Horny Toad Cafe & Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Horny Toad Cafe & Bar

991 Reviews

$$

5812 North Interstate 35

Denton, TX 76207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Rootbeer

$2.79

Coffee

$2.99

Home made Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.75

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.50Out of stock

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Fresh Cut Corn chips & Green Toad salsa

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.99+

Fresh cut corn tortilla chips, fresh sliced jalapenos, black beans, melted Monterey jack cheese and aged cheddar, and chipotle pulled pork. Topped with Mexican sour cream, BBQ sauce, and fresh pico de gallo

Hatch Chile Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

Natural cut fries topped with Hatch chile queso and bacon

Fried Green Tomatoes App (7)

$5.99

Hand breaded sliced green tomatoes. Buttermilk ranch dressing

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, buttermilk gravy

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$8.99

Smoked jalapenos stuffed with chicken, chipotle cream cheese, bacon wrapped.

Spicy Smoked Wings

$9.99

Smoked wings with a kick! Served Naked, BBQ or Fire Cracker Hot

Mojo Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Jalapeno Cheddar tortilla, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Mojo Steak, fresh pico, side of sour cream & green Toad salsa

Tomato Basil Soup

$2.99+Out of stock

Hatch Chile Chicken Soup

$3.29+

Queso Refill

$2.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Salsa Refill

$2.00

Salads

Chicken Ranch BLT Salad

$11.49

Fresh mixed greens, local tomatoes, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch dressing & hand breaded chicken cutlet.

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Fresh mixed greens, fresh cilantro, grilled chicken breast, black beans, Monterey jack & Cheddar Cheese, fresh Pico, cheddar jalapeno tortilla chips & creamy cilantro dressing.

Caesar Dinner Salad

$7.99

Fresh chopped romaine, house made garlic Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & croutons

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Texas Toad Burger

$10.99

Half pound fresh NEVER frozen Texas beef charcoal grilled, LPTO, Toasted Brioche bun

Hatch Chile Cheeseburger

$12.99

Fire Roasted Hatch Green chilies, grilled onions, Monterrey Jack & avocado crema

Blue Bacon Burger

$12.99

Blue cheese, grilled onions, bacon, LPTO and mayo

Chipotle Pulled Pork Hoagie

$8.99

Smoked chipotle pork, grilled red peppers & onions, hoagie roll, pickles and BBQ sauce.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Hand battered chicken tenders, mixed greens, buttermilk ranch dressing & fresh pico

Monte Cristo

$10.99

Popular Abbey Inn transplant! Beer battered with ham, turkey, swiss, Havarti on Wheatberry bread. Served with raspberry sauce.

Shroom Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled portabella strips, onions & jalapenos, truffle butter, Havarti, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on a hoagie roll

Hatch Chili Steak Tacos

$11.99

Hatch Chile Relleno

$8.99+Out of stock

Steaks

10oz Ribeye Steak

$21.99

Our rib eyes grade at the upper end of USDA Choice.

14oz Ribeye Steak

$26.99

Our rib eyes grade at the upper end of USDA Choice.

6oz Hanger Steak

$14.99

Similar to a flank steak, but is very tender.

8oz Hanger Steak

$17.99

Similar to a flank steak, but is very tender.

Flat Iron Medallions

$13.99

Pork Chop

$19.99Out of stock

12 oz All Natural Heritage Pork. Eats like a prime steak. Please, allow for additional cooking time.

Mojo Steak Skewers

$14.99

Citrus & chipotle marinated flat iron steak served with cilantro rice and choice of side

House Specialties

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.49

Fresh all natural chicken breast hand battered, Home-made Gravy, Yukon Gold Smashed Potatoes & choice of side

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Texas raised Angus hand battered cutlet, Home-made Gravy, Yukon gold Smashed Potatoes & choice of side

Chicken Supreme

$9.99+

Panko breaded Chicken thigh cutlet, Roasted Poblano Cream and Green Toad Salsa with Smashed Potatoes & choice of side.

Fish & Chips

$9.99+

Wild Caught Haddock Beer battered and fried until golden brown served with Fries

Haddock & Shrimp

$14.99

served with a Cajun Crème sauce over cilantro rice and additional choice of side

Meatloaf

$9.99+

Diced bacon mixed with beef & pork & smoked for 3 hours, Smashed Potatoes, Zesty Tomato glaze or brown gravy & choice of side.

Mixed Veggie Plate (3)

$9.99

Choose a combination of our signature veggies.

Mixed Veggie Plate (4)

$11.99

Choose a combination of our signature veggies.

Smoked Coffee Rubbed Pork Ribs

$13.99+

Salmon

$15.99

served with baked potato or choice of 2 sides

Southern Fried Haddock

$9.99+

Hatch Chile Steak Tacos

$11.99

SIDES

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Poblano Cream Corn

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Smashed Potatoes

$2.99

Cilantro Rice

$2.99

Fried Green Tomatoes Side (4)

$2.99

Hatch Chile Mac 'n Cheese

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Texas Toast

Crawfish Corn

$0.99Out of stock

Crawfish Potato(2)

$0.79Out of stock

Andouille Sausage

$2.29Out of stock

Fried Okra

$2.99Out of stock

Kids

Lil' Toad Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Chopped Steak & Gravy

$5.99

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Rootbeer Float

$4.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Desserts

Home made Apple Pie with Ice Cream & Salted Caramel

$7.99

Gluten free made with decadent chocolate and Jack Daniel’s

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$7.99

Decadent double layer chocolate cake with chocolate mouse, whipped cream, & chocolate ganache

Bread Pudding

$7.99

A favorite at the Abbey Inn! We brought it over to the Toad. Served with whiskey cream, caramel and raspberry sauce.

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.99

Valentine's Day Cake

$4.99

Crawfish/Boiled Shrimp

Crawfish

$8.99Out of stock

Shrimp 1/2 lb (boiled)

$9.99Out of stock

Crawfish & Shrimp Combo

$19.99Out of stock

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$5.99

with whipped butter & bourbon maple syrup

Plain Waffle w/ Strawberries & Whipped Cream

$7.99

with whipped butter & bourbon maple syrup

Pecan Waffle

$7.99

with butter & Bourbon Maple Syrup

Blueberry Waffle

$7.99

with butter & Bourbon Maple Syrup

Bacon Waffle

$7.99

with butter & Bourbon Maple Syrup

Chicken & Waffle

$10.99

Add buttermilk chicken tenders

Chicken & Waffle South Texas Style

$12.99

Add buttermilk chicken tenders, bacon pepper gravy and fried egg

Hashes

Mean Green Chicken Hash

$10.29

Skillet Potatoes, Chicken, New Mexico Green chilies, Poblano Cream, Salsa Verde

Chipotle Pork Hash

$10.29

Skillet Potatoes, Chipotle Pork, Onions, Red Bell Peppers & BBQ

Veggie Hash

$10.29

Skillet Potatoes, Broccoli, Spinach, Onion, Fresh Pico & Poblano Cream

Cowboy Hash

$10.99

Skillet Potatoes, Ham, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeños & Sausage Gravy

Favorites

8oz Ribeye & Eggs

$17.99

8oz Texas Angus Rib eye Steak served with 2 farm fresh eggs, salsa verde with choice of side & bread

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.99

Two split country biscuits & topped with sausage gravy & served with 2 farm fresh eggs & choice of side

BYO Breakfast

$9.99

2 Farm fresh eggs served with choice of meat, choice of side & choice of bread

Cajun Eggs & Grits

$11.99

OMG French Toast

$12.99

Double layer beer-battered bread pudding layered with fresh seasonal berries & whipped cream, raspberry couli & maple bourbon syrup

Shrimp n' Grits

$13.99

Blackened Shrimp & andouille sausage served over Stone-ground Cheese Grits with Cajun Cream sauce & fresh pico

Tim's Spicy BELT Sandwich

$10.99

2 strips of thick cut applewood bacon, 2 scrambled farm fresh eggs, vine ripened local tomatoes, lettuce, habanero aioli & avocado crema on Texas Toast served with choice of side

Adult Brunch

$18.99

Kid's Brunch (3-10)

$8.99

Meats

Sausage Patties

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Andouille Sausage

$2.99

Country Ham

$3.99

Sides

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Skillet Potatoes

$2.99

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99Out of stock

2 Eggs

$3.49

Bread

Texas Toast

$0.99

Country Biscuit

$0.99

Drinks & Cocktails

Mimosa

$3.00

Mimosa Carafe

$12.00

MANmosa

$5.00

OJ

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.79

Milk

$2.99

SHIRTS

T-SHIRT

$18.00

XX OR XXL T-SHIRT

$22.00

TANK TOP

$22.99

Hoodie

$17.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5812 North Interstate 35, Denton, TX 76207

Directions

Gallery
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Loophole - Denton, TX
orange starNo Reviews
119 West Hickory Street Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
JK's Cocktail Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
219 East Hickory St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales
orange starNo Reviews
421 US-377 Argyle, TX 76226
View restaurantnext
May's Eats Gourmet To Go
orange star5.0 • 41
3400 Corinth Pkwy Corinth, TX 76208
View restaurantnext
Rusty Beagle Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1301 FM 407 Suite 109 Lewisville, TX 75077
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Roanoke TX #104
orange star4.6 • 2,039
856 E Hwy 114 Roanoke, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denton

Fat Shack - Denton
orange star4.6 • 11,062
508 S Elm St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - (Denton Hickory)
orange star4.7 • 4,378
1120 W Hickory St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
West Oak Coffee Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,362
114 W Oak St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Juicy Pig Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 739
708 N. Locust St. Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
orange star4.7 • 500
2220 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0078 - Denton, TX
orange star4.7 • 152
1300 S Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denton
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston