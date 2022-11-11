Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Hops n Drops Silverdale

863 Reviews

$$

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD

Silverdale, WA 98383

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN STRIPS
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
DELUXE BURGER

FAMILY MEALS

WINGS PARTY PACK

WINGS PARTY PACK

$32.95Out of stock

Your choice of sauce! Feeds 3 to 5 wing lovers. Three for a meal, five for a snack.

N/A BEVERAGES

FLAVORED LIMEADE

$5.75
PEPSI BOTTLE

PEPSI BOTTLE

$3.50
DIET PEPSI BOTTLE

DIET PEPSI BOTTLE

$3.50
MOUNTAIN DEW BOTTLE

MOUNTAIN DEW BOTTLE

$3.50
WATER BOTTLE

WATER BOTTLE

$2.25
ROCK STAR ORIGINAL

ROCK STAR ORIGINAL

$4.95
FLAVORED LEMONADE BOTTLE

FLAVORED LEMONADE BOTTLE

$4.95
FLAVORED ICED TEA BOTTLE

FLAVORED ICED TEA BOTTLE

$4.95

WOULD YOU LIKE SILVERWARE?

NO SILVERWARE NEEDED

NO SILVERWARE NEEDED

Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!

NUMBER OF FORKS

NUMBER OF FORKS

Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.

NUMBER OF SPOONS

NUMBER OF SPOONS

Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.

NUMBER OF KNIVES

NUMBER OF KNIVES

Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.

JOEY'S SHAREABLES

No better place to start than at the beginning!
BONE-IN WINGS

BONE-IN WINGS

$15.95

Tossed in our honey chipotle BBQ, soon to be famous buffalo sauce or sweet & spicy Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

BONELESS WINGS

$14.95

Tossed in our honey chipotle BQQ, son to be famous buffalo sauce or sweet & spicy Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$14.95

Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.

MOZARELLA STICKS

MOZARELLA STICKS

$13.25

Hand rolled by real cheese stick lovers!

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$11.95

Eight gold rings served with our special "O" ring and fry sauce.

QUESO DIP

QUESO DIP

$12.75

A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.

RIB TIPS APP

RIB TIPS APP

$13.75

Meaty portions of seasoned, pecan wood smoked pork rib tips.

SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$14.95
TEMPURA VEGGIES

TEMPURA VEGGIES

$11.75

Served with our housemade ranch.

MCCOY'S MACS & MELTS

Try our Mac & Cheese from around the world, ok maybe not from around the world but you know....we've got great fish tacos and other entrees to choose from!
MAC & CHEESE 410

MAC & CHEESE 410

$16.75

Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.

TONY'S BBQ MAC

TONY'S BBQ MAC

$17.75

An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.

FIESTA MAC

FIESTA MAC

$17.75

A south of the border twist on an American classic. A blend of cheddar, pepper Jack and Parmesan cheeses combined with taco meat, bacon, jalapeños and Baja veggies. All topped with diced tomatoes & a scoop of sour cream. Served with tortilla chips.

BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE

BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE

$17.75

Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.

RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE

RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE

$15.75

Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.

TOMATO BASIL GRILLED CHEESE

TOMATO BASIL GRILLED CHEESE

$14.95

Pesto mayo with tomato slices, balsamic glaze, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese.

SPICY GRILLED CHEESE

SPICY GRILLED CHEESE

$15.25

Spice up your life with this one! Chicken smothered in cheddar and American cheeses, Hops n Drops wing sauce and bacon. This has just the right amount of kick to it!

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$16.75

Served on thick 9 grain bread with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions. Most say it's the best patty melt they've ever had!

BOONE'S BURGERS

All burgers are hand formed 100% Angus beef and served on a Kaiser bun with Hops n Drops potato chips, fries, tots, fresh fruit or a salad.
BACON BURGER

BACON BURGER

$17.25

Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$17.25

Seared with blackened spices, topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, frizzled onions and chipotle mayo.

DELUXE BURGER

DELUXE BURGER

$15.75

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.

GUACAMOLE BURGER

GUACAMOLE BURGER

$17.75

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Topped with Swiss cheese, our fresh guacamole and bacon.

JALAPENO BURGER

JALAPENO BURGER

$17.75

If you like 'em hot! A Cajun seasoned patty with chipotle mayo, lighted grilled jalapeño peppers, pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Spiceeey!! Make it Scotty D's way - add a fresh grilled pineapple for $1.

JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER

JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER

$17.75

A bountiful blend of caramelized onions, cream cheese infused with roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions and Hops n Drops seasoning. Served on Texas toast and topped with a fried jalapeño!

MORNING BURGER

MORNING BURGER

$17.75

American cheese, Hops n Drops spread, hard fried egg, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

MUSHROOM BURGER

MUSHROOM BURGER

$16.95

Served with lots of sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and Hops n Drops spread.

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$17.75

A game day favorite! Caramelized onions, frizzled onions, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, A-1 Steak Sauce, Montreal steak seasoning and chipotle mayo.

TERIYAKI BURGER

TERIYAKI BURGER

$16.75

Swiss cheese, fresh hand cut pineapple, lettuce, tomato, mayo and teriyaki sauce.

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$16.25

A black bean patty with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Hops n Drops spread.

WESTERN BURGER

WESTERN BURGER

$17.75

Cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, zippy barbecue sauce and Hops n Drops spread.

PENNELL'S SANDWICHES

Served with Hops n Drops potato chips (try 'em you'll like 'em!), fries, tots, fresh fruit or salad.
BLT & A

BLT & A

$15.95

Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.

CALIFORNIA TURKEY

CALIFORNIA TURKEY

$17.25

Roasted turkey with bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pesto mayo on thick 9 grain bread.

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$17.75

Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a ciabatta roll. Served with au jus.

KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH

KYLE'S DAMN GOOD SANDWICH

$16.75

A ciabatta roll with garlic butter, Caesar dressing, turkey, ham, dill pickle chips and Swiss cheese. As always I get voted down on the cheese but trust me, it's great with cheddar too!

SPICY SHRMP PO BOY

SPICY SHRMP PO BOY

$17.75

Tempura shrimp, perfectly seasoned with Cajun spices and piled high with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pepper Jack cheese and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll.

CARTER'S CHICKEN SHACK

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$15.95

Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.95

Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$15.95

Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!

TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.75

This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.

TRIPP'S TACOS Y MAS

3PC-FISH & CHIPS

3PC-FISH & CHIPS

$17.75

Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.

4PC-FISH & CHIPS

4PC-FISH & CHIPS

$18.75

Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.

BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.95

Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.

CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS

CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS

$17.95

Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$14.95

Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$14.95

Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$17.95

That great tempura Alaskan cod served with cheddar, pepper Jack cheese, chipotle salsa and coleslaw in flour tortillas. Served with our housemade tortilla chips and salsa.

RIB TIPS & FRIES

RIB TIPS & FRIES

$16.75

Meaty portions of pecan wood smoked pork rib tips, fries and pita bread.

STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS

$17.75

Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.

SKYLAR'S SOUPS

CHICKEN NOODLE-BOWL

CHICKEN NOODLE-BOWL

$7.50

Made in house. It's great!

CHICKEN NOODLE-CUP

CHICKEN NOODLE-CUP

$5.75

Made in house daily. It's great!

CHOWDER-BOWL

CHOWDER-BOWL

$8.50

A Northwest favorite. House made right here at Hops n Drops!

CHOWDER-CUP

CHOWDER-CUP

$6.25

A Northwest favorite. House made right here at Hops n Drops!

SKYLAR'S SALADS

All entree salads are served with pita bread. Dude, side salads don't get bread.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD

AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD

$15.95

Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$15.95

Mixed greens with avocado, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, roasted Baja veggies, BBQ drizzled chicken breast & frizzled onions.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$11.25

The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.

CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN

CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$15.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.

CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS

CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS

$15.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

$15.95

Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!

FAJITA STEAK SALAD

FAJITA STEAK SALAD

$17.25

Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.

MIXED GREENS

MIXED GREENS

$11.25

A blend of mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and crispy fried wontons served with your choice of salad dressing.

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$8.25

A blend of mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and crispy fried wontons served with your choice of salad dressing.

SOUP/SALAD

SOUP/SALAD

$13.25

A bowl of soup - chicken noodle, clam chowder or French onion with a side salad.

STEAK SALAD

STEAK SALAD

$17.25

Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.

TACO SALAD

$15.95

DESSERTS

Mouth watering desserts.
CHEESE CAKE FRUIT

CHEESE CAKE FRUIT

$10.25

Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.

CHEESE CAKE PLAIN

CHEESE CAKE PLAIN

$9.25

Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.

CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.25

Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!

LINDSEY'S DONUTS

LINDSEY'S DONUTS

$9.25

Housemade and tossed in cinnamon, sugar blend. Serving size: Hops n Drops half dozen. That's 9 silly!

SIDES

Add a side!
SIDE CHIPS & SALSA

SIDE CHIPS & SALSA

$7.95
SIDE FRIES

SIDE FRIES

$7.95
SIDE FRUIT CUP

SIDE FRUIT CUP

$3.75
SIDE GARLIC FRIES

SIDE GARLIC FRIES

$8.95
SIDE GARLIC TOTS

SIDE GARLIC TOTS

$8.95
SIDE POTATO CHIPS

SIDE POTATO CHIPS

$7.95
SIDE TATER TOTS

SIDE TATER TOTS

$7.95

KIDS MENU

KID CAESAR

KID CAESAR

$7.95
KID SALAD

KID SALAD

$7.95
KIDS BURGER

KIDS BURGER

$7.95
KIDS CHEESE BURGER

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.95
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.95
KIDS CORN DOG

KIDS CORN DOG

$7.95
KIDS FISH & CHIPS

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$7.95
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95
KIDS MAC & CHEESE

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

Website

Location

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale, WA 98383

Directions

Gallery
Hops n Drops image
Hops n Drops image
Hops n Drops image

Map
