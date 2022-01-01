A map showing the location of Horn Barbecue 2534 Mandela PkwyView gallery

Horn Barbecue

2534 Mandela Pkwy

Oakland, CA 94607

Order Again

Meats

Brisket

$40.00

Slow Smoked Brisket Cut By Slice

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Hand Pulled Brisket Lathered In Barbecue Sauce And Topped With House Made Pickled Red Onions

Burnt Ends

$22.00

A half pound of our famous Burnt Ends

Hot Link

$10.00

Traditional Pork Hot Link

Jalapeño Cheddar Link

$10.00

Beef and Pork Link w/ Cheddar and Jalapeño

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$18.00

Pulled Pork

$30.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Lathered With BBQ Sauce And Topped With House Made Coleslaw

Smoked Half Chicken

$20.00

Smoked Half Chicken w/ Herb Butter

Spare Ribs

$36.00

Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

Rib Tips

$12.00

Braised Beef

$26.00Out of stock

Braised Beef Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Leg

$20.00

Link Special

$10.00

Turkey

$22.00

Beef Ribs

$45.00

Single Smoked Beef Ribs

Sides

Large Collard Greens

$12.00

Braised Collard Greens With Hand Pulled Ham Hock

Large Granny's Potatoes

$12.00

A Cheesy Potato Casserole With Green Onion and Sour Cream Finished With A Healthy Portion Of Cheddar Cheese

Large Mac & Cheese

$12.00

4 Cheese Blend Of Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese Finished With An Herb Breadcrumb

Large Pit Beans

$12.00

A Mixture Of Pinto & Kidney Beans With Chunks Of Juicy Brisket Braised In Our House Made Barbecue Sauce Then Smoked To Perfection

Large Potato Salad

$12.00

House Made Mix Of Red Potato's, Scallion, Egg & Mustard Dressing

Large Slaw

$12.00

A Mix Of Cabbage, Green Onion And Finished With A Creamy Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Small Collard Greens

$8.00

Braised Collard Greens w/ Smoked Ham Hock

Small Granny's Potatoes

$8.00

A Cheesy Potato Casserole With Green Onion and Sour Cream Finished With A Healthy Portion Of Cheddar Cheese

Small Mac & Cheese

$8.00

4 Cheese Blend Of Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese Finished With An Herb Breadcrumb

Small Pit Beans

$8.00

A Mixture Of Pinto & Kidney Beans With Chunks Of Juicy Brisket Braised In Our House Made Barbecue Sauce Then Smoked To Perfection

Small Potato Salad

$8.00

House Made Mix Of Red Potato's, Scallion, Egg & Mustard Dressing

Small Slaw

$8.00

A Mix Of Cabbage, Green Onion And Finished With A Creamy Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Corn Bread

$3.00

Classic Corn Bread Finished With A Sweet Touch Of Honey Butter

Small Watermelon Salad

$8.00

Large Watermelon Salad

$12.00

Buns

$3.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Our Famous Seasonal Banana Pudding Is Made With Vanilla Waffers, A Layer Of Banana And Topped With A Whipped Vanilla Pudding.

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Torn Croissant Egg Custard With Seasonal Anglaise and Fruit Compote

Horn Book

Horn Book

$30.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location

2534 Mandela Pkwy, Oakland, CA 94607

Directions

