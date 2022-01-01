Horn Barbecue 2534 Mandela Pkwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2534 Mandela Pkwy, Oakland, CA 94607
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Hometown Heroes East Bay - Hidden Spot
No Reviews
4000 Adeline Street Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oakland
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurant