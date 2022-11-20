Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Traditional Wings
1/2 lb Boneless Wings
Fried Pickles

Appetizers

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$7.50

Fresh cauliflower hand breaded in our tempura batter and served with our siracha aioli

Hornet Shrimp

Hornet Shrimp

$9.00

6 Hand battered shrimp tossed in your choice Hot or Mild Bluff sauce served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

Hand cut & breaded onion rings served with our siracha aioli

TX Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Shoe string fries topped with our house made chili, cheese sauce and whole grilled jalapeno

Hornet Fries

Hornet Fries

$7.00

Shoe string fries topped with Bluff Hot Sauce, blue cheese crumbles and our house made ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Hand battered dill pickles served with our house ranch dressing

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Dont’cha you know these are the best? White cheddar cheese curds hand dipped in our tempura batter and served with siracha aioli

Chili

Chili

$4.00+

House made beef and bean chili topped with cheddar cheese and chopped red onions

Chicken Chicharrons

$7.50

Chicken skins seasoned with our house blend of spices and fried to perfection, served with siracha ranch

Salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.00

Our salads are a mix of fresh spinach and green leaf lettuce topped with tomato wedges, mushrooms, red onions, cucumbers and shredded cheddar.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Our salads are a mix of fresh spinach and green leaf lettuce topped with tomato wedges, mushrooms, red onions, cucumbers and shredded cheddar. Our dressing options are buttermilk ranch, siracha ranch, blue cheese, Feta vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$14.00

Our salads are a mix of fresh spinach and green leaf lettuce topped with tomato wedges, mushrooms, red onions, cucumbers and shredded cheddar. Our dressing options are buttermilk ranch, siracha ranch, blue cheese, Feta vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette

Wings

1/2 lb Boneless Wings

$9.00

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of our homemade sauce and served with celery sticks and choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing

1 lb Boneless Wings

$16.00

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of our homemade sauce and served with celery sticks and choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing

6 Traditional Wings

$9.00

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of our homemade sauce and served with celery sticks and choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing

12 Traditional Wings

$16.00

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of our homemade sauce and served with celery sticks and choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing

24 Traditional Wings

24 Traditional Wings

$31.00

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of our homemade sauce and served with celery sticks and choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing

48 Traditional Wings

$61.00

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of our homemade sauce and served with celery sticks and choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing

96 Traditional Wings

$121.00

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of our homemade sauce and served with celery sticks and choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing

Sauces

BBQ

$1.00

2oz- mild

Bleu Cheese

$0.60

Hornet Hot

$1.00

2oz- hot

Hornet Mild

$1.00

2oz-medium heat

Carribean Jerk

$1.00

2oz- hot

Chipotle Lime

$1.00

2oz-medium heat

Dry Spicy Ranch Rub

$1.00

2oz- hot

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

2oz- mild

Insanity

$1.00

Kickin’ Teriyaki

$1.00

2oz-medium heat

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

2oz- mild

Mango Habanero

$1.00

2oz- hot

Ranch

$0.60

Raspberry Chipotle

$1.00

2oz- hot

Sweet & Sassy Asian

$1.00

2oz-medium heat

Teriyaki

$1.00

2oz- mild

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.00

Hand pressed 1/2lb burger cooked to medium, served on grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onions

Hornet Burger

Hornet Burger

$12.00

Pepper Jack cheese, grilled onions, Bacon and topped with our Bluff Hot Sauce on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce and tomato

Hornet Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Hand battered fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of Bluff Hot or Mild Sauce, served with lettuce, & blue cheese crumbles on a grilled brioche bun

Blackend Chicken Sandwich

Blackend Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with caramelized onions & Swiss cheese served on a grilled brioche bun with our spicy mayo

Cali Club Sandwich

Cali Club Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado, Swiss cheese, and sriracha aioli served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce and tomato

Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich

Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled salmon glazed with our teriyaki sauce served on top of lettuce and coleslaw on a grilled brioche bun

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Hand battered fish filet served on top of lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun with our house made tartar sauce

Jalapeno Popper Burger

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$12.00

Pineapple Chicken Teriyaki

$11.00

Basket

Catfish Basket

$12.00

Hand battered catfish filets with our house made tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Hand battered shrimp, fried golden brown and served with our house made cocktail sauce

Shrimp & Fish Basket

Shrimp & Fish Basket

$13.00

6 fried shrimp and 1 catfish filet served up with our cocktail and tartar sauce

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Kids Meal

Peewee Shrimp Basket

Peewee Shrimp Basket

$6.00

3 hand battered shrimp for our small but mighty guest

Peewee Chicken Bite Basket

Peewee Chicken Bite Basket

$5.00

4 hand batter chicken bites for our small but mighty guest

Peewee Grilled Cheese

$5.00

A combo for our small but mighty guest

Hot Dogs

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

House made beef & bean chili with the Wiz cheese sauce, and red onions

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$8.00

The Authentic shout out to the windy city! Poppy seed bun, neon relish, pickle spear, tomato slices, sport peppers and celery salt

Carolina Slaw Dog

$8.00

Topped with our house beef & been chili and housemade coleslaw

The Hots Dog

$8.00

Served with traditional “Hots” and topped with the Wiz cheese sauce

BBQ Dog

$8.00

Served over slaw with dill pickles, sliced red onions and a BBQ sauce drizzle

Just a Dog

$7.00

Plain and Simple

Sides

Shoe String Fries

$3.00

Sweet Shoe String Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato & red onion

Potato Fry Mound

$3.00

Best of both worlds, 1/2 regualr half sweet

Curly Fries

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$6.00

A classic bread pudding with milk chocolate morsels baked throughout, topped with powdered sugar and orange caramel sauce

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Crispy funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar

Banana Fosters Pie

$6.00

Layered dessert graham cracker crust, a French vanilla pudding, brown sugar glazed bananas and whipped cream

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Mexican Sprite

$2.75

Mexican Orange Fanta

$2.75

Fountain Beverage

$2.25

Bottled Beverage

$2.25

Features

Caribbean Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Royal Punch

$6.00

Shirts

Shirts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Directions

