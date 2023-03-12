Hopscotch - Oakland Uptown Oakland
7,738 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Japanese inspired American Bistro located in Oakland's Uptown Neighborhood. Regional American food with Japanese preparation, technique and ingredients. Cocktails are focused on seasonality and balance. Homage to classics with modern, inventive twists and a scotch-centric bar program.
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94612
