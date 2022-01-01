  • Home
Hopvine Pub - Capitol Hill 507 15th Ave E

507 15th Ave E

Seattle, WA 98112

Popular Items

Tuna Melt
Turkey Pesto
Smoky Bird

Apps

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

House smoked tomato salsa with yellow corn chips

Pizza Garlic Knots

Pizza Garlic Knots

$10.00

Knotted pizza dough, house garlic-chili oil, parmesan and house marinara

Hop Wings

Hop Wings

$15.00

House smoked chicken wings, house hop buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or BBQ Sauce

Black Bean Nachos

Black Bean Nachos

$15.00

Yellow corn chips, cheddar, Monterey jack, red onion, black olive, house pickled jalapenos, drunken black beans, house smoked tomato salsa & sour cream.

Salads & Soup

Side Green Salad

Side Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, red onion, house croutons. House dressing: vinaigrette, blue cheese, ranch.

Hopvine Green Salad

Hopvine Green Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens topped with tomato, red onion, mushroom, red pepper, green bell pepper, chopped artichoke heart, walnuts. House dressing: vinaigrette, blue cheese, ranch. Bread/Butter.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine, house croutons, parmesan, house Caesar dressing (contains eggs). Bread/Butter. Add anchovies 2.00.

Crafter Salad

Crafter Salad

$13.50

Rotini pasta, tomato, red onion, red pepper, artichoke heart, kalamatas, feta. Dressing: vinaigrette or pesto. Bread/Butter.

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Housemade Daily Soup

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$10.00

Housemade Daily Soup

Buffalo Fakey Chx

$14.00

Sandwiches

Gouda Artichoke

Gouda Artichoke

$14.00

Ancho pepper spread, gouda, artichoke heart, baked on sourdough.

Half Gouda Art and Cup of Soup

Half Gouda Art and Cup of Soup

$13.00

Ancho pepper spread, gouda, artichoke heart, baked on sourdough.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Albacore, mayo, Swiss, artichoke heart, kalamata, baked on multigrain.

Half Tuna Melt and Cup of Soup

Half Tuna Melt and Cup of Soup

$14.00

Albacore, mayo, Swiss, artichoke heart, kalamata, baked on multigrain.

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

Peppered pastrami, Swiss, dijon, pickled red cabbage, 1000 island dressing baked on rye. Veggie option: Jack Fruit.

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$15.00

House smoked turkey, pesto, mozzarella, baked on french roll, fresh tomato.

Half Turkey Pesto and Cup of Soup

Half Turkey Pesto and Cup of Soup

$14.00

House smoked turkey, pesto, mozzarella, baked on french roll, fresh tomato.

Smoky Bird

Smoky Bird

$15.00

House smoked chicken breast, house ancho pepper spread, mozzarella, red onion, pepperoncini baked on french roll.

Half Smoky Bird and Cup of Soup

Half Smoky Bird and Cup of Soup

$14.00

House smoked chicken breast, house ancho pepper spread, mozzarella, red onion, pepperoncini baked on french roll.

Turkey Grinder

Turkey Grinder

$15.00

House smoked turkey, mayo, mozzarella, house relish (cabbage, red onion, pickles, pepperoncini, and dill) baked on french roll.

Half Turkey Grinder and Cup of Soup

Half Turkey Grinder and Cup of Soup

$14.00

House smoked turkey, mayo, mozzarella, house relish (cabbage, red onion, pickles, pepperoncini, and dill) baked on french roll.

Pastrami Grinder

Pastrami Grinder

$15.00

Peppered pastrami, mayo, mozzarella, house relish (cabbage, red onion, pickles, pepperoncini, and dill) baked on french roll.

Half Pastrami Grinder and Cup of Soup

Half Pastrami Grinder and Cup of Soup

$14.00

Peppered pastrami, mayo, mozzarella, house relish (cabbage, red onion, pickles, pepperoncini, and dill) baked on french roll.

Jackfruit Grinder

Jackfruit Grinder

$15.00

Chipotle jack fruit, mayo, mozzarella, house relish (cabbage, red onion, pickles, pepperoncini, and dill) baked on french roll.

Half Jackfruit Grinder and Cup of Soup

Half Jackfruit Grinder and Cup of Soup

$14.00

Chipotle jack fruit, mayo, mozzarella, house relish (cabbage, red onion, pickles, pepperoncini, and dill) baked on french roll.

Jackfruit Reuben

Jackfruit Reuben

$16.00

Grilly Cheese

$13.00
Half Grilly Cheese + Cup of Soup

Half Grilly Cheese + Cup of Soup

$12.00

No Meat Balllll

$16.00

Pizza

Hopvine Basic

Hopvine Basic

$13.00+

House marinara and mozzarella.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00+

House marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

Veggie 5-0

Veggie 5-0

$16.00+

House marinara or pesto, mozzarella, red onion, red pepper, mushroom, black olive, artichoke, green bell pepper, tomato.

Besty

Besty

$16.00+

House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olive, mushroom.

Hoach

Hoach

$16.00+

House marinara, mozzarella, Italian sausage, red onion, red pepper, green bell pepper, pepperoncini.

Ol' B-Biddy-Q

Ol' B-Biddy-Q

$16.00+

House BBQ sauce, mozzarella, house smoked chicken, red onion, sweet corn, pickled jalapeno, BBQ sauce drizzle.

The Greenery

The Greenery

$16.00+

Basil pesto, mozzarella, spinach, feta.

Greek

Greek

$16.00+

House garlic-chili oil, mozzarella, red onion, red pepper, kalamata, artichoke, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, cilantro.

Yowza!

Yowza!

$16.00+

House marinara, salami, pepperoni, pineapple, pickled jalapeno.

Ranch Side

$1.00

N/A Bevs

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Snoqualmine Root Beer

$4.50

Goslings Ginger Beer

$4.50

La Croix

$3.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

$4.00

House Lemonade

$3.50

House Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Your neighborhood Pub serving local microbrew and scratch made food in a lively environment.

Location

507 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112

