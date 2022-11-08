Hornet's Nest Grille
598 Reviews
$$
9876 Main St
Damascus, MD 20872
Popular Items
Starters
Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower battered and deep fried, tossed in a buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Cheese Twigs
House made fried cheese sticks served with marinara or raspberry sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheddar, provolone and pepper jack cheeses, onions and peppers. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Crab Dip
Herbed cream cheese, mascarpone and cheddar cheeses, mixed with roasted garlic, worcestershire, horseradish and Old Bay. Served with bread and tortilla chips.
Fried Pickles
Beer battered pickle chips deep-fried. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
Fried Shrimp
Beer battered and lightly fried. Served with fries and cocktail sauce.
Fried Zucchini
Zucchini sticks, breaded and deep fried served with a creamy horseradish mayo
Irish Fries
Hand cut fries loaded with melted cheese, bacon, green onions and horseradish mayo
Hornet Hummus
Chef’s choice of hummus, served with flat bread, carrots, celery and cucumber.
Jumbo Pretzel
Served with house made queso dip. Substitute crab dip $6
Reuben Eggrolls
Corned beef, swiss cheese & sauerkraut in an eggroll wrapper. Served with thousand island dressing.
Sheila's Sushi Nachos
Wonton chips topped with thinly sliced avocado, ahi tuna, pickled ginger, and chili sauce, drizzled with wasabi dressing.
Tex Mex Eggrolls
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, corn, black beans, onions and peppers all rolled together in an eggroll wrapper. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
Nest Nachos
Crisp nacho chips, with cheddar, provolone and pepper jack cheeses. Topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream. 9 Add chili $3 Add Chicken $4
Wings
One pound of wings tossed with your choice of sauce and served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Spicy, Bourbon BBQ, Old Bay, Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce.
Soups & Salads
Crab Cup
Cream of crab soup, topped with lump crab and Old Bay.
Crab Bowl
Cream of crab soup, topped with lump crab meat and Old Bay
Soup of the Day Cup
Loaded Baked Potato
Soup of the Day Bowl
Loaded Baked Potato
Chili Cup
Chili Bowl
Made in house with sauteed beef, kidney beans, peppers, onions, celery and tomatoes. Topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed field greens, chicken, corn, black beans, diced tomatoes, topped with onion rings. Tossed in ranch dressing and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded parmesan all tossed in our own caesar dressing. (Add chicken 4. Add Steak 5. Add shrimp, salmon, or tuna 6.)
Cobb Salad
Mixed field greens with egg, bacon, diced chicken, diced tomato, avocado and blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, banana peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, and tomato tossed in a Greek dressing.
House Salad
Mixed field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.(Add chicken 4. Add Steak 5. Add shrimp, salmon, or tuna 6.)
Southern Chop Salad
Mixed field greens tossed with a cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing, steak, corn, black beans, and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips.
Spinach Salad
Spinach tossed with fresh strawberries, mango salsa, candied pecans and feta cheese, with sparkling cider vinaigrette.
Hornet's Wedge
Wedge of Boston lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, diced hardboiled egg and house made blue cheese dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Burgers
Build-a-Burger
Already know what you like? Leave it naked or choose from our extensive list of cheese and topping to create your half-pound burger just the way you like it. Served with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Additional topping .75 each.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Half-pound burger, topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Bellison Burger
Half-pound burger, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg and herb mayo.
Double Sting Burger
Two 4 oz. burger patties stacked, topped with a bourbon glaze, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
Jalapeno Hive Burger
Half-pound burger, topped with fried jalapenos, onion straws, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Half-pound burger, topped with mushrooms and swiss cheese
Hornet's Nest Sliders
Four beef sliders with sautéed onions and ketchup.
Everything but the Meat Burger
Meatless Burger Patty (Beyond Meat) topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, mango salsa and chipotle mayo.
Fiesta Burger
Half-pound burger, topped with homemade queso, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo and tortilla strips.
Southnest Burger
Two 4 oz burgers with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and pico de gallo wrapped in a jalapeño flour tortilla.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lightly fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped in a jalapeno flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Buzzin' Chicken Sandwich
Deep fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with homemade bleu cheese dressing, crispy onion straws, lettuce and tomato. Served on toasted bun with fries.
California Club
Shaved turkey with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado ranch dressing. Your choice of sliced sourdough, wheat or marble rye.
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, butter lettuce and fresh basil served on ciabatta bread. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and served with French fries.
Cheesesteak
Tenderloin tips cooked with onions, peppers and button mushrooms, topped with pepper jack cheese and mayo. Served on ciabatta bread.
Crabcake Sandwich
Our own special recipe served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried, topped with lettuce, onions, pickles and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of our Hornet sauce.
Damascus Dip
Shaved roast beef dipped in au jus, served on ciabatta bread with caramelized onions and provolone cheese. Served with a side of au jus and horseradish mayo.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Beer battered and lightly fried topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served on a toasted bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado ranch dressing. Served on your choice of a toasted bun or flat bread
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Open faced roast beef piled on sourdough bread and smothered in house made brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Served open faced with mashed potato and covered in gravy, with a side of cranberry sauce.
Rachel
Shaved turkey, with coleslaw, thousand island dressing, and swiss cheese. Served on marble rye.
Reuben
Sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese. Served on marble rye.
Salmon Sandwich
Grilled salmon served with lettuce, tomato and avocado ranch dressing. Served on ciabatta bread.
Shrimp BLT
Marinated grilled shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato with herb mayo and thousand island dressing. Served on your choice of sliced sourdough or flat bread.
BLT
Traditional bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread. Served with hand cut fries.
Adult Grilled Cheese
Choice of cheese, served on texas toast with hand cut fries.
Entrees
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Blackened chicken, broccoli, tomato and mushrooms tossed in alfredo sauce, served over fettuccini.
Cajun Jambalaya
Sautéed shrimp, chicken, bell peppers and onions tossed in a Louisiana sauce, served with your choice of rice or pasta.
Chicken Fried Rice
Authentic homemade comfort food. Juicy blend of chicken, rice, green peas, onions, carrots and egg.
Chicken Parmesan
Panko breaded chicken breast served over penne pasta with marinara and topped with a mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese blend.
Chicken Stingers
Crispy chicken fingers, served with fresh cut fries, coleslaw. Try it buffalo style.
Crabcake Entree
2 lump crab cakes with fresh veggies and mashed potatoes. Served with a side of remoulade sauce.
Donnie's Orange Chicken
Lightly fried chicken tossed in an orange glaze, with broccoli, served over white rice.
Ellie's Mac n' Cheese
Pasta mixed with a creamy blend of gouda, pepper jack, and parmesan cheeses, bacon and diced tomatoes. add chicken $5 Steak $6 Crabcake $7
Filet a la Hive
6 oz. filet served over mashed potato and topped with a Madeira wine mushroom sauce. Garnished with fried onion straws.
Fish & Chips
Light and flakey cod, beer battered and fried. Served with coleslaw, fresh cut fries and a side of tartar sauce.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Eight shrimp beer battered and lightly fried. Served with fresh cut fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce.
Grandma's Meatloaf
Two slices of our house blend of spicy sausage and ground beef. Served over mashed potatoes all topped with brown gravy and a side of veggies.
Grilled Salmon
Served with mashed potatoes and fresh veggies.
JB's Rice Bowl
White rice, black beans, corn and buffalo fried chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Drizzled with cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Lettuce Wrap - No Meat
Butter Lettuce, rice noodles, shredded carrots and cucumber salad. Served with a side of peanut dressing and sweet thai chili sauce.
Lettuce Wrap-Chicken
Butter Lettuce, rice noodles, shredded carrots and cucumber salad. Served with a side of peanut dressing and sweet thai chili sauce. Served with grilled chicken.
Lettuce Wrap-Shrimp
Butter Lettuce, rice noodles, shredded carrots and cucumber salad. Served with a side of peanut dressing and sweet thai chili sauce. Served with grilled shrimp.
Lettuce Wrap-Tuna
Butter Lettuce, rice noodles, shredded carrots and cucumber salad. Served with a side of peanut dressing and sweet thai chili sauce. Served with grilled tuna.
Louisiana Chicken Pasta
Panko breaded chicken breast served over penne pasta, tossed in a creamy creole sauce with Andouille sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and onions.
Main Street Madeira
Two sautéed chicken breasts cook in a madeira wine sauce with fresh mushrooms. Topped with mozzarella, fontina and a spinach cheese blend. Served with mashed potatoes.
Poke Bowl
White rice, lettuce, homemade cucumber salad, sliced avocado, mango salsa and diced rare tuna. Topped with a homemade peanut dressing and wasabi mayo.
Prime Rib Tacos
Three corn tortillas stuffed with diced prime rib, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and onion, drizzled with chef's special sauce. Served with fries
Tacos-Fish
Three soft tacos served in corn tortillas topped with a chipotle slaw Served with your choice of a side.
Tacos-Shrimp
Three soft tacos served in corn tortillas topped with a chipotle slaw Served with your choice of a side.
Shrimp & Scallop Seafood Pasta
Crab meat, scallops, shrimp and broccoli sauteed in a white wine rose sauce. Topped with shredded parmesan.
Single Crabcake Entree
Single lump crab cake with fresh veggies and mashed potatoes. Served with a side of remoulade sauce.
New Orleans Shrimp Creole
Grilled shrimp, andouille sausage, mushrooms, peppers and green onions, in a creamy creole sauce with rice.
Specials
Fiesta Tots
Deep fried tater tots topped with homemade queso, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Turkey Day Sliders
Four sliders with shaved turkey breast, swiss cheese, and cranberry sauce. Served with tots drenched in brown gravy.
Teriyaki Pork Chops
Two bone-in pork chops marinated and grilled. Topped with grilled pineapple and a teriyaki glaze. Served with mashed sweet potatoes and green beans.
Chipotle Shrimp Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with onions, green peas, grilled shrimp and red peppers in a creamy chipotle red sauce.
Autumn Stir Fry
Fall comfort food. Redskin potatoes with bacon, onions and a dijon mustard sauce tossed with German style bratwurst.
Crabby Grilled Cheese
Our special crab cake recipe, cheddar cheese, tomato and remoulade pressed and grilled to perfection. Served with fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, grilled chicken and caesar dressing all wrapped up in a tortilla wrap. Served with fries
Cinnasugar Pretzel
Jumbo pretzel sprinkles with cinnamon sugar and served with cinnamon bun frosting for dipping.
Kids
Desserts
Chocolate Lava Cake
Dark chocolate cake with a hot molten chocolate center.
Peanut Butter Pie
Light and fluffy peanut butter mousse with Oreo cookie crust. Topped with chocolate chips.
Eclair Cake
Homemade graham cracker and vanilla pudding layers piled high and topped with chocolate ganache
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
Homemade chocolate chip bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces.
New York Style Cheese Cake
Homemade New York Style Cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and graham cracker sprinkles. Try it drizzles with raspberry sauce.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Cinnasugar Pretzel
Jumbo pretzel sprinkles with cinnamon sugar and served with cinnamon bun frosting for dipping.
Ice Cream
Chocolate, Vanilla or Swirl
Milkshake
Chocolate or Vanilla
Sides
Side Ceasar Salad
Side House Salad
Side French Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Onion Straws
Side of Tater Tots
Mashed Potatoes
White Rice
Veggies
Coleslaw
Fruit
Chips And Salsa
Side of Bread
Side of Chips
Chips & Queso
Dressing Jar
Dressing Refill
Apple Sauce
Draft Beer Crowlers
Beecher IPA
Camptoberfest
Capit-Ale
Crush A Lot
Goose IPA
Jack's Hard Cider
Hershey Porter
Little Red
Manor Hill Pilsner
Mild Manord Amber
Miller Lite
Moco Lite
Mt Clare
Nectar Of The Nest
Pumpkin Spice Latte*
Scrum & Hooker
Shock Top
Truth Flying Dog*
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Casual family friendly dining. American cuisine and craft beer. Come on in and enjoy!
9876 Main St, Damascus, MD 20872