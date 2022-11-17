Restaurant header imageView gallery

HoQ 303 E 5th St

303 E 5th St

Des Moines, IA 50309

Order Again

Popular Items

Mediterranean Bowl
Free-Range Chicken Burrito
Grilled Cheese & Seasonal Soup

Sandwiches, Wraps & Bowls

HoQ Breakfast Wrap

HoQ Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Local seasonal veggies, Iowa cheese, free-range scrambled egg and optional locally-raised sausage, wrapped up in Chef Suman's famous grilled Naan bread

Grass-Fed Beef Burger

Grass-Fed Beef Burger

$17.00

Locally raised beef, local greens, tomato and sauteed onion, house pickle on organic house-made brioche bun; side salad

Salmon on a Sweet Bun

$16.00

Wild Alaskan salmon patty, house aioli, local cabbage, organic house-made sweet bun; side salad

Free-Range Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Locally raised free-range chicken, local black beans, basmati rice, house-made sauce, yogurt crema, Milton Creamery cheddar cheese, house-made flour tortilla; side salad

Momtaz Vegan Bowl

$16.00

Fried rice and lentils, grilled local vegetables, mom's spiced potatoes and chickpeas (vegan & GF)

Grilled Cheese & Seasonal Soup

Grilled Cheese & Seasonal Soup

$15.00

Local vegetables & Milton Creamery white cheddar on house brioche bread with a bowl of rotating seasonal chef's soup

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$16.00

French lentil falafel, roasted seasonal vegetables, Israeli couscous, Kalamata olives, sauteed greens, herbs, Milton Creamery quark cheese, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil

Chef Suman's Bowl

Chef Suman's Bowl

$13.00

Local sauteed greens, grilled seasonal vegetables, free-range poached egg, shaved local vegetables, house hummus, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, house-made lamb sausage (Vegetarian $13)

Chef Santiago's Feature

$18.00

Changes daily; Please call for details 515-244-1213

Soup & Salad

Chef's Soup

GF - Changes seasonally; Call for details 515-244-1213

Free-Range Chicken & Rice Soup

Locally raised shredded chicken, rice, seasonal vegetables (GF)

Green Salad

Local salad greens, seasonal vegetables, French lentil falafel, Milton Creamery white cheddar, house vinaigrette (GF)

Small Plates

Naanza

Naanza

$11.00

A Naan flatbread with Milton Creamery quark cheese, local cherry tomatoes, butternut squash and herb oil drizzle

Burnt Carrots

Burnt Carrots

$10.00

Grilled local carrots & green onions, Milton Creamery quark cheese, extra virgin olive oil (GF, Can be vegan)

Bangladeshi Chicken on a Stick

Bangladeshi Chicken on a Stick

$12.00

Mama's spiced and marinated free-range chicken, yogurt sauce, broken chickpea puff (chickpea puff contains gluten)

Salmon Tartare

$11.00

Salt-cured wild Alaskan salmon, hot sauce, waffle fries, creme fraiche

Cheese Plate

$20.00

Three Iowa cheeses with seasonal accompaniments

Entrees

Weekly Dinner Feature

$28.00

Changes weekly; Please call for details 515-244-1213

Grass-Fed Tenderloin Steak

Grass-Fed Tenderloin Steak

$36.00

5 oz local, grass-fed beef tenderloin steak with house tater tots, seasonal sauteed vegetables and HoQ steak sauce on the side

Wild Alaskan Salmon

Wild Alaskan Salmon

$28.00

Pan-seared wild Alaskan salmon, local Kennebec potatoes in organic cream sauce, herbs (GF)

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$29.00

Grass-fed, locally raised, slow-cooked lamb shank, with spiced Israelis couscous and seasonal vegetables in a buttered-tomato sauce

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$22.00

Rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spiced seasonal vegetables, sauteed local greens; beurre blanc on the side (GF, can be vegan)

Sides

Side House-Made Tater Tots

$10.00

Vegan

Side Basmati Rice

$5.00

GF

Side Israeli Couscous

$6.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

GF

Chef's Choice Rotating Side

$8.00

Side Grilled Naan Bread

$2.00

Can be vegan

Side Fries

$5.00

Vegan

Side Hash Brown

$4.00

Side of Aioli

$1.00

Side House-Made Ketchup

$1.00

Side House Vinaigrette

$1.00

Dessert

Grand Marnier Chocolate Cake

Grand Marnier Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Flourless chocolate cake with house-made organic whipped cream on the side (GF)

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$10.00

Baked seasonal fruit with crumble topping and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side

Chef's Choice Rotating Seasonal Dessert

$10.00

Changes seasonally; Call for details 515-244-1213

Ice Cream Sampler

$9.00

Rotating house-made ice creams with shortbread cookies on the side

Scoop House-Made Sorbet

$3.00

Vegan & GF

Other

Bag of Coffee, 8oz

$10.00

Our special HoQ blend from Iowa Coffee Company

Package of Naan

$7.00

Package of 5 whole Naan (Vegan)

Beer

Peace Tree East Village IPA

$6.00

Peace Tree Red Rambler

$6.00

New Planet GF Pale

$7.00

GF

Firetrucker Burnout Brown

$7.00

West O Coco Stout

$6.00

Millstream Wheat Ale

$6.00

Big Grove Easy Eddy IPA

$6.00

Jefferson Ciderworks Cider

$7.00

GF

Jasper Winery Canned Cocktail

$6.00

GF and Vegan

Wine

Sparkling Wine

$10.00

Cocktails

French 75

$11.00

Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa for Two

$16.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

House-Made Lemonade

$4.00

O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.00

Peace Tree Root Beer

$5.00

HoQ Coffee- Hot

$4.00

HoQ Coffee- Iced

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to HoQ Restaurant! Experience delicious, sustainable farm-to-table dining in the historic East Village of Des Moines.

Location

303 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

HoQ image
HoQ image
HoQ image

