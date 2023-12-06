HopTown Wood Fired Pizza Sunnyside
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh ingredients and smoky flavor make a great pizza pie! That, and a cold craft beer, cider or local wine will make a great pairing. Come on down to Sunnyside!
Location
400 S 6th Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944
