Hopworks Urban Brewery Vancouver

1,017 Reviews

$$

17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd

Vancouver, WA 98683

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Entree
Golden Hammer Organic Lager (12oz 6-pack)
16" - PPP

Togo Bags

Paper Bag

$0.08

Please select the number of paper togo bags you will need.* Factor one bag per four menu items, excluding pizzas. * We are now required by the State plastic bag ban to charge 8 cents per bag.

BYO Bag

Save money and the environment by bringing your own bag!

No Bag

Disposable Silverware

Provide Disposable Silverware

Please choose this option if you need silverware. TOGO orders will not get silverware unless you select this option!!

No Silverware Needed

Beer To-Go

Core Four

Core Four

$38.00

The case contains four six-packs of Hopworks’ core beers: Golden Hammer Organic Lager, Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale, Powell IPA, and Robot Panda Hazy IPA.

Great Gourds Case

Great Gourds Case

$30.00

Local pumpkins from Bella Organic Farm were pit roasted and added to this rich brew along with cinnamon, dried ancho chili pepper, cocoa nibs, molasses, cardamom, and a whole lot of good vibes. 6.5% ABV. 21 IBU.

Barrel Aged Abombinable Winter Ale (16oz 4-Pack)

Barrel Aged Abombinable Winter Ale (16oz 4-Pack)

$20.00

Abominable slumbered in Kentucky bourbon barrels for nine months to create this strong, seasonal classic with notes of vanilla, spice, and whiskey.

Winter Ritual Cold IPA (16oz 4-pack)

$10.00

Light and crisp with notes of pine sap, lemon zest, and persimmons balanced with a dry finish reminiscent of gooseberry and pear.

Bog Monster Cranberry Gose (16oz 4-pack)

$13.00

Tart cranberry and lactic sourness meets up with a subtle sea salt tang. Finishes very dry, with just a light lingering tart fruitiness.

Great Gourds of Fire Pumpkin Ale (16oz 4-pack)

Great Gourds of Fire Pumpkin Ale (16oz 4-pack)

$5.99

Local pumpkins from Bella Organic Farm were pit roasted and added to this rich brew along with cinnamon, dried ancho chili pepper, cocoa nibs, molasses, cardamom, and a whole lot of good vibes. 6.5% ABV. 21 IBU.

Abominable Winter Ale (12oz 6-pack)

Abominable Winter Ale (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Abominable is a perfect blend of caramel malts and Simcoe, Azacca, and Centennial hops, creating a complex, spicy, and citrusy winter ale. 7.3% ABV. 65 IBU.

Golden Hammer Organic Lager (12oz 6-pack)

Golden Hammer Organic Lager (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Organic NW and German ingredients come together for a new take on Germany’s most popular beer: the Munich-style Helles. Notes of honey malt aroma and flavor greet herbaceous and floral hops at the castle door. Golden Hammer is crushability with a conscience. 4.8% ABV. 25 IBU.

Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale (12oz 6-pack)

Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Fueled by Fuggle, Citra, and Mosaic hops, our organic Pale Ale bursts with juicy, floral notes that deliver the perfect amount of dank hop aroma. 5.4% ABV. 40 IBU.

Beestly Organic Honey Porter (12oz 6-Pack)

Beestly Organic Honey Porter (12oz 6-Pack)

$10.00

An award-winning, organic, robust American Porter that exudes clover and honey aromas with delicate notes of caramel with a light, roasty finish.

Robot Panda Hazy IPA (12oz 6-pack)

Robot Panda Hazy IPA (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Fruity and juicy with a fluffy mouthfeel, our core Hazy has notes of spruce, tangerine, and papaya derived from Sultana, Cascade, and Mosaic hops. 6.2% ABV. 40 IBU.

Powell Cryo IPA (12oz 6-pack)

Powell Cryo IPA (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Our flagship IPA celebrates our mothership brewery on Powell Blvd. Brimming with melon, tropical fruit, and a touch of dank. Low on bitterness and big on flavor, this beer is brewed to be your everyday IPA. 6.4% ABV. 40 IBU.

One and Done Lager (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00Out of stock

Brewed in collaboration with the Fo-Po Run Club, this beer was built to crush! Bright straw color, slight grainess in the aroma and flavor. Finishes clean. Now drink another, and keep running!

Powell Cryo IPA (19.2oz Can)

Powell Cryo IPA (19.2oz Can)

$3.00

Our flagship IPA celebrates our mothership brewery on Powell Blvd. Brimming with melon, tropical fruit, and a touch of dank. Low on bitterness and big on flavor, this beer is brewed to be your everyday IPA. 6.4% ABV. 40 IBU.

Appetizers

Pretzels

Pretzels

$9.95

Five pretzel twists served with Golden Hammer beer cheese.

Brewer's Pickle Plate

Brewer's Pickle Plate

$9.95

Mixed seasonal pickled veggie plate made with varying HUB brews.

Cajun Fries App

$5.95

Natural wedge-cut fries with Cajun seasoning.

Cajun Tots App

$5.95

Tater tots with Cajun seasoning.

Fries App

Fries App

$5.95

Natural wedge-cut fries.

Tots App

Tots App

$5.95

Tater tots!

Tomato Pesto Soup

Tomato Pesto Soup

$4.95+

Featuring nut free pesto. Garnished with parmesan.

Abominable Chili

$5.95+

Salads & Bowls

Moab Bowl*

Moab Bowl*

$15.95

Local quinoa, black beans, roasted corn, grilled chicken, shredded red cabbage, carrots, romaine, pico de gallo, avocado and roasted red pepper garlic aioli.

Green Goddess Bowl

Green Goddess Bowl

$15.95

Honey roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa, carrot, red cabbage, tomatoes, feta, greens, lemon vin, Green Goddess dressing.

Caesar Salad*

Caesar Salad*

$15.95

Chicken, Romaine, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)

Side Caesar Salad*

Side Caesar Salad*

$9.95

Chicken, Romaine, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)

Sunset Salad*

Sunset Salad*

$15.95

Chicken, mixed greens, veggies, croutons, parmesan, and a choice of dressing.

Side Sunset Salad*

Side Sunset Salad*

$9.95

Chicken, mixed greens, veggies, croutons, parmesan, and a choice of dressing.

Herbed Chicken Salad

Herbed Chicken Salad

$15.95

Herbed chicken salad with apples, grapes and cranberries atop lemony greens. Garnished with crispy onions.

Pizza 12in

12" - The Giddy Up

12" - The Giddy Up

$20.95

ESB-beer-becue sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeno, mozzarella, garnished with green + crispy onions.

12" - D.N.F

12" - D.N.F

$22.95

Marinara, mozz, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers.

12" - PPP

12" - PPP

$19.95

Marinara, mozz, diced pepperoni, cupping pepperoni, classic pepperoni.

12" - The McKenzie

12" - The McKenzie

$19.95

Marinara, roasted chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, mozz, green onions. This pizza is served “McKenzie Style” with the cheese on top.

12" - Sam's Spicy Hawaiian

12" - Sam's Spicy Hawaiian

$19.95

Marinara, mozz, ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeños.

12" - Margherita

12" - Margherita

$18.95

Marinara, mozz, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil.

12" - Feeling Good

12" - Feeling Good

$20.95

Marinara, mozz, garlic, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, tomatoes.

12" - Stuffed Mushroom

12" - Stuffed Mushroom

$20.95

Cheese sauce base, mozz, parm, spinach, mushrooms, fresh garlic, crispy onions, and green onions.

12" - The Demeter

12" - The Demeter

$21.95

Basil-spinach pesto base, mozz, feta, tomato, artichoke, zucchini, and pepperoncini.

12" - Rocket Man

12" - Rocket Man

$21.95

Garlic olive oil base, mozzarella, ricotta, lemon vinaigrette tossed arugula, and feta.

12" - BYO Pizza

$16.95

Pizza 16in

16" - The Giddy Up

16" - The Giddy Up

$26.95

ESB-beer-becue sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeno, mozzarella, garnished with green + crispy onions.

16" - D.N.F

16" - D.N.F

$28.95

Marinara, mozz, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers.

16" - PPP

16" - PPP

$25.95

Marinara, mozz, diced pepperoni, cupping pepperoni, classic pepperoni.

16" - The McKenzie

16" - The McKenzie

$25.95

Marinara, roasted chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, mozz, green onions. This pizza is served “McKenzie Style” with the cheese on top.

16" - Sam's Spicy Hawaiian

16" - Sam's Spicy Hawaiian

$25.95

Marinara, mozz, ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeños.

16" - Margherita

16" - Margherita

$24.95

Mozz, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil.

16" - Feeling Good

16" - Feeling Good

$26.95

Marinara, mozz, garlic, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, tomatoes.

16" - Stuffed Mushroom

16" - Stuffed Mushroom

$26.95

Cheese sauce base, mozz, parm, spinach, mushrooms, fresh garlic, crispy onions, green onions.

16" - The Demeter

16" - The Demeter

$27.95

Basil-spinach pesto, mozz, feta, tomato, artichoke, zucchini, pepperoncini.

16" - Rocket Man

16" - Rocket Man

$26.95

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, lemon vinaigrette tossed arugula, and feta.

16" - BYO Pizza

$22.95

Burgers

Dad's Favorite

Dad's Favorite

$16.95

Two grass-fed 1/4lb beef patties, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, dill pickles, picnic mustard, and mayo.

Flaming Frijoles

Flaming Frijoles

$15.95

House-made black bean burger, crispy jalepeños, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. (To sub a beef patty, please select a temperature.)

BYO Burger*

BYO Burger*

$13.00

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Bomber Burger

Bomber Burger

$16.95

1/3lb Grass-fed beef patty, Tillamook cheddar, ESB beer-becue sauce, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Rocket Burger*

Rocket Burger*

$16.95

Sautéed onions, local mushrooms, roasted garlic, Swiss cheese, and nut free pesto aioli topped with arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette and feta.

Sandwiches

Totally Ranched Out Wrap

Totally Ranched Out Wrap

$15.95

Chicken, pepper jack, romaine, pico, red cabbage and carrots drenched in house ranch and wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Ferocious Pork Sandwich

Ferocious Pork Sandwich

$16.95

Ferocious citrus IPA braised pulled pork, ESB beer-becue sauce, coleslaw, pineapple, pickled jalapeno and mayo on a pub bun.

The Schnitz

The Schnitz

$16.95

Breaded chicken schnitzel sandwich with lettuce, braised red cabbage, mayo, stoneground mustard, and spiced apple butter.

Entrees

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$15.95

Cavatappi pasta in creamy Golden Hammer cheese sauce with toasted bread crumbs.

Chicken Tenders Entree

Chicken Tenders Entree

$15.95

Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with ranch and choice of dipping sauce. Choose three dipping sauces for $1.

Desserts

Honeycombs

Honeycombs

$6.95

Fried dough, cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, Glory Bee honey drizzle.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Fresh baked soft and chewy cookies with chocolate chunks.

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.00

Grass fed burger patty, plain and dry on a pub bun.

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Grass fed burger patty, plain and dry on a pub bun with cheddar cheese.

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Personal sized pepperoni pizza.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Personal sized cheese pizza.

Kids Pasta w/ Cheese Sauce

Kids Pasta w/ Cheese Sauce

$7.00

Cavatappi noodles with house-made cheese sauce.

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$7.00

Cavatappi noodles with butter.

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$7.00

Cavatappi noodles with marinara sauce.

Kids Plain Pasta

Kids Plain Pasta

$7.00

Cavatappi noodles, plain, no sauce.

Kids Pretzel Dog

Kids Pretzel Dog

$7.00

Nitrate-Free Nathan’s all-natural beef frank wrapped in a house-made pretzel.

Kids Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce with all-natural chicken, croutons, parmesan, and house Caesar dressing.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Fresh baked soft and chewy cookies with chocolate chunks.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Natural, crispy chicken tenders.

To Go Soda

Jones Cola

$2.00Out of stock

Jones Sugar Free Cola

$2.00Out of stock

Jones Lemon Lime Soda

$2.00

Jones Root Beer

$2.00
Brew Dr. Kombucha (12oz can)

Brew Dr. Kombucha (12oz can)

$4.00

A fan favorite, this brilliant blend of rosemary, mint, sage and green tea creates a distinctly smooth herbal flavor worth savoring.

Thanks for Your Support!

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness. Burgers are cooked to order. Not a certified gluten-free kitchen.

Extra Condiments

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Franks

$0.50

Side of Sweet & Spicy Honey Chipotle

$0.50

Side of Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Side of Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Side of Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Side of Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

Side of Picnic Mustard

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
We create exceptional beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect our planet and support our community.

17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98683

Hopworks Urban Brewery image

