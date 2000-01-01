Horse Thief Hollow 10426 S Western Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Horse Thief Hollow is an award-winning craft brewery & restaurant in Beverly on Chicago's South side. Aside from racking up 10+ beer medals, we are known for scratch cooking using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.
Location
10426 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643
