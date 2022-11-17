HoQ 303 E 5th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to HoQ Restaurant! Experience delicious, sustainable farm-to-table dining in the historic East Village of Des Moines.
Location
303 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV - 300 E. Grand
No Reviews
300 E. Grand Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurant
BellHop - 440 E Grand Avenue Suite B
No Reviews
440 E Grand Avenue Suite B Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurant