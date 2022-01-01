Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern

Horn of Plenty

review star

No reviews yet

9132 Middlebrook Pike

Knoxville, TN 37923

Popular Items

Chicken and Dumplings
Chicken Tenders
Fried Catfish

Entree + 2 sides

Brisket Plate

$18.50

Chicken Pulled

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Ribs 3 bones

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Catfish

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken and Dumplings

$12.00

Brunswick Stew

$11.00Out of stock

Catering

$12.00Out of stock

Co-Co-Co-Combo Platter!

2 meats 2 sides

$22.00

3 meats 2 sides

$26.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$13.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

The Lightweight

$13.00

The Tennessean

$13.00

Bama Rivalry

$13.00

Brisket sandwich

$13.00

Ruben

$13.00

Burger

$15.00

Veggie plates

3 veggies

$11.00

4 veggies

$13.00

Sides

Black-Eyed Peas

Black-Eyed Peas

$4.00Out of stock
Cabbage

Cabbage

$4.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00
Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$4.00
Red Potato Salad

Red Potato Salad

$4.00
Spicy Coleslaw

Spicy Coleslaw

$4.00Out of stock
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock
White Beans

White Beans

$4.00

Tomato Cuke Onion

$4.00Out of stock

No Side

$4.00

Fries Regular

$4.00

Fried Sweet Potato

$4.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$4.00

Hot Dogs

Plain Hot Dog

$9.00

HoP Bomb

$12.00Out of stock

Hog Dog

$13.00

Chili Dog

$12.00

Breads

Cornbread

Cornbread

$1.00
Cheese Biscuit

Cheese Biscuit

$1.00

White bread

$1.00

No Bread

Chili

Chili

$7.00+

Hillbilly Chili Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Condiments

Cheese

Carolina

Chow Chow (mild)

Out of stock

Cranberry Sauce

Gravy

Gravy on Entree

Hot BBQ Sauce

Bama

Jalapenos

Ketchup

Mild BBQ Sauce

Mustard

Onions

Pickle

Ranch

Out of stock

Sour Cream

Tarter Sauce

Family Style

Brisket 1 pound

$22.00

Brisket 1/2 pound

$12.00

Bulk Sides - Quart

$11.00

Chicken Pulled 1 pound

$17.00

Chicken pulled 1/2 pound

$9.00

Pork pulled 1 pound

$19.00

Pork Pulled 1/2 Pound

$10.00

Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.00Out of stock

Ribs full rack

$29.00Out of stock

Chili - cup

$8.00

Chili - pint

$10.00

Chili - quart

$15.00

Old Mill Brioche Bun 4 pack

$7.00

Old Mill White loaf Sliced

$9.00

Kid's menu

Tiny Tennessean

$9.00Out of stock

Baby Bama

$9.00

Lil Dumplin

$8.00

Puppy Dog

$9.00

Chickens Dont Have Nuggets

$9.00

Eat Your Veggie

$6.00

Special sides

Sweet potato fries

$5.00Out of stock

Regular fries

$5.00

Tater tots

$5.00

Smoked Ktown Wings

$9.00

Honey

Honey Bear

$5.50Out of stock

Dark Wildflower Pint

$8.50Out of stock

Dark Wildflower Quart

$13.50Out of stock

Sourwood Pint

$8.50

Sourwood Quart

$13.50

Clover Pint

$13.00Out of stock

Clover Quart

$13.50Out of stock

Bee Pollen

$10.50Out of stock

Honey

$9.00+Out of stock

Hive Ripened Honey Quart

$21.00

Pint Hive Honey

$11.00

Jams/Other

Any

$5.50

Apple Butter

$5.50

Apple Butter NSA

$5.50

Black Raspberry

$5.50

Black Raspberry Seedless

$5.50

Blackberry

$5.50

Blackberry Seedless

$5.50

Blackberry Seedless NSA

$5.50

Blueberry

$5.50

Bread & Butter Pickles

$5.50

Cherry

$5.50

Cinnamon Pear

$5.50

Double Berry

$5.50

Elderberry

$5.50

F.R.O.G. Jam

$5.50

Fig

$5.50

Holiday Jam

$5.50

Hot Chow Chow

$5.50

Hot Pepper

$5.50

Mild Chow Chow

$5.50

Orange Marmalade

$5.50

Peach

$5.50

Peach Jalapeno

$5.50

Peach NSA

$5.50

Pear

$5.50

Red Raspberry

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Strawberry Jalapeno

$5.50

Strawberry NSA

$5.50

Strawberry Rhubarb

$5.50

Traffic Jam

$5.50

Candy

Dark Chocolate Pretzels

$6.00

Mixed Nuts with Peanuts

$6.00

Dried Mango

$5.00

Peanut butter smoothies

$10.00

Chocolate sea salt caramels

$10.00

Mini Nonpareils

$6.00

Rock Candy

$3.00

Gummie Bears

$3.00

Salt water taffy

$0.20

Toffees

$0.20

Whirly Pops

$3.00

Beef Jerky

Teriyaki Beef Jerky

$4.49

Smokin' Hot Beef Jerky

$4.49

Sorghum

Sorghum Pint

$7.50

Sorghum Quart

$14.00

Boiled Peanuts

Pint

$3.50

Quart

$6.00

5lb Frozen Bag

$15.00

Fudge

Fudge

$4.49

Peanuts

Peanuts by the bag

$1.79

House Made Ghost Sauce

8 ounces

$10.00

16 ounces

$18.00

32 ounces

$32.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Six each

$12.00

Dozen

$22.00

Two dozen

$42.00

Bee traps

Bee trap

$10.00

Knox coffee

1 pound ground old city roast

$14.00

12oz Bags

$12.00

Old south fudge

Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Tiger strip

$6.00Out of stock

Orange cream

$6.00

Peanut butter swirl

$6.00

Candles

Candles

$9.00

Shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XLarge

$20.00

XXLarge

$20.00

XXXLarge

$20.00

Betty dolls

Doll

$40.00

Consignment

Betty Dolls

$40.00

Lynns Rocks

Megans Misc

Tinas Candles

K-town

Original

$10.00

Hot

$10.00

Landscaping Materials

Mulch

$20.00+

Soil / Compost

$48.00+

Rock

$31.00+

Landscaping Delivery

Base Delivery Fee

$25.00

Christmas Tree Delivery

$15.00

Pumpkin Delivery

$20.00

Additional Miles

$3.00

Firewood

Full Rick hardwood

$95.00

Half Rick hard wood

$50.00

By the Stick

$1.50

Crate-O-Wood

$13.00

Refill Crate-O-Wood

$7.00

Cord of Wood

$260.00

Full Rick outdoor wood

$75.00

Splitting Stump

$30.00

Grant Contract

$55.00

Quarter Rick Outdoor Wood

$25.00

Outdoor Half Rick

$25.00

Vol Rocks

Vol Rock

Vol Rock

$6.00

Christmas

Trees 8'

$72.00Out of stock

Trees 6'

$100.00

Trees 7'

$63.00Out of stock

Trees by the foot

$9.00Out of stock

Wreaths medium

$30.00

Wreaths small

$15.00Out of stock

Small Trees

$80.00

Patrick's Tree And Rick

$150.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923

Directions

Gallery
Horn of Plenty image
Horn of Plenty image
Horn of Plenty image

Map
