Hornet's Nest Grille

598 Reviews

$$

9876 Main St

Damascus, MD 20872

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-a-Burger
Wings
Bacon Cheddar Burger

Starters

Start off with one of our delicious appetizers.
Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Cauliflower battered and deep fried, tossed in a buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Cheese Twigs

Cheese Twigs

$10.00

House made fried cheese sticks served with marinara or raspberry sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheddar, provolone and pepper jack cheeses, onions and peppers. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$14.00

Herbed cream cheese, mascarpone and cheddar cheeses, mixed with roasted garlic, worcestershire, horseradish and Old Bay. Served with bread and tortilla chips.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Beer battered pickle chips deep-fried. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Beer battered and lightly fried. Served with fries and cocktail sauce.

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Zucchini sticks, breaded and deep fried served with a creamy horseradish mayo

Irish Fries

Irish Fries

$8.00

Hand cut fries loaded with melted cheese, bacon, green onions and horseradish mayo

Hornet Hummus

Hornet Hummus

$8.00

Chef’s choice of hummus, served with flat bread, carrots, celery and cucumber.

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

Served with house made queso dip. Substitute crab dip $6

Reuben Eggrolls

Reuben Eggrolls

$11.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese & sauerkraut in an eggroll wrapper. Served with thousand island dressing.

Sheila's Sushi Nachos

Sheila's Sushi Nachos

$16.00

Wonton chips topped with thinly sliced avocado, ahi tuna, pickled ginger, and chili sauce, drizzled with wasabi dressing.

Tex Mex Eggrolls

Tex Mex Eggrolls

$10.00

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, corn, black beans, onions and peppers all rolled together in an eggroll wrapper. Served with avocado ranch dressing.

Nest Nachos

Nest Nachos

$10.00

Crisp nacho chips, with cheddar, provolone and pepper jack cheeses. Topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream. 9 Add chili $3 Add Chicken $4

Wings

Wings

$14.00

One pound of wings tossed with your choice of sauce and served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Spicy, Bourbon BBQ, Old Bay, Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce.

Soups & Salads

Soup & chili also available in quart size. All salads available in family size portions.
Crab Cup

Crab Cup

$6.00

Cream of crab soup, topped with lump crab and Old Bay.

Crab Bowl

Crab Bowl

$8.00

Cream of crab soup, topped with lump crab meat and Old Bay

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.00

Loaded Baked Potato

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$7.00
Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$10.00

Made in house with sauteed beef, kidney beans, peppers, onions, celery and tomatoes. Topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed field greens, chicken, corn, black beans, diced tomatoes, topped with onion rings. Tossed in ranch dressing and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded parmesan all tossed in our own caesar dressing. (Add chicken 4. Add Steak 5. Add shrimp, salmon, or tuna 6.)

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed field greens with egg, bacon, diced chicken, diced tomato, avocado and blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, banana peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, and tomato tossed in a Greek dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.(Add chicken 4. Add Steak 5. Add shrimp, salmon, or tuna 6.)

Southern Chop Salad

Southern Chop Salad

$16.00

Mixed field greens tossed with a cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing, steak, corn, black beans, and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach tossed with fresh strawberries, mango salsa, candied pecans and feta cheese, with sparkling cider vinaigrette.

Hornet's Wedge

Hornet's Wedge

$11.00

Wedge of Boston lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, diced hardboiled egg and house made blue cheese dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

Burgers

Half-pound burgers cooked the way you like them. All burgers come with fries.
Build-a-Burger

Build-a-Burger

$10.00

Already know what you like? Leave it naked or choose from our extensive list of cheese and topping to create your half-pound burger just the way you like it. Served with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Additional topping .75 each.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.50

Half-pound burger, topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Bellison Burger

Bellison Burger

$12.00

Half-pound burger, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg and herb mayo.

Double Sting Burger

Double Sting Burger

$13.00

Two 4 oz. burger patties stacked, topped with a bourbon glaze, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, lettuce and tomato.

Jalapeno Hive Burger

Jalapeno Hive Burger

$12.50

Half-pound burger, topped with fried jalapenos, onion straws, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.50

Half-pound burger, topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese

Hornet's Nest Sliders

Hornet's Nest Sliders

$10.00+

Four beef sliders with sautéed onions and ketchup.

Everything but the Meat Burger

Everything but the Meat Burger

$14.00

Meatless Burger Patty (Beyond Meat) topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, mango salsa and chipotle mayo.

Fiesta Burger

Fiesta Burger

$12.50

Half-pound burger, topped with homemade queso, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo and tortilla strips.

Southnest Burger

Southnest Burger

$12.50

Two 4 oz burgers with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and pico de gallo wrapped in a jalapeño flour tortilla.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Lightly fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped in a jalapeno flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Buzzin' Chicken Sandwich

Buzzin' Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Deep fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with homemade bleu cheese dressing, crispy onion straws, lettuce and tomato. Served on toasted bun with fries.

California Club

California Club

$12.50

Shaved turkey with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado ranch dressing. Your choice of sliced sourdough, wheat or marble rye.

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, butter lettuce and fresh basil served on ciabatta bread. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and served with French fries.

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Tenderloin tips cooked with onions, peppers and button mushrooms, topped with pepper jack cheese and mayo. Served on ciabatta bread.

Crabcake Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$16.00

Our own special recipe served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lightly breaded and fried, topped with lettuce, onions, pickles and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of our Hornet sauce.

Damascus Dip

Damascus Dip

$13.00

Shaved roast beef dipped in au jus, served on ciabatta bread with caramelized onions and provolone cheese. Served with a side of au jus and horseradish mayo.

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Beer battered and lightly fried topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served on a toasted bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Topped with applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado ranch dressing. Served on your choice of a toasted bun or flat bread

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Open faced roast beef piled on sourdough bread and smothered in house made brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Served open faced with mashed potato and covered in gravy, with a side of cranberry sauce.

Rachel

Rachel

$12.00

Shaved turkey, with coleslaw, thousand island dressing, and swiss cheese. Served on marble rye.

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00

Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese. Served on marble rye.

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled salmon served with lettuce, tomato and avocado ranch dressing. Served on ciabatta bread.

Shrimp BLT

Shrimp BLT

$14.00

Marinated grilled shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato with herb mayo and thousand island dressing. Served on your choice of sliced sourdough or flat bread.

BLT

BLT

$9.00

Traditional bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread. Served with hand cut fries.

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Choice of cheese, served on texas toast with hand cut fries.

Entrees

Most entrees available in family size portions.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Blackened chicken, broccoli, tomato and mushrooms tossed in alfredo sauce, served over fettuccini.

Cajun Jambalaya

Cajun Jambalaya

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp, chicken, bell peppers and onions tossed in a Louisiana sauce, served with your choice of rice or pasta.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Authentic homemade comfort food. Juicy blend of chicken, rice, green peas, onions, carrots and egg.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Panko breaded chicken breast served over penne pasta with marinara and topped with a mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese blend.

Chicken Stingers

Chicken Stingers

$14.00

Crispy chicken fingers, served with fresh cut fries, coleslaw. Try it buffalo style.

Crabcake Entree

Crabcake Entree

$28.00

2 lump crab cakes with fresh veggies and mashed potatoes. Served with a side of remoulade sauce.

Donnie's Orange Chicken

Donnie's Orange Chicken

$15.00

Lightly fried chicken tossed in an orange glaze, with broccoli, served over white rice.

Ellie's Mac n' Cheese

Ellie's Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Pasta mixed with a creamy blend of gouda, pepper jack, and parmesan cheeses, bacon and diced tomatoes. add chicken $5 Steak $6 Crabcake $7

Filet a la Hive

Filet a la Hive

$26.00

6 oz. filet served over mashed potato and topped with a Madeira wine mushroom sauce. Garnished with fried onion straws.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Light and flakey cod, beer battered and fried. Served with coleslaw, fresh cut fries and a side of tartar sauce.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Eight shrimp beer battered and lightly fried. Served with fresh cut fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce.

Grandma's Meatloaf

Grandma's Meatloaf

$15.00

Two slices of our house blend of spicy sausage and ground beef. Served over mashed potatoes all topped with brown gravy and a side of veggies.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Served with mashed potatoes and fresh veggies.

JB's Rice Bowl

JB's Rice Bowl

$13.00

White rice, black beans, corn and buffalo fried chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Drizzled with cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Lettuce Wrap - No Meat

Lettuce Wrap - No Meat

$12.00

Butter Lettuce, rice noodles, shredded carrots and cucumber salad. Served with a side of peanut dressing and sweet thai chili sauce.

Lettuce Wrap-Chicken

Lettuce Wrap-Chicken

$14.00

Butter Lettuce, rice noodles, shredded carrots and cucumber salad. Served with a side of peanut dressing and sweet thai chili sauce. Served with grilled chicken.

Lettuce Wrap-Shrimp

Lettuce Wrap-Shrimp

$18.00

Butter Lettuce, rice noodles, shredded carrots and cucumber salad. Served with a side of peanut dressing and sweet thai chili sauce. Served with grilled shrimp.

Lettuce Wrap-Tuna

Lettuce Wrap-Tuna

$18.00

Butter Lettuce, rice noodles, shredded carrots and cucumber salad. Served with a side of peanut dressing and sweet thai chili sauce. Served with grilled tuna.

Louisiana Chicken Pasta

Louisiana Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Panko breaded chicken breast served over penne pasta, tossed in a creamy creole sauce with Andouille sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and onions.

Main Street Madeira

Main Street Madeira

$16.50

Two sautéed chicken breasts cook in a madeira wine sauce with fresh mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella, fontina and a spinach cheese blend. Served with mashed potatoes.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$17.00

White rice, lettuce, homemade cucumber salad, sliced avocado, mango salsa and diced rare tuna. Topped with a homemade peanut dressing and wasabi mayo.

Prime Rib Tacos

Prime Rib Tacos

$17.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with diced prime rib, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and onion, drizzled with chef's special sauce. Served with fries

Tacos-Fish

Tacos-Fish

$16.00

Three soft tacos served in corn tortillas topped with a chipotle slaw Served with your choice of a side.

Tacos-Shrimp

Tacos-Shrimp

$18.00

Three soft tacos served in corn tortillas topped with a chipotle slaw Served with your choice of a side.

Shrimp & Scallop Seafood Pasta

Shrimp & Scallop Seafood Pasta

$22.00

Crab meat, scallops, shrimp and broccoli sauteed in a white wine rose sauce. Topped with shredded parmesan.

Single Crabcake Entree

Single Crabcake Entree

$20.00

Single lump crab cake with fresh veggies and mashed potatoes. Served with a side of remoulade sauce.

New Orleans Shrimp Creole

New Orleans Shrimp Creole

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, andouille sausage, mushrooms, peppers and green onions, in a creamy creole sauce with rice.

Specials

New specials change monthly. Prime Rib and Surf and Turf specials on Friday's & Saturday's, while supplies last. Please call to order, not available to order on line.
Fiesta Tots

Fiesta Tots

$10.00

Deep fried tater tots topped with homemade queso, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Turkey Day Sliders

Turkey Day Sliders

$13.00

Four sliders with shaved turkey breast, swiss cheese, and cranberry sauce. Served with tots drenched in brown gravy.

Teriyaki Pork Chops

Teriyaki Pork Chops

$21.00

Two bone-in pork chops marinated and grilled. Topped with grilled pineapple and a teriyaki glaze. Served with mashed sweet potatoes and green beans.

Chipotle Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Penne pasta tossed with onions, green peas, grilled shrimp and red peppers in a creamy chipotle red sauce.

Autumn Stir Fry

Autumn Stir Fry

$15.00

Fall comfort food. Redskin potatoes with bacon, onions and a dijon mustard sauce tossed with German style bratwurst.

Crabby Grilled Cheese

Crabby Grilled Cheese

$16.50

Our special crab cake recipe, cheddar cheese, tomato and remoulade pressed and grilled to perfection. Served with fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, grilled chicken and caesar dressing all wrapped up in a tortilla wrap. Served with fries

Cinnasugar Pretzel

Cinnasugar Pretzel

$10.00

Jumbo pretzel sprinkles with cinnamon sugar and served with cinnamon bun frosting for dipping.

Kids

Kid's meals are smaller portions for our guest 10 and under.
Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$8.00
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00Out of stock
Kid Cheese Pizza

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.00
Kid Pepperoni Pizza

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00
Kids Chicken Stingers

Kids Chicken Stingers

$8.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kids Ellie's Mac n' Cheese

Kids Ellie's Mac n' Cheese

$8.00
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$8.00
Kids Cheese Quesdilla

Kids Cheese Quesdilla

$8.00
Kids Fried Fish Fingers

Kids Fried Fish Fingers

$10.00
Kids Grilled Salmon

Kids Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Desserts

Don't forget to add one of our homemade desserts. We are currently out of soft serve ice cream.
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Dark chocolate cake with a hot molten chocolate center.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Light and fluffy peanut butter mousse with Oreo cookie crust. Topped with chocolate chips.

Eclair Cake

Eclair Cake

$7.00

Homemade graham cracker and vanilla pudding layers piled high and topped with chocolate ganache

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$8.00

Homemade chocolate chip bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces.

New York Style Cheese Cake

New York Style Cheese Cake

$7.00

Homemade New York Style Cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and graham cracker sprinkles. Try it drizzles with raspberry sauce.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00
Cinnasugar Pretzel

Cinnasugar Pretzel

$10.00

Jumbo pretzel sprinkles with cinnamon sugar and served with cinnamon bun frosting for dipping.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.50

Chocolate, Vanilla or Swirl

Milkshake

Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate or Vanilla

Sides

Add an extra side to any menu item or by itself.
Side Ceasar Salad

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$4.00
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Onion Straws

$4.00

Side of Tater Tots

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Chips And Salsa

$3.00

Side of Bread

$1.50

Side of Chips

$1.50

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Dressing Jar

$7.00

Dressing Refill

$4.50

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Draft Beer Crowlers

Beecher IPA

$17.50

Camptoberfest

$17.50

Capit-Ale

$14.50

Crush A Lot

$15.25

Goose IPA

$14.00

Jack's Hard Cider

$15.50

Hershey Porter

$13.50

Little Red

$17.50

Manor Hill Pilsner

$12.00

Mild Manord Amber

$12.00

Miller Lite

$9.00

Moco Lite

$19.00

Mt Clare

$17.00

Nectar Of The Nest

$14.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte*

$23.00

Scrum & Hooker

$16.00

Shock Top

$13.00

Truth Flying Dog*

$18.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Casual family friendly dining. American cuisine and craft beer. Come on in and enjoy!

9876 Main St, Damascus, MD 20872

