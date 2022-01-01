A map showing the location of Horno 95 W Marcy StView gallery
Gastropubs
Mediterranean

Horno 95 W Marcy St

review star

No reviews yet

95 W Marcy St

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Carbonara

$14.00

Pancetta, Pecorino, farm egg

Pumpkin Ravioli

$15.00

Foccacia

$5.00

Herbs, garlic, olive oil

Meatball

$9.00

Beef and pork, Marinara, Fresh mozzarella, Reggiano, grilled Foccacia

Miso Veggies

$11.00

Zucchini, mushrooms, eggplant, mint, basil, pinon vinaigrette

Cannelloni

$16.00Out of stock

Pork belly

$15.00

Watermelon, pickled vegetables, arugula, Hoisin

Porcini Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Raw sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, Black pepper risotto cake, warm anchovy butter

Wings

$15.00

Thai crab caramel, pinon, green onion

Oysters Rockefeller

$18.00

Mushrooms, house made ricotta, corn butter

Octopus

$19.00

Party Pork belly

Out of stock

Party Focaccia

Out of stock

Greens

Beet Salad

$13.00

cucumber, greens, dill vinaigrette, pumpkin seed and piñon granola

Gorgonzola Salad

$16.00

Caesar

$12.00

Foccacia croutons, white anchovy, parmesan, garlic, romaine

Mesclun Salad

$9.00

Greens, balsamic vinaigrette, breakfast radish

Party Mesclun

Party Caesar

Squash blossom

$15.00Out of stock

Porcini Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Smackdown Burger

$17.00

Bacon-onion patty, secret sauce, cheddar, green chile, lettuce, brioche

Cod Sandwich

$18.00

Party Burger

$45.00Out of stock

Big Plates

Bouillabaisse for Two

$55.00

Clams, mussels, fish, shrimp, saffron broth, rouille

Cappellini

$24.00

Shrimp, calabrese salami, garlic breadcrumbs, lemon

Fried chicken

$24.00

Ramen

$26.00

Hanger steak

$28.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

$32.00

Kid Pasta Plain

$6.00

Kid Pasta w/Meatball

$12.00

Pollo Mattone

$24.00

½ roasted chicken, capers, pancetta, veggies, creamy polenta, preserved lemon

Pork Dumplings

$19.00

Lemongrass, coconut, kaffir, bok choy, mushrooms, Szechuan Chile oil

Vegetable Dumplings

$19.00

Lemongrass, coconut, kaffir, bok choy, mushrooms, Szechuan Chile oil

Bolognese

$24.00

Party Pollo

$65.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Party Squid Ink

$65.00Out of stock

Party Veg Dumplings

$65.00Out of stock

Party Hanger

$65.00Out of stock

Desserts

Affogato

$6.00

Banana Parfait

$10.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Meringue cookies, strawberry coulis, almond caramel

Creme Brulee

$10.00

with sugar cookies

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$10.00

Pop tart

$10.00

Quince Tart

$10.00Out of stock

Party Creme Brulee

Out of stock

Party Choc

Out of stock

Sides

Polenta

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sparkling Wine By the Glass

Gl Lambert Seyselle

$16.00

White Wine By the Glass

Gl Daou Chard

$12.00

Gl L'Escale

$13.00

Gl Les Terres Promises Rose

$15.00

Gl Palladino Arneis

$12.00

Gl Redentore PG

$13.00

Gl Gaspard Chenin Blanc

$13.00

Hold

$15.00Out of stock

Red Wine By the Glass

Gl Achaval Ferrer Cabernet

$14.00

Gl Cantina Tollo Montepulciano

$14.00

Gl Michele Chiarlo Nebbiolo

$15.00

Gl Tassajara

$12.00

Gl Vajra Albe Nebbiolo

$18.00Out of stock

Gl Los Conejos Malditos Tempranillo

$12.00

Gl Seminaire Cote du Rhone

$13.00

Gl Ratti Nebbiolo

$16.00Out of stock

Villa Calcianaia Chianti Classico

$15.00Out of stock

Dessert Wine by the Glass

Laribotte Sauternes

$10.00

Royal Tokaji Red Label

$17.00

Warre's Ruby Porto

$9.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 yr Tawny

$15.00

Cocchi Vermouth Amaro

$12.00

Villa Calcinaia Vin Santo

$18.00

Sparkling Wine By the Bottle

Ruell- Pertois Grand Cru

$130.00

Delamotte Brut

$89.00

Gruet Brut Rose

$36.00

Henri Dosnon

$120.00

Jeio Brut Superiore Prosecco

$48.00

Btl. Lambert Seyssel ' Petit Royal'

$48.00

Molo 8 Lambrusco

$44.00

White Wine By the Bottle

Alain Chavy Saint Aubin Premier Cru

$135.00

Albert Bichot Pouilly- Fuisse

$84.00

Badenhorst Chenin

$45.00

Brea Chardonnay

$40.00

Btl. Les Terres Promoises Rose

$45.00

Btl. Palladino Arneis

$36.00

Btl. Palladino Arneis

$36.00

Btl. Redentore PG

$39.00Out of stock

Cogno Anas-Cetta

$57.00

Daou Chardonnay Btl.

$36.00

Envidia Cochina Albarino

$62.00

Famille Gueguen Chablis

$69.00

Far Mountain 'Myrna' Chardonnay

$117.00

Hubert Brochard Sancerre

$77.00

Inama Soave Btl

$45.00

L' Escale Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$36.00

Landron Chartier Muscadet

$52.00

Les Pin Rose

$45.00

Pierre Sparr Riesling

$36.00

Poderi Parpinello Vermentino

$52.00

Routas Rose Bottle

$39.00

Tramin Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Von Winning Riesling

$49.00

Btl. Gaspard Chenin Blanc

$39.00

Red Wine By the Bottle

Dehesa La Granja

$44.00Out of stock

Arenisca Tinto del Toro

$60.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Suavignon

$145.00

Blain Brouilly

$60.00

Boillot Pommard

$210.00

Bouchard Beaune de Chateau 1 er Cru

$96.00

Btl Seminaire Cotes due Rhone

$39.00

Btl. Achaval Ferrer Cabernet

$50.00

Btl. Cantina Tollo Montepulciano

$42.00

Btl. Golden Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl. Los Conejos Malditos Tempranillo

$36.00

Btl. Michele Chiarlo Nebbiolo

$45.00

Bulliat Morgon

$62.00

Capitain Gagnerrot Bourgogne Rouge

$72.00

Dancing Crow 'Old Stake' Cabernet

$66.00

Dominio Del Aguila Ribero Reserva

$150.00

Ettore Germano Barolo

$140.00

Famille Perrin Les Sinards Chateaneuf

$99.00

Grimaldi Barbaresco

$80.00

Il Fauno do Arcanum

$54.00

Jean Esprit Hermitage

$65.00

La Serena Brunello

$129.00

Manoir de la Tete Cabernet Franc

$48.00

Marchesi Barbera

$52.00

Marchesy Di Gresy Barbaresco

$140.00

Mas Martinet Bru Priorat

$78.00

Mestizaje Tinto Bobal

$38.00

Outer Bound Pinot Noir

$54.00

Ratti Ochetti Nebbiolo

$47.00

Terra De Cuques Priorat

$120.00

Vajra Barolo “Albe”

$84.00

Villa Calcinaia Chianti Classico

$60.00

Voelos Crianza

$40.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Decaf americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Hot tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

Jarritos Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50+

Pellegrino Sodas

Sprite Half Liter

$3.50

BEER

Draft Bosque Jetty Jack

$7.00

Draft Ex Novo IPA

$7.00

Tumbleroot Sunrise Lager

$7.00

Ex Novo Sons Of Scotland

$7.00

Alien Amber

$7.00

Hold

$7.00Out of stock

La Cumbre Luminosity Hazy IPA

$6.00

Samuel Smith's Organic Perry Cider

$7.00

Draft Sierra Blanca Desert Pilsner

$7.00

Kaliber NA

$5.00

Marble Passion Fruit Seltzer

$5.00

Steel Bender Oktoberfest

$7.00

Second Street Kolsch

$6.00

Steel Bender Raspberry Sour

$5.00

Tractor "Mustachio" Stout

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

95 W Marcy St, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Popular restaurants in Santa Fe

Geronimo
orange star4.8 • 10,599
724 Canyon Rd Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pasqual's
orange star4.4 • 5,356
121 Don Gaspar Ave Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
izanami
orange star4.6 • 2,885
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurantnext
Back Road Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,181
1807 2nd St #1 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Andiamo!
orange star4.0 • 954
322 Garfield Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Fe
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston