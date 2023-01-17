Restaurant header imageView gallery

House of Pho

No reviews yet

7365 Main St

Stratford, CT 06614

SPECIALS

DOUBLE FRIED WING

$12.00

Double Fried Wings in Rice Flour - YES IT'S GLUTEN FREE!!! :D! Gochujang with Sesame Seed. Sweet and Very Light Spice.

BABY ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

Baby Arugula Salad with Baked Yams, Goat Cheese, Gold Raisin, Candy Pecan, & Lemon Honey Vinaigrette.

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$14.00

Fried Shrimp tossed Spicy Aioli Sauce.

CURRY MUSSELS

$16.00

Mussels Sautéed with Red Curry, White Wine, Garlic, & Jalapeno

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

Freshly Fried Calamari with Sriracha Aioli ALLERGIES: Gluten, Fish, Salt, Pepper

ZESTY SHORT RIB

$22.00

Beef Short Rib Braised in Red Wine and Beef Pho Broth With a Sweet & Savory Sauce.

FRIED CKN SANDWICH

$15.00

SNACKS

STEAM BAOS

$9.00

Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, and Mayo.

FRESH SPRINGROLLS

$10.00

3 Pc Per Order Rice Paper SpringRolls with Vermicelli, Mint, Lettuce. Traditional Sauce: Nuoc Mam (Vietnamese Fish Sauce[Iconic Vietnamese Dipping Sauce complete with sweet, savory and zesty flavors])

FRIED EGGROLLS

$10.00

3 Pc Per Order. Vietnamese Fried Eggrolls. Traditional Sauce: Nuoc Mam (Vietnamese Fish Sauce[Iconic Vietnamese Dipping Sauce complete with sweet, savory and zesty flavors]) Contains: ONION, CARROTS, MUSHROOM, MSG, BLACK PEPPER, SCALLION, SESAME OIL, GLASS NOODLES(Rice: Looks Clear) VEGGIE EGGROLL CONTAINS TARO

FRIED WONTONS

$9.00

NOT GLUTEN FREE: Contain: ONION, CARROTS, MUSHROOM, MSG, BLACK PEPPER, SCALLION, SESAME OIL VEGGIE WNTN: Made with Taro

KBBQ CKN NUGGETS

$11.00

Korean BBQ Flavored House Cut CKN Nuggets. ALLERGIES: CHICKEN, MSG, EGGS, GLUTEN, PEPPERS, CHILI OIL

EDAMAME

$9.00

Sautéed with Rosemary, Salt, & Garlic GLUTEN FREE

FRIED CKN WINGS

$11.00

Optional Flavors: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Mango Habanero, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan. GLUTEN FREE IF NAKED

SEASONED FRIES

$7.00

ALLERGIES: BLACK PEPPER, SALT, ROSEMARY, THYME.

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

Garden House Salad. ALLERGIES: Lettuce, Carrots, Onions, Scallion, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Mint, Fried Shallots, & Peanuts. Served with Ginger Soy Vinaigrette Aioli.

PHO

Pho Dac Biet "COMBO"

$18.00

Pho Noodles with Beef Broth, Rare Beef, Tripe, Brisket, Meatball, & Tendon Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion.

Pho Tai "SIMPLE"

$14.50

Pho Noodles with Beef Broth & Rare Beef Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,

Pho Bo Vien "CLASSIC"

$14.50

Pho Noodles with Beef Broth & Beef Meatballs Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,

Pho Chin "BASIC"

$14.50

Pho Noodles with Beef Broth & Beef Brisket Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,

Pho Bien "SHORE"

$18.00

Pho Noodles with Beef Or Chicken Broth, Calamari, Surimi, Shrimp, & Kamaboko Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Fish, Shellfish, Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,

Pho Ga "MORNING AFTER"

$14.50

Pho Noodles with Chicken Broth & Sliced Chicken Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,

Pho Rau "GREENS

$14.50

Pho Noodles with VEGETABLE Broth, Broccoli, Cabbage, & Carrots VEGAN, Gluten-Free, & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,

EXTRA PHO NOODLES

$2.50

MI

All Mi Noodle Soups Come with Thin Egg Noodles, Bok Choy, Pork Rinds, Scallion, & Sesame Oil.
FRIED WONTON SOUP

$15.50

Fried Wonton Of Choice with Bok Choy, Pork Rinds, Sesame Oil, Scallion & Chicken Mi Broth. ALLERGIES: EGG, Gluten, Sesame Oil, Pork, Mushroom.

WONTON NOODLE SOUP

$14.50

Steamed Pork Wontons with Bok Choy, Pork Rinds, Sesame Oil, Scallion & Chicken Mi Broth. ALLERGIES: EGG, Gluten, Sesame Oil, Pork, Mushroom.

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$14.50

Chicken with Bok Choy, Pork Rinds, Sesame Oil, Scallion & Chicken Mi Broth. ALLERGIES: EGG, Gluten, Sesame Oil, Pork, Mushroom.

EXTRA MI NOODLES

$2.50

SALAD

NOODLE SALAD

$16.00

Protein of Choice: ALLERGIES: Vermicelli(Rice Noodz), Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Mint & Shallots. Served with Nuoc Mam (Vietnamese Fish Sauce[Iconic Vietnamese Dipping Sauce complete with sweet, savory and zesty flavors])

SAIGON CKN SALAD

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Salad With Soy Aioli Vinaigrette Dressing. ALLERGIES: Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Tomatoes, Onions, Scallion, Mint, Peanuts, & Shallots.

KOKO SALAD

$17.00

Fried EggRoll Salad With Soy Aioli Vinaigrette Dressing. ALLERGIES: Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Tomatoes, Onions, Scallion, Rice, Mushroom, Sesame Oil, Mint, Peanuts, & Shallots.

WHITE RICE

RICE PLATTER

$17.00

Protein Of Choice with White Rice, Fried Egg and Small Salad. Served with Nuoc Mam (Vietnamese Fish Sauce[Iconic Vietnamese Dipping Sauce complete with sweet, savory and zesty flavors]) ALLERGIES: Egg, Rice, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Tomatoes, & Mint.

KATSU CHICKEN

$17.00

Steamed White Rice With Breaded Chicken, House Slaw, Steamed Vegetables & Tonkatsu Sauce. ALLERGIES: Gluten, Salt, Pepper, Sugar, Pepper, Tomatoes, Panko.

COM MUSSELS & SHRIMP

$24.00

Steamed White Rice with Sautéed Mussels & Shrimp in White Wine Red Curry Garlic Sauce and Jalapeno. ALLERGIES: Shellfish, Red Curry, Garlic, White Wine.

BOWL WHITE RICE

$3.00

FRIED RICE

SPICY CKN FRIED RICE

$15.00

Spicy Chicken Fried Rice with notes of Sweetness. ALLERGIES: Chicken, MSG, Gluten, EGG, Chili. Garlic, Vinegar.

BULGOGI FRIED RICE

$15.00

Bulgogi Flavored Brisket Fried Rice ALLERGIES: Beef, MSG, Gluten, EGG, Chili. Garlic, Vinegar.

VEGGIE FRIED RICE

$15.00

Vegetable Fried Rice ALLERGIES: Soy, MSG, Gluten, EGG, Chili, Mushroom, Garlic.

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$17.00

Shrimp Fried Rice. ALLERGIES: Fish, Shellfish, MSG, Gluten, EGG, Chili. Garlic, Vinegar.

KIDS

PHO KIDS

$9.00