Horror Vibes Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

5251 Lankershim Boulevard

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold Brew
Pumpkin Toffee Cookie
Frankenstein's Latte

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$4.30

Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.30

Vegan Oat Raisin Scone

$4.30

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Poptart

$4.80

Apple Pop Tart

$4.80

Strawberry Poptart

$4.80Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.55

Chocolate Croissant

$4.30

Croissant

$4.05

Everything Croissant

$4.30

Chorizo/Cheddar Croissant

$4.75

Babka Pinwheel

$4.55

Donut

$3.75

Madelines

$1.30

Happy Hour Pastry/in Store Only

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

CBD

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.00

Water Cup

$0.75

Liquid Death

$2.00

Espresso

$1.50

Perrier

$2.00

Blueberry Poptart

$4.80

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.15

Cheesecake

$4.00

Oreo Cookie

$3.00

Bagel

$5.00

Pumpkin Poptart

$4.80

Pumpkin Toffee Cookie

$3.75

Black Widow

$3.75

Marble Cake

$3.00

Fruit Empanada

$4.00

Spinach Empanada

$4.15

Breakfast Bagel

$6.99

Chips

$1.50

Hot Drinks

Hot Espresso

Hot Macchiato

Hot Cortado

Hot Cappuccino

Hot Americano

Hot Latte

Hot Mocha

Hot Coffee

Hot Pour Over

$6.00

Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chocolate

Hot Matcha Latte

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00+

Steamed Milk - 8 oz

$2.00

Refill-Drip

$0.50

Blueberry Chai

$5.00+Out of stock

Dulce de Leche Latte

$5.50+

Raspberry White Mocha

$5.50+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.75+

Annabelle Latte

$5.75+

Scissorhands Latte

$6.00+

Frankenstein's Latte

$5.75+

Poison Apple Latte

$6.00+

Betelgeuse Latte

$6.25+

Nightmare on Maple St

$5.50+

The Pumpkin King Latte

$6.00+

Carrie White Mocha

$6.25+

Lucifer's Tea

$6.25+

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

Iced Mocha

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Americano

Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

Out of stock

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00+

Iced Mint Green Tea

$3.25

Iced Green Tea

$3.50+

Blueberry Cold Brew

$5.50+

Blueberry Chai

$5.00+Out of stock

Dulce de Leche Latte

$5.50+

Raspberry White Mocha

$5.50+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.75+

Liquid Blow

$6.00

Sweet n' Blow

$6.75

Annabelle Latte

$5.75+

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Frankenstein's Latte

$5.75+

Scissorhands Latte

$5.75+

Pumpkin King Latte

$6.00+

Nightmare on Maple St

$6.00+

Poison Apple Latte

$6.00+

Betelgeuse Latte

$6.25+

Carrie White Mocha

$6.25+

Lucifer's Tea

$6.25+

Blended Drinks

Mocha Blended

$5.75+

Caramel Blended

$5.50+

Dulce de Leche Blended

$6.00+Out of stock

Chai Blended

$5.50+Out of stock

Matcha Blended

$5.25+

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Hot Green Tea Mint

$3.25+

Hot Turmeric Ginger Tea

$3.25+

Hot Earl Grey Tea

$3.25+

Hot Seasonal Tea

$3.25

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Refill - Tea

$0.50

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Refill - Iced Tea

$0.50

Haddonfield Iced Tea

$4.00+

Derry Iced Tea

$4.75+Out of stock

COFFEE BEANS

Brazil (Rancho Sao Benedito)

$15.00

Brazil(Canaan)

$15.00

Decaf

$15.00

Drip Blend

$15.00

El Salvador

$15.00

Espresso

$15.00

Ethiopia

$17.00

Guatemala

$15.00

Prints

$15.00

Bath Bomb

$20.00

Large Candle

$20.00

Small Candle

$17.00

MERCHANDISE

Shirts Size S-XL

$27.00

2XL

$30.00

WAFFLE CONE

1 SCOOP

$4.75

2 SCOOP

$5.75

3 SCOOP

$6.75

CUP

1 SCOOP

$3.75

2 SCOOP

$4.75

3 SCOOP

$5.75

ROOT BEER FLOAT

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

City Vibes Coffee is a local coffee house located in the heart of the North Hollywood Arts District in Los Angeles, CA. We strive in providing the best, highest quality coffee and making every drink to perfection.

