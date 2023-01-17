House of Pho
7365 Main St
Stratford, CT 06614
SPECIALS
DOUBLE FRIED WING
Double Fried Wings in Rice Flour - YES IT'S GLUTEN FREE!!! :D! Gochujang with Sesame Seed. Sweet and Very Light Spice.
BABY ARUGULA SALAD
Baby Arugula Salad with Baked Yams, Goat Cheese, Gold Raisin, Candy Pecan, & Lemon Honey Vinaigrette.
BANG BANG SHRIMP
Fried Shrimp tossed Spicy Aioli Sauce.
CURRY MUSSELS
Mussels Sautéed with Red Curry, White Wine, Garlic, & Jalapeno
FRIED CALAMARI
Freshly Fried Calamari with Sriracha Aioli ALLERGIES: Gluten, Fish, Salt, Pepper
ZESTY SHORT RIB
Beef Short Rib Braised in Red Wine and Beef Pho Broth With a Sweet & Savory Sauce.
FRIED CKN SANDWICH
SNACKS
STEAM BAOS
Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, and Mayo.
FRESH SPRINGROLLS
3 Pc Per Order Rice Paper SpringRolls with Vermicelli, Mint, Lettuce. Traditional Sauce: Nuoc Mam (Vietnamese Fish Sauce[Iconic Vietnamese Dipping Sauce complete with sweet, savory and zesty flavors])
FRIED EGGROLLS
3 Pc Per Order. Vietnamese Fried Eggrolls. Traditional Sauce: Nuoc Mam (Vietnamese Fish Sauce[Iconic Vietnamese Dipping Sauce complete with sweet, savory and zesty flavors]) Contains: ONION, CARROTS, MUSHROOM, MSG, BLACK PEPPER, SCALLION, SESAME OIL, GLASS NOODLES(Rice: Looks Clear) VEGGIE EGGROLL CONTAINS TARO
FRIED WONTONS
NOT GLUTEN FREE: Contain: ONION, CARROTS, MUSHROOM, MSG, BLACK PEPPER, SCALLION, SESAME OIL VEGGIE WNTN: Made with Taro
KBBQ CKN NUGGETS
Korean BBQ Flavored House Cut CKN Nuggets. ALLERGIES: CHICKEN, MSG, EGGS, GLUTEN, PEPPERS, CHILI OIL
EDAMAME
Sautéed with Rosemary, Salt, & Garlic GLUTEN FREE
FRIED CKN WINGS
Optional Flavors: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Mango Habanero, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan. GLUTEN FREE IF NAKED
SEASONED FRIES
ALLERGIES: BLACK PEPPER, SALT, ROSEMARY, THYME.
HOUSE SALAD
Garden House Salad. ALLERGIES: Lettuce, Carrots, Onions, Scallion, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Mint, Fried Shallots, & Peanuts. Served with Ginger Soy Vinaigrette Aioli.
PHO
Pho Dac Biet "COMBO"
Pho Noodles with Beef Broth, Rare Beef, Tripe, Brisket, Meatball, & Tendon Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion.
Pho Tai "SIMPLE"
Pho Noodles with Beef Broth & Rare Beef Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,
Pho Bo Vien "CLASSIC"
Pho Noodles with Beef Broth & Beef Meatballs Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,
Pho Chin "BASIC"
Pho Noodles with Beef Broth & Beef Brisket Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,
Pho Bien "SHORE"
Pho Noodles with Beef Or Chicken Broth, Calamari, Surimi, Shrimp, & Kamaboko Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Fish, Shellfish, Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,
Pho Ga "MORNING AFTER"
Pho Noodles with Chicken Broth & Sliced Chicken Gluten-Free & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,
Pho Rau "GREENS
Pho Noodles with VEGETABLE Broth, Broccoli, Cabbage, & Carrots VEGAN, Gluten-Free, & No Tree Nuts ALLERGIES: Cinnamon, Ginger, Onion,
EXTRA PHO NOODLES
MI
FRIED WONTON SOUP
Fried Wonton Of Choice with Bok Choy, Pork Rinds, Sesame Oil, Scallion & Chicken Mi Broth. ALLERGIES: EGG, Gluten, Sesame Oil, Pork, Mushroom.
WONTON NOODLE SOUP
Steamed Pork Wontons with Bok Choy, Pork Rinds, Sesame Oil, Scallion & Chicken Mi Broth. ALLERGIES: EGG, Gluten, Sesame Oil, Pork, Mushroom.
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Chicken with Bok Choy, Pork Rinds, Sesame Oil, Scallion & Chicken Mi Broth. ALLERGIES: EGG, Gluten, Sesame Oil, Pork, Mushroom.
EXTRA MI NOODLES
SALAD
NOODLE SALAD
Protein of Choice: ALLERGIES: Vermicelli(Rice Noodz), Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Mint & Shallots. Served with Nuoc Mam (Vietnamese Fish Sauce[Iconic Vietnamese Dipping Sauce complete with sweet, savory and zesty flavors])
SAIGON CKN SALAD
Grilled Chicken Salad With Soy Aioli Vinaigrette Dressing. ALLERGIES: Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Tomatoes, Onions, Scallion, Mint, Peanuts, & Shallots.
KOKO SALAD
Fried EggRoll Salad With Soy Aioli Vinaigrette Dressing. ALLERGIES: Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Tomatoes, Onions, Scallion, Rice, Mushroom, Sesame Oil, Mint, Peanuts, & Shallots.
WHITE RICE
RICE PLATTER
Protein Of Choice with White Rice, Fried Egg and Small Salad. Served with Nuoc Mam (Vietnamese Fish Sauce[Iconic Vietnamese Dipping Sauce complete with sweet, savory and zesty flavors]) ALLERGIES: Egg, Rice, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Tomatoes, & Mint.
KATSU CHICKEN
Steamed White Rice With Breaded Chicken, House Slaw, Steamed Vegetables & Tonkatsu Sauce. ALLERGIES: Gluten, Salt, Pepper, Sugar, Pepper, Tomatoes, Panko.
COM MUSSELS & SHRIMP
Steamed White Rice with Sautéed Mussels & Shrimp in White Wine Red Curry Garlic Sauce and Jalapeno. ALLERGIES: Shellfish, Red Curry, Garlic, White Wine.
BOWL WHITE RICE
FRIED RICE
SPICY CKN FRIED RICE
Spicy Chicken Fried Rice with notes of Sweetness. ALLERGIES: Chicken, MSG, Gluten, EGG, Chili. Garlic, Vinegar.
BULGOGI FRIED RICE
Bulgogi Flavored Brisket Fried Rice ALLERGIES: Beef, MSG, Gluten, EGG, Chili. Garlic, Vinegar.
VEGGIE FRIED RICE
Vegetable Fried Rice ALLERGIES: Soy, MSG, Gluten, EGG, Chili, Mushroom, Garlic.
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
Shrimp Fried Rice. ALLERGIES: Fish, Shellfish, MSG, Gluten, EGG, Chili. Garlic, Vinegar.