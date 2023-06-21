Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American

Horse Inn

2,635 Reviews

$$

540 E. Fulton St

Lancaster, PA 17602

FOOD

APPETIZER

HORSE FRIES

HORSE FRIES

$13.00

House Made Sausage, Parmesan and Aged Provolone Cheese, Garlic, Heavy Cream

1/2 HORSE FRIES

$6.50
WINGS

WINGS

$13.00

House Sauce, Celery, House Made Blue Cheese or Ranch

1/2 WINGS

$6.50
PICKLES

PICKLES

$5.00

Rotating Selection of Pickled Vegetables

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$6.00

Mountain Meadow Cheddar Cheese, Pimento Peppers, Served w/ Assorted Crackers

BURRATA

BURRATA

$15.00

Caputo Brothers Hand Pulled Mozzarella, Buttermilk Ricotta, Hull Pea Pesto, Green Tomato Agrodolce, EVOO, 18-Year Balsamic Vinegar, Spelt Foccacia "Bruschetta"

CHICKEN LIVER MOUSSE

$12.00

SALAD

FARMERS SALAD

$12.00

Local Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Carrot, Radish, Tomato & Cucumber. Choice of House-made Dressing: Buttermilk Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Lemon Vinaigrette - GF, V (add 3.5oz tips +8, add 7oz tips +16, add chicken +8, add shrimp +9)

WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Danish Blue Cheese, Cherry Pickled Red Onions, Bacon, Croutons, House Made Buttermilk Ranch

SPRING PEA SALAD

SPRING PEA SALAD

$12.00

Peas & Pea Tendrils, Mint, Pickled Red Onions, Lindendale Farm Chèvre, Preserved Meyer Lemon, Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

HORSE INN CHEESEBURGER

HORSE INN CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

Custom Blend of Short Rib, Brisket, Chuck & 10% Dry Aged Beef, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, White American Cheese, Special Sauce, Alfred & Sam's Bun (with fries +3)

HAMBURGER

$15.00

Horse Inn Burger Minus the Cheese (with fries +3)

FGBLT

FGBLT

$16.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Basil Mayo, Served on House-Made Potato Bread

BURGER KIT

$45.00

ENTREES

TIPS N TOAST

TIPS N TOAST

$26.00

Tender Beef Tips, Alfred & Sam's French Bread, Red Wine Demi-Glace

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$23.00

Shrimp, Marsh Hen Mill's Stoneground Grits, House Made Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Veal Stock {GF}

FRESH CATCH

FRESH CATCH

$36.00

Cranberry Bean & Ramp Fricassé, Green Garlic, Cashew Gremolata

BEEF "AU POIVRE"

BEEF "AU POIVRE"

$35.00

Hanger Steak, Roasted Asparagus, Crispy Salt Potatoes, Black Peppercorn-Brandy Cream Sauce

CHICKEN OVER RICE

CHICKEN OVER RICE

$26.00

Chicken Breast & Croquette, Carolina Gold-Green Rice, Roasted Turnips, Horseradish & Garlic Mayo

BUCATINI

$20.00

Cultivated Mushroom Ragu, Vermouth, Parmesan, Aged Provolone, EVOO

POTATO GNOCCHI

$23.00

FRIED GRAIN BOWL

$21.00

DESSERTS

FRIED PIE

$7.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

SWEET CREAM ICE CREAM

$4.00

2 SCOOPS SWEET CREAM ICE CREAM

$7.00
CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$4.00

2 SCOOPS CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$7.00

1 SCOOP COFFEE

$4.00

2 SCOOP COFFEE

$7.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

BREAD

$4.00

GRITS

$5.00

SIDE ONIONS

$3.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$3.00

SIDE ONION & MUSHROOM

$3.00

FRENCH BREAD

$3.00

SAUCES

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

WING SAUCE

$0.50

SPECIAL SAUCE

$0.50

HORSE RADISH

$0.50

KETCHUP

MAYO

MUSTARD

HORSE FRY SAUCE

$3.00

HONEY LEMON

$0.50

KIDS

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KID'S CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KID'S HAMBURGER

$6.00

KID'S WINGS

$5.00

KID'S TIPS N' TOAST

$11.00

KID'S FRIES

$3.00

BUTTERED NOODLES

$15.00

MERCH

HOODIES

LOGO HOODIE

LOGO HOODIE

$45.00

Zip-Up Hoodie with Classic Horse Inn logo on the back.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lancaster's hidden gem! The Horse Inn is the oldest consecutively running restaurant in Lancaster city! Come in and escape for an hour or so or plan an evening at home with curbside pickup. We offer some of the areas most local ingredients in our fare and libations.

Website

Location

540 E. Fulton St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Directions

Gallery
Horse Inn image
Horse Inn image
Horse Inn image

