Horizon Star Bakery 14000 Horizon Blvd
No reviews yet
14000 Horizon Blvd
El Paso, TX 79928
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
SAVORY/COMMIDA
Soups/Caldos
Gorditas
- Gorditas de Harina$5.50
Picadillo filled gorditas
- Asado gordita$5.49
- Barbacoa gordita$5.99
- Chicharron gordita$3.99
- Desebrada mexicana$5.69
- Frijoles gordita$3.25
- Huevo chorizo gordita$3.99
- Huevo Jamon gordita$3.99
- Huevo tocino margarita gordita$3.99
- Lengua gordita$5.99
- Mole gordita$3.99
- Papa chorizo gordita$3.99
- Papa queso gordita$3.99
- Picadillo gordita$3.99
- Rajas gordita$3.59
- Relleno gordita$3.99
- Rojo gordita$5.49
- Verde gordita$5.49
- Weenie gordita$3.99
Burritos
- Asado Burrito$5.49
Pork meat with Red Chile Sauce
- Barbacoa 1lb.$15.99
Cheek Meat
- Barbacoa Burrito$5.99
Cheek Meat(not spicy)
- Chicharron Burrito$3.99
Pork Grinds with potatoes, tomato, onion and Jalapeno(Spicy)
- Chile Con Queso Burrito$3.59
Jalapeno, Chile California, tomato, onion & Asadero Cheese(Spicy)
- Chile Relleno Burrito$3.99
California Chile stuffed with Muenster Cheese battered and fried(Not Spicy)
- Desebrada Burrito$5.69
Shredded Beef, Onion, tomato & Jalapeno(Spicy)
- Frijoles/Bean and Cheese Burrito$3.25
Refried Beans with Asadero Cheese
- Huevo y chorizo/Egg and Chorizo Burrito$3.99
Egg, Chorizo & onion(Mild Spicy)
- Huevo y jamon/Egg and Ham Burrito$3.99
Egg, Ham, onion, tomato and jalapeno(mild spicy)
- Lengua Burrito$5.99
Cow Tongue Meat, onion, Tomato & Jalapeno
- Margarita/Egg, bacon burrito$3.99
Egg, Bacon, potato, onion, tomato, jalapeno & cheese(Mild Spicy
- Mole Burrito$3.99
Chicken in a semi sweet Mole sauce
- Papa con queso/Potato and Cheese Burrito$3.99
Potato, onion, tomato, jalapeno and cheese(mild spicy)
- Papa y chorizo/Potato and Chorizo Burrito$3.99
Potato, Chorizo & onion(Mild Spicy)
- Picadillo Burrito$3.99
Ground Beef with Potatoes, tomato & Onion(Not Spicy)
- Rojo burrito/Red Burrito$5.49
Red Chile Sauce with Shredded Beef and potatoes(Mild Spicy)
- Verde burrito/Green Burrito$5.49
Green Chile Sauce with Shredded Beed and potatoes(Spicy)
- Weenie Burrito$3.99
Refried beans with Jalapeno and hot dog(Mild Spicy)
Tamales
Tortas
Quesadillas
Sides
DULCE/SWEET
GALLETAS/Cookies
- Avena Cookie$1.00
Oatmeal Cookie
- Black and white cookie$1.00
Sugar cookie with vanilla and chocolate frosting
- Bob Cookie$1.00
Under the Sea Buddy
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
- Chocolate Gingerbread Man$1.00
Chocolate flavored sugar cookie
- Chocolate Polvoron$1.00
Chocolate Sugar Cookie
- Coco blanco/White Coconut Cookie$1.25
Sweetened Coconut Cookie
- Coco chocolate/Chocolate Coconut Cookie$1.25
Chocolate Covered Cookie with Sweetened Coconut
- Coco tostado/Toasted Coconut Cookie$1.25
Toasted covered with Raspberry Jelly Center
- Grajella/Sprinkles Cookie$1.00
- Gusano/Caterpillar Cookie$1.00
Sugar Cookie
- Maiz Cookie$1.25
Corn Cookie Dusted with Granulated Sugar
- Maranito$1.25
Gingerbread cookie
- Payaso Cookie$1.00
Tri-colored Sugar Cookie
- Piedra$1.00
Mixture of different cookies, with cinnamon, raisins & coconut topped with choclate icing
- Polvo Cookie$1.00
Sugar Cookie Dusted with Powdered Sugar