Hoptown Wood-Fired Pizza
269 Reviews
$$
2560 DONALD
WAPATO, WA 98951
CurbSide -->USE ONLINE ORDERING FOR CURBSIDE P/U ONLY
9" Pizza/Local Loco (Online)
Summer On Fire
Calabrian chili oil base, roasted garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, spicy capicola fire roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese. Garnished with hot honey. You don't want to miss this one.
Build Your Own Pizza
Starts with Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella
HopDaddy
Our most popular! Garlic red sauce with three meats—italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon crumbles— and plenty of cheese, onion and tomato!
American Pie
A HopTown Favorite! Sweet and salty yumminess. White Sauce, Salami, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, and Local Blueberries. Finished with local, dark honey on the crust.
Big Joe
House Spicy Red Sauce Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Jalapenos finished with Cilantro and Crema.
Emma Guerita
Garlic red sauce, parmesan, fresh mozzarella and tomato. Add fresh basil and seasonings for a classic pizza pie!
Second Harvest
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Spinach, Artichoke, and Sun Dried Tomatoes topped with Parmesan and Fetta cheese
Italian Ploughboy
Italian farm sauce, pepperoni, tomato, onion, salami, black olives, peperoncini, prosciutto, pecorino, gruyere, parmesan and fresh mozzarella, seasonings - a fest of a pizza!
Pep Pep Peroni
Pesto based and topped with pepperoni, onion and fresh mozzarella...a tasty pizza, indeed!
Porky Pine
Pesto on the bottom. Add pinenuts, pecorino, parmesan, prosciutto, tomato, onion. Then topped with balsamic reduction. Salt/sweet favorite!
Sassy Neighbor
A Twist on a Tried and True. Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Local sliced Jalapenos, Prosciutto, Fresh fire grilled Pineapple, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella Balls. All topped with HopTown Seasoning, fresh Pineapple and Arugula. Pair with Fortuity Viognier.
Hoppy Kids Kit
The kit contains 1 uncooked pizza dough ball, red sauce, cheese blend. Add pepperoni for $2, or add pineapple or black olives for $1. LIMIT 10 [without a pre-order]
Local Loco - Smokey Donald
House-made Chipotle Peach BBQ Sauce, Blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses, Frisky Seester Cider Brined & Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Red Onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Diced Peaches.
Salad/Hoppetizers (Online)
Farmaggio Bread
Our Cheesy Bread — Garlic Olive Oil base with mozzarella cheese and three spices—rosemary, oregano and thyme...delicious!
Farm PLUS
garlic, bacon crumbles, white sauce on side
Cash+Veg
Fire-roasted cashews, local seasonal veggies, roasted red pepper and garlic topped with asiago and calabrian chilis.
Hey Elote
Warm fire-kissed corn dip with chicken broth, lime, cholula, spices, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with Piety Flatbread strips.
Clydes Side Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and fresh shaved parmesan cheese. Choice of Dressing: Honey Mustard, Ranch, Blue Cheese or Raspberry Vinaigrette
Sm Cran Pecan Salad
Mixed greens with spinach, pecans, cranberries topped with gorgonzola and raspberry vinaigrette
Sm Cranberry Pecan Salad
Mixed greens with spinach, pecans, cranberries topped with gorgonzola and raspberry vinaigrette
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan with our house-made caesar dressing and slice of lemon and fresh cracked pepper
LG Cranberry Pecan Salad
LG Caesar Salad
LG Greek Salad
Aww, Shucks Corn Salad [SMALL]
Tajin Roasted Corn on a bed of romaine. Topped with chile lime pepitas, southwest tortilla strips, and cotija cheese. Served with house jalapeno ranch.
Sweet Tooth (Online)
Beer | Wine | Cocktails (Online)
HT Pizza Red Bottle
HopTown Branded, Award-Winning Red by St Hillaire Cellars.
HT Pinot Gris Bottle [St Hillaire]
McKinley Springs Syrah Bottle
Cider Growler Fill-Up [BYO Growler]
Cider Fill-Up + Growler
Craft Fill-Up + Growler
Craft Growler Fill-up [BYO Growler]
Quart Craft Beer
Quart Cider
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh ingredients and smoky flavor make a great pizza pie! That, and a cold craft beer, cider or local wine will make a great pairing. Come on down!
