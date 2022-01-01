Southern
Horn of Plenty
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Myrtles- Market Square - 13 Market Square
No Reviews
13 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurant