Hopscotch - Oakland Uptown Oakland

Popular Items

Double Down Chicken Wings
Cheddar Chive Biscuits
Tater Tots

Brunch

Start

Chips n Dip

Chips n Dip

$11.00

house fried chips, smoked salmon dip, ikura.

Hamachi Crudo

Hamachi Crudo

$15.00

avocado, daikon, ponzu.

Little Green Salad

$14.00

Kakiage

$12.00

tenpura fritter of squash, red onion, shiitake.

Yaki Nasu Arancini

Yaki Nasu Arancini

$8.00

smoked eggplant rice balls, marinara, parmesan.

Arancini Add On

$4.00

Double Down Chicken Wings

$13.00

spicy miso, blue cheese dipping sauce, 8 pcs.

a la carte

Signature Fried Chicken 1/2

$29.00

buttermilk fried chicken.

Signature Fried Chicken Bucket

$36.00

buttermilk fried chicken.

Miso Broiled Salmon

$15.00

miso marinated salmon filet. 5 oz

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Club

$18.00

challah bun, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, bacon, mayo.

Miso Salmon Sando

$22.00

cabbage, lemon rayu dressing, miso mayo.

Classic 1st Base Burger

$17.00

griddled beef tongue, lettuce, tomato, pickled shallots, sesame aioli.

Large Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

house salad mix: romaine, shredded kale, radicchio, arugula mixed greens, choice of sherry vinaigrette, cilantro-soy dressing, blue cheese, or ranch.

Miso Salmon Salad

Miso Salmon Salad

$22.00

house salad mix: romaine, shredded kale, radicchio, arugula mixed greens, choice of sherry vinaigrette, cilantro-soy dressing, blue cheese, or ranch.

Tonkatsu Salad

$18.00Out of stock

house salad mix: romaine, shredded kale, radicchio, arugula mixed greens, choice of sherry vinaigrette, cilantro-soy dressing, blue cheese, or ranch.

Sides

Miso Sofrito Kale

$7.00
Shishitou Cornbread

Shishitou Cornbread

$7.00

honey butter.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

choice of sherry vinaigrette, cilantro-soy dressing, blue cheese, or ranch. All dressings are on the side. (optional fried chicken)

Cheddar Chive Biscuits

Cheddar Chive Biscuits

$8.00

honey butter.

Double Fry French Fries

$9.00

lemon chili aioli.

Tater Tots

$9.00

lemon chili aioli.

Desserts

Donuts and Butterscotch Cream

$12.00

butterscotch cream.

Yuzu Meringue Tart

$12.00

Enhancements

Add Pork Belly

$6.00

Add Bacon

$6.00

Add Shoyu Egg

$3.00

Add Beef Tongue

$3.00

Add Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Brunch

Chicken n' Biscuits

$23.00

Biscuits n' Gravy

$17.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$17.00

French Toast

$18.00

Hopscotch Party Pack

Hopscotch Party Pack

Hopscotch Party Pack

$55.00

Bucket of Buttermilk Fried Chicken, 8 Pieces. Your choice of 3 sides! Feeds 3-5.

Dinner Menu Weekend To Go Only

Start

Chips n Dip

Chips n Dip

$11.00

house fried chips, smoked salmon dip, ikura.

Hamachi Crudo

Hamachi Crudo

$15.00

avocado, daikon, ponzu.

Greens n' Shrooms

Greens n' Shrooms

$9.00

wok tossed baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, black garlic sauce.

Kakiage

$12.00

tenpura fritter of squash, red onion, shiitake.

Yaki Nasu Arancini

Yaki Nasu Arancini

$8.00

smoked eggplant rice balls, marinara, parmesan.

Double Down Chicken Wings

$13.00

spicy miso, blue cheese dipping sauce, 8 pcs.

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Club

$18.00

challah bun, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, bacon, mayo.

Miso Salmon Sando

$22.00

cabbage, lemon rayu dressing, miso mayo.

Classic 1st Base Burger

$17.00

griddled beef tongue, lettuce, tomato, pickled shallots, sesame aioli.

Large Dishes

Soba Mafaldine

Soba Mafaldine

$24.00

buckwheat pasta ribbons, shiitake, radicchio, tomato.

Bucatini Salsiccia

Bucatini Salsiccia

$24.00

bucatini pasta with sausage, pepperonata, parmesan

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$18.00

house kimchi, sesame, 2 soft boiled eggs.

Miso Broiled Salmon

$19.00

Signature Fried Chicken 1/2

$29.00

buttermilk fried chicken.

Signature Fried Chicken Bucket

$36.00

buttermilk fried chicken.

Large Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

house salad mix: romaine, shredded kale, radicchio, arugula mixed greens, choice of sherry vinaigrette, cilantro-soy dressing, blue cheese, or ranch.

Miso Salmon Salad

Miso Salmon Salad

$22.00

house salad mix: romaine, shredded kale, radicchio, arugula mixed greens, choice of sherry vinaigrette, cilantro-soy dressing, blue cheese, or ranch.

Sides

Cheddar Chive Biscuits

Cheddar Chive Biscuits

$8.00

honey butter.

Double Fry French Fries

$9.00

lemon chili aioli.

Miso Sofrito Kale

$7.00
Shishitou Cornbread

Shishitou Cornbread

$7.00

honey butter.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

choice of sherry vinaigrette, cilantro-soy dressing, blue cheese, or ranch. All dressings are on the side. (optional fried chicken)

Tater Tots

$9.00

lemon chili aioli.

House Hot Sauce

$8.00

Four ounces

Desserts

Donuts and Butterscotch Cream

$12.00

butterscotch cream.

Yuzu Meringue Tart

$12.00

Enhancements

Add Pork Belly

$6.00

Add Bacon

$6.00

Add Shoyu Egg

$3.00

Add Beef Tongue

$3.00

Add Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Hopscotch Party Pack

Hopscotch Party Pack

Hopscotch Party Pack

$55.00

Bucket of Buttermilk Fried Chicken, 8 Pieces. Your choice of 3 sides! Feeds 3-5.

Dinner Menu Weekend (New)

Small Plates

Shishitou Cornbread

$4.00

Double Fry French Fries

$5.00

Little Green Salad

$14.00
Chips n Dip

Chips n Dip

$11.00

house fried chips, smoked salmon dip, ikura.

Miso Broiled Salmon

$15.00

miso marinated salmon filet. 5 oz

Kakiage

$12.00

Greens n' Shrooms

$9.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$8.00

Yaki Nasu Arancini

$8.00

Arancini Add On

$4.00

Double Down Chicken Wings

$13.00

spicy miso, blue cheese dipping sauce, 8 pcs.

Large Plates

Bucatini Peppers n' Sausage

$24.00
Shoyu Brined Pork Chop

Shoyu Brined Pork Chop

$33.00

soy and sake brined, grilled loin, roasted bone.

Soba Mafaldine

Soba Mafaldine

$24.00

buckwheat pasta ribbons, shiitake, radicchio, tomato.

Signature Fried Chicken 1/2

$29.00

buttermilk fried chicken.

Classic 1st Base Burger

$17.00

griddled beef tongue, lettuce, tomato, pickled shallots, sesame aioli.

Desserts

Donuts and Butterscotch Cream

$12.00

butterscotch cream.

Yuzu Meringue Tart

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese inspired American Bistro located in Oakland's Uptown Neighborhood. Regional American food with Japanese preparation, technique and ingredients. Cocktails are focused on seasonality and balance. Homage to classics with modern, inventive twists and a scotch-centric bar program.

Website

Location

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

Gallery
Hopscotch - Oakland image

