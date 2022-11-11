Restaurant header imageView gallery

Horace and Dickies Takoma

review star

No reviews yet

6912 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20012

Washington, DC 20012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Dinner
World Famous Jumbo Fish Sandwich
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

Boxes

Fish Box

$12.00

2 pieces of Whiting

Shrimp Box (6pcs)

$15.00

6 Piece peels and deveined shite shrimp fried and served w/ fries

Crab Cake Box

$21.00

Wing Box

$15.00

Sandwiches

Catfish PO' Boy

$15.00

Shrimp PO' Boy

$15.00

Oyster PO' Boy

$15.00
World Famous Jumbo Fish Sandwich

World Famous Jumbo Fish Sandwich

$12.50

3 pieces of Whiting Filet, fried in a corn meal blend on 2 slices of bread

Crabcake Sand

$20.00

Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$21.00

8oz of Chilean Salmon on top of a bed or Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, goat cheese and house made chipotle vinaigrette

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Ala Carte

6 (pcs) Fish Plate

$18.00

4 Wings

$8.00

6 Wings

$11.50

New Orleans Style Gumbo

$14.50

Fish & Chicken Only

$15.00

Steam Shrimp Bag

$18.00

Single Crabcake

$20.00

Sliced Bread

$0.50

Oyster Only

$14.75

6pcs Shrimp

$12.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Bag

$0.05

Ice

$1.00

1wing

$3.50

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.50

Dinners

Fish Dinner

$18.25

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$18.50

Crab (1) Cake Dinner

$24.00

Crab (2) Cake Dinner

$39.00

Oyster Dinner

$18.25

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$22.50

Seafood Dinner

$25.00

Wing Dinner

$18.00

Chicken & Fish Dinner

$18.25

Sides

Collard Greens Side

$5.00+

Candied Yams Side

$5.00+

Onion Rings Side

$5.00+

Mac and Cheese Side

$5.00+

Potato Salad Side

$5.00+

Hush Puppies Side

$5.00+

French Fries Side

$5.00+

Coleslaw Side

$5.00+

No Side

$5.00+

Corn On Cob

$5.00+

Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Twisted Lemonade

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Jumbo Fish Sandwich

Location

6912 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20012, Washington, DC 20012

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Root & Sprig
orange starNo Reviews
7115 13th Pl NW Washington, DC 20012
View restaurantnext
Busboys and Poets - Takoma
orange starNo Reviews
235 Carroll Street, NW Washington, DC 20012
View restaurantnext
Society Restaurant and Lounge - Silver Spring, MD
orange starNo Reviews
8229 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Astro Lab Brewing
orange star4.7 • 175
8216 Georgia Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Silver Spring
orange star4.5 • 3,781
1302 East West Highway Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
The Angry Jerk - The Angry Jerk Silver Spring
orange starNo Reviews
8223 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston