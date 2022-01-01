- Home
Horses LA 7617 Sunset Boulevard
No reviews yet
7617 Sunset Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Starters
Pasta
Mains
Desserts
Open
Party
P Olives
P Bread and Butter
P Panino
P Side Bread
P Caesar
P Green Salad
P Burrata
P Rillettes
P Salmon
P Anchovy
P Boudin
P Pumpkin
P Herman
P Veggie Herman
P Pappardelle
P Sole
P Trout
P Hen
P Steak
P Cheeseburger
P Tiramisu
P Cheesecake
P Chocolate Tart
P Ice Cream
P Sorbet
ROOM FEE
$10,000.00
PHOTO FEE
$500.00
SPECIALTY COCKTAIL FEE
$250.00
AV FEE
$250.00
EVENT CHARGE
Cocktail
Boulevardier
$18.00
Carajillo
$17.00
Cherry Sake Spritz
$18.00
Collins
$17.00
Daquiri
$17.00
Espresso Shakerato
$19.00
Espresso Shakerato Flip
$23.00
Hotel Nacional
$18.00
Margarita
$19.00
Mocktail
$10.00
The Hollywood
$20.00
Sbagliato
$16.00
Select Spritz
$16.00
Tailspin
$18.00Out of stock
Umeshu Tonic
$16.00
Vesper
$19.00
Liz's Long Island
$22.00
Mini Umeshu Spritz
Mini Cherry Sake Spritz
N/A Spritz Rouge
$16.00
N/A Spritz Blanc
$16.00
D'USSÉ Shakerato
$25.00
Bellini
$17.00
Garibaldi
$17.00
Palm Angels G&T
$22.00
Wine BTG
Lambrusco Cleto Charlie
$17.00
Cremant Roche Bellene
$18.00
Champagne De Saint-Gall
$24.00
Gruner Veltliner Salomon
$17.00
Chenin Blanc
$17.00
Alphonse Mellot Sancerre
$21.00
White Burgundy Pascal
$22.00
Prince In His Caves Orange Wine
$19.00
Pasini San Giovanni, Rosé
$17.00
Tacha Grenache Rose
$18.00
Beaujolais Thevenet
$18.00
Pinot Noir Carson
$21.00
Colline Novaresi Nebbiolo
$19.00
Venn Cabernet Sauvignon
$23.00
Sake Cherry Bouquet
$17.00
Umeshu Umelicious
$14.00
Graham's 20yr Tawny Port
$20.00
1999 Madeira
$22.00
Sauternes
$16.00
1888 Madeira
$220.00
1968 Boal Madeira
$95.00
Wine Taste
Mistral Pijoan Vermouth
$16.00
N/a Beverages
Liquor
Maison Rouge Cognac
$14.00
Beefeater
$14.00
Ford's
$14.00
Suntory Toki
$14.00
Mal Bien
$14.00
Real McCoy
$14.00
Rittenhouse
$14.00
Harleston Green
$14.00
Cimarron
$14.00
Nat Kidder
$14.00
Nat Kidder
$14.00
Amass Vodka
$15.00
Belvedere
$17.00
Grey Goose
$18.00
Ketel One
$17.00
Loft & Bear
$15.00
St. George All Purpose Vodka
$15.00
Tito's
$16.00
Wheatley Vodka
$15.00
Ford's
$14.00
Amass Gin
$15.00
Aviation
$15.00
Beefeater
$14.00
Bimini
$16.00
Bimini Coconut
$15.00
Bobby's Schiedam Dry Gin
$15.00
Bombay Dry
$15.00
Bombay Sapphire
$16.00
East London Gin
$15.00
Forthave Blue Gin
$15.00
Gray Whale
$16.00
Hendricks
$16.00
Highclere Castle
$15.00
Koval Gin
$16.00
Malfy
$15.00
Monkey 47
$20.00
Plymouth
$15.00
St. George Botanivore
$16.00
St. George Rye
$16.00
St. George Terroir
$16.00
Tanqueray
$15.00
Tanqueray 10
$17.00
The Botanist
$15.00
Uncle Val's Botanical
$16.00
Real McCoy
$14.00
Avua Cachaca Amburana
$16.00
Avua Cachaca Balsamo
$16.00
Boukman Botanical Rhum
$16.00
Copalli
$14.00
Copalli Cacao
$14.00
Denizen Rum Aged White 80
$14.00
Diplomatico Ambassador Selection
$82.00
Don Q Reserva XO
$18.00
Kiyomi Japanese Rum
$15.00
Mezan Chiriqui
$14.00
Mezan XO
$15.00
Plantation Pineapple
$14.00
Ron Cihuatan 12yr Reserva Especial
$14.00
Saison Pale Rum
$14.00
Smith & Cross
$14.00
Cimarron
$14.00
Azunia Anejo
$25.00
Campo Azul Wine Cask Extra Anejo
$38.00
Clase Cuarenta y Cuatro Joven
$28.00
Don Fulano Anejo
$24.00
Don Fulano Anejo
$24.00
Don Fulano Blanco
$16.00
Don Fulano Fuerte
$18.00
Don Fulano Imperial
$52.00
Don Fulano Reposado
$17.00
Fortaleza Anejo
$28.00Out of stock
Fortaleza Blanco
$17.00
Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength
$18.00Out of stock
Fortaleza Reposado
$20.00
Herencia Anejo
$30.00
Herencia Blanco
$16.00
Herencia Extra Anejo
$40.00
Herencia Reposado
$20.00
La Gritona Reposado
$16.00
Ocho Anejo
$24.00
Ocho Plata
$16.00
Ocho Reposado
$19.00
Partida Anejo
$16.00
Partida Blanco
$14.00
Partida Reposado
$15.00
Pasote Blanco
$14.00
Roca Patron Silver
$25.00
Siete Leguas Anejo
$21.00
Siete Leguas Blanco
$17.00
Siete Leguas Reposado
$19.00
Teremana Reposado
$14.00
Tesoro #5 Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio 1942
$65.00
Mal Bien
$14.00
Bozal Borrego Sacraficio
$25.00
Bozal Cuishe
$20.00
Bozal Guias Calabaza Sacraficio
$25.00
Bozal Tobala Reserva
$29.00
Convite Tepextate
$45.00
Decpacio
$15.00
Del Maguey Chichicapa
$25.00
Del Maguey Las Milpas
$25.00
Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio Azul
$25.00
Del Maguey Santo Domingo Albarradas
$25.00
Del Maguey Tepextate
$40.00
Del Maguey Vida
$15.00
El Mero Mero Espadin
$16.00
El Mero Mero Tepextate
$30.00
El Silencio
$15.00
Ilegal Mezcal Joven
$15.00
Izo Ensemble
$25.00
Izo Joven Cenizo
$15.00
Los Siete Misterios
$15.00
Madre Ensemble
$18.00
Madre Ensemble
$18.00
Madre Mezcal
$15.00
Mal Bien Espadin
$15.00
Morro Espadin
$20.00
Morro Espadin y Tepeztate
$35.00
Rayu
$15.00
Rosaluna
$16.00
Vago Elote Aquilino
$18.00
Verde Mezcal
$16.00
Yola
$16.00
Four Roses WELL
$14.00
Belle Meade Sour Mash
$15.00
Blantons
$20.00
Buffalo Trace
$16.00
Eagle Rare
$15.00
EH Taylor Barrel Proof
$45.00
EH Taylor Single Barrel
$26.00
Frank August Small Batch
$25.00
Larceny
$15.00
Makers 46
$13.00
Michter's 10 Single Barrel
$42.00
Michter's 20yr Bourbon
$150.00
Michter's Small Batch Bourbon
$16.00
Redemption Bourbon High Rye
$15.00
Smooth Ambler Old Scout
$15.00
Weller 12yr
$24.00
Weller CYPB
$26.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$16.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oak Bourbon
$19.00
Rittenhouse
$14.00
Koval Single Barrel Rye
$18.00
Laws Straight Rye
$19.00
Michter's Barrel Strength Rye
$34.00
Michter's Rye
$16.00
Michter's Toasted Barrel Rye
$24.00
Templeton Rye
$15.00
Whistle Pig 10yr
$36.00
Whistle Pig 12yr
$48.00
Whistle Pig 15yr
$78.00
Willet Rye
$21.00
Wolves x Willet Rye
$70.00
Wolves x Willet Cask Strength Rye
$145.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$15.00
Suntory Toki
$14.00
Fuyu Small Batch
$15.00
Hibiki Harmony
$29.00
Hinotori 5yr
$25.00
Kaiyo Whiskey Mizunara Oak
$20.00
Kaiyo Whiskey Mizunara Oak Peated
$34.00
Nikka Coffey Grain
$25.00
St. George Baller
$18.00
Yamazaki 12
$37.00
Jameson
$12.00
Powers
$12.00
Red Breast 12yr Cask Strength
$24.00
Roe & Co
$16.00
Harleston Green
$14.00
Aberfeldy 12yr
$15.00
Auchentoshan American Oak
$15.00
Bruichladdich Laddie Single Malt
$20.00
Bruichladdich Port Charlotte
$25.00
Glenfarclas 10yr
$18.00
Glenfarclas 12
$20.00
Glenfiddich 12
$17.00
Glenfiddich 15yr Solera
$27.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$15.00
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$68.00
Lagavulin 16yr
$37.00
Laphroaig 10
$21.00
Macallan 12yr
$29.00
Macallan 15yr
$52.00
Macallan 18yr
$130.00
Macallan Rare Cask
$100.00
St. George American Single Malt
$32.00
Amaro Alta Verde
$12.00
Amaro Angeleno
$14.00
Amaro Nonino
$16.00
Angostura Amaro
$14.00
Averna Amaro
$14.00
Braulio
$16.00
CioCiaro
$14.00
Cynar
$14.00
Cynar 70
$15.00
Fernet Branca
$14.00
Fernet Branca Menta
$14.00
Fernet Francisco Manzanilla
$14.00
Fernet Francisco Willet Bourbon Cask
$19.00
Fernet Francisco Willett Rye Cask
$21.00
Forthave Marseille
$17.00
Heirloom Pineapple
$14.00
Meletti
$14.00
Montenegro
$14.00
Negroni Amaro
$14.00
Pasubio
$14.00
Peychauds Aperitivo
$14.00
Select Aperitivo
$14.00
Sfumato Rabarbaro
$14.00
St Agrestis Amaro
$15.00
St Agrestis Inferno Bitter
$14.00
Izo Bacanora
$21.00
Kilinga Blanco
$14.00
Kilinga Silvestre
$14.00
Maison Rouge Cognac
$14.00
Ahus Akavit
$14.00
D'USSÉ VSOP
$22.00
Germain - Robin 19yr Pinot Noir
$75.00
Germain - Robin Flagship
$22.00
Germain - Robin XO
$27.00
Jelinek Slivovitz
$14.00
Millet Armagnac VS
$14.00
Park XO Cigar Blend
$55.00
Park XO Traditional Reserve Cognac
$45.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$18.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$18.00
St George Pear Brandy
$15.00
St. George Basil Eau De Vie
$15.00
St. George Pear Brandy
$15.00
Moletto Grappa
$15.00
Nonino Grappa
$25.00
Byrrh Quinquina
$14.00
Carpano Antica
$14.00
Carpano Bianco
$14.00
Cocchi Americano
$14.00
Cocchi Rosa
$14.00
Dolin Blanc
$14.00
Dolin Dry
$14.00
Dolin Sweet
$14.00
Lillet Blanc
$14.00
Martini & Rossi Bitter
$14.00
Martini & Rossi Fiero
$14.00
Martini & Rossi Floreal N/A
$12.00
Martini & Rossi Vibrante N/A
$12.00
Ancho Reyes
$12.00
Aperol
$12.00
Bigallet China China
$15.00
Campari
$12.00
Capertif
$14.00
Chareau Aloe Liqueur
$12.00
Chartreuse, Green
$18.00
Chartreuse, Yellow
$18.00
Cherry Heering
$10.00
Choya Umeshu
$10.00
Combier Banane
$10.00
Combier Cassis
$10.00
Combier Mure
$10.00
Combier Pamplemousse
$12.00
Combier Peche de Vigne
$11.00
Falcon Spirits Raspberry
$14.00
Giffard Blue Curacao
$10.00
Giffard Cr√®me de Cacao
$10.00
Gran Gala Orange
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$16.00
Italicus
$10.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Kijafa Cherry
$10.00
Lazzaroni Amaretto
$11.00
Lazzaroni Limoncello
$11.00
Leopold Absinthe
$24.00
Leopold Orange Liqueur
$12.00
Licor 43
$13.00
Luxardo Sambuca
$14.00
Maraska Maraschino Liqueur
$10.00
Massenez Creme De Peche
$10.00
Narano Bitter Orange
$10.00
Nixta Elote
$12.00
Nonino L'Aperitivo
$14.00
Ricard Pastis
$12.00
St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
$10.00
St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur
$12.00
St. Germain Elderflower
$10.00
Suze
$12.00
Taylor's Velvet Falernum
$10.00
Vendrenne Violet
$10.00
Open Drink
Open Liquor
Perrier
$8.00
Capurro Acholado
$12.00
Frisco
$12.00
Izo Sotol
$23.00
Beer
Coffee/Tea
Restaurant Fee
Snacks
Starters
Pizzettes
Mains
Pork Milanese
$65.00
Steak
$38.00
Petrale Sole
$37.00Out of stock
Sea Trout
$41.00Out of stock
Cheeseburger
$29.00
Beef Chop 15oz
$105.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 18oz
$126.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 20oz
$140.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 22oz
$154.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 23oz
$161.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 25oz
$175.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 26oz
$182.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 27oz
$189.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 28oz
$196.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 29oz
$203.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 31oz
$217.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 32oz
$224.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 33oz
$231.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 34oz
$238.00Out of stock
Beef Chop 36oz
$252.00Out of stock
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7617 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Gallery
