sauteed onion. Served closed face with chips.

Sam Adams Burger

Sam Adams Burger

$12.99

8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking and topped with pepper jack cheese, pineapple, bacon, and our signature Sam Adams barbeque sauce. Served with chips.

Savory Burger

Savory Burger

$12.99

8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking and topped with bacon, sauteed onion and mushroom on a brioche roll. Served with chips. Cheese additional.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$11.49Out of stock

Grilled turkey burger with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll with chips. Add toppings as desired!

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.49

Grilled veggie burger on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips.

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$12.99

8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking topped with homemade bacon jam and pepperjack cheese. Served with chips

Hops Classics

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$19.99

Blackened salmon pan seared to perfection. Served with two side dishes.

Blackened Seabass Tacos

Blackened Seabass Tacos

$14.99

Blackened seabass in flour tortillas with homemade coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and diced tomato. Comes with one side.

Bourbon Chicken and Shrimp

Bourbon Chicken and Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled chicken and shrimp topped with homemade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides.

Breaded Jumbo Shrimp

Breaded Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Breaded Jumbo Shrimp. Served with two sides. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.

Broiled Crab Cake (1)

Broiled Crab Cake (1)

$14.99

Homemade crabcake. Served with two sides. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.

Broiled Crab Cakes (2)

Broiled Crab Cakes (2)

$19.99

Homemade crabcakes (2) broiled to perfection. Comes with two sides. Ask for cocktail or tartar sauce.

Broiled Haddock

Broiled Haddock

$15.99

Broiled haddock served with two sides.

Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$21.49

Broiled salmon topped with sauteed mushroom, and a mini crabcake. Served with two sides.

Fish and Chips

$14.99

New York Strip

$27.99

Grilled New York strip steak topped with onion rings and herb butter. Served with two sides.

NY Strip Colorado

$33.98

New York strip steak grilled to your liking and topped with crabmeat, bacon, and brown butter. Served with two sides.

Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

$24.99

Homemade crabcake, shrimp, scallops, and haddock. Served with two sides.

Specialty Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

12-inch Paddock pizza topped with sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple

BOP Pizza

BOP Pizza

$14.99

12 inch Paddock pizza topped with sauce, mozzarella, bacon, onion, and green pepper.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

12-inch Paddock pizza topped with salami, bacon, sausage, and pepperoni.

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$15.99

12-inch Paddock pizza with broccoli, garlic, black olive, onion, spinach, and mushroom.

Paddock Pizza

8" Personal Pizza

8" Personal Pizza

$5.99

Thin crust, 8- inch pizza with sauce and cheese. Toppings additional.

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$10.49

12-inch Paddock original, thin crust pizza with sauce, mozzarella cheese, and oregano. Toppings additional.

Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Boli

Buffalo Chicken Boli

$14.99

Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and hot sauce wrapped in pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Cheesesteak Boli

Cheesesteak Boli

$14.99

Chipped steak, mozzarella and American cheese, onions, and sweet pepper wrapped with pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.

Italian Sausage Boli

Italian Sausage Boli

$14.99

Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, provolone and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.

Meat Lovers Boli

Meat Lovers Boli

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.

Traditional Boli

Traditional Boli

$14.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.

Veggie Lovers Boli

$15.99

Broccoli, onion, mushroom, spinach, garlic, black olive, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked golden brown. Served with marinara on the side.

Pasta

Chicken & Rigatoni Rosa

Chicken & Rigatoni Rosa

$15.99

Sauteed chicken, roasted red peppers, and mushroom in a blush sauce over rigatoni pasta. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguini and sauce. Comes with one side dish.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Creamy alfredo sauce and fettuccine pasta. Served with your choice of side.

Lemon Chicken Pasta

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Linguini pasta with lemon alfredo sauce with crispy chicken. Served with your choice of side.

Louisiana Pasta

Louisiana Pasta

$18.99

Sauteed chicken, shrimp, and sausage in a spicy creole cream sauce over linguini pasta. Served with your choice of side.

Popeye Pasta

Popeye Pasta

$15.99

Blackened chicken breast, sauteed spinach, garlic and mozzarella cheese over rigatoni pasta. Served with your choice of side.

Three Meat Rigatoni

Three Meat Rigatoni

$14.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef pan seared with fresh garlic and tossed in marinara sauce over rigatoni pasta. Served with one side dish.

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Grilled hamburger on a brioche roll. Comes with fries, apple sauce, or broccoli.

Kids Chicken Finger

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.99

(3) Breaded chicken fingers. Served with fries, apple sauce, or broccoli

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Grilled hamburger with American cheese on a brioche roll. Comes with fries, apple sauce, or broccoli.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled American cheese on white bread. Served with fries, applesauce, or broccoli.

Kids Fried Fish

$6.99

Deep fried breaded codfish. Served with fries, applesauce, or broccoli.

Kids Spaghetti & Sauce

Kids Spaghetti & Sauce

$6.99

Linguini pasta with marinara sauce.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Homemade mac and cheese. Served with fries, apple sauce, or broccoli.

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$6.99

8-inch personal pizza with sauce and cheese. Toppings additional.

Sides

Crinkle cut fries topped with jalapeno bacon cheddar cheese sauce. Served with ranch on the side.

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Loaf Bread

$0.99

Side Applesauce

$1.29

Side Broccoli

$3.29

Side Burgundy Mushrooms

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.75

Side Cole Slaw

$1.99
Side Fogey FF

Side Fogey FF

$3.49

Crinkle cut fries with jalapeno, bacon cheddar cheese sauce. Served with ranch on the side.

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Bed of greens with cucumber, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side O Rings

Side O Rings

$3.49

Side Potato of the Day

$3.29

Side Salad Dressing

$0.50+
Side Sweet Potato Tots

Side Sweet Potato Tots

$3.99

Deep fried sweet potato tats.

Side Vegetable of the Day

$2.59
Side Wedge Cut

Side Wedge Cut

$3.99

Deep fried crinkle cut fries.

Side Dipping Sauce

$0.50+

Weekend Specials

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.99Out of stock

Monte Cristo

$15.99

Buffalo Dip Tacos

$16.99

Reuben Boli

$14.99

Chicken Francaise

$17.99

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$8.99Out of stock

Dessert

Fudgy Wudgy Chocolate Cake

Fudgy Wudgy Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.99
Oreo Brownie Sundae

Oreo Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Warm chocolate chip brownie with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and Oreo crumbles.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Homemade chocolate peanut butter pie with graham cracker crust.

Add Ice Cream

$1.99

Creme Brulee

$7.99

Superbowl Specials

Superbowl Wing Special

$24.99

Superbowl Pizza Special

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Good Times, Great Food, Good People

Website

Location

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown, PA 18104

Directions

