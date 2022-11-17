Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Hoptown Wood-Fired Pizza

269 Reviews

$$

2560 DONALD

WAPATO, WA 98951

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HopDaddy
Build Your Own Pizza
Aww, Shucks Corn Salad [SMALL]

CurbSide -->USE ONLINE ORDERING FOR CURBSIDE P/U ONLY

Fresh Dough Balls To Go

$5.99

One fresh dough ball. Comes in a ziplock bag.

9" Pizza/Local Loco (Online)

Summer On Fire

Summer On Fire

$15.99

Calabrian chili oil base, roasted garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, spicy capicola fire roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese. Garnished with hot honey. You don't want to miss this one.

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99

Starts with Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella

HopDaddy

HopDaddy

$17.49

Our most popular! Garlic red sauce with three meats—italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon crumbles— and plenty of cheese, onion and tomato!

American Pie

American Pie

$16.49

A HopTown Favorite! Sweet and salty yumminess. White Sauce, Salami, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, and Local Blueberries. Finished with local, dark honey on the crust.

Big Joe

Big Joe

$17.49

House Spicy Red Sauce Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Jalapenos finished with Cilantro and Crema.

Emma Guerita

Emma Guerita

$13.99

Garlic red sauce, parmesan, fresh mozzarella and tomato. Add fresh basil and seasonings for a classic pizza pie!

Second Harvest

Second Harvest

$16.99

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Spinach, Artichoke, and Sun Dried Tomatoes topped with Parmesan and Fetta cheese

Italian Ploughboy

Italian Ploughboy

$18.49

Italian farm sauce, pepperoni, tomato, onion, salami, black olives, peperoncini, prosciutto, pecorino, gruyere, parmesan and fresh mozzarella, seasonings - a fest of a pizza!

Pep Pep Peroni

Pep Pep Peroni

$15.99

Pesto based and topped with pepperoni, onion and fresh mozzarella...a tasty pizza, indeed!

Porky Pine

Porky Pine

$15.99

Pesto on the bottom. Add pinenuts, pecorino, parmesan, prosciutto, tomato, onion. Then topped with balsamic reduction. Salt/sweet favorite!

Sassy Neighbor

Sassy Neighbor

$15.99

A Twist on a Tried and True. Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Local sliced Jalapenos, Prosciutto, Fresh fire grilled Pineapple, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella Balls. All topped with HopTown Seasoning, fresh Pineapple and Arugula. Pair with Fortuity Viognier.

Hoppy Kids Kit

Hoppy Kids Kit

$8.55

The kit contains 1 uncooked pizza dough ball, red sauce, cheese blend. Add pepperoni for $2, or add pineapple or black olives for $1. LIMIT 10 [without a pre-order]

Local Loco - Smokey Donald

Local Loco - Smokey Donald

$17.99Out of stock

House-made Chipotle Peach BBQ Sauce, Blend of Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses, Frisky Seester Cider Brined & Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Red Onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Diced Peaches.

Salad/Hoppetizers (Online)

Farmaggio Bread

Farmaggio Bread

$11.49

Our Cheesy Bread — Garlic Olive Oil base with mozzarella cheese and three spices—rosemary, oregano and thyme...delicious!

Farm PLUS

$14.49

garlic, bacon crumbles, white sauce on side

Cash+Veg

$12.99

Fire-roasted cashews, local seasonal veggies, roasted red pepper and garlic topped with asiago and calabrian chilis.

Hey Elote

Hey Elote

$13.49

Warm fire-kissed corn dip with chicken broth, lime, cholula, spices, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with Piety Flatbread strips.

Clydes Side Salad

Clydes Side Salad

$5.99

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and fresh shaved parmesan cheese. Choice of Dressing: Honey Mustard, Ranch, Blue Cheese or Raspberry Vinaigrette

Sm Cran Pecan Salad

Sm Cran Pecan Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens with spinach, pecans, cranberries topped with gorgonzola and raspberry vinaigrette

Sm Cranberry Pecan Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens with spinach, pecans, cranberries topped with gorgonzola and raspberry vinaigrette

Sm Caesar Salad

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan with our house-made caesar dressing and slice of lemon and fresh cracked pepper

LG Cranberry Pecan Salad

$10.99

LG Caesar Salad

$10.99

LG Greek Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Aww, Shucks Corn Salad [SMALL]

$5.99

Tajin Roasted Corn on a bed of romaine. Topped with chile lime pepitas, southwest tortilla strips, and cotija cheese. Served with house jalapeno ranch.

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Side of Parm Cheese

$0.50

Sweet Tooth (Online)

Mt Elephant Ear

Mt Elephant Ear

$5.99

HopTown crust with melted butter, cinnamon, sugar and drizzles of honey...yum!

Cookie ToGo

$5.49

Our house made cookie

Cookie Buckaroo

$7.49

House made cookie, ice cream drizzled with chocolate, caramel and topped with M&M's

Beer | Wine | Cocktails (Online)

HT Pizza Red Bottle

$22.00

HopTown Branded, Award-Winning Red by St Hillaire Cellars.

HT Pinot Gris Bottle [St Hillaire]

$22.00

McKinley Springs Syrah Bottle

$15.00

Cider Growler Fill-Up [BYO Growler]

$15.00

Cider Fill-Up + Growler

$24.00

Craft Fill-Up + Growler

$24.00

Craft Growler Fill-up [BYO Growler]

$14.00

Quart Craft Beer

$10.00

Quart Cider

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Online)

Bedford's Ginger Soda

$3.50

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.50

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Bottled Pepsi

$3.50

Bottled Squirt

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh ingredients and smoky flavor make a great pizza pie! That, and a cold craft beer, cider or local wine will make a great pairing. Come on down!

Website

Location

2560 DONALD, WAPATO, WA 98951

Directions

Gallery
HOPTOWN image
HOPTOWN image
HOPTOWN image
HOPTOWN image
Map
More near WAPATO
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston