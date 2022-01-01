- Home
Hops n Drops - Maple Valley
4,573 Reviews
$$
26420 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd
Maple Valley, WA 98038
WOULD YOU LIKE SILVERWARE?
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
NUMBER OF SPOONS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
NUMBER OF KNIVES
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
JOEY'S SHAREABLES
BONE-IN WINGS
Tossed in our honey chipotle BBQ, soon to be famous buffalo sauce or sweet & spicy Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.
BONELESS WINGS
Tossed in our honey chipotle BQQ, son to be famous buffalo sauce or sweet & spicy Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.
CHICKEN TAQUITOS
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
MOZARELLA STICKS
Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!
ONION RINGS
Eight gold rings served with our special "O" ring and fry sauce.
QUESO DIP
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
RIB TIPS APP
Meaty portions of seasoned, pecan wood smoked pork rib tips.
SHRIMP
TEMPURA VEGGIES
Served with our housemade ranch.
MCCOY'S MACS & MELTS
MAC & CHEESE 410
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
TONY'S BBQ MAC
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
FIESTA MAC
A south of the border twist on an American classic. A blend of cheddar, pepper Jack and Parmesan cheeses combined with taco meat, bacon, jalapeños and Baja veggies. All topped with diced tomatoes & a scoop of sour cream. Served with tortilla chips.
BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.
RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
TOMATO BASIL GRILLED CHEESE
Pesto mayo with tomato slices, balsamic glaze, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese.
SPICY GRILLED CHEESE
Spice up your life with this one! Chicken smothered in cheddar and American cheeses, Hops n Drops wing sauce and bacon. This has just the right amount of kick to it!
PATTY MELT
Served on thick 9 grain bread with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions. Most say it's the best patty melt they've ever had!
BOONE'S BURGERS
BACON BURGER
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
BLACK & BLEU BURGER
Seared with blackened spices, topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, frizzled onions and chipotle mayo.
DELUXE BURGER
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
GUACAMOLE BURGER
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Topped with Swiss cheese, our fresh guacamole and bacon.
JALAPENO BURGER
If you like 'em hot! A Cajun seasoned patty with chipotle mayo, lighted grilled jalapeño peppers, pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Spiceeey!! Make it Scotty D's way - add a fresh grilled pineapple for $1.
JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER
A bountiful blend of caramelized onions, cream cheese infused with roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions and Hops n Drops seasoning. Served on Texas toast and topped with a fried jalapeño!
MORNING BURGER
American cheese, Hops n Drops spread, hard fried egg, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
MUSHROOM BURGER
Served with lots of sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and Hops n Drops spread.
STEAKHOUSE BURGER
A game day favorite! Caramelized onions, frizzled onions, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, A-1 Steak Sauce, Montreal steak seasoning and chipotle mayo.
TERIYAKI BURGER
Swiss cheese, fresh hand cut pineapple, lettuce, tomato, mayo and teriyaki sauce.
VEGGIE BURGER
A black bean patty with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Hops n Drops spread.
WESTERN BURGER
Cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, zippy barbecue sauce and Hops n Drops spread.
PENNELL'S SANDWICHES
BLT & A
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.
CALIFORNIA TURKEY
Roasted turkey with bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pesto mayo on thick 9 grain bread.
FRENCH DIP
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a ciabatta roll. Served with au jus.
KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH
A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!
SPICY SHRMP PO BOY
Tempura shrimp, perfectly seasoned with Cajun spices and piled high with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pepper Jack cheese and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll.
CARTER'S CHICKEN SHACK
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
CHICKEN STRIPS
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
TRIPP'S TACOS Y MAS
3PC-FISH & CHIPS
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
4PC-FISH & CHIPS
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
CARNITAS QUESADILLA
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.
FISH TACOS
That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.
RIB TIPS & FRIES
Meaty portions of pecan wood smoked pork rib tips, fries and pita bread.
STREET TACOS
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
SKYLAR'S SOUPS
SKYLAR'S SALADS
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.
CAESAR SALAD
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
FAJITA STEAK SALAD
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
MIXED GREENS
A blend of mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and crispy fried wontons served with your choice of salad dressing.
SIDE SALAD
A blend of mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and crispy fried wontons served with your choice of salad dressing.
SOUP/SALAD
A bowl of soup - chicken noodle, clam chowder or French onion with a side salad.
STEAK SALAD
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
TACO SALAD
DESSERTS
CHEESE CAKE FRUIT
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
CHEESE CAKE PLAIN
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
CHOCOLATE CAKE
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
LINDSEY'S DONUTS
Housemade and tossed in cinnamon, sugar blend. Serving size: Hops n Drops half dozen. That's 9 silly!
SIDES
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"
26420 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd, Maple Valley, WA 98038